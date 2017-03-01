



'Wonders.i use to think it's only in Nigerian movie,cat do turn to human. Not until one happen for my area this morning.A cat when stoned by a little boy , turned into a woman with grey hair.Confessing that they are sixteen in number.Abeg, I wan relocate ooo'







Source: As shared by Facebook user Energetic Jay who lives in Lagos.....'Wonders.i use to think it's only in Nigerian movie,cat do turn to human. Not until one happen for my area this morning.A cat when stoned by a little boy , turned into a woman with grey hair.Confessing that they are sixteen in number.Abeg, I wan relocate ooo'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-cat-reportedly-turns-into-old.html