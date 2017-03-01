₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,785 members, 3,449,183 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 03:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User (1040 Views)
|"Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by ebosie11(f): 3:38pm
As shared by Facebook user Energetic Jay who lives in Lagos.....
'Wonders.i use to think it's only in Nigerian movie,cat do turn to human. Not until one happen for my area this morning.A cat when stoned by a little boy , turned into a woman with grey hair.Confessing that they are sixteen in number.Abeg, I wan relocate ooo'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-cat-reportedly-turns-into-old.html
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by ohluwanome(m): 3:40pm
Eleyigidi gan
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by ebosie11(f): 3:40pm
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by CplusJason(m): 3:42pm
First it was the Portharcourt old hag flying without a visa, now this.
I'm patiently waiting for the Ancient city of Benin.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by lpiffy: 3:44pm
I HaTe Cats
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by TINALETC3(f): 3:44pm
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by nairalandfreak: 3:45pm
Wicked people
1 Like
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by Akshow: 3:45pm
K
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by Absa: 3:45pm
Choi
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by jodavid(m): 3:45pm
sinaj:
Edo.
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by sinaj(f): 3:45pm
Is this the new trend now?
Ist Port Harcourt now it's Lagos.
I wonder wich state is nxt
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by steju: 3:45pm
The kind fear wen go catch d boy at that point eh... I just dey imagine
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by burkingx(f): 3:45pm
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by slurryeye: 3:45pm
What's all this nonsense
1 Like
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by tuoyoojo(m): 3:46pm
ok na
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by DonHummer(m): 3:46pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by Tomjazzy2: 3:46pm
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by dreamwords: 3:46pm
Not possible
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by IMASTEX: 3:46pm
Hmm
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by heisenbergheise: 3:46pm
Could Dis be true
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by basty: 3:46pm
A lie
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by NotNairalandi(m): 3:46pm
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by itiswellandwell: 3:46pm
Praise the Lord!
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by Adieza(m): 3:46pm
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by younghartz(m): 3:46pm
Holy
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by hopeforcharles(m): 3:47pm
Ok
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by Harwoyeez(m): 3:47pm
Hmmmmm....Awon Iya niyen
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by NotNairalandi(m): 3:47pm
heisenbergheise:NO
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:47pm
Burn her
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by Oscarjax: 3:47pm
Okay
|Re: "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User by DaddyGngeess(m): 3:47pm
The picture of d cat
Archbishop Rowan Williams To Step Down As Anglican Leader / Are You A Christian? What Exactly Will You Do In Paradise? / Dr.abiodun Herbal Cure For Hiv,hepatitis And More...read
Viewing this topic: gaudyangel(f), olastarnet, jomoh, kingsmaila, W3xy1(m), martinz1, Emestar1999, Tiredoffakeshit(m), Akshow, Fairgodwin(m), samoy(m), Marpol, hawklan, anyicool(m), tonio2wo, ebosie11(f), crunchyg(m), edetcliff, teevodaprinz(m), skeleton5050(m), Kelyto, ghananaija, chieveboy(m), deavicky(m), Luckyir(m), maidstone, steju, yns4real, Legacy74, damosade(m), YEMOYEMI, tankoy, arma, slurryeye, Charlescobi(m), expee06(m), Macantonio(m), jeromzy(m), lpiffy, Alosko, tolex34(m), dammyloye(m), onyetunge(m), 9cbaby(f), ganjaman, Seanmike(m), DonHummer(m), Chuksslimboy, abbey456, Tomjazzy2, jbravado(m), bada007(m), Sirpaul(m), OVI75(m), USE4A, djojo(m), eweyemi, Nnamdisblog(m), MethodmanWES, igweGC(m), datemax, samueld0(m), Islie, Juchii(m), abhosts(m), Emmysk050, Teefire(m), basty, sonofthewind, Hezdan, afaridan(m), Princepoint(m), Romeo3(m), balateef(m), Osama10(m), pinkguy(m), pelepeleb, Umarlulu, HermesParis, mazinaija, ruggedized1, Ashleydolls(f), genghiskhan007(m), mrcyril66, Treble, jatau7(m), CplusJason(m), keni, Gentlephysique, kingsnonny(m), nodullin(m), lalasticlala(m), youseuph(m), lizarazus(m), AwesomeDuru(m), ukejeprecious(m), Mikeln, anyebedgreat, larica69, tendercharles(m), softboiy, sexyjuly(f), Triton1996(m), Ayaba03(f), Young03, hopeforcharles(m), Oluwasaeon(m), Ninii, lmm4real, baggylips(m), dagreatxt(m), yomibabe(f), tuoyoojo(m), Stephandeswardt, Adagunduro, myquestion(m), tenmillion(m), dotloaded(m), majorgr, Emeonyerichard(m), infoproducts, delphia, macfadison(m), Homeboiy, fashykenny, NotNairalandi(m), pastilo, sulgard, Noblewhiz(m), olotu3k, Stephansmily(f), lade007(m), kolajoo(m), melicent, cutebobo(m), enshi(m), Chuksnwafor1985, teabully(m), Mznaett(f), JerryTemi(f), sogud, fredust(m), dapsy4u2(m), KehnnyCares(m), samyomz(m), spartan50(m), CodedExtra, dimerito, noblealuu, jodavid(m), kola23, adeckvick1, illegalGangla(m), kinziking(m), itiswellandwell, segmatt, Deadbeing, NED2NED, ElvisRob, Abusamie(m), olajyde3, firfinch101(m), Akwasi(m), yomijnr(m), holytribe(m), dunasy(f), nizelgirl(f), robonski15(m), YoungExec, Graciouscharis, moatacad, acorntree(m), rhektor(m), IMASTEX, Rubyventures, Ykman(m), solexadex(m), chimaria, kosisokosi48(m), Sashafm(f), hardey4, kokomilala(m), ruxxz, shonaspark, Joe50(m), krisjnr007, sushieater, DaddyGngeess(m), drololaaof, Buharimustgo, Ermacc, phemocheee(m), anitapreeti(f), Chidizman(m), ScepticalPyrrho, orimipe(f), Damalex4luv(m), middlebelter(m), abayomi23(f), jumiasc(m), johnclark001(m), drefe2real, napoleon77(m), golddust6000(m), GreatMahmud, Uchihaitaci, kingsinhno1, shinarlaura(f), sharpman1(m), opella(f), allrightsir, Babanick, bleedo44, drachel1993(f), okey85, holygreal, Bamidele539, gentility411(m), Elifrizy, xtratagem(m), bigyomite(m), dakuizi(m), gbemmy2k10(m), Pwettyella(f), buoye1(m), Germaindefoe(m), bababuff(m), jreyez(m), wapadunk(m), stasius, Dozieson(m), geminickss, Geogeo1, Wiseandtrue(f), eagleonearth(m), DjAndroid, Ghandi(m), emmy9500(m), stonemind(m), brudiga, babs3310, Willzz(m), Horlahniyi(m), Gmekx(m), Zhirinovsky, teegirl085, Kj131, iykemoney90(m), philclem(m), ngmgeek(m), twentysixteen(f), Keneking, empowerdex(m), mailadedamola(m), Pergrace, temmytopsy1(f), Emaimo(m), AJvine(m) and 422 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7