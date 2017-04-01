Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You (3760 Views)

The second time, he made fun of my ebony physique "you should be eating much so when a man holds you, he wouldnt seem as though he is hugging air...fleshing up jor. See how bony you are, i pray your bones wouldnt chook me one day. That day i will find someone that is juicy". The mockery was to my favor because afterwards he bought suya and fanta for me daily in other for me to add weight



My second and last bf were chilling with his sister in his balcony. It stung like shame when he told me to close my legs that my panties were showing. .. I felt so ashamed. Couldnt he tell his sister to tell me? It would have been better a fellow female told me that. He even threatened to fire catapult there if i dont learn how to seat properly.... .....



She said ......uhmm....emmm....am coming 2 Likes 1 Share

She said baby ur nyash is strong 4 Likes

i can't even remember . I don't have time to be thinking about such poo. I pray may u never met a beautiful senseless girl . 3 Likes

They all said, "boy, u look ugly". 5 Likes





she said this to me in the midst of her friends she said she wouldn't have dated me cos I looked so slim and had no muscles but that I should thank my stars I got a big condo.she said this to me in the midst of her friends 1 Like 1 Share

"You have such a big schnoz I constantly fear you'll one day suck me up with it while we cuddle"...

He said I talk in my sleep. He even told me the things I was saying. I still believe he exaggerated the whole thing just to embarrass me. 2 Likes 1 Share

He said I talk in my sleep. He even told me the things I was saying. I still believe he exaggerated the whole thing just to embarrass me. okay aunty believer okay aunty believer 1 Like

okay aunty believer

Lol, it just didn't sound like me though. I would never completely believe that story in a million years. I do know I talk in my sleep because I've "caught" myself chatting away a few times. I guess I love talking, even sleep can't stop me from having an opinion Lol, it just didn't sound like me though. I would never completely believe that story in a million years. I do know I talk in my sleep because I've "caught" myself chatting away a few times. I guess I love talking, even sleep can't stop me from having an opinion 2 Likes

even sleep can't stop me from having an opinion LMFAO. Makes me think of if Nairaland made use of audio comments. Nothing wey we no go hear LMFAO. Makes me think of if Nairaland made use of audio comments. Nothing wey we no go hear

LMFAO. Makes me think of if Nairaland made use of audio comments. Nothing wey we no go hear



God forbid!



What's your most embarrassing habit that you're aware of? God forbid!What's your most embarrassing habit that you're aware of?

She told me am too small.. Lol tat y tf she even dating me... Lol way back in high school tho

God forbid!



What's your most embarrassing habit that you're aware of? I don't bath in the morning I only bath in the morning on days when I have to go out in the morning, but weekends ehn, i bath around 2pm or later but I'll be indoor throughout I'm an indoor person really. My ex knew that about me, calls me a dirty guy I adjusted, now that I'm single, I'm on that grind again I don't bath in the morningI only bath in the morning on days when I have to go out in the morning, but weekends ehn, i bath around 2pm or later but I'll be indoor throughoutI'm an indoor person really. My ex knew that about me, calls me a dirty guyI adjusted, now that I'm single, I'm on that grind again 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't bath in the morning I only bath in the morning on days when I have to go out in the morning, but weekends ehn, i bath around 2pm or later but I'll be indoor throughout I'm an indoor person really. My ex knew that about me, calls me a dirty guy I adjusted, now that I'm single, I'm on that grind again

Yeah but I think that's normal though. Nothing dirty about that because most people sleep in on weekends to get some rest. You're just an average Joe, nothing to be embarrassed about Yeah but I think that's normal though. Nothing dirty about that because most people sleep in on weekends to get some rest. You're just an average Joe, nothing to be embarrassed about 2 Likes

Yeah but I think that's normal though. Nothing dirty about that because most people sleep in on weekends to get some rest. You're just an average Joe, nothing to be embarrassed about Lol she wash me then o, this girl bath first thing in the morning, last thing at night Well I'm cool now, I don't do the monthly contribution so I don't see any need to be so clean yet Lol she wash me then o, this girl bath first thing in the morning, last thing at nightWell I'm cool now, I don't do the monthly contribution so I don't see any need to be so clean yet 1 Like 1 Share

Lol she wash me then o, this girl bath first thing in the morning, last thing at night Well I'm cool now, I don't do the monthly contribution so I don't see any need to be so clean yet

LMAO. Total rebel. Go you!



As for your ex, well, to each their own. Good for her. LMAO. Total rebel. Go you!As for your ex, well, to each their own. Good for her.

LMAO. Total rebel. Go you!



As for your ex, well, to each their own. Good for her. Quick diversion



I've been on your profile couple times before, can't remember what you look like lol, seems you changed the picture on it today Quick diversionI've been on your profile couple times before, can't remember what you look like lol, seems you changed the picture on it today

Quick diversion



I've been on your profile couple times before, can't remember what you look like lol, seems you changed the picture on it today

I've never had my picture up, just random pictures I find funny. I've never had my picture up, just random pictures I find funny.

I've never had my picture up, just random pictures I find funny. Lol okay, you troll sometimes ba? A good reason why I don't have mine Lol okay, you troll sometimes ba?A good reason why I don't have mine

Lol okay, you troll sometimes ba? A good reason why I don't have mine

Lol, so you do have another bad habit then, you're a trollop I'm not a troll though, just misunderstood I've posted pictures of myself before. Some people know what I look like Lol, so you do have another bad habit then, you're a trollopI'm not a troll though, just misunderstoodI've posted pictures of myself before. Some people know what I look like 1 Like

"You have such a big schnoz I constantly fear you'll one day suck me up with it while we cuddle"... U are a male then U are a male then

Lol, so you do have another bad habit then, you're a trollop I'm not a troll though, just misunderstood I've posted pictures of myself before. Some people know what I look like Haha I missed not an easy thing to cause mayhem on a public forum sometimes with your picture on, you might just get served like Mr Pablo Ayodeji, Keep the change bruh Haha I missednot an easy thing to cause mayhem on a public forum sometimes with your picture on, you might just get served like Mr Pablo Ayodeji, Keep the change bruh

Haha I missed not an easy thing to cause mayhem on a public forum sometimes with your picture on, you might just get served like Mr Pablo Ayodeji, Keep the change bruh



Wow, you hide your badass well. It doesn't show at all. You come across as very sweet A chameleon perhaps or your attitude depends on who you're talking to?



LOL @ your reference to that guy. Shame. Wow, you hide your badass well. It doesn't show at all. You come across as very sweetA chameleon perhaps or your attitude depends on who you're talking to?LOL @ your reference to that guy. Shame. 1 Like

Wow, you hide your badass well. It doesn't show at all. You come across as very sweet A chameleon perhaps or your attitude depends on who you're talking to?



LOL @ your reference to that guy. Shame. I'm a sweet guy, although not sweet to/for all Young and vibrant And i think it all depends on first interaction, I've had "smh" interactions with few people on here, they won't see me as sweet surely, but on the general phase I'm cool, good to go with any cool person also you seem so cool yourself I'm a sweet guy, although not sweet to/for allYoung and vibrantAnd i think it all depends on first interaction, I've had "smh" interactions with few people on here, they won't see me as sweet surely, but on the general phase I'm cool, good to go with any cool person alsoyou seem so cool yourself

U are a male then I said so myself I said so myself

I said so myself No wonder we always have tiffs No wonder we always have tiffs

I'm a sweet guy, although not sweet to/for all Young and vibrant And i think it all depends on first interaction, I've had "smh" interactions with few people on here, they won't see me as sweet surely, but on the general phase I'm cool, good to go with any cool person also you seem so cool yourself

I get you completely. Lol @ young & vibrant. Thanks @ the last part, mr nice guy I get you completely. Lol @ young & vibrant. Thanks @ the last part, mr nice guy

I get you completely. Lol @ young & vibrant. Thanks @ the last part, mr nice guy So what part are you from, you don't seem like a Yoruba girl, I don't know why but i feel you're not, Igbo i guess? So what part are you from, you don't seem like a Yoruba girl, I don't know why but i feel you're not, Igbo i guess?

So what part are you from, you don't seem like a Yoruba girl, I don't know why but i feel you're not, Igbo i guess?

Lol, I'm from a far-flung land, a place not particularly liked here on NL I'm South African What are you? I know Nigerian but which "part are you from"? Lol, I'm from a far-flung land, a place not particularly liked here on NLI'm South AfricanWhat are you? I know Nigerian but which "part are you from"? 1 Like