|Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Michellekabod: 4:58pm On Mar 30
My first love, the day he gave me my first kiss. He made the comment, "you dont even know how to kiss, lemme teach"...felt like a novist, swollen in shame as i ran back to my papa house.
The second time, he made fun of my ebony physique "you should be eating much so when a man holds you, he wouldnt seem as though he is hugging air...fleshing up jor. See how bony you are, i pray your bones wouldnt chook me one day. That day i will find someone that is juicy". The mockery was to my favor because afterwards he bought suya and fanta for me daily in other for me to add weight
My second and last bf were chilling with his sister in his balcony. It stung like shame when he told me to close my legs that my panties were showing. .. I felt so ashamed. Couldnt he tell his sister to tell me? It would have been better a fellow female told me that. He even threatened to fire catapult there if i dont learn how to seat properly.... .....
Share yours Nls
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Aliyeous(m): 5:00pm On Mar 30
She said ......uhmm....emmm....am coming
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Young03: 5:03pm On Mar 30
She said baby ur nyash is strong
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Alphamale2017(m): 5:05pm On Mar 30
i can't even remember . I don't have time to be thinking about such poo. I pray may u never met a beautiful senseless girl .
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Omagzee(m): 5:06pm On Mar 30
They all said, "boy, u look ugly".
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Escalze(m): 5:07pm On Mar 30
she said she wouldn't have dated me cos I looked so slim and had no muscles but that I should thank my stars I got a big condo.
she said this to me in the midst of her friends
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Frolic: 5:10pm On Mar 30
"You have such a big schnoz I constantly fear you'll one day suck me up with it while we cuddle"...
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:16pm On Mar 30
He said I talk in my sleep. He even told me the things I was saying. I still believe he exaggerated the whole thing just to embarrass me.
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:23pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:okay aunty believer
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:31pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Lol, it just didn't sound like me though. I would never completely believe that story in a million years. I do know I talk in my sleep because I've "caught" myself chatting away a few times. I guess I love talking, even sleep can't stop me from having an opinion
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:36pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:LMFAO. Makes me think of if Nairaland made use of audio comments. Nothing wey we no go hear
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:38pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
God forbid!
What's your most embarrassing habit that you're aware of?
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by TrapHedges(m): 5:42pm On Mar 30
She told me am too small.. Lol tat y tf she even dating me... Lol way back in high school tho
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:43pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:I don't bath in the morning I only bath in the morning on days when I have to go out in the morning, but weekends ehn, i bath around 2pm or later but I'll be indoor throughout I'm an indoor person really. My ex knew that about me, calls me a dirty guy I adjusted, now that I'm single, I'm on that grind again
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:48pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Yeah but I think that's normal though. Nothing dirty about that because most people sleep in on weekends to get some rest. You're just an average Joe, nothing to be embarrassed about
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:51pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:Lol she wash me then o, this girl bath first thing in the morning, last thing at night Well I'm cool now, I don't do the monthly contribution so I don't see any need to be so clean yet
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:54pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
LMAO. Total rebel. Go you!
As for your ex, well, to each their own. Good for her.
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:57pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:Quick diversion
I've been on your profile couple times before, can't remember what you look like lol, seems you changed the picture on it today
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:00pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
I've never had my picture up, just random pictures I find funny.
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:01pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:Lol okay, you troll sometimes ba? A good reason why I don't have mine
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:05pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Lol, so you do have another bad habit then, you're a trollop I'm not a troll though, just misunderstood I've posted pictures of myself before. Some people know what I look like
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Michellekabod: 6:08pm On Mar 30
Frolic:U are a male then
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:10pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:Haha I missed not an easy thing to cause mayhem on a public forum sometimes with your picture on, you might just get served like Mr Pablo Ayodeji, Keep the change bruh
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:20pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Wow, you hide your badass well. It doesn't show at all. You come across as very sweet A chameleon perhaps or your attitude depends on who you're talking to?
LOL @ your reference to that guy. Shame.
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:26pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:I'm a sweet guy, although not sweet to/for all Young and vibrant And i think it all depends on first interaction, I've had "smh" interactions with few people on here, they won't see me as sweet surely, but on the general phase I'm cool, good to go with any cool person also you seem so cool yourself
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Frolic: 6:28pm On Mar 30
Michellekabod:I said so myself
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Michellekabod: 6:32pm On Mar 30
Frolic:No wonder we always have tiffs
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by tosyne2much(m): 6:34pm On Mar 30
Okada Park me here.. I say park me here
Let the lies roll in
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:36pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
I get you completely. Lol @ young & vibrant. Thanks @ the last part, mr nice guy
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:38pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:So what part are you from, you don't seem like a Yoruba girl, I don't know why but i feel you're not, Igbo i guess?
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:42pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Lol, I'm from a far-flung land, a place not particularly liked here on NL I'm South African What are you? I know Nigerian but which "part are you from"?
|Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:45pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:Oh little wonder, I felt you have a demeanor foreign to a Nigerian , I'm a Yoruba guy, the ones called "Afonja" by those flatinos You should have come across those terminologies if you're regular on here
And oh I do like South Africa, I only don't like xenophobic people
