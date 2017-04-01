₦airaland Forum

Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Michellekabod: 4:58pm On Mar 30
My first love, the day he gave me my first kiss. He made the comment, "you dont even know how to kiss, lemme teach"...felt like a novist, swollen in shame as i ran back to my papa house.
The second time, he made fun of my ebony physique "you should be eating much so when a man holds you, he wouldnt seem as though he is hugging air...fleshing up jor. See how bony you are, i pray your bones wouldnt chook me one day. That day i will find someone that is juicy". The mockery was to my favor because afterwards he bought suya and fanta for me daily in other for me to add weight grin

My second and last bf were chilling with his sister in his balcony. It stung like shame when he told me to close my legs that my panties were showing. .. I felt so ashamed. Couldnt he tell his sister to tell me? It would have been better a fellow female told me that. He even threatened to fire catapult there if i dont learn how to seat properly.... embarassed.....

Share yours Nls

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Aliyeous(m): 5:00pm On Mar 30
She said ......uhmm....emmm....am coming

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Young03: 5:03pm On Mar 30
She said baby ur nyash is strong

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Alphamale2017(m): 5:05pm On Mar 30
i can't even remember . I don't have time to be thinking about such poo. I pray may u never met a beautiful senseless girl .

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Omagzee(m): 5:06pm On Mar 30
They all said, "boy, u look ugly".

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Escalze(m): 5:07pm On Mar 30
she said she wouldn't have dated me cos I looked so slim and had no muscles but that I should thank my stars I got a big condo.

she said this to me in the midst of her friends cry

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Frolic: 5:10pm On Mar 30
"You have such a big schnoz I constantly fear you'll one day suck me up with it while we cuddle"...
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:16pm On Mar 30
He said I talk in my sleep. He even told me the things I was saying. I still believe he exaggerated the whole thing just to embarrass me.

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:23pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:
He said I talk in my sleep. He even told me the things I was saying. I still believe he exaggerated the whole thing just to embarrass me.
okay aunty believer grin

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:31pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
okay aunty believer grin

Lol, it just didn't sound like me though. I would never completely believe that story in a million years. I do know I talk in my sleep because I've "caught" myself chatting away a few times. I guess I love talking, even sleep can't stop me from having an opinion grin

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:36pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:

even sleep can't stop me from having an opinion grin
LMFAO. Makes me think of if Nairaland made use of audio comments. Nothing wey we no go hear grin grin
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:38pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
LMFAO. Makes me think of if Nairaland made use of audio comments. Nothing wey we no go hear grin grin

God forbid! tongue

What's your most embarrassing habit that you're aware of? smiley
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by TrapHedges(m): 5:42pm On Mar 30
She told me am too small.. Lol tat y tf she even dating me... Lol way back in high school tho
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:43pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:


God forbid! tongue

What's your most embarrassing habit that you're aware of? smiley
I don't bath in the morning grin I only bath in the morning on days when I have to go out in the morning, but weekends ehn, i bath around 2pm or later but I'll be indoor throughout grin I'm an indoor person really. My ex knew that about me, calls me a dirty guy grin I adjusted, now that I'm single, I'm on that grind again grin

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:48pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:

I don't bath in the morning grin I only bath in the morning on days when I have to go out in the morning, but weekends ehn, i bath around 2pm or later but I'll be indoor throughout grin I'm an indoor person really. My ex knew that about me, calls me a dirty guy grin I adjusted, now that I'm single, I'm on that grind again grin

Yeah but I think that's normal though. Nothing dirty about that because most people sleep in on weekends to get some rest. You're just an average Joe, nothing to be embarrassed about smiley

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:51pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:


Yeah but I think that's normal though. Nothing dirty about that because most people sleep in on weekends to get some rest. You're just an average Joe, nothing to be embarrassed about smiley
Lol she wash me then o, this girl bath first thing in the morning, last thing at night grin Well I'm cool now, I don't do the monthly contribution so I don't see any need to be so clean yet cheesy

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 5:54pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Lol she wash me then o, this girl bath first thing in the morning, last thing at night grin Well I'm cool now, I don't do the monthly contribution so I don't see any need to be so clean yet cheesy

LMAO. Total rebel. Go you!

As for your ex, well, to each their own. Good for her.
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:57pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:


LMAO. Total rebel. Go you!

As for your ex, well, to each their own. Good for her.
Quick diversion

I've been on your profile couple times before, can't remember what you look like lol, seems you changed the picture on it today sad
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:00pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:

Quick diversion

I've been on your profile couple times before, can't remember what you look like lol, seems you changed the picture on it today sad

I've never had my picture up, just random pictures I find funny.
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:01pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:


I've never had my picture up, just random pictures I find funny.
Lol okay, you troll sometimes ba? grin grin A good reason why I don't have mine grin
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:05pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Lol okay, you troll sometimes ba? grin grin A good reason why I don't have mine grin

Lol, so you do have another bad habit then, you're a trollop tongue I'm not a troll though, just misunderstood cry grin I've posted pictures of myself before. Some people know what I look like smiley

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Michellekabod: 6:08pm On Mar 30
Frolic:
"You have such a big schnoz I constantly fear you'll one day suck me up with it while we cuddle"...
U are a male then
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:10pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:


Lol, so you do have another bad habit then, you're a trollop tongue I'm not a troll though, just misunderstood cry grin I've posted pictures of myself before. Some people know what I look like smiley
Haha I missed cry not an easy thing to cause mayhem on a public forum sometimes with your picture on, you might just get served like Mr Pablo Ayodeji, Keep the change bruh grin grin
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:20pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
Haha I missed cry not an easy thing to cause mayhem on a public forum sometimes with your picture on, you might just get served like Mr Pablo Ayodeji, Keep the change bruh grin grin


Wow, you hide your badass well. It doesn't show at all. You come across as very sweet smiley A chameleon perhaps or your attitude depends on who you're talking to?

LOL @ your reference to that guy. Shame.

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:26pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:



Wow, you hide your badass well. It doesn't show at all. You come across as very sweet smiley A chameleon perhaps or your attitude depends on who you're talking to?

LOL @ your reference to that guy. Shame.
I'm a sweet guy, although not sweet to/for all grin Young and vibrant wink And i think it all depends on first interaction, I've had "smh" interactions with few people on here, they won't see me as sweet surely, but on the general phase I'm cool, good to go with any cool person also wink you seem so cool yourself wink
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Frolic: 6:28pm On Mar 30
Michellekabod:

U are a male then
I said so myself
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by Michellekabod: 6:32pm On Mar 30
Frolic:
I said so myself
No wonder we always have tiffs
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by tosyne2much(m): 6:34pm On Mar 30
Okada Park me here.. I say park me here


Let the lies roll in

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:36pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
I'm a sweet guy, although not sweet to/for all grin Young and vibrant wink And i think it all depends on first interaction, I've had "smh" interactions with few people on here, they won't see me as sweet surely, but on the general phase I'm cool, good to go with any cool person also wink you seem so cool yourself wink

I get you completely. Lol @ young & vibrant. Thanks @ the last part, mr nice guy smiley
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:38pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:


I get you completely. Lol @ young & vibrant. Thanks @ the last part, mr nice guy smiley
So what part are you from, you don't seem like a Yoruba girl, I don't know why but i feel you're not, Igbo i guess? cheesy
Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by ZarZar(f): 6:42pm On Mar 30
SNOWCREAM:
So what part are you from, you don't seem like a Yoruba girl, I don't know why but i feel you're not, Igbo i guess? cheesy

Lol, I'm from a far-flung land, a place not particularly liked here on NL tongue I'm South African smiley What are you? I know Nigerian but which "part are you from"?

Re: Share The Most Embarrassing Statement Your Ex Or Current Spouse Told You by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:45pm On Mar 30
ZarZar:


Lol, I'm from a far-flung land, a place not particularly liked here on NL tongue I'm South African smiley What are you? I know Nigerian but which "part are you from"?
Oh little wonder, I felt you have a demeanor foreign to a Nigerian smiley, I'm a Yoruba guy, the ones called "Afonja" by those flatinos grin You should have come across those terminologies if you're regular on here grin

And oh I do like South Africa, I only don't like xenophobic people grin

