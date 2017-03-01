₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,938 members, 3,449,583 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 07:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 (9017 Views)
NAIRA WATCH: Panic Grips Forex Dealers As Naira Rises To N385/$ / Remittance: CBN Raises BDC Exchange Rate To N385/$ / Naira Drops To 490/$1, 600/£1 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Limitednow: 5:10pm
AFTER weeks of regaining strength on the foreign exchange market, the naira moved in a reverse direction and dropped, albeit by a small margin, to 385 as against 382 on Thursday morning.
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/naira-makes-u-turn-drops-to-n385/
1 Like
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by wristbangle(m): 5:15pm
The smart ones knew already that the CBN policy will not be sustainable enough to defend our currency as oil price in the market is dropping and our reserve is indicating red signal to us. It may tumble to N400 before Monday from the look of things
Earlier today or yesterday CBN were boasting they will fight it to N305. So now what's going on?
Anyway speculators has purchased all the cheap dollars available hence ready to sell when it tumble to all time low.
The unstable nature of our currency is one of the reason foreign investors are scared of investing in nigeria.
Modath and lordadam, over to you.
Lalasticlala, naira don make U turn again 4 lagos-Ibadan expressway
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by SuperSuave(m): 5:17pm
Yeye dey smell. Dollar wey dey below 200# wen you took over ran to over 500# and now that its below #400 you want us to start dancing abi? Mediocrity at it's peak
60 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Chiboyz40(m): 5:17pm
don't even know why I'm laughing sef
4 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Keneking: 5:20pm
Awaiting another policy from Emefiele on forex soon
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by ESDKING: 5:21pm
See how Buhari is gradually destroying what Osibanjo has fixed. Reno Omokiri was correct.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by alrahmanonline(m): 5:23pm
Chiboyz40:You're laughing because you believed those bad dreams of yours for this nation are coming through, but i have to say this, i hope you wont cry when the naira regain it's strength..
2 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Kyase(m): 5:29pm
ESDKING:English na problem for you
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by ESDKING: 5:31pm
Kyase:That question should be directed to yourself.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by LoveMachine(m): 5:33pm
Evil BDCs at work.
1 Like
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Kyase(m): 5:34pm
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by austinvsb1(m): 5:35pm
You Hoarders & speculators should really hold on to your dollars yeah?? Dont worry, dollar will be N3000 naira soon!!! Whatever rebound this is, i can assure most of y'all that in 3 months max, no one would buy your dollars for more than $/N180.
Source: Authoritative!
14 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by bennybaba(m): 5:35pm
Offcourse not surprised at all. ..what the CBN is doing is just stop gap/palative measures it won't last long or how do you think we can always pump in foriegn currency whenever we want and not expect our external reserve were the money is coming from not to get depleted thereby hindering further pumping indirectly taken us to square 1...#I might be wrong
2 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Limitednow: 5:41pm
Buhari go back to UK with your badluck
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by okosodo: 5:45pm
austinvsb1:Funny dude
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by OreMI22: 5:51pm
All these manipulation CBN is doing is a waste of time.
They should stop creating artificial exchange rate and just float the currency.
They are intentionally creating corruption for themselves by always selling dollars at a lower rate than the true market value. The samr people that bought the dollars will turn around and sell it to the people that need it at the true market rate.
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by martineverest(m): 6:25pm
Over to wailers
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Pavore9: 6:27pm
For how long can the CBN pamper the Naira?
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by martineverest(m): 6:27pm
A rare opportunity for Wailers
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by celestialAgent(m): 6:27pm
A guy said I was not making sense wen I predicted this a few days back
Naira and it shadow recovery.
2 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by Rapsowdee01(m): 6:28pm
Baba Buhari has started again
1 Like
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by MsFaith(f): 6:28pm
sometimes I imagine how life would be if it can just fall back to #100 - $1
1 Like
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by blackaxe78: 6:29pm
Flat Headed Dwarfs will start celebrating
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by smartty68(m): 6:29pm
Underground manipulation ongoing by CBN. Just watching
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by DropShot: 6:29pm
SuperSuave:By their utterances, you shall know the ignorant ones. Their brain is full of akamu. Nothing more nothing less.
4 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by malton: 6:29pm
Connect the naira problems to its foundation and you will get why its appreciation cannot sustain at this time.
1 Like
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by henryfayoul1: 6:29pm
2 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by chuksjuve(m): 6:30pm
Naira makes u-turn..
the naira must be a great driver, making u-turn when it mattered most..
please keep making that u-turn ooo..but be careful of one way sign..
safe journey naira...
2 Likes
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by burkingx(f): 6:30pm
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by pat077: 6:30pm
This Is no good news.
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by menama(m): 6:33pm
Its sure gona take a round about and appreciate better than before.
|Re: Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 by chloedogie: 6:34pm
wristbangle:
When it's a bad news why are u guys always happy to make comments and turn prophets of doom? It goes up to 200 u say it's a fake rise, it falls to 500 u say you knew it. If Nigeria were to be ur personal business will u always speculate bad tins for her? No white man will come here to repair tins for us we will. Learn to stay positive In life so as to lways attract positive things. Cheers all d same.
2 Likes 1 Share
Dvcf Oil And Gas Share, How Reality It Is? Help! / Union Bank Is On Strike? / I Need Advice On How To Start Selling Clothes And Shoes Like Boutiques
Viewing this topic: Anietie1(m), deeteeneey(f), conductor1, Gadex200, Mannylex(m), estherhadassah(f), lamzybaby, drakeli, Timbuktu14(m), SANdos, emoa2002(m), macherie1, gdonj1(m), VICTORCIZA(m), codeslayer(m), gunther6(m), HyDef(m), elganzar(m), Dunamis88(m), Igboblog, Ruthier, gingger(m), cyphher(m), LatestProperty(m), Zukoslim(m), sirade(m), hajjisemiu, SuPeRq(f), akinboluwarin(m), sunnyuche1(m), cyril700(m), mantosa(m), Chuks0485, toogbasky(m), ephraimchima(m), timijoseph01(m), am0s(m), Tboysalau(m), paulstrings(m), niger2020(m), shakamarh, ghhost11, celenas(m), Rzq4, 1temmie, miccoy(m), Mrdigitech(m), Lush100(m), roysam(m), Ayesa(m), Wahlz(m), darkhorizon, CHESTER48, alasene, HiDee2(m), yemabolly, ALLWILBWELL, staysure, lordspiritual(m), 989900, EgunMogaji(m), yusuf01(m), RosaConsidine, stagger, Ola24luv(m), Becqie, abdulyaro66(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3