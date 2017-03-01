Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Makes U-turn, Drops To N385 (9017 Views)

AFTER weeks of regaining strength on the foreign exchange market, the naira moved in a reverse direction and dropped, albeit by a small margin, to 385 as against 382 on Thursday morning.



However, the tale on the international scene is different, as it rose to 308.05 to a dollar, as against 314.75 in the early hours of the day.







At the parallel market, the naira maintained its rate against the British pound, but exchanged at 410 to the euro as against 400 at the start of trading.



At the international market, the naira rose to 385.09 as against 391.04 to a pound and 330.59 as against 338.07 to the euro.



The apex bank announced an adjustment to its foreign exchange policy; making foreign exchange available for tuition, medical expenses and basic travel allowance.







It earlier directed banks to sell forex at 375 but amended the policy on Monday, and asked banks to sell at 360.



Earlier today or yesterday CBN were boasting they will fight it to N305. So now what's going on?



Anyway speculators has purchased all the cheap dollars available hence ready to sell when it tumble to all time low.



The unstable nature of our currency is one of the reason foreign investors are scared of investing in nigeria.



Modath and lordadam, over to you.



Yeye dey smell. Dollar wey dey below 200# wen you took over ran to over 500# and now that its below #400 you want us to start dancing abi? Mediocrity at it's peak 60 Likes 3 Shares

don't even know why I'm laughing sef don't even know why I'm laughing sef 4 Likes

Awaiting another policy from Emefiele on forex soon 3 Likes

See how Buhari is gradually destroying what Osibanjo has fixed. Reno Omokiri was correct. 14 Likes 1 Share

Chiboyz40:

don't even know why I'm laughing sef You're laughing because you believed those bad dreams of yours for this nation are coming through, but i have to say this, i hope you wont cry when the naira regain it's strength.. You're laughing because you believed those bad dreams of yours for this nation are coming through, but i have to say this, i hope you wont cry when the naira regain it's strength.. 2 Likes

ESDKING:

See how Buhari is gradually destroying what Osibanjo has fixed. Reno Omokiri was correct. English na problem for you English na problem for you 3 Likes

Kyase:



English na problem for you That question should be directed to yourself. That question should be directed to yourself. 16 Likes 1 Share

Evil BDCs at work. 1 Like

ESDKING:



Direct the question to yourself. ESDKING:



Direct the question to yourself.

You Hoarders & speculators should really hold on to your dollars yeah?? Dont worry, dollar will be N3000 naira soon!!! Whatever rebound this is, i can assure most of y'all that in 3 months max, no one would buy your dollars for more than $/N180.



Source: Authoritative! 14 Likes

Offcourse not surprised at all. ..what the CBN is doing is just stop gap/palative measures it won't last long or how do you think we can always pump in foriegn currency whenever we want and not expect our external reserve were the money is coming from not to get depleted thereby hindering further pumping indirectly taken us to square 1...#I might be wrong 2 Likes

Buhari go back to UK with your badluck 4 Likes 1 Share

austinvsb1:

You Hoarders & speculators should really hold on to your dollars yeah?? Dont worry, dollar will be N3000 naira soon!!! Whatever rebound this is, i can assure most of y'all that you in 3 months max, no one would buy your dollars for more than $/N180.



Source: Authoritative! Funny dude Funny dude 3 Likes

All these manipulation CBN is doing is a waste of time.

They should stop creating artificial exchange rate and just float the currency.



They are intentionally creating corruption for themselves by always selling dollars at a lower rate than the true market value. The samr people that bought the dollars will turn around and sell it to the people that need it at the true market rate. 3 Likes

Over to wailers

For how long can the CBN pamper the Naira? 3 Likes

A rare opportunity for Wailers

A guy said I was not making sense wen I predicted this a few days back









Naira and it shadow recovery. Naira and it shadow recovery. 2 Likes

Baba Buhari has started again 1 Like

sometimes I imagine how life would be if it can just fall back to #100 - $1 1 Like











Flat Headed Dwarfs will start celebrating











Underground manipulation ongoing by CBN. Just watching

SuperSuave:

Yeye dey smell. Dollar wey dey below 200# wen you took over ran to over 500# and now that its below #400 you want us to start dancing abi? Mediocrity at it's peak By their utterances, you shall know the ignorant ones. Their brain is full of akamu. Nothing more nothing less. By their utterances, you shall know the ignorant ones. Their brain is full of akamu. Nothing more nothing less. 4 Likes

Connect the naira problems to its foundation and you will get why its appreciation cannot sustain at this time. 1 Like

Limitednow:





http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/naira-makes-u-turn-drops-to-n385/ nice one. nice one. 2 Likes

Naira makes u-turn..

the naira must be a great driver, making u-turn when it mattered most..

please keep making that u-turn ooo..but be careful of one way sign..

safe journey naira... 2 Likes

This Is no good news.

Its sure gona take a round about and appreciate better than before.