Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building
Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by PrettyCrystal: 5:22pm
A man accused of attempting a robbery was stuck in a chimney at a youth centre in Zimbabwe for two days, before being rescued by a fire brigade crew and taken away by police. Andrea Zunga, 33, looked like a zombie from a movie when he emerged from the chimney.
According to report by Zimbabwean journalist Raisedon Baya, Zunga's accomplices who are still at large, managed to get in and out through one of the chimneys and got way with two computers, a laptop and a jacket but he got stuck in the other chimney which is blocked at the bottom. The accomplices on realising that Zunga was stuck in the chimney fled with their loot and did not tell anyone about the mishap.
During his rescue mission, police were there on time to save him from an angry mob before whisking him away.Zunga is said to be on important medication after having come from South Africa on a stretcher, family members said.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/thief-gets-stuck-in-chimey-for-two-days.html
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by PrettyCrystal: 5:23pm
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by PrettyCrystal: 5:23pm
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by izzou(m): 5:24pm
His accomplices abandoned him as soon as he got stuck?
Chai
This life
Aye leee
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by Keneking: 5:25pm
Mugabe sef
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by chuks34(m): 5:25pm
Hmm
Him for dey der die
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by damilolammm(m): 5:27pm
Werey.. Good for him
Werey.. Good for him
MEANWHILE
WATCH THE VIDEO OF WHAT THESE LADIES KEPT IN THEIR PANTS
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by ESDKING: 5:27pm
Crime does not pay.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by hushshinani(m): 5:28pm
ok
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by Nne5(f): 5:32pm
The thief go be like 'which kin' wahala be this'
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by Nne5(f): 5:32pm
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by muykem: 5:43pm
it serve him well.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by oviejnr(m): 5:47pm
.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by Young03: 5:47pm
He get luck
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by nairalandfreak: 5:47pm
Ole buruku
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by noeloge82(m): 5:48pm
Again
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by Akshow: 5:48pm
If it's Nigeria and a woman, preferably older, they will say she's a bird or cat.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by soberdrunk(m): 5:48pm
Wow! "Two whole days"??!! Poor fellow, imagine the trauma....
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by mailtotim: 5:49pm
hehehehe
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by 1Rebel: 5:49pm
This is inhumane. Two days! Severe hypoglycemia and ketoacidosis would have set in. This man should be taken to the hospital asap.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by jazinogold(m): 5:49pm
h
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by dessz(m): 5:49pm
karma use the guy take play football.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by greatman247(m): 5:49pm
Nne5:
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by positivelord: 5:49pm
Enough Hunger don wire am....idiot
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by Ezedon(m): 5:49pm
That serves him right, one day our leaders will got stuck too. inside GP tank while trying to steal our money
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by rusher14: 5:49pm
In Nigeria he would be a wizard whose GPS couldn't take him home.
Just as in Zimbabwe, the mob would have descended on him only for a different reason
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by OrestesDante: 5:49pm
Theifing no good.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by czaratwork: 5:50pm
good for him.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by unclezuma: 5:51pm
Hahahahahahahaha
Dumelang Nkosi
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by ALAYORMII: 5:52pm
Serves him right
Serves him right
Wen a Fulani herdsman dies, his son inherits
the cows, bt when a professor dies, his
certificate becomes a waste.
*Lesson:*
Use your school fees to buy cows.
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by INTROVERT(f): 5:52pm
Re: Zimbabwean Thief Stuck In A Chimney For TWO Days While Trying To Rob A Building by TheEvilPriest(m): 5:53pm
Watch Nollywood make a series of stupid home videos from this drama and title them:
Stuck In The Chimney (Part 1)
Rescued From the Chimney (Part 2)
From Chimney to Jail (Part 3)
