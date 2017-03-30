₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by tyokunbo(m): 5:51pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, March 30, 2017 arraigned the duo of Adegbite Adetoye and Ponnle Abiodun along with Origin Oil and Gas Limited before Justice Silvanus Orji of the FCT High Court Apo, Abuja on an 11-count charge of fraud and abuse of Petroleum Support Fund to the tune of N735million, Towncrieronline.Net has learned.
Adetoye and his co-accused allegedly conspired and fraudulently obtained the sum of N735, 132, 076.18 (seven hundred and thirty five million, one hundred and fifty two thousand, seventy six naira, eighteen kobo) from the federal government as payment for the importation of 15,000mt of premium motor spirit (PMS) which they claim to have purchased from Vitol SA and imported into Nigeria through MT Silverie.
The offence contravenes Section 8 (a) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.
S. I Ameh, SAN, counsel to the defendants, informed the court that he had a pending bail application dated March 27, 2017 and served on the prosecution same date.
He urged the court to admit the defendants to bail adding that they would be available for trial.
Counsel to EFCC, Steve Odiase, did not oppose the application on the ground that the defendants had earlier been granted administrative bail by the Commission.
Justice Orji granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100million each with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be civil servants not below grade level 14 or residents in Abuja with traceable address to be verified by the court or EFCC. The defendants must not travel out without the permission of the court.
The case has been adjourned to May 22nd and 25th, 2017 for hearing.
Meanwhile, Justice Orji has ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail terms.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by dessz(m): 5:53pm
FTC
nigeria matter just weak me....stole 750,000,000+ given 100,000,000 bail .. WATDAFUK but...
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by INTROVERT(f): 5:53pm
I thought it was orijin bitter & zero company MD self
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by rusher14: 5:55pm
Good.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by ojun50(m): 6:01pm
INTROVERT:same here oh
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by Kutis2030(m): 6:04pm
Go after dem one by one
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by Young03: 6:26pm
Make he vomit all the money una go gv am small change bail
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by idris4r83(m): 6:30pm
Efcc should rush n prosecuting saraki na. Finish one first before starting another one. We are tired of media trial.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by Damilare5882(m): 6:30pm
But please I have a question ooo ... Can this country ever be free from the word * CORRUPTION * .... I am so damn tired of Nigeria .. Its every day they steal government funds ...whyyyyy
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by easyfem: 6:31pm
Y are dey laughing, diz is not jonathan regime ooooo
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by burkingx(f): 6:32pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by Damilare5882(m): 6:32pm
INTROVERT:lol ...origin and zero coke company ... What a mad asssss combo ..
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by Pebcak: 6:32pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by Kidaakudz: 6:32pm
Nice
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by burkingx(f): 6:32pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by reyscrub(m): 6:33pm
EFCC pls bring all the fact and evidence to my house for next line of action
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by tunzy2b(m): 6:34pm
see face
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by watchindelta(m): 6:36pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by bigclem22: 6:36pm
Naija always like dis. He will always go free.
While Somewhere in Abuja a guy was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing an LG phone.
If u must steal in 9ja, ensure to steal enough to settle everybody so dat u won't go to jail or found guilty....
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by burkingx(f): 6:37pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by shaddoww: 6:38pm
Another conviction loading........
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by MVLOX(m): 6:40pm
Nice 1... For a crime of 7.35m dem go bail am 1st with 100m... Very soon all those e white beards go soon turn rainbow... Yam eaters
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by FTBOY: 6:40pm
i wish it were the orijin beer and herbal drink owners they arrested. those people no dey try at all.
i want action bitters to take over and dominate the market of shakkies.+
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by solidman59(m): 6:41pm
Kidaakudz:Go get a job, thief
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by burkingx(f): 6:42pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by AngelicBeing: 6:44pm
Damilare5882:No, because the monster called corruption has infected every fabric of our national life, we need special whip from the celestial realm to flog sense into Nigerians, the monster can only leave after serious flogging
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by effty(m): 6:45pm
Fresh criminals. The main subsidy criminals are Otedola, Jimoh Ibrahim, Ifeanyi Ubah, Dee Jones, Indimi, Dantata, etc... Don't ask me ow I got to know.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by dreamwords: 6:48pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by Damilare5882(m): 6:49pm
AngelicBeing:... No be boy flogging ooo ... We need to kill and bury it
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by AngelicBeing: 6:50pm
Damilare5882:Flogging >>> killing >>>> burying
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by binsanni(m): 6:58pm
AngelicBeing:
ok
...
lol
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Directors Of Origin Oil And Gas Over N735m Subsidy Scam (pics) by MusicPromota(m): 7:03pm
Is it same origin beer wey dey skatar boyz head?
