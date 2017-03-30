₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by OreMI22: 5:59pm
The Presidency said Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari has not shelved his plans of seeing his doctors in London for further check ups.
SOURCE: https://guardian.ng/news/buhari-will-return-to-london-to-see-doctors-presidency-says/
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by ESDKING: 6:00pm
Any person still defending this man is hopeless.
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by dunkem21(m): 6:03pm
Online medium, Sahara Reporters citing an unnamed presidential source, had alleged that Buhari had chosen to bring his doctors to Nigeria instead of jetting out to see them in London. It alleged that the president has recalled an advance party which has already left the country. ..
I stopped reading here
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by KwoiZabo(m): 6:29pm
He should Travel Fast. We seem to be reversing the progress we made when Osinbajo held sway.
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by janefarms2015: 6:40pm
KwoiZabo:
If the president is the father of any one against him seeking the best medical care anywhere in d world, will the person allow his or father not to do so? Gradually, we will have best medical care at parwith the advanced world, you dont blame PMB for the rot in the system.
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Nwodosis(m): 6:57pm
The earlier he goes the better for Nigerians!
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by MisterGrace: 7:05pm
De javu!
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by MisterGrace: 7:05pm
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Jabioro: 7:12pm
Baba should leave in time.. is getting late and should stay more than 49 days of his previous medical vacation.. in fact he should spend 49*12>>>>
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Funlordjnr: 7:30pm
Bye!
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:39pm
Safe trip Mr President
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by pbethel: 7:45pm
Pmb Safe journey
Nigerians send their greetings to d good people of London
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by biafrasun: 8:00pm
Kai laugh wan kill me bubu pls just go dont come back.
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by merbenko(m): 8:05pm
Stay for long period of time
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by wowmenow: 8:36pm
sir please stay there for 2 years
you brought disunity among Nigerians
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by ijebuloaded(m): 8:39pm
Let's see hw Osinbajo roll d swift d Saraki
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Nbote(m): 8:46pm
Dey rushed him back so dat he won't b removed... We all know say na power play...
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Flexherbal(m): 8:46pm
Ok.
This one na from guardian ooo!
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Gentle2015: 8:55pm
So, Sowore (Sahara reporter) lied again
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Splashme: 9:03pm
I pray he remains there
and never return
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Jokerman(m): 9:07pm
Make the guy just remain there, let him not return here with his badluck dullardic head... Osinbanjo is well able
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by TINALETC3(f): 9:12pm
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by olatade(m): 9:13pm
I have carefully sat down to analyze the frosty relationship between the two branches and the difficulty they are making Nigerians to go through and my conclusion is this. There is certainly something Saraki and his colleagues know about the President which we may not be privy to. It is either they too are in possession of sensitive information on the funding that brought the President to government and may be personal donations in cash and other forms of contributions which if pressed may spill the bean, something is just not flowing right. The audacity and courage of their actions is not ordinary. The support of Saraki on the floor of the Senate easily tells you that politics is about interest and from all indications Saraki is protecting the interest of his colleagues. If you are in doubt, refer to the recent suspension of Ndume.
I refuse to agree that the President is clueless about the people surrounding him. They are doing his biddings and that's what he wants. The psychology of power particular in the African context reveals that aides dance, project and protect the desire of the principal be it self aggrandisement or creating imaginary enemies to satisfy his whims and caprices. I am tired of been drawn into a battle that has little or no clear reason. Politics is for politicians and they know themselves better. As for me I have resolved to do away with gullible blind support irrespective of who is involved.
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by cosmatika(m): 9:13pm
Confused government. Speaking from both sides of their mouth. One thing in d morning, different thing in the afternoon
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Mooryn(f): 9:13pm
I don't see any difference between his presence & his absence....
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by Millz404(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by sapientia(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by IpobExposed: 9:13pm
Buhari where ever u go u shall live long
Am so angry you're sick with all your plans to repair what Jonathan and PDP destroyed.
May God bless your going out and coming in Buhari
IpobExposed
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by ikp120(m): 9:14pm
Safe journey to him
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by massinola(m): 9:14pm
Do what I say not what I do president. That's all I have to say. BMC over to you
|Re: Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency by idris4r83(m): 9:14pm
Buhari is obviously ill, may God grant him a good health. Amen
