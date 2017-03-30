Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Will Return To London To See Doctors - Presidency (18613 Views)

Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion / Buhari Goes On 10Day Vacation To London To Rest, Get Treatment For Ear Infection / Buhari To Speak To EU Parliament In France, Source Says He Will Also See Doctors (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Presidency said Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari has not shelved his plans of seeing his doctors in London for further check ups.



Online medium, Sahara Reporters citing an unnamed presidential source, had alleged that Buhari had chosen to bring his doctors to Nigeria instead of jetting out to see them in London. It alleged that the president has recalled an advance party which has already left the country.



“It is false news. We are not aware of the reported advance movements,” said presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.



“The last time the president spoke about this, he said he would return to his doctors after some time. We are not aware that this has changed.”





On the day he returned to Nigeria following his 49-day medical vacation, Buhari had mentioned during a meeting with members of his cabinet that there would be a need for him to still visit his doctors in the United Kingdom.

He said, “I am feeling much better now, there may, however, be a need to have further follow-ups within some weeks.”



At the meeting, he did not give any indication of what illness he was suffering from but said “I have received, I think, the best of treatment I could receive.



“I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man,” he added, referring to “blood transfusions, going to the laboratories and so on and so forth”.



However, the presidency is yet to state when the president is expected to see the doctors.

SOURCE: SOURCE: https://guardian.ng/news/buhari-will-return-to-london-to-see-doctors-presidency-says/

Any person still defending this man is hopeless. 118 Likes 6 Shares

Online medium, Sahara Reporters citing an unnamed presidential source, had alleged that Buhari had chosen to bring his doctors to Nigeria instead of jetting out to see them in London. It alleged that the president has recalled an advance party which has already left the country. ..

“It is false news." ..



I stopped reading here I stopped reading here 9 Likes 1 Share

He should Travel Fast. We seem to be reversing the progress we made when Osinbajo held sway. 43 Likes 3 Shares

KwoiZabo:

He should Travel Fast. We seem to be reversing the progress we made when Osinbajo held sway.

If the president is the father of any one against him seeking the best medical care anywhere in d world, will the person allow his or father not to do so? Gradually, we will have best medical care at parwith the advanced world, you dont blame PMB for the rot in the system. If the president is the father of any one against him seeking the best medical care anywhere in d world, will the person allow his or father not to do so? Gradually, we will have best medical care at parwith the advanced world, you dont blame PMB for the rot in the system. 4 Likes 1 Share

The earlier he goes the better for Nigerians! 35 Likes 3 Shares

De javu! 4 Likes

De javu!. 4 Likes

Baba should leave in time.. is getting late and should stay more than 49 days of his previous medical vacation.. in fact he should spend 49*12>>>> 22 Likes 2 Shares

Bye!

Safe trip Mr President 1 Like

Pmb Safe journey

Nigerians send their greetings to d good people of London 7 Likes

Kai laugh wan kill me bubu pls just go dont come back. 7 Likes

Stay for long period of time 4 Likes

sir please stay there for 2 years



you brought disunity among Nigerians 20 Likes 2 Shares

Let's see hw Osinbajo roll d swift d Saraki 2 Likes

Dey rushed him back so dat he won't b removed... We all know say na power play... 12 Likes

Ok.

This one na from guardian ooo!

So, Sowore (Sahara reporter) lied again 12 Likes

[b]

I pray he remains there

and never return



Useless president[





Tveaa ..........throws s saliva/b] 20 Likes 3 Shares

Make the guy just remain there, let him not return here with his badluck dullardic head... Osinbanjo is well able 2 Likes

I have carefully sat down to analyze the frosty relationship between the two branches and the difficulty they are making Nigerians to go through and my conclusion is this. There is certainly something Saraki and his colleagues know about the President which we may not be privy to. It is either they too are in possession of sensitive information on the funding that brought the President to government and may be personal donations in cash and other forms of contributions which if pressed may spill the bean, something is just not flowing right. The audacity and courage of their actions is not ordinary. The support of Saraki on the floor of the Senate easily tells you that politics is about interest and from all indications Saraki is protecting the interest of his colleagues. If you are in doubt, refer to the recent suspension of Ndume.

I refuse to agree that the President is clueless about the people surrounding him. They are doing his biddings and that's what he wants. The psychology of power particular in the African context reveals that aides dance, project and protect the desire of the principal be it self aggrandisement or creating imaginary enemies to satisfy his whims and caprices. I am tired of been drawn into a battle that has little or no clear reason. Politics is for politicians and they know themselves better. As for me I have resolved to do away with gullible blind support irrespective of who is involved. 25 Likes 1 Share

Confused government. Speaking from both sides of their mouth. One thing in d morning, different thing in the afternoon 8 Likes

I don't see any difference between his presence & his absence.... 15 Likes

Lol

.

Buhari where ever u go u shall live long



Am so angry you're sick with all your plans to repair what Jonathan and PDP destroyed.



May God bless your going out and coming in Buhari





IpobExposed 8 Likes

Safe journey to him 1 Like

Do what I say not what I do president. That's all I have to say. BMC over to you 3 Likes