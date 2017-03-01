₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:13pm
This photo showing seven ladies dressed for their final year Thanksgiving service -has gone viral viral due to the cleavage revealing attire worn by some of them. A twitter user who shared the trending photo wrote; "One for every day of the week"
Online users who have been intrigued by the photo have already started choosing their pick by selecting "a day of the week they love most".
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/check-out-what-these-ladies-wore-for.html
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by ESDKING: 6:14pm
Exposing your nri nwa doesn't make you attractive.
End time ladies.
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:14pm
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Pointblank09: 6:15pm
It should be "The Church of Satan".
Children of the End Time or last days.
FTC
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Young03: 6:16pm
Jesus wept
Angel michael oya blow the whistle if trumpet don lost
make we fly
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:17pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Zita55(f): 6:17pm
what's so special, about what they wore??
The clothes aren't sexy naw
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Davash222(m): 6:19pm
Zita55:So you expected them to wear sexy clothes to church
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 6:21pm
Okay
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by HandsomeJude: 6:24pm
wetin be this , girls dont have sense oooo
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:27pm
IT IS FINISHED!
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by SINZ(m): 6:33pm
Who are they giving thanks to?
God or Bobrisky??
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:36pm
Help me ask am oo
Davash222:
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:41pm
Now they'll arouse somebody's deek. Even in church
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:46pm
I see.. ..
We know their professsion already
SINZ:EPIC!
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by pbethel: 6:50pm
Hhhmmm
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Indomixx: 6:55pm
Trezzyhelm and nationalhelm and aproko are 5 & 6.... I like d blogger sha. Hitting nairaland frontpage back to back.
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 7:18pm
Haba! So they wore these Olosho outfits to a "CHURCH"?
And a man of "God" officiated and accepted their Thanksgiving offering?
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 7:18pm
why are their faces covered?
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 7:19pm
Stephanie Otobo's Sisters
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:19pm
Again and again, a set of mumunus grace the FP
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:20pm
Pointblank09:
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:20pm
coalcoal1:privacy I guess
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by LockDown69(m): 7:20pm
Olosho parade, that's all I see, some girls self.
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:21pm
SNOWCREAM:Na to comot ya eye
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 7:21pm
Chai, see temptation
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:21pm
new genarational churches with new generational members.
Women are their problems
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by IpobExposed: 7:21pm
If u want to be sexy show everything in other news See graphic video and clearer pics of the bird woman in port Harcourt today
http://www.nairaland.com/3713740/video-witch-fell-today-clearer
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by deflover(m): 7:21pm
Zita55:
Of cause
Women will support thier own
Wat hoes flooding the streets these days
|Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by iammrjaai(m): 7:22pm
Daughters of jezebel...Daughters of Eve.....See them...Slayqueens and Slaymamas
