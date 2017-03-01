₦airaland Forum

Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:13pm
This photo showing seven ladies dressed for their final year Thanksgiving service -has gone viral viral due to the cleavage revealing attire worn by some of them. A twitter user who shared the trending photo wrote; "One for every day of the week"

Online users who have been intrigued by the photo have already started choosing their pick by selecting "a day of the week they love most".

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by ESDKING: 6:14pm
Exposing your nri nwa doesn't make you attractive.
End time ladies.

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:14pm
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Pointblank09: 6:15pm
It should be "The Church of Satan".
Children of the End Time or last days.
FTC

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Young03: 6:16pm
Jesus wept
Angel michael oya blow the whistle if trumpet don lost
make we fly

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:17pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Zita55(f): 6:17pm
what's so special, about what they wore??


The clothes aren't sexy naw
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Davash222(m): 6:19pm
Zita55:
what's so special, about what they wore??


The clothes aren't sexy naw
So you expected them to wear sexy clothes to church

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 6:21pm
Okay
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by HandsomeJude: 6:24pm
angry wetin be this , girls dont have sense oooo
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:27pm
IT IS FINISHED! cry cry cry
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by SINZ(m): 6:33pm
Who are they giving thanks to?

God or Bobrisky?? undecided

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:36pm
Help me ask am oo
Davash222:

So you expected them to wear sexy clothes to church
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:41pm


Now they'll arouse somebody's deek. Even in church angry undecided

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:46pm
I see.. ..
We know their professsion already

SINZ:
Who are they giving thanks to? God or Bobrisky?? undecided
EPIC! grin

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by pbethel: 6:50pm
Hhhmmm
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Indomixx: 6:55pm
Trezzyhelm and nationalhelm and aproko are 5 & 6.... I like d blogger sha. Hitting nairaland frontpage back to back.
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 7:18pm
Haba! So they wore these Olosho outfits to a "CHURCH"?

And a man of "God" officiated and accepted their Thanksgiving offering?

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 7:18pm
why are their faces covered?
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 7:19pm
Stephanie Otobo's Sisters tongue cheesy

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:19pm
Again and again, a set of mumunus grace the FP
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:20pm
Pointblank09:
It should be "The Church of Satan".
Children of the End Time or last days.
FTC

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:20pm
coalcoal1:
why are their faces covered?
privacy I guess
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by LockDown69(m): 7:20pm
Olosho parade, that's all I see, some girls self. undecided
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:21pm
SNOWCREAM:


Now they'll arouse somebody's deek. Even in church angry undecided

Na to comot ya eye

Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 7:21pm
Chai, see temptation
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:21pm
new genarational churches with new generational members.


Women are their problems
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by IpobExposed: 7:21pm
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by deflover(m): 7:21pm
Zita55:
what's so special, about what they wore??


The clothes aren't sexy naw

Of cause
Women will support thier own
Wat hoes flooding the streets these days
Re: Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) by iammrjaai(m): 7:22pm
Daughters of jezebel...Daughters of Eve.....See them...Slayqueens and Slaymamas

