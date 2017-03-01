₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,028 members, 3,449,856 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 11:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) (5510 Views)
Lady Narrates How Man Was Using His Joystick To Rub Her In A Commercial Bus / Kenyan Man Catches Wife Committing Adultery With His Employee, A Watchman / Kenyan Man Ejaculates On Lady's Body In A Bus (pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Towncrier247: 8:20pm
Residents of Naivasha are reeling from shock after a man chopped off his private parts and threw them to a dog saying they were of no value to him.
According to the Star Kenya, on Wednesday, March 29th, the man from Karai started with a razor blade but finished cutting off his joystick with a knife.
Screams from his on one-room house attracted members of the public who called police for help
After about 30 minutes of writhing in pain and heavy bleeding, the man was taken to Naivasha subcounty hospital. Joseph Chege, a resident, told journalists they found the man half Unclad and bleeding heavily.
"The man claimed the Bible ordered him to discard any body part that would deter him from entering heaven," Chege said.
Chege also said the man worked in one of the quarries and never interacted with residents. Another neighbour, James Kabono who described the incident as shocking, said they were trying to understand why the man harmed himself.
"He decided to cut off the most important part of the body," Kabono said.
A woman at the scene claimed the man was impotent and decided to sever the body part "as it was not of any service to him".
Joseph Mburu, the superintendent in charge of the hospital, who confirmed the incident said the man was in critical condition.
"He has been taken to the theatre...we hope he shall recover," he said.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photos-kenyan-man-chops-off-his-joystick.html
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Towncrier247: 8:21pm
hmm
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by ZarZar(f): 8:26pm
Lol @ the Bible ordered him. In which voice? Reminds me of the saying-when you speak to God you're praying but if God speaks to you, you're psychotic. He is obviously showing early signs of mental illness. Religious delusions are very common with the mentally ill.
7 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Davash222(m): 8:27pm
Ronpet777:Yes, but in Kenya, Many are mad, many are roaming.
21 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Ronpet777(m): 8:31pm
Many are mad, but few are roaming!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by PrinzCarter(m): 8:33pm
I don't believe it
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Justycxx(m): 8:35pm
Afonja again
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Yinkey6(m): 8:37pm
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Ronpet777(m): 8:38pm
Davash222:I am with u on Dt o
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by xavier0327(f): 8:39pm
Wonders shall never cease!
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by professorfal: 8:39pm
Ha oko mi? Laye yi ko!!!!!!
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Chidonc: 8:44pm
Towncrier247:lol, this part got. abeg somebody help me ask her how she take know cos this bitchies are really not loyal.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by uzoclinton(m): 8:46pm
pictures of the Dogs eating his JUNK or it didn't happen
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by SNOWCREAM(m): 8:57pm
Endtime hearers of the word of God
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by ibroh22(m): 9:03pm
nawa o,kenya again
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by ikp120(m): 9:12pm
Hahahahahhahahhahahahahohohohohihihihihi
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by DonHummer(m): 10:56pm
Ee be like say nairalanders get beef with kenya cos I am very sure great tins happen there as well but we only get reports for the weird ones and they are really weird I must confess
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by voicelez: 10:59pm
wtf... I think he doesn't want to get HIV... looool
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Alasi20(m): 11:00pm
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by rheether(f): 11:00pm
Am not surprised. Kenyans are naturally stupid. They are ahead of the world stupidly.
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by MrTypist: 11:01pm
Kenya again
I guess 50% of the people in Kenya are born with some kind of recessive dementia.
"The man claimed the Bible ordered him to discard any body part that would deter him from entering heaven".
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 11:01pm
Kenya
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by megrimor(m): 11:01pm
Kenya again?
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Obito555(m): 11:01pm
He should have roast it for himself
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by BabaCommander: 11:01pm
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by NubiLove(m): 11:01pm
wtf?
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Whoeppme(m): 11:01pm
His problem my entertainment
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by yawaG: 11:01pm
God Av Mercy
Meet the Thick Igbo Girl Causing Commotion on Instagram with Her Massive Hips and Bum (Photos)
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/11508-meet-the-thick-igbo-girl-causing-commotion-on-instagram-with-her-massive-hips-and-bum-photos.html
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by money121(m): 11:01pm
Omo ode
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Obito555(m): 11:01pm
He should have roast it for himself[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 11:01pm
Justycxx:Kenyan not Yoruba, use sense
rheether:Wow! So you've met all the Kenyans to draw that conclusion?
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Chops Off His Joystick & Throws It To Dog, Says It's Of No Use (Pics) by smartkester: 11:02pm
Oohhh!!!...enough of kenyan awkward stories na..jeeezzz!!! wtf
Dilema,my Pastor Told Me Not To Marry My Love. Plz Help Its Urgent / My Rendezvous With A Young Lady In The Bank / For The Ladies!!: How To Love A Man
Viewing this topic: fame12k(m), sundesty, Landmark445, mazarjimah(m), impeccablephili, danwilliams4u(m), Omandick(m), JOELIFYO, contactlenz, Onyijeff(m), Bowwow11(m), Wordson, Archaa(m), correctguy0900, psyqs(m), FriendNG, ponpon(m), lekzyn(m), Prodigee, oyetoro16(m), Zonacom(m), Flaghouse1(m), afoobabs(m), coldsummer, lekxaid007(m), JVgal(f), IamaNigerianGuy, LAFOCUZY, Nimi22(f), Ray1start(m), faorex(m), damilotun, kunlesehan(m), surgebitcoin, olumalcolm(m), admax(m), baike(m), abeloponmzy, mikkyjagga1(m), circular(m), BENARI, Larryomooba(m), Elifrizy, Suzzytee05(f), LordKushmann(m), seunayeni(m), majestic8855, Igboblog, Caris77(f), praisekeyzz(m), topsam1(m), stred, lammie21(m), ngmgeek(m), Angeleena(f), timidapsin(m), Codedzng, oladotun007(m), olorunwa5, anaktitan, frustum, Monstertrucks(m), BomboyOnline, Eaa247(m), MAKABBEY(m), praiseoski(m), Sampao, kolaaderin, MickyMozay(m), deleo16(m), kcsider, Smartbinidude, wilfred84(m), udeh3(m), derbybliz(m), Emmaesty(f), Bec(f), kvnqLeo(m), drawdrawsoup, comm, kinzodigital, whyque(m), dorleey(f), solasolasola(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6