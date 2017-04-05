Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Is Driving A Power Bike Really A Suicide Mission. (4050 Views)

I just witnessed a young man die this morning on a bike.



Is it riskier than driving cars 1 Like 1 Share

It is if you don't wear protective gears 3 Likes

All things are lawful but not all things are necessary.



As the name, "power bike," implies, if you can't handle the power don't ride the bike. Simple. All things are lawful but not all things are necessary.As the name, "power bike," implies, if you can't handle the power don't ride the bike. Simple. 11 Likes

actually, it's called super bike, na naija gv am power bike

he was protected with helmet and those hand and knee stuffs.

I know, can you handle the "super" aspect of the bike?

It's called super bike because most of them have engine capacity (speed wise) greater than most cars.



It's called super bike because most of them have engine capacity (speed wise) greater than most cars. I know, can you handle the "super" aspect of the bike?It's called super bike because most of them have engine capacity (speed wise) greater than most cars. 1 Like 1 Share

Though I can ride a bike but I won't join anyone to ride that superbike or powerbike stuff. I am not a fan of those bikes at all I prefer those small bikes or those "okada"size at most. 5 Likes

CC: Egunmogaji 2 Likes

okada keh?

People die everyday from various means and method.



You should never ride a bike if you're preoccupied with dying because you'll be having near death experiences per mile. It's the reality of driving something with a very small vehicular profile comparable to other vehicles on the road.



Is it riskier than driving cars? Of course now, which cain question is this?



Riding a motorcycle without risk, is that one a motorcycle?



In over 35 years of riding bikes, I've only went down once and it was in Abeokuta when I was at Ogun Poly. Can I tell you guys that palm wine and Triumphs don't play well together? People die everyday from various means and method.You should never ride a bike if you're preoccupied with dying because you'll be having near death experiences per mile. It's the reality of driving something with a very small vehicular profile comparable to other vehicles on the road.Is it riskier than driving cars? Of course now, which cain question is this?Riding a motorcycle without risk, is that one a motorcycle?In over 35 years of riding bikes, I've only went down once and it was in Abeokuta when I was at Ogun Poly. Can I tell you guys that palm wine and Triumphs don't play well together? 16 Likes 2 Shares

It is if you don't wear protective gears

People still die with full gear on.



People still die with full gear on. 3 Likes

okada keh?





I can't decide between Okada and Maruwa to explore the areas near my site.



Vehicles are tools, you use the most effective tool for the task at hand. I can't decide between Okada and Maruwa to explore the areas near my site.Vehicles are tools, you use the most effective tool for the task at hand. 1 Like

We'd all die one day, don't let the fear of death to stop you from living life to the fullest!!



People have died while sitting in their parlours, some other have died peacefully in their sleep!



In fact bike accidents ain't the number one cause of deaths in the world so what's the fuss?



If I'm able to get any power bike, I'm so much gonna appreciate it... Whether I die from accident or hypertension, na the same 6ft all of us dey go! 7 Likes

hmm. Respect sir.

But una too dey speed. D tin no get slow option ni?

I heard this guy was driving a 1650cc



But una too dey speed. D tin no get slow option ni?



I heard this guy was driving a 1650cc hmm. Respect sir.But una too dey speed. D tin no get slow option ni?I heard this guy was driving a 1650cc

I doubt that engine displacement, but in any case even an ordinary 600cc will enter 3 digit speeds in seconds. I can't ride anything less than 1,000cc because there's no replacement for displacement.



Regarding speed, at least over here, you want to be ahead and away from other cars. You don't want to become part of the scenery ever cause the damn cagers will mow you down by turning into you.



If you see this video, I was doing more than the speed limit and passing cars in a safe manner. Up comes a policeman and I wasn't pulled over because he understood what was going on.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O52P56FjOFs I doubt that engine displacement, but in any case even an ordinary 600cc will enter 3 digit speeds in seconds. I can't ride anything less than 1,000cc because there's no replacement for displacement.Regarding speed, at least over here, you want to be ahead and away from other cars. You don't want to become part of the scenery ever cause the damn cagers will mow you down by turning into you.If you see this video, I was doing more than the speed limit and passing cars in a safe manner. Up comes a policeman and I wasn't pulled over because he understood what was going on. 3 Likes 1 Share

Yes it cool to ride a power bike, but use your brain always.



We don't have good roads for crazy rides except for high way.



I love my power bike anytime 1 Like

oga easy biko. Life is once

oga easy biko. Life is once

Exactly, hence why you should live it to the fullest



“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!” - Hunter S. Thompson Exactly, hence why you should live it to the fullest“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!” - Hunter S. Thompson 8 Likes 2 Shares

ok sir

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!” - Hunter S. Thompson

I love this. If our people have this philosophy, we would have been competing in some of the sports dominated by whites. And our govt won't take us for a ride, cos then they'll realise that we fear no death nor what a mere gun can do!



You can't enjoy life to the fullest, if you have excessive fear for death. I love this. If our people have this philosophy, we would have been competing in some of the sports dominated by whites. And our govt won't take us for a ride, cos then they'll realise that we fear no death nor what a mere gun can do!You can't enjoy life to the fullest, if you have excessive fear for death. 1 Like

You can't enjoy life to the fullest, if you have excessive fear for death.

Nigeria's issues can be solved in one week and the average market woman would see and feel the change, positive ones, inside of a month.



Many hundreds of thousands will die though because there won't be a neutral ground. You're either for or against. But our great grand children will be living in a Nigeria better than Dubai, Stockholm, etc Nigeria's issues can be solved in one week and the average market woman would see and feel the change, positive ones, inside of a month.Many hundreds of thousands will die though because there won't be a neutral ground. You're either for or against. But our great grand children will be living in a Nigeria better than Dubai, Stockholm, etc 1 Like

bro. What BMW Bike is best for a lady who is a beginner?

bro. What BMW Bike is best for a lady who is a beginner?

For me, if it doesn't have a boxer engine then it's not a proper BMW.



But the newer F series should do just fine. I think Shagati would be a better lecturer on that from a Nigerian perspective.



My recommendation would have been to find an older R series. It has low power and looks classy to boot. For me, if it doesn't have a boxer engine then it's not a proper BMW.But the newer F series should do just fine. I think Shagati would be a better lecturer on that from a Nigerian perspective.My recommendation would have been to find an older R series. It has low power and looks classy to boot.

okada keh?



I meant that is the highest size of bike I can ride, I prefer those scooter size. for super bikes or power bikes, count me out. Those machines are damn too powerful. I meant that is the highest size of bike I can ride, I prefer those scooter size. for super bikes or power bikes, count me out. Those machines are damn too powerful.

Everything is by God's mercy o. You can have the best handle and be the most careful but still get an accident. Personally I love power bikes but I never fail to pray before I step out. Its just on point considering traffic issues and bad roads

and can this bikes be seen in Nigeria? The f serie ( new ones).

And what is d price range?

Sorry for disturbing, am just making an enquiry for someone

And what is d price range?

Sorry for disturbing, am just making an enquiry for someone and can this bikes be seen in Nigeria? The f serie ( new ones).And what is d price range?Sorry for disturbing, am just making an enquiry for someone

You're not disturbing at all, I love talking about these things.



I think Shagatti rides an F series. There's nothing that is not available in Nigeria but I do not know the prices.



Let me do a search for you and post links. You're not disturbing at all, I love talking about these things.I think Shagatti rides an F series. There's nothing that is not available in Nigeria but I do not know the prices.Let me do a search for you and post links. 1 Like

ok. Do u know where one can buy in minna

ok. Do u know where one can buy in minna

I don't live in Nigeria full time yet so I am not well versed.



Maybe others can chime in. I don't live in Nigeria full time yet so I am not well versed.Maybe others can chime in.

ok thanks.

one last question. Is a 313cc bike d same as an okada?

Can it be called a powerbike too?



Can it be called a powerbike too? one last question. Is a 313cc bike d same as an okada?Can it be called a powerbike too?