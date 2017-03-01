Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User (10268 Views)

Here's the trending video of the cat that allegedly turned to a woman today in Lagos.



According to a facebook user who shared the video, the old woman confessed that she came all the way from Ondo state to 'attack' selected churches in Lagos before meeting her waterloo. She also told those who questioned her that they can't kill her



She was later taken to the police station after being tortured by some youths in the area.



Watch the video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6kXwuw_cN4



Source: Earlier thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3713469/cat-turns-into-old-woman Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/video-cat-turns-to-old-woman-at-orile.html

At last one can peacefully watch the real video. Grabs \___ and pop corn.

Wait oh is this incident different from d bird version?? 1 Like

Lalasticlala

PenisCaP:

Wait oh is this incident different from d bird version?? Yeah it is. That one happened in Port Harcourt

No data jor

LarryBeryl:

The video didn't show when she was in cat form

black brains,

Africans need to be enslaved again. They 've probably tortured a mentally ill woman.



plus over religiosity and superstitious beliefs labelling cats witches







meanwhile, some other places in the world where sense is not too scarce.... 29 Likes 1 Share

Kondomatic:

The video didn't show when she was in cat form

Yap...but at least I saw a beaten woman

show me d cat or get out! 4 Likes

realmindz:

black brains,

Africans need to be enslaved again. They 've probably tortured a mentally ill woman.



plus over religiosity and superstitious beliefs labelling cats witches







meanwhile, some other places in the world where sense is not too scarce....

You shut up. Witches do exist.

Every picture every video shows evidence not of a witch but of devils. Some people tortured that woman and they deserve to be punished. Those are the devils who have no religion no sense and will see a human being (child or aged) and label such hapless persons witches.



NGOs the police, the state legal aid should please join hands together to curb this madness.



Why will people not kill your people in foreign lands when you have no sense to protect your own. Do unto others as you would want to be done unto. 11 Likes

Blood of pastor abel!!!



Why is Africa so backward God.. 2 Likes

OGA OO. She might be guilty or not. I dont know. But beating her like that is what i dont like. Even if she is possessed, beating her wont solve her problem. She needs serious deliverance from the evil forces holding her body.

I dont used to believe something like this before, but since the day i witnessed the one in barracks bus top in broad day light , in wich a young lady was seen inside a sealed gutter in 2014 along oju- elegba. Mind you, the gutter, if opened can swallow a full car, to tell you how deep, and you will see that the gutter is sealed left and right. Infact before you will see any near by opening left or right, it will be up to 1km stretched on each side. If you understand that place well, you will nearly get to alaka to see opening then, likewise on the other side, it will be around jibowu. I have passed there several times and have to restudy that place well, she wont even survive in that place for an hour due to heat and suffocation.



How she got in , only God knows, I was told that she confessed that se turned to bird ,saying she was on a mission to kill someone giving birth in lagos from , i think benue or so. And was later stuck inside without a single cloth on her. It took the intervention of the solders with their equipment to cut the bars open after several failed attempt. You think there is no strange dark powers?? continue.... I changed the way i believe things that day.

There are mysterious powers, since that day i believe that there are some powers that can do mysterious things. 8 Likes

She's actually speaking Yoruba.



Look at the nasty injury on her forehead. This is someone's wife, mother or grand mother. I hope she survives the injury.



She's actually speaking Yoruba.

Look at the nasty injury on her forehead. This is someone's wife, mother or grand mother. I hope she survives the injury.

She's most likely suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia. This is so so sad.

What a pity !

What a shame!



I can't watch the video of an elderly woman being maltreated because some people decide to continue leaving in the 13th century.

At last The God of vengeance has finally rise against all this wicked people.



Non of them will rest, even those wicked leaders, their shame is near....

How person go get mind dey torture this old woman even if na witch sef.

Many nairaland peeps be shouting she no be witch through their phone, ask them to come 100cm close to the woman now dem nogo fit.

For me I think she is just lacking basic medical attention ( she is probably deranged or something) 1 Like

2 Likes

Origin:

Every picture every video shows evidence not of a witch but of devils. Some people tortured that woman and they deserve to be punished. Those are the devils who have no religion no sense and will see a human being (child or aged) and label such hapless persons witches.



NGOs the police, the state legal aid should please join hands together to curb this madness.



Why will people not kill your people in foreign lands when you have no sense to protect your own. Do unto others as you would want to be done unto.









You probably wouldn't believe until you're a victim of these witches.. Goodnight





If it is in the constitution, what is the punishment? She thief dem meat when she be cat?



What are the people beating her for?



Is there a law in Nigeria against transforming from a cat to a human? If it is in the constitution, what is the punishment? She thief dem meat when she be cat?

What are the people beating her for?

I'm sure if Jesus asked that he without sin should cast the first stone, dem for apply jungle justice on Jesus too.

crazy things only happen in Africa

To those who claims maybe she's not a witch and Africans are quick to judge or zombies.. anyway una don hear from the horse mouth.. make una drive go 3rd mainland bridge and .. u know the rest

Abeg put viewers discretion

Oh poor black man...

Where is thy common sense?

Who has bewitched thee?

When will thou be normal?



You're beating an old innocent helpless woman.

How can human being be a cat or turn into a cat? Even Pela the magician can't do that. This is backwardness to black race



Spits on black 5 Likes

realmindz:

black brains,

Africans need to be enslaved again. They 've probably tortured a mentally ill woman.



plus over religiosity and superstitious beliefs labelling cats witches







Really? One special encounter is what you need. Your story would change.

So many mad people in this zoo.



We need more rehabs than ever before.







The real witches and wizards are those fools stealing you dry. If this country was developed as it should be, with all citizens catered for, we won't be seeing these stupid play of foolery by its citizens. Keep blaming your woes on mentally deranged old women.