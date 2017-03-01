₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Jajayi: 9:02pm
Earlier thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3713469/cat-turns-into-old-woman
Here's the trending video of the cat that allegedly turned to a woman today in Lagos.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/video-cat-turns-to-old-woman-at-orile.html
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by LarryBeryl(m): 9:09pm
At last one can peacefully watch the real video. Grabs \___ and pop corn.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by PenisCaP: 9:11pm
Wait oh is this incident different from d bird version??
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Jajayi: 9:11pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Jajayi: 9:12pm
Yeah it is. That one happened in Port Harcourt
PenisCaP:
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by wahles(m): 9:12pm
No data jor
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Kondomatic(m): 9:13pm
LarryBeryl:The video didn't show when she was in cat form
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by realmindz: 9:22pm
black brains,
Africans need to be enslaved again. They 've probably tortured a mentally ill woman.
plus over religiosity and superstitious beliefs labelling cats witches
meanwhile, some other places in the world where sense is not too scarce....
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by LarryBeryl(m): 9:25pm
Kondomatic:
Yap...but at least I saw a beaten woman
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by pedrilo: 9:26pm
show me d cat or get out!
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Sweetle(f): 9:46pm
realmindz:
You shut up. Witches do exist.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Origin(f): 10:01pm
Every picture every video shows evidence not of a witch but of devils. Some people tortured that woman and they deserve to be punished. Those are the devils who have no religion no sense and will see a human being (child or aged) and label such hapless persons witches.
NGOs the police, the state legal aid should please join hands together to curb this madness.
Why will people not kill your people in foreign lands when you have no sense to protect your own. Do unto others as you would want to be done unto.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Kenshinmunac: 10:10pm
Blood of pastor abel!!!
Why is Africa so backward God..
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by priceaction: 10:10pm
OGA OO. She might be guilty or not. I dont know. But beating her like that is what i dont like. Even if she is possessed, beating her wont solve her problem. She needs serious deliverance from the evil forces holding her body.
I dont used to believe something like this before, but since the day i witnessed the one in barracks bus top in broad day light , in wich a young lady was seen inside a sealed gutter in 2014 along oju- elegba. Mind you, the gutter, if opened can swallow a full car, to tell you how deep, and you will see that the gutter is sealed left and right. Infact before you will see any near by opening left or right, it will be up to 1km stretched on each side. If you understand that place well, you will nearly get to alaka to see opening then, likewise on the other side, it will be around jibowu. I have passed there several times and have to restudy that place well, she wont even survive in that place for an hour due to heat and suffocation.
How she got in , only God knows, I was told that she confessed that se turned to bird ,saying she was on a mission to kill someone giving birth in lagos from , i think benue or so. And was later stuck inside without a single cloth on her. It took the intervention of the solders with their equipment to cut the bars open after several failed attempt. You think there is no strange dark powers?? continue.... I changed the way i believe things that day.
There are mysterious powers, since that day i believe that there are some powers that can do mysterious things.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Ralphlauren(m): 10:10pm
This is so so sad. She's actually speaking Yoruba.
Look at the nasty injury on her forehead. This is someone's wife, mother or grand mother. I hope she survives the injury.
She's most likely suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Flexherbal(m): 10:11pm
What a pity !
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by slurryeye: 10:12pm
What a shame!
I can't watch the video of an elderly woman being maltreated because some people decide to continue leaving in the 13th century.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by obembet(m): 10:12pm
At last The God of vengeance has finally rise against all this wicked people.
Non of them will rest, even those wicked leaders, their shame is near....
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by robosky02(m): 10:12pm
ok
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by DonHummer(m): 10:12pm
How person go get mind dey torture this old woman even if na witch sef.
Many nairaland peeps be shouting she no be witch through their phone, ask them to come 100cm close to the woman now dem nogo fit.
For me I think she is just lacking basic medical attention ( she is probably deranged or something)
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by money121(m): 10:12pm
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Japhet04(m): 10:12pm
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Jh0wsef(m): 10:13pm
Origin:
You probably wouldn't believe until you're a victim of these witches.. Goodnight
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by ziga: 10:13pm
Is there a law in Nigeria against transforming from a cat to a human?
If it is in the constitution, what is the punishment? She thief dem meat when she be cat?
What are the people beating her for?
I'm sure if Jesus asked that he without sin should cast the first stone, dem for apply jungle justice on Jesus too.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by toyinjimoh(m): 10:13pm
crazy things only happen in Africa
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by tollytexy(m): 10:14pm
To those who claims maybe she's not a witch and Africans are quick to judge or zombies.. anyway una don hear from the horse mouth.. make una drive go 3rd mainland bridge and .. u know the rest
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by SeniorZato(m): 10:15pm
Abeg put viewers discretion
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by jaymejate(m): 10:15pm
Oh poor black man...
Where is thy common sense?
Who has bewitched thee?
When will thou be normal?
You're beating an old innocent helpless woman.
How can human being be a cat or turn into a cat? Even Pela the magician can't do that. This is backwardness to black race
Spits on black
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by Unclerukus: 10:15pm
realmindz:Really? One special encounter is what you need. Your story would change.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by masonkz(m): 10:16pm
So many mad people in this zoo.
We need more rehabs than ever before.
The real witches and wizards are those fools stealing you dry. If this country was developed as it should be, with all citizens catered for, we won't be seeing these stupid play of foolery by its citizens. Keep blaming your woes on mentally deranged old women.
Re: Video Of The "Cat That Turned To A Woman In Lagos" As Claimed By A Facebook User by vioment: 10:16pm
Nigeria is filled with demonic people. Nigeria is the reason that black africa is stupid compared to the rest of the world. If the capital of africa is this backward, it is no mystery why diaspora africans hate to claim their heritage. Nigeria has failed africa. No soul in Nigeria. Trump, putin, europe, and china, please do the needful and nuke us massively until no one survives including me. We are a disgrace to humanity and civilization.
