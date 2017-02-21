Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark (4293 Views)

THE Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has alleged that the South-South and South-East geo-political zones were not accomodated in the 2017 national budget.



Consequently, he has recommended that a six-member expert committee be set up to, immediately, examine the 2017 budget before it is passed into law by the National Assembly.



Addressing PANDEF General Assembly in Uyo, yesterday, Clark, who condemned what he described as the seeming lopsidedness of the 2017 budget and some recent budgets against the Niger Delta region, said: “For some time now, since the creation of the interventionist agencies for the Niger Delta region such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and the Ministry of Niger Delta, I think there has been a deliberate attempt to shortchange the region.



“There does not seem to be any significant allocation in the national budget in any of the sectors in the area. In most cases, what is voted for one major infrastructural project in the other regions is far more than the entire budget for one of the interventionist agencies in the Niger Delta.



“For instance, this year, the total budget for the Niger Delta, including salaries, wages and projects is N33 billion, out of which N6.55 billion is for the completion of the East-West Road.



“This amount is just about 61 percent of the N54.2 billion allocated to the Lagos State by only one ministry, the Ministry of Works.



“As a matter of fact, the amount allocated to Lagos State Government by the Federal Ministry of Works is more than that allocated to the South-East and South-South geo-political zones which comprises 11 states which got N52.8 billion.



“This is worrisome. I am, therefore, recommending that an expert committee, not more than six persons should be set up to examine the present budget before it is passed into law.”



He. however. appealed to the Federal Government to re-visit some appointments made earlier by President Muhammadu Buhari, and said such lopsided appointments are “detrimental and unfavourable to the people of Niger Delta as well as in the interest of national unity and peace in the region.”



Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who described the Niger Delta as the economic live-wire of the country, regretted the lackadaisical approach of his fellow governors in the region in addressing issues of the area; but said he would not relent in his effort in ensuring that his colleagues see reasons to shelve their political sentiments and come together to build a better region.



Commending the effort of the federal government in solving the problems of the area, Udom said he does not see reason why an oil and gas-producing region would lack power and even a refinery.



“With the challenges we have as a people, today, we need to speak with one voice.



“Those of us from this region are in the right position to say what hurt us. I think and I believe that all governors from the Niger Delta region will be at the fore front.



“We will not relent in talking to our colleagues, on the need for us to come together, for the benefit of the region."



A former governor of the state and co-chairman of PANDEF, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, urged the people of the region to find new ways to make known their concerns, saying dialogue was a better means of airing their views as opposed to radicalism. He, however, expressed his gratitude to the federal government, which he opined, had positively changed its attitude towards the region.



“Since when we met the president, we have seen tremendous change in their attitude. We can see that the East-West Road has been done to an extent but let us not forget that the road that leads from Oron to Calabar has still not been done,” he stated.

http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/allocations-in-2017-budget-lopsided-clark/

Fg una dey try eh



Clark good morning

As if NDDC is the only project for the ND as Min of Works, Housing, Transport, ect don't have any project there. This man is a case of using the same lame lies to fool his people every time.

BMC e-rats, please come and defend your boss.

All the so called leaders are tyrants



When they are not favored politically they make divisive statements



Why didn't Gej do the needful

if edwin clark does not like it,let him ask for referendum for south south state,whe gej was there wetin he do? the 2017 budget will stand

Buhari is a bigot and the north knows this hence their continuous insistence of him.He is doing their bidden. Like Buhari like the north.



#I'mNotProudToBeCalledaNigerian

99100:

Buhari is a bigot and the north knows this hence their continuous insistence of him.He is doing their bidden. Like Buhari like the north.



#I'mNotProudToBeCalledaNigerian



Then leave

sarrki:





Let me leave. Let me leave.

vedaxcool:

As if NDDC is the only project for the ND as Min of Works, Housing, Transport, ect don't have any project there. This man is a case of using the same lame lies to fool his people every time.

Which lies?



I only blame the Niger Delta people who don't want to see that they are treated as conquered territory with the South East.



Which lies?

I only blame the Niger Delta people who don't want to see that they are treated as conquered territory with the South East.

It is good the way things are going because it is only a matter of time before the youths will understand the need for south-south and South East alignment.

where have u been since... Clark

This is one of the saboteur in ss/se...

sarrki:

All the so called leaders are tyrants



When they are not favored politically they make divisive statements



Why didn't Gej do the needful

How many 'needfuls' did all past Northern Presidents and Obasanjo do that they still get d highest budgetary allocations to their regions? Talk as if Jonathan should have fully developed his region and so they shouldn't demand a proper share subsequently!

vedaxcool:

you didnt read the article. Fashola is the most tribalistic dingbat in the history of humanity. Whats the rationale behind him budgeting over #56billion for just Lagos state alone under his ministry,but budget far less of such amount for 11 states of SouthEast/Southsouth if not his penchant for tribalism

NDPVF:

[s][/s] you didnt read the article. Fashola is the most tribalistic dingbat in the history of humanity. Whats the rationale behind him budgeting over #56billion for just Lagos state alone under his ministry,but budget far less of such amount for 11 states of SouthEast/Southsouth if not his penchant for tribalism



You Always promote regional politics

NDPVF:

[s][/s] you didnt read the article. Fashola is the most tribalistic dingbat in the history of humanity. Whats the rationale behind him budgeting over #56billion for just Lagos state alone under his ministry,but budget far less of such amount for 11 states of SouthEast/Southsouth if not his penchant for tribalism ...

The categories are from priority ONE to FOUR...



PRIORITY ONE



The projects under Priority 1, are termed as "national priority projects", are projects on critical economic routes on the federal road network.



These are highly trafficked North-South, East-West routes used for the distribution of goods and services across the country and major river-crossing bridges. The sum of N150,470,553,292, which represents 62.22 per cent, is proposed to execute national priority 1 projects in 2017...These are;



1) Construction of Second Niger Bridge



2) Construction of the dual carriageway of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja (Sections I-IV) in FCT/Kogi State



3) Construction of the Kano-Maiduguri dual carriage Road (Sections I-V) in Kano/Bauchi/Yobe/Borno states



4) Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway (Sections I-IV) in Enugu/Abia/Rivers states



5) Rehabilitation/reconstruction of the Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos/Oyo states



6) Construction of Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa/Benue states



7) Reconstruction of outstanding sections of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Sagamu Road in Edo/Ondo/Ogun states



Rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridgehead



9) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-J’ebba-Mokwa Road



PRIORITY TWO



On the list of projects given second priority, are projects being executed along the branch routes from the critical economic routes on the federal road network...



...These roads serve as links between the major routes and agricultural producing hubs, factories and mining deposits for the evacuation of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and raw materials to markets and ports across the country. The sum of N43,143,299,357, which represents 17.84 per cent, is proposed to execute National Priority 2 projects in 2017...These are;



1) Dualisation of Sapele-Ewu Road in Delta/Edo states



2) Dualisation of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road in Lagos/Ogun states



3) Rehabilitation of Hadejia-Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari road in Jigawa/Yobe states



4) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Kabba-Obajana Road in Kwara/Kogi states.



5) Rehabilitation of Yola-Mubi Road



6) Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road in Imo/Abia states



7) Dualisation of Yenegwe Road Junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State



Rehabilitation of Damaturu-Biu Road Borno



PRIORITY THREE



These projects are specifically targeted at routes leading to the nation’s refineries, petroleum depots, major ports and mineral producing areas in the country to ease the movement of petroleum products and imported goods from the ports and depots to other parts of the country.



The sum of N25,508,708,266, which represents 10.55 per cent, was proposed to execute national priority 3 projects in 2017...Some of the projects are;



1) Rehabilitation of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos Phase I & II



2) Dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road



3) Construction of Bodo-Bonny Road with a bridge across the Opobo channel in Rivers State



4) Access road to Apapa/Tin Can Port, NNPC Depot (Atlas Cove) to Mile 2



5) The construction of Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road



PRIORITY FOUR



Roads given priority 4 are those in key agricultural states producing cash crops like yam, rice, maize, cassava, fruits, etc.



The objective is to boost the production of these crops and ease their movement to markets. This is to enhance food sufficiency in the country and minimize losses.



N8.9bn which represents 3.68 per cent, is proposed to construct and rehabilitate roads in this category...Such projects include;



1) The rehabilitation of Sokoto-TambuwaI-Jega-Kontagora-Makera in Sokoto/Kebbi states



2) Rehabilitation of Otukpo-9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway in Benue/Enugu states



3) Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State;



4) Rehabilitation of Akure-Ondo Road in Ondo State



...The categories are from priority ONE to FOUR...

PRIORITY ONE

The projects under Priority 1, are termed as "national priority projects", are projects on critical economic routes on the federal road network.

These are highly trafficked North-South, East-West routes used for the distribution of goods and services across the country and major river-crossing bridges. The sum of N150,470,553,292, which represents 62.22 per cent, is proposed to execute national priority 1 projects in 2017...These are;

1) Construction of Second Niger Bridge

2) Construction of the dual carriageway of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja (Sections I-IV) in FCT/Kogi State

3) Construction of the Kano-Maiduguri dual carriage Road (Sections I-V) in Kano/Bauchi/Yobe/Borno states

4) Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway (Sections I-IV) in Enugu/Abia/Rivers states

5) Rehabilitation/reconstruction of the Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos/Oyo states

6) Construction of Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa/Benue states

7) Reconstruction of outstanding sections of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Sagamu Road in Edo/Ondo/Ogun states

Rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridgehead

9) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-J'ebba-Mokwa Road

PRIORITY TWO

On the list of projects given second priority, are projects being executed along the branch routes from the critical economic routes on the federal road network...

...These roads serve as links between the major routes and agricultural producing hubs, factories and mining deposits for the evacuation of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and raw materials to markets and ports across the country. The sum of N43,143,299,357, which represents 17.84 per cent, is proposed to execute National Priority 2 projects in 2017...These are;

1) Dualisation of Sapele-Ewu Road in Delta/Edo states

2) Dualisation of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road in Lagos/Ogun states

3) Rehabilitation of Hadejia-Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari road in Jigawa/Yobe states

4) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Kabba-Obajana Road in Kwara/Kogi states.

5) Rehabilitation of Yola-Mubi Road

6) Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road in Imo/Abia states

7) Dualisation of Yenegwe Road Junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State

Rehabilitation of Damaturu-Biu Road Borno

PRIORITY THREE

These projects are specifically targeted at routes leading to the nation's refineries, petroleum depots, major ports and mineral producing areas in the country to ease the movement of petroleum products and imported goods from the ports and depots to other parts of the country.

The sum of N25,508,708,266, which represents 10.55 per cent, was proposed to execute national priority 3 projects in 2017...Some of the projects are;

1) Rehabilitation of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos Phase I & II

2) Dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road

3) Construction of Bodo-Bonny Road with a bridge across the Opobo channel in Rivers State

4) Access road to Apapa/Tin Can Port, NNPC Depot (Atlas Cove) to Mile 2

5) The construction of Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road

PRIORITY FOUR

Roads given priority 4 are those in key agricultural states producing cash crops like yam, rice, maize, cassava, fruits, etc.

The objective is to boost the production of these crops and ease their movement to markets. This is to enhance food sufficiency in the country and minimize losses.

N8.9bn which represents 3.68 per cent, is proposed to construct and rehabilitate roads in this category...Such projects include;

1) The rehabilitation of Sokoto-TambuwaI-Jega-Kontagora-Makera in Sokoto/Kebbi states

2) Rehabilitation of Otukpo-9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway in Benue/Enugu states

3) Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State;

4) Rehabilitation of Akure-Ondo Road in Ondo State

5) Rehabilitation of Aba-Azumini-Opobo Road (Aba-Azumini section) in Abia

Really, Biafra is the answer.



My God is a God of justice and he will wipe away all the tears from the eyes of Biafrans soon. and all this money comes from my Delta stateReally, Biafra is the answer.My God is a God of justice and he will wipe away all the tears from the eyes of Biafrans soon. 2 Likes

vedaxcool:

you didnt read the article. Fashola is the most tribalistic dingbat in the history of humanity. Whats the rationale behind him budgeting over #56billion for just Lagos state alone under his ministry,but budget far less of such amount for 11 states of SouthEast/Southsouth if not his penchant for tribalism.

NDPVF:

you didnt read the article. Fashola is the most tribalistic dingbat in the history of humanity. Whats the rationale behind him budgeting over #56billion for just Lagos state alone under his ministry,but budget far less of such amount for 11 states of SouthEast/Southsouth if not his penchant for tribalism



The same lagos that is supposed to serve 20 million people and doubles as the commercial capital of the country. .. Lagos is a unique case in the country, only a senile bigot would pretend otherwise.

agitator:





Which lies?



I only blame the Niger Delta people who don't want to see that they are treated as conquered territory with the South East.



It is good the way things are going because it is only a matter of time before the youths will understand the need for south-south and South East alignment.



While the rest of humanity is thinking of making use of their talents in moving their country forward you prefer to cultivate yours in clothing your people in victimhood and indolent cowardice.

99100:

Buhari is a bigot and the north knows this hence their continuous insistence of him.He is doing their bidden. Like Buhari like the north.



#I'mNotProudToBeCalledaNigerian



We are not proud you are Nigerian but cannot question God's decree.

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]

Who is this nuisance? Don't mock God.

deantimes:





http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/allocations-in-2017-budget-lopsided-clark/ why crying foul....lagos,I thought,to you guyz is a no man's land or even belongs to you. why crying foul....lagos,I thought,to you guyz is a no man's land or even belongs to you. 3 Likes

99100:





Who is this nuisance?

Don't mock God.



You mean COWNU father of foolishness...

even,If I am to be the president,I will solely finance the 4th mainland bridge in lagos independent of LASG to benefit 20millions of Nigerians lagos made up of igbo,hausa,fulani and yoruba and boost the economy.

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



While the rest of humanity is thinking of making use of their talents in moving their country forward you prefer to cultivate yours in clothing your people in victimhood and indolent cowardice.

The rest of humanity are moving their country forward by cheating some sections of their country shebi.

vedaxcool:

[s]



stupidity is when you think that Lagos is more populated and needs more infrastructure than the combination of the 11 states of SE/SS

Basic123:

even,If I am to be the president,I will solely finance the 4th mainland bridge in lagos independent of LASG to benefit 20millions of Nigerians lagos made up of igbo,hausa,fulani and yoruba and boost the economy.

Then tomorrow Lagosians will complain when people are trooping into Lagos. It was the same way the military developed Lagos as the federal capital at the expense of other states in the past.

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



The same lagos that is supposed to serve 20 million people and doubles as the commercial capital of the country. .. Lagos is a unique case in the country, only a senile bigot would pretend otherwise.

Tomorrow you will say others are trooping into Lagos, has it not occurred to u that it's because capital projects and facilities are concentrated there to d detriment of others particularly the East? Rather than demand a more even spread so that d pressure on facilities is eased u are suddenly using that humongous number occupying the smallest state to pose and justify stupidity. Well done o!

freeze001:





Tomorrow you will say others are trooping into Lagos, has it not occurred to u that it's because capital projects and facilities are concentrated there to d detriment of others particularly the East? Rather than demand a more even spread so that d pressure on facilities is eased u are suddenly using that humongous number occupying the smallest state to pose and justify stupidity. Well done o!



Stop thinking like a darn illiterate! Here you shouldn't leave it in the bathroom. ..

agitator:





The rest of humanity are moving their country forward by cheating some sections of their country shebi.

NDPVF:

[s] stupidity is when you think that Lagos is more populated and needs more infrastructure than the combination of the 11 states of SE/SS [/s]



There is more to life than living in hate...use the entire pack immediately.