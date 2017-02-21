₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by deantimes(m): 9:15am
THE Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has alleged that the South-South and South-East geo-political zones were not accomodated in the 2017 national budget.
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/allocations-in-2017-budget-lopsided-clark/
6 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by deantimes(m): 9:19am
Fg una dey try eh
Clark good morning
5 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 10:21am
As if NDDC is the only project for the ND as Min of Works, Housing, Transport, ect don't have any project there. This man is a case of using the same lame lies to fool his people every time.
10 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by luvinhubby(m): 10:24am
BMC e-rats, please come and defend your boss.
10 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by sarrki(m): 10:29am
All the so called leaders are tyrants
When they are not favored politically they make divisive statements
Why didn't Gej do the needful
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by walemoney007(m): 10:30am
if edwin clark does not like it,let him ask for referendum for south south state,whe gej was there wetin he do? the 2017 budget will stand
3 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by 99100(m): 10:34am
Buhari is a bigot and the north knows this hence their continuous insistence of him.He is doing their bidden. Like Buhari like the north.
#I'mNotProudToBeCalledaNigerian
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by sarrki(m): 10:35am
99100:
Then leave
6 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by 99100(m): 10:38am
sarrki:Let me leave.
13 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by agitator: 10:39am
vedaxcool:
Which lies?
I only blame the Niger Delta people who don't want to see that they are treated as conquered territory with the South East.
It is good the way things are going because it is only a matter of time before the youths will understand the need for south-south and South East alignment.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by Acetyl(m): 10:42am
where have u been since... Clark
This is one of the saboteur in ss/se...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by freeze001(f): 10:47am
sarrki:
How many 'needfuls' did all past Northern Presidents and Obasanjo do that they still get d highest budgetary allocations to their regions? Talk as if Jonathan should have fully developed his region and so they shouldn't demand a proper share subsequently!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by NDPVF(m): 10:47am
vedaxcool:
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by sarrki(m): 10:49am
NDPVF:
You Always promote regional politics
3 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by sarrki(m): 10:49am
NDPVF:...
The categories are from priority ONE to FOUR...
PRIORITY ONE
The projects under Priority 1, are termed as "national priority projects", are projects on critical economic routes on the federal road network.
These are highly trafficked North-South, East-West routes used for the distribution of goods and services across the country and major river-crossing bridges. The sum of N150,470,553,292, which represents 62.22 per cent, is proposed to execute national priority 1 projects in 2017...These are;
1) Construction of Second Niger Bridge
2) Construction of the dual carriageway of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja (Sections I-IV) in FCT/Kogi State
3) Construction of the Kano-Maiduguri dual carriage Road (Sections I-V) in Kano/Bauchi/Yobe/Borno states
4) Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway (Sections I-IV) in Enugu/Abia/Rivers states
5) Rehabilitation/reconstruction of the Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos/Oyo states
6) Construction of Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa/Benue states
7) Reconstruction of outstanding sections of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Sagamu Road in Edo/Ondo/Ogun states
Rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridgehead
9) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-J’ebba-Mokwa Road
PRIORITY TWO
On the list of projects given second priority, are projects being executed along the branch routes from the critical economic routes on the federal road network...
...These roads serve as links between the major routes and agricultural producing hubs, factories and mining deposits for the evacuation of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and raw materials to markets and ports across the country. The sum of N43,143,299,357, which represents 17.84 per cent, is proposed to execute National Priority 2 projects in 2017...These are;
1) Dualisation of Sapele-Ewu Road in Delta/Edo states
2) Dualisation of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road in Lagos/Ogun states
3) Rehabilitation of Hadejia-Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari road in Jigawa/Yobe states
4) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Kabba-Obajana Road in Kwara/Kogi states.
5) Rehabilitation of Yola-Mubi Road
6) Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road in Imo/Abia states
7) Dualisation of Yenegwe Road Junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State
Rehabilitation of Damaturu-Biu Road Borno
PRIORITY THREE
These projects are specifically targeted at routes leading to the nation’s refineries, petroleum depots, major ports and mineral producing areas in the country to ease the movement of petroleum products and imported goods from the ports and depots to other parts of the country.
The sum of N25,508,708,266, which represents 10.55 per cent, was proposed to execute national priority 3 projects in 2017...Some of the projects are;
1) Rehabilitation of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos Phase I & II
2) Dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road
3) Construction of Bodo-Bonny Road with a bridge across the Opobo channel in Rivers State
4) Access road to Apapa/Tin Can Port, NNPC Depot (Atlas Cove) to Mile 2
5) The construction of Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road
PRIORITY FOUR
Roads given priority 4 are those in key agricultural states producing cash crops like yam, rice, maize, cassava, fruits, etc.
The objective is to boost the production of these crops and ease their movement to markets. This is to enhance food sufficiency in the country and minimize losses.
N8.9bn which represents 3.68 per cent, is proposed to construct and rehabilitate roads in this category...Such projects include;
1) The rehabilitation of Sokoto-TambuwaI-Jega-Kontagora-Makera in Sokoto/Kebbi states
2) Rehabilitation of Otukpo-9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway in Benue/Enugu states
3) Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State;
4) Rehabilitation of Akure-Ondo Road in Ondo State
5) Rehabilitation of Aba-Azumini-Opobo Road (Aba-Azumini section) in Abia
5 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by sarrki(m): 10:53am
freeze001:
Madame as an enlightened person
Go through the budget
...
#PMBAtWork
1 Like
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by kYjelly2: 10:57am
and all this money comes from my Delta state
Really, Biafra is the answer.
My God is a God of justice and he will wipe away all the tears from the eyes of Biafrans soon.
2 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by NDPVF(m): 11:05am
vedaxcool:
6 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 11:06am
NDPVF:
The same lagos that is supposed to serve 20 million people and doubles as the commercial capital of the country. .. Lagos is a unique case in the country, only a senile bigot would pretend otherwise.
8 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 11:11am
agitator:
While the rest of humanity is thinking of making use of their talents in moving their country forward you prefer to cultivate yours in clothing your people in victimhood and indolent cowardice.
4 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 11:14am
99100:
We are not proud you are Nigerian but cannot question God's decree.
1 Like
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by 99100(m): 11:36am
vedaxcool:Who is this nuisance? Don't mock God.
8 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by Basic123: 11:36am
deantimes:why crying foul....lagos,I thought,to you guyz is a no man's land or even belongs to you.
3 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 11:41am
99100:
You mean COWNU father of foolishness...
2 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by Basic123: 11:43am
even,If I am to be the president,I will solely finance the 4th mainland bridge in lagos independent of LASG to benefit 20millions of Nigerians lagos made up of igbo,hausa,fulani and yoruba and boost the economy.
3 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by agitator: 12:02pm
vedaxcool:
The rest of humanity are moving their country forward by cheating some sections of their country shebi.
3 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by NDPVF(m): 1:38pm
vedaxcool:
The same lagos that is supposed to serve 20 million people and doubles as the commercial capital of the country. .. Lagos is a unique case in the country, only a senile bigot would pretend otherwise.[/s]stupidity is when you think that Lagos is more populated and needs more infrastructure than the combination of the 11 states of SE/SS
5 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by agitator: 5:56pm
Basic123:
Then tomorrow Lagosians will complain when people are trooping into Lagos. It was the same way the military developed Lagos as the federal capital at the expense of other states in the past.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by freeze001(f): 6:33pm
vedaxcool:
Tomorrow you will say others are trooping into Lagos, has it not occurred to u that it's because capital projects and facilities are concentrated there to d detriment of others particularly the East? Rather than demand a more even spread so that d pressure on facilities is eased u are suddenly using that humongous number occupying the smallest state to pose and justify stupidity. Well done o!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 7:52pm
freeze001:
Stop thinking like a darn illiterate! Here you shouldn't leave it in the bathroom. ..
2 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 7:54pm
agitator:
NDPVF:
There is more to life than living in hate...use the entire pack immediately.
2 Likes
|Re: Allocations In 2017 Budget Lopsided – Clark by vedaxcool(m): 7:56pm
Basic123:
Thank you very much ...only fools would over look the very accommodating role LAGOS play in the country.
2 Likes
