|6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by maclatunji: 11:50am
It can be a very unpleasant experience when you attend a party and you don’t know anyone besides the host. You won’t only be bored, you will also feel very lonely. It is obviously difficult to strike a conversation with people you don’t know even if you are extroverted. As a result, some individuals may simply abandon the party and go home. You don’t have to do this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 6 ways to survive a party or gig if you don’t know anyone.
Be positive
Your friend inviting you to a party means that he/she wants you to be there. Do not feel out place or feel like you don’t belong there. This is because when some people go to parties and they don’t know anyone, they feel inferior. Consequently, they begin to suck. This will even make the situation. So be positive!
Request to help the host
Rather than just sitting down amidst persons you don’t know, you can decide to help the host. The host will no doubt be very busy but he or she will appreciate your request to help. You can even bring food to cook just to keep you busy.
Exercise how to break the ice
Breaking the ice is very essential to start a conversation at a party where you are don’t know anyone. So, before you leave home, ensure that you have some conversation starters at your fingertips.
Listen to what others have to say
After breaking the ice or starting a conversation, the next thing is to continue and sustain it which can sometimes be a bit tasking to do. One way you can overcome this is to listen to what others are saying. However, don’t over listen to the point you are mute.
Look for other loners
Lonely people are desperately searching for someone to talk to. So, don’t be afraid to look for other loners and start a conversation with them. They will definitely appreciate and welcome your gesture! You will always find loners at a party which may be held at the Epe Resort.
Just have fun
Do not miss out on the fun even if you don’t know anyone so that you won’t regret going to the party.
Source; http://www.opinions.ng/6-ways-survive-party-anyone/
7 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by youngest85(m): 11:52am
Mitchew
10 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by oviejnr(m): 1:19pm
Owanbe!!!
By the way the person above me, what network are you using?? I sure nor be Glo, cos the next page is recommended for the Glo subscribers
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by veekid(m): 1:19pm
don't try any of this in jogor
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Epositive(m): 1:20pm
i don't go to party alone, i ball with friends
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by nazeefsco(m): 1:20pm
And dis one is front page
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by flyca: 1:21pm
Everybody must own a blog by fire by fire
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by femi4(m): 1:21pm
Mogbo Moya crew
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by tgmservice: 1:21pm
Nothing written on this thread makes sense sometimes i question the intelligence of seun and his mods
8 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by SNOWCREAM(m): 1:21pm
Later we'll see another thread like "How To Pack Food That Will Fill 3 Ghana-must-go At A Party You're Not Invited To"
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Stelvin101(m): 1:22pm
Nairaland mods, what is happening. This is one of the reasons I hate bloggers in Nigeria. They lack exposure and sense of reasoning.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Olateef(m): 1:22pm
Nice one
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by otunbakplu(m): 1:22pm
this happens when the moderato no get work...
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Rapmoney(m): 1:23pm
This is not relevant to the average Warri guys! They know how to find their feet in any party, whether invited or not. Some are 'Omnipresent'...always present in every party. They will attend a burial, dance and eat to their satisfaction and even cry more than the bereaved!
If na marriage ceremony, u go think say na their blood sister or brother dey marry. When u see their starched native attire, even people wen dey serve food no go fit deny dem food!
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by farouk0403(m): 1:23pm
nice one op, I will used it next time
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by soberdrunk(m): 1:23pm
Just ahead for the booze area
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Harmony92(f): 1:23pm
Nice points...
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by SuperSuave(m): 1:23pm
I hate social outings not to mention going alone
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by mamatayour(f): 1:23pm
Dem go tag u "mogba moya"
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by SuperSuave(m): 1:24pm
tgmservice:HAPPY BAN DAY BRO
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by seangy4konji: 1:24pm
i dont go to parties...
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by figure007: 1:25pm
If I couldn't find any liner to converse with I do rather converse with my phone.... When I have battery and data lobatan..... Sit down sipping whatever juice served and surfing the net ...in jenifers voice *adandan*
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by obembet(m): 1:25pm
Chai, I remember campus life, u don't need invitation card, just dress very well, respect yourself, u will eat the best food
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by figure007: 1:26pm
figure007:
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by onioyelowo: 1:26pm
who u epp?
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by mazizitonene(m): 1:27pm
alone @ an uninvited party ?......nah......not my thing......
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by sanbells(f): 1:27pm
Why would I go to a party were I don't know anybody? That's the same thing as suicide because that's what you'll feel like doing, praying for the ground to open and swallow you.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Ekakamba: 1:27pm
youngest85:
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Olusharp(m): 1:29pm
....
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by Divay22(f): 1:30pm
Use your phone....Nairaland is always here for you,but if your phone is down ..
Na your case be this
4 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone by ekensi01(m): 1:32pm
front page things. its useless how can u attend a party without knowing anybdy? it shows u ar a bastard.
