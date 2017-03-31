Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments (12383 Views)

Tekno And Tania Omotayo At The Launch Of Her Clothing Line [PIC / Check-out This Throwback Photo Of Singer "Tekno" And His Music Producer Friend / Davido Signs Lola Rae To Davido Music Worldwide (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





More Screenshot here



SOURCE: Is it really true that they are dating? Whats your comment about this?More Screenshot hereSOURCE: http://www.9jafresh.com.ng/entertainment/celebrities/see-the-photo-tekno-shared-with-lola-rae-that-got-fans-talking/ 2 Likes

OK

Who dey help 1 Like





Maybe lolarae was the "payment" he recived from davido for producing IF After davido don finish with herMaybe lolarae was the "payment" he recived from davido for producing IF 13 Likes 1 Share

What good is a big cassava when a girls pussy is wide like the mouth of a grinding machine? E go chop am finish. Tekno is now an Oloshian. 6 Likes

Mtchewww wetin concern me mk una close una nose I wan mess 2 Likes

Big cassava indeed

Nigerian celebrity musicians are the worst of its kind.



Total waste of time 4 Likes 1 Share

And so?

They look cute together. Happy couple



Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!



Check my signature for more information

so if I take photos with a girl and use the heart emoji, then we're automatically dating? I don't understand you people for real.

Chai!! My crush since 2013 4 Likes

Na dem sabi

How is that my problem? Tboss your jet owners are waiting for you 4 Likes

PROMOTION THINGZ, NOTHING DEY HAPPEN.

celebrities sha



I thought Tekno was dating a white girl



I hope their relationship last

wow

passing around things - first davido now tekno , next olamide

Abeg make person send that MINDING MY BUSINESS IN 2017 meme





Another useless post

wow!

.

Nice combination. Who no like better thing

Amebo!!! Wetin concern you if dem dey date? Tecno said he has big banana, so he shouldn't use it again?

oks

And this post is actually supposed to impact me someway, somehow?

this time it will be viagra not Diana too all the people puting short short meaningles comment to save spot I see una you remind me of the university you Go come lecture hall see bags everywhere no single one person issorite..back to the topic the topic is not correct the title supposed to be a picture of teckno and the girl whose name he will be using in his next song...this time it will be viagra not Diana

Bia u this op, if they are dating what is come and kwunshine u naw. abeg left them alone jor

Bad belle! is allow

Shey Tecno small cassava go fit fυck this lola Rae like this











very fine girl



if only tekno will make it last LOLA raevery fine girlif only tekno will make it last