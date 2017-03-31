₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by mhizfreshie: 12:51pm
Is it really true that they are dating? Whats your comment about this?
SOURCE: http://www.9jafresh.com.ng/entertainment/celebrities/see-the-photo-tekno-shared-with-lola-rae-that-got-fans-talking/
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Drinokrane: 12:53pm
OK
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Henryyy(m): 2:48pm
Who dey help
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by emmayayodeji(m): 4:57pm
After davido don finish with her
Maybe lolarae was the "payment" he recived from davido for producing IF
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Shelloween(m): 5:11pm
What good is a big cassava when a girls pussy is wide like the mouth of a grinding machine? E go chop am finish. Tekno is now an Oloshian.
6 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by kennyonthrone(m): 7:06pm
Mtchewww wetin concern me mk una close una nose I wan mess
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by bobowaja(m): 7:45pm
Big cassava indeed
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Japhet04(m): 7:45pm
Nigerian celebrity musicians are the worst of its kind.
Total waste of time
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by babyfaceafrica: 7:45pm
And so?
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by NLevents: 7:45pm
They look cute together. Happy couple
They look cute together. Happy couple
Check my signature for more information
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Polyphony(m): 7:46pm
so if I take photos with a girl and use the heart emoji, then we're automatically dating? I don't understand you people for real.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by SuperSuave(m): 7:46pm
Chai!! My crush since 2013
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by tosyne2much(m): 7:46pm
Na dem sabi
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Chuksteric(m): 7:46pm
How is that my problem? Tboss your jet owners are waiting for you
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by hammerF: 7:47pm
PROMOTION THINGZ, NOTHING DEY HAPPEN.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by SlimHan(f): 7:47pm
celebrities sha
I thought Tekno was dating a white girl
I hope their relationship last
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by skitkid2(m): 7:47pm
wow
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:47pm
passing around things - first davido now tekno , next olamide
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by emeijeh(m): 7:47pm
Abeg make person send that MINDING MY BUSINESS IN 2017 meme
Another useless post
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by skitkid2(m): 7:47pm
wow!
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by ngmgeek(m): 7:48pm
.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by stanleyazo(m): 7:49pm
Nice combination. Who no like better thing
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by abejide1000(m): 7:49pm
Amebo!!! Wetin concern you if dem dey date? Tecno said he has big banana, so he shouldn't use it again?
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Repairnigeria(m): 7:50pm
oks
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by BarakOkenny(m): 7:51pm
And this post is actually supposed to impact me someway, somehow?
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Publ1cEnemy(m): 7:52pm
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Teedawg(m): 7:56pm
too all the people puting short short meaningles comment to save spot I see una you remind me of the university you Go come lecture hall see bags everywhere no single one person issorite..back to the topic the topic is not correct the title supposed to be a picture of teckno and the girl whose name he will be using in his next song... this time it will be viagra not Diana
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by zoey4(f): 7:57pm
Bia u this op, if they are dating what is come and kwunshine u naw. abeg left them alone jor
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by Bigajeff(m): 7:59pm
Bad belle! is allow
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:00pm
Shey Tecno small cassava go fit fυck this lola Rae like this
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by rozayx5(m): 8:00pm
LOLA rae
very fine girl
if only tekno will make it last
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Dating? See Photo And Comments by goingape1: 8:00pm
mhizfreshie:dating or there are fvcking!
