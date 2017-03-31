₦airaland Forum

Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by sarrki(m): 1:57pm
The leadership of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has revealed that some traditional rulers have joined up in the pro-Biafra struggle.

Leader of the MASSOB-Biafran Independence Movement, BIM, in Enugu North zone, Chief James Omeke, while speaking to the press, during the mobilization and sensitization of the new members from Igbo Etiti, revealed that their numbers are rising daily.


Chief Omeke said that the new members were taught that non-violence would earn them their sovereignty.

Omeke further explained that the regional administrator of Igbo Etiti, Jude Elugwu with other members traveled the entire Igbo Etiti to sensitize people and recruit new members.

He said, “We see the recent mobilization and sensitization of people of Igbo Etiti region as very successful as we now have in our fold traditional rulers and about 200 new committed members enlisted into MASSOB-BIM.

“I cannot reveal the identity of the traditional rulers because it is not in my power to do so. Our national leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike will do that when the time is ripe.


“We told them that our national leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike had taken the matter up to the level of United Nations (UN), intimating them of his plans to carve out Biafra from Nigeria.

“The mobilization of new members witnessed a large turnout of people from twelve villages. We conscientised our new members on why MASSOB-BIM remained non -confrontational, we told them how we intend to actualize Biafra without a single gunshot.

“Our message to them is Biafra, our weapon, is non-violence.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/31/tension-traditional-rulers-200-others-join-massob-enugu/

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by sarrki(m): 1:58pm
I Don't even know what to say
Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by softmind24: 1:59pm
where is the tension
Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by sarrki(m): 2:03pm
I don't know who is more confused

Is it the followers or the leaders

io don't really know

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by ObikeNkem: 2:07pm
Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself, but I am not ready to go back to biafra. We Igbos should tell ourselves the truth. Igboland is not suitable for human habitation. We Igbos hate ourselves passionately. Tribalism, clannishness, wickedness, Osu caste system, Ogwu Ego, all these and more thrives very well in Igboland. I'll rather remain in Maiduguri than go back to Igboland.

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by JideAmuGiaka: 2:14pm
sarrki:
I don't know who is more confused

Is it the followers or the leaders

io don't really know
Don't allow hatred and sentient to affect your reasoning.


You can call the Yorubas Oduduwa, no problem.


You can call the Hausas Arewa, no problem.

What of the Igbos, which other name can you call them if not Biafrans.

Sarrki be sincere to yourself.

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Nebuchadnezar: 2:18pm
sarrki:
I Don't even know what to say
so better shatap

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Nebuchadnezar: 2:19pm
sarrki:
I don't know who is more confused


Is it the followers or the leaders


io don't really know


Ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipob
kiss the truth

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Nebuchadnezar: 2:20pm
a depressing thread for the enemies of the truth.

i can see them in pains already

cc
Omenkalives

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by fuckyoumhen: 2:27pm
I dont give a fvck!
Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by ESDKING: 2:33pm
I doubt if Afonjas would survive this.

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Nukualofa: 2:34pm
sarrki:
I don't know who is more confused


Is it the followers or the leaders


io don't really know
Sarrki you are the CONFUSED ONE

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Ceema1(f): 2:41pm
Na dem sabi. If dem like make Drump,putin and their entire Amadiuha join, E still no go bring out their Albino director from kuje prison

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by nonsobaba: 2:57pm
Another evidence that Ipod and Massob and all the other biafra business groups are populated mostly by wawa people of enugu state. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod or Massob. I began to realize this fact when the roll-call of the dead in the military assault on Massob hideout in Okpoko in 2006, which was ordered by Peter Obi, showed that 97% of them were wawa people of enugu state. Anambra people are very industrious and busy people and we neither have the time nor the desire to engage in idleness and tom-foolery like Ipod or Massob.

I am pointing all these out so that when next you hear that Ipod is trying to disturb the peace of Anambra state or harass our governor Obiano, you know at once who those mad, jobless people really are.

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by naijacampu(m): 3:00pm
A very much welcome development!

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by sarrki(m): 3:00pm
nonsobaba:
Another evidence that Ipod and Massob and all the other biafra business groups are populated mostly by wawa people of enugu state. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod or Massob. I began to realize this fact when the roll-call of the dead in the military assault on Massob hideout in Okpoko in 2006, which was ordered by Peter Obi, showed that 97% of them were wawa people of enugu state. Anambra people are very industrious and busy people and we neither have the time nor the desire to engage in idleness and tom-foolery like Ipod or Massob.

I am pointing all these out so that when next you hear that Ipod is trying to disturb the peace of Anambra state or harass our governor Obiano, you know at once who those mad, jobless people really are.



Patriot

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by SGTsmith001: 3:17pm
nonsobaba:
Another evidence that Ipod and Massob and all the other biafra business groups are populated mostly by wawa people of enugu state. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod or Massob. I began to realize this fact when the roll-call of the dead in the military assault on Massob hideout in Okpoko in 2006, which was ordered by Peter Obi, showed that 97% of them were wawa people of enugu state. Anambra people are very industrious and busy people and we neither have the time nor the desire to engage in idleness and tom-foolery like Ipod or Massob.

I am pointing all these out so that when next you hear that Ipod is trying to disturb the peace of Anambra state or harass our governor Obiano, you know at once who those mad, jobless people really are.
. chino the cursed soul.why do you always reason with ur @nus?.the thunder that will fire you still dey ojota.onye oshi dika gi

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by BruzMoney(m): 3:23pm
hmmm
Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Atiku2019: 3:24pm
cool cool cool cool

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by whizraymond(m): 3:25pm
bunch of idiots
grin grin
Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by tutudesz(m): 3:25pm
JideAmuGiaka:

Don't allow hatred and sentient to affect your reasoning.


You can call the Yorubas Oduduwa, no problem.


You can call the Hausas Arewa, no problem.

What of the Igbos, which other name can you call them if not Biafrans.

Sarrki be sincere to yourself.
And the south south Niger Delta!

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by calyto: 3:26pm
Yoruba did not say you should call them Oduduwa;
Arewa means North in Hausa so Hausas did not say you should call them Arewa except if you want to call yourselves Easterners.

I award you no point and may God Almighty have mercy on your soul


JideAmuGiaka:


Don't allow hatred and sentient to affect your reasoning.



You can call the Yorubas Oduduwa, no problem.



You can call the Hausas Arewa, no problem.


What of the Igbos, which other name can you call them if not Biafrans.


Sarrki be sincere to yourself.

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Abbeyme: 3:26pm
lol..

Soon someone would say Boko Haram has joined forces with MASSOB
Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Balkan(m): 3:26pm
FG wants to use Uwazurike to destabilize the Igbos. We know that Uwazurike is Afonja of Igbo land.

But he will fail woefully

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by obembet(m): 3:27pm
Until all the governors, Ministers, and everyone that hold 1 or 2 position in Nigeria Government resign and settle to stand for Biafra...it won't work

Now This same youth are still following APC and PDP


All this jobless youth dey shout Bia

Re: Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others by Pecca(m): 3:28pm
sarrki:
I don't know who is more confused

Is it the followers or the leaders

io don't really know
you sounded more confused

