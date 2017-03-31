Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Traditional Rulers Join MASSOB In Enugu With 200 Others (9023 Views)

The leadership of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has revealed that some traditional rulers have joined up in the pro-Biafra struggle.



Leader of the MASSOB-Biafran Independence Movement, BIM, in Enugu North zone, Chief James Omeke, while speaking to the press, during the mobilization and sensitization of the new members from Igbo Etiti, revealed that their numbers are rising daily.





Chief Omeke said that the new members were taught that non-violence would earn them their sovereignty.



Omeke further explained that the regional administrator of Igbo Etiti, Jude Elugwu with other members traveled the entire Igbo Etiti to sensitize people and recruit new members.



He said, “We see the recent mobilization and sensitization of people of Igbo Etiti region as very successful as we now have in our fold traditional rulers and about 200 new committed members enlisted into MASSOB-BIM.



“I cannot reveal the identity of the traditional rulers because it is not in my power to do so. Our national leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike will do that when the time is ripe.





“We told them that our national leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike had taken the matter up to the level of United Nations (UN), intimating them of his plans to carve out Biafra from Nigeria.



“The mobilization of new members witnessed a large turnout of people from twelve villages. We conscientised our new members on why MASSOB-BIM remained non -confrontational, we told them how we intend to actualize Biafra without a single gunshot.



“Our message to them is Biafra, our weapon, is non-violence.”





I Don't even know what to say

where is the tension

I don't know who is more confused



Is it the followers or the leaders



io don't really know 6 Likes 2 Shares

Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself, but I am not ready to go back to biafra. We Igbos should tell ourselves the truth. Igboland is not suitable for human habitation. We Igbos hate ourselves passionately. Tribalism, clannishness, wickedness, Osu caste system, Ogwu Ego, all these and more thrives very well in Igboland. I'll rather remain in Maiduguri than go back to Igboland. 12 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:

I don't know who is more confused



Is it the followers or the leaders



io don't really know Don't allow hatred and sentient to affect your reasoning.





You can call the Yorubas Oduduwa, no problem.





You can call the Hausas Arewa, no problem.



What of the Igbos, which other name can you call them if not Biafrans.



Don't allow hatred and sentient to affect your reasoning.

You can call the Yorubas Oduduwa, no problem.

You can call the Hausas Arewa, no problem.

What of the Igbos, which other name can you call them if not Biafrans.

Sarrki be sincere to yourself.

sarrki:

I Don't even know what to say so better shatap so better shatap 38 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

I don't know who is more confused





Is it the followers or the leaders





io don't really know



Ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipob

kiss the truth Ipob is igbo and Igbo is ipobkiss the truth 42 Likes 7 Shares

a depressing thread for the enemies of the truth.



i can see them in pains already



cc

Omenkalives 27 Likes 2 Shares

I dont give a fvck!

I doubt if Afonjas would survive this. 24 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

I don't know who is more confused





Is it the followers or the leaders





Sarrki you are the CONFUSED ONE

Na dem sabi. If dem like make Drump,putin and their entire Amadiuha join, E still no go bring out their Albino director from kuje prison 1 Like 1 Share

Another evidence that Ipod and Massob and all the other biafra business groups are populated mostly by wawa people of enugu state. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod or Massob. I began to realize this fact when the roll-call of the dead in the military assault on Massob hideout in Okpoko in 2006, which was ordered by Peter Obi, showed that 97% of them were wawa people of enugu state. Anambra people are very industrious and busy people and we neither have the time nor the desire to engage in idleness and tom-foolery like Ipod or Massob.



I am pointing all these out so that when next you hear that Ipod is trying to disturb the peace of Anambra state or harass our governor Obiano, you know at once who those mad, jobless people really are. 5 Likes

A very much welcome development! 9 Likes

nonsobaba:

Another evidence that Ipod and Massob and all the other biafra business groups are populated mostly by wawa people of enugu state. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod or Massob. I began to realize this fact when the roll-call of the dead in the military assault on Massob hideout in Okpoko in 2006, which was ordered by Peter Obi, showed that 97% of them were wawa people of enugu state. Anambra people are very industrious and busy people and we neither have the time nor the desire to engage in idleness and tom-foolery like Ipod or Massob.



I am pointing all these out so that when next you hear that Ipod is trying to disturb the peace of Anambra state or harass our governor Obiano, you know at once who those mad, jobless people really are.





Patriot Patriot 3 Likes

nonsobaba:

Another evidence that Ipod and Massob and all the other biafra business groups are populated mostly by wawa people of enugu state. Anambra indigenes don't do Ipod or Massob. I began to realize this fact when the roll-call of the dead in the military assault on Massob hideout in Okpoko in 2006, which was ordered by Peter Obi, showed that 97% of them were wawa people of enugu state. Anambra people are very industrious and busy people and we neither have the time nor the desire to engage in idleness and tom-foolery like Ipod or Massob.



chino the cursed soul.why do you always reason with ur @nus?.the thunder that will fire you still dey ojota.onye oshi dika gi

hmmm



bunch of idiots

JideAmuGiaka:



Don't allow hatred and sentient to affect your reasoning.





You can call the Yorubas Oduduwa, no problem.





You can call the Hausas Arewa, no problem.



What of the Igbos, which other name can you call them if not Biafrans.



Sarrki be sincere to yourself.

And the south south Niger Delta! And the south south Niger Delta! 3 Likes



Arewa means North in Hausa so Hausas did not say you should call them Arewa except if you want to call yourselves Easterners.



I award you no point and may God Almighty have mercy on your soul





JideAmuGiaka:





Don't allow hatred and sentient to affect your reasoning.







You can call the Yorubas Oduduwa, no problem.







You can call the Hausas Arewa, no problem.





What of the Igbos, which other name can you call them if not Biafrans.





Sarrki be sincere to yourself.



Yoruba did not say you should call them Oduduwa;Arewa means North in Hausa so Hausas did not say you should call them Arewa except if you want to call yourselves Easterners.I award you no point and may God Almighty have mercy on your soul

lol..



Soon someone would say Boko Haram has joined forces with MASSOB

FG wants to use Uwazurike to destabilize the Igbos. We know that Uwazurike is Afonja of Igbo land.



But he will fail woefully 1 Like

Until all the governors, Ministers, and everyone that hold 1 or 2 position in Nigeria Government resign and settle to stand for Biafra...it won't work



Now This same youth are still following APC and PDP





All this jobless youth dey shout Bia