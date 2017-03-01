₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,453 members, 3,451,039 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 02:57 PM

Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris (1466 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Jajayi: 2:28pm
Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was received by the Prime Minister of France, Bernard Cazeneuve on the margin of the OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum in Paris.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/vp-yemi-osinbajo-meets-with-french.html

1 Like

Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by MrRichy(m): 2:30pm
Active VP...
very soon e go happen lipsrsealed

4 Likes

Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by soberdrunk(m): 2:31pm
Prof prof!! I reckon Prof will make a very efficient" president.... angry
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ashleydolls(f): 2:34pm
Best and most active V.P so far cool

1 Like

Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ceema1(f): 2:39pm
MrRichy:
Active VP...
very soon e go happen lipsrsealed
IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by sammyj: 2:40pm
Sure and hard working VP!!! wink
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by ekensi01(m): 2:42pm
Ashleydolls:
Best and most active V.P so far cool
what about Goodluck jonathan.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ceema1(f): 2:43pm
God bless my VP
God bless Nigeria

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ceema1(f): 2:44pm
God bless my VP
God bless Nigeria

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by BruzMoney(m): 2:46pm
meeting upon meering
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Mooryn(f): 2:46pm
That's a VP with a clue!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:46pm
Hahahah so to learn about anti corruption, you need to travel abroad Isorrit
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by shammah1(m): 2:47pm
The skinny woman in the second picture though... Meanwhile, has anyone seen Bubu lately?
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by judejac(m): 2:47pm
our honourable VP well done Sir
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by fasdtrak: 2:47pm
Ashleydolls:
Best and most active V.P so far cool
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by hucienda: 2:47pm
Regards as well to Marine Le Pen et Emmanuel Macron.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by dahaz(m): 2:48pm
Ceema1:
IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.
Lol..your body de hot oo
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by ObikeNkem: 2:48pm
Osinbajo is greater than ojukwu.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Sirpaul(m): 2:48pm
all our leaders with CAP!. CAP!! CAP!!!
wink wink wink
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by jzaina(f): 2:48pm
these our leaders like travelling sha
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by yarimo(m): 2:48pm
OSIBANJO the active, action and competent vice-president since 2007 BC, carry on sir till 2028

1 Like

Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by yeyeboi(m): 2:49pm
Ok
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by hekkyboi: 2:50pm
active VP, please bubu shud jst step down nw.

yiipeee... first time on FP
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by AkinPhysicist: 2:51pm
cool
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by AkinPhysicist: 2:51pm
p
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by AkinPhysicist: 2:51pm
u
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ramanto(m): 2:51pm
how is he suddenly this tall?
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by CoolAmbience(m): 2:51pm
Ceema1:
IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.

That's a good response. People will just be talking nonsense.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by zpakln: 2:51pm
nice one..

This is another hilarious Mark Angel Comedy titled “2000 Words” and shows Emanuella and her uncle Mark Angel write a story of 2000 words.

How did they make up their 2000 words and what did Emanuella score? Find out as you watch.. http://www.ngcube.com/download-mark-angel-comedy-2000-words-episode-107/


Have a jolly, jolly weekend, with lots of cheer and laughter!
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by napoleon77(m): 2:52pm
Ceema1:
IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.

Why do some people get very tribalistic over very simple post that should naturally make all Nigerians happy?
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by obembet(m): 2:53pm
I voted for APC cos of this man

(0) (1) (Reply)

Thesis Support / Happy Easter Nairalanders / Who Went To Malolag University On Nairaland..

Viewing this topic: famosh, ettybaba(m), plegion19, teeboynaij, olajay86(m), coolestchris(m), Tizboss75, sheedy407(m), adewaleID, kenp20(m), Bishop1monte(m), gbesky(m), Taper, LoveThemChubby(m), BizBayo, bellab2011, 1stallon(m), beey4u(m), DonDemu, gabng(m), mmsen, hekkyboi, Mynd44, Sibe007(m), pepemendy(m), haulforte123, ashimiu, timishift, primzi, autotrader2, kimmy0000, maylisa(f), NaijaFutbol, dapdoman, Akosh01, Fynline(m), macarson2k(m), taurus21, Marcus01, sola12(m), ONEMEGE(m), musa1010, mlinz(m), mrvitalis(m), yankeedude(m), macfadison(m), Morkablog(m), nwanna89(m), tno4real(m), Ibrahimnasarawa(m), rayzornaija(m), Sammypope4all(m), kenraj(m), beamtopola, delemay2004yah, Adedolapo1, yungokus and 128 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.