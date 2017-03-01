Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris (1466 Views)

Source: Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was received by the Prime Minister of France, Bernard Cazeneuve on the margin of the OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum in Paris.



very soon e go happen Active VP...very soon e go happen 4 Likes

Prof prof!! I reckon Prof will make a very efficient" president....

Best and most active V.P so far 1 Like

Active VP...

very soon e go happen IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u. IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.

Sure and hard working VP!!!

Best and most active V.P so far what about Goodluck jonathan. what about Goodluck jonathan.

God bless my VP

God bless Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

God bless my VP

God bless Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

meeting upon meering

That's a VP with a clue! 2 Likes 1 Share

Isorrit Hahahah so to learn about anti corruption, you need to travel abroadIsorrit

The skinny woman in the second picture though... Meanwhile, has anyone seen Bubu lately?

our honourable VP well done Sir

Best and most active V.P so far

Regards as well to Marine Le Pen et Emmanuel Macron.

IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u. Lol..your body de hot oo Lol..your body de hot oo

Osinbajo is greater than ojukwu.



all our leaders with CAP!. CAP!! CAP!!!

these our leaders like travelling sha

OSIBANJO the active, action and competent vice-president since 2007 BC, carry on sir till 2028 1 Like

active VP, please bubu shud jst step down nw.



yiipeee... first time on FP

how is he suddenly this tall?

IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.

That's a good response. People will just be talking nonsense. That's a good response. People will just be talking nonsense.





IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.

Why do some people get very tribalistic over very simple post that should naturally make all Nigerians happy? Why do some people get very tribalistic over very simple post that should naturally make all Nigerians happy?