Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was received by the Prime Minister of France, Bernard Cazeneuve on the margin of the OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum in Paris.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/vp-yemi-osinbajo-meets-with-french.html
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by MrRichy(m): 2:30pm
Active VP...
very soon e go happen
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by soberdrunk(m): 2:31pm
Prof prof!! I reckon Prof will make a very efficient" president....
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ashleydolls(f): 2:34pm
Best and most active V.P so far
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ceema1(f): 2:39pm
MrRichy:IPOD zombie. Na ur people just dey kill dem selves since Buhari came back. U can also jump in to lagoon like ur folks. Thank u.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by sammyj: 2:40pm
Sure and hard working VP!!!
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by ekensi01(m): 2:42pm
Ashleydolls:what about Goodluck jonathan.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ceema1(f): 2:43pm
God bless my VP
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ceema1(f): 2:44pm
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by BruzMoney(m): 2:46pm
meeting upon meering
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Mooryn(f): 2:46pm
That's a VP with a clue!
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:46pm
Hahahah so to learn about anti corruption, you need to travel abroad Isorrit
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by shammah1(m): 2:47pm
The skinny woman in the second picture though... Meanwhile, has anyone seen Bubu lately?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by judejac(m): 2:47pm
our honourable VP well done Sir
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by fasdtrak: 2:47pm
Ashleydolls:
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by hucienda: 2:47pm
Regards as well to Marine Le Pen et Emmanuel Macron.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by dahaz(m): 2:48pm
Ceema1:Lol..your body de hot oo
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by ObikeNkem: 2:48pm
Osinbajo is greater than ojukwu.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Sirpaul(m): 2:48pm
all our leaders with CAP!. CAP!! CAP!!!
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by jzaina(f): 2:48pm
these our leaders like travelling sha
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by yarimo(m): 2:48pm
OSIBANJO the active, action and competent vice-president since 2007 BC, carry on sir till 2028
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by yeyeboi(m): 2:49pm
Ok
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by hekkyboi: 2:50pm
active VP, please bubu shud jst step down nw.
yiipeee... first time on FP
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by AkinPhysicist: 2:51pm
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by AkinPhysicist: 2:51pm
p
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by AkinPhysicist: 2:51pm
u
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by Ramanto(m): 2:51pm
how is he suddenly this tall?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by CoolAmbience(m): 2:51pm
Ceema1:
That's a good response. People will just be talking nonsense.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by zpakln: 2:51pm
nice one..
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by napoleon77(m): 2:52pm
Ceema1:
Why do some people get very tribalistic over very simple post that should naturally make all Nigerians happy?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister In Paris by obembet(m): 2:53pm
I voted for APC cos of this man
