₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,631 members, 3,451,609 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 08:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) (14780 Views)
Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him / Fake Policeman Extorting Money In Lagos Caught (photos) / Policeman Arrested For Allegedly Raping 7-year-old Girl Inside Kiosk (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Ajasco222: 5:44pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kaduna Zonal office, has arrested one Hussaini Mohammed of Tanko Road Barakallahu Kaduna State following a petition received from the Kaduna State Vigilance Service for alleged case of extortion, currency counterfeiting and impersonation of the Nigerian Police Force.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/efcc-arrests-fake-policeman-in-kaduna.html
2 Shares
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Ajasco222: 5:49pm
cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:50pm
Woooaahh! This cud be one of the big time syndicates
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by MrRichy(m): 5:50pm
NCAN OVER TO YOU
12 Likes
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by emeijeh(m): 5:53pm
The name is crystal clear.. ...
Namecheckers over to you
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by carinmom(f): 5:54pm
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by softwerk(f): 5:56pm
21. 1 camouflage 'P' cap
22. 3 charms
23. 1 Police sweater
24. 1 techno handset
25. 1 small size pocket bag teargas
26. 1 fake National ID card
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Judasjudas(m): 6:03pm
He looks good on uniform .. de would av just employed him codedly
9 Likes
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by ReneeNuttall(f): 6:05pm
MrRichy:Crazy meme
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by bejeiodus(m): 6:05pm
The man is better dressed than some police officers. But why is everything about him fake: fake policeman, fake ID cards, fake money, even a fake show of contrition?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by PrinzCarter(m): 6:08pm
Dis guy make sense pass some of dem
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by mhizEvangee: 6:20pm
when police refused to recruit you and ur dream is to be a policeman. what do u do?
just goan and sew police uniform.
ONE MAN POLICE
4 Likes
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by MrRichy(m): 6:23pm
ReneeNuttall:
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Sammy07(m): 6:27pm
Front page oooo
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by MrTypist: 6:29pm
Baddo!
The guyman get everything complete come add charm join am.
3 Likes
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by nepapole(m): 6:46pm
MrRichy:That meme ehn...
5 Likes
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Flexherbal(m): 7:28pm
Busted!
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Tbillz(m): 7:28pm
Dem plenty for Lagos/Ibadan Express Road .....!!!
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by bobowaja(m): 7:28pm
Neat policeman, with good packaging
Crime doesn't pay.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by oseka101(m): 7:29pm
Please did any body spot this statement "collected monies" this person who composed this beautiful article needs to be jailed ASAP.....
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by brightisodje: 7:29pm
bad guy na buhari cos am hungry dey
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Repairnigeria(m): 7:31pm
good for u
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Ibrahimnasarawa(m): 7:31pm
this one done enter one chance
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by megrimor(m): 7:31pm
He's only doing Industrial Training nah
Is that one a crime too?
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Dottore: 7:32pm
Chai
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by yeyeboi(m): 7:32pm
Ok
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Euclidean(m): 7:32pm
Man go sha chop
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Nairalads: 7:32pm
Meet the Thick Igbo Girl Causing Commotion on Instagram with Her Massive Hips and Bum (Photos)
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/11508-meet-the-thick-igbo-girl-causing-commotion-on-instagram-with-her-massive-hips-and-bum-photos.html
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Nairalads: 7:33pm
g
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by toyinjimoh(m): 7:33pm
person go chop am na , I pity dis man in kirikiri
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Originalsly: 7:33pm
Hmmm... the guy dress and look too neat to be a real Police!
1 Like
|Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Tazdroid(m): 7:34pm
U
Owerri Is Brimming With Prostitutes / Dubai: Nigerians May Not Have The Opportunity Of Travelling To Dubai / Nigerian In UK Charged With Rape of 11-year-old Girl
Viewing this topic: Nkemken(m), obidaddy, ellizy(m), Ahmeddedon(m), wumibello(f), sleeknick(m), Gentlekay, Adepumpin(m), Hafeezson(m), mhg1(m), sonyjacobs, abnsugbe, agulion, Freeman85(m), Israeljones(m), Eddyolu1, Xkalaban(m), engola(m), Prince202020(m), Debbieo(f), DeAvenger, DimIsaac10(m), integritylady, tj4luck, drkass, buildelicool(m), austinfan4love, nell4, Eaa247(m), lucrownt(m), pocal, Charlssey(m), pascalike(m), Tripplejay23(m), chukwubyk, down4bj, Prugged, Sunmibare6(m), omololu251, ezenwata4uc(m), abclassic15, sexuential(m), Etosonc(m), sasquareT(m), popsyleo1, isah20064u(m), sklinks(m), gwason, nnaetobi, Swissheart(f), jabbo(m), identified(m), iCool(m), Ibusho, hitleraldof(m) and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27