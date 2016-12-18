₦airaland Forum

Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Ajasco222: 5:44pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kaduna Zonal office, has arrested one Hussaini Mohammed of Tanko Road Barakallahu Kaduna State following a petition received from the Kaduna State Vigilance Service for alleged case of extortion, currency counterfeiting and impersonation of the Nigerian Police Force.

The accused, Mohammed, is alleged to have on several occasions disguised as a Corporal in the Nigeria Police Force having collected monies in order to secure the release of suspects from the Police. He was caught in the act while trying to extort money from another party.

Following the record of his statements an authorized search warrant was carried out and following items were recovered from him.

1. 7 pieces of suspected fake 1000 Naira
2. 4 pieces of suspected fake 100 US dollars
3. 1000 & 2000 Mauritanian currency note
4. 2 Police Warrant card
5. 1 Nigerian Police bullet proof jacket
6. 8 pieces of new and old etisalat sim cards
7. 1 Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) membership ID card
8. One crested Police belt
9. 5 Police customized trousers
10. 2 customized Police shirts
11. One Police Lanyard
12. 1 handcuff
13. 1 Police case file with documents
14. Motor vehicle particulars
15. 1 motorcycle plate number with the inscription " Babane 96"
16. 1 Motor vehicle plate number with registration No. BG 543 RSH
17. 2 police badges with different rank
18. A small bag containing Peugeot car documents
19. Police crown
20. 1 first bank ATM verve card with name, Muhammad Sagir
21. 1 camouflage 'P' cap
22. 3 charms
23. 1 Police sweater
24. 1 techno handset
25. 1 small size pocket bag teargas
26. 1 fake National ID card

Investigation into the matter is still ongoing with a view of bringing the suspect to book.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/efcc-arrests-fake-policeman-in-kaduna.html

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Ajasco222: 5:49pm
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:50pm
Woooaahh! This cud be one of the big time syndicates angry
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by MrRichy(m): 5:50pm
NCAN OVER TO YOU

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by emeijeh(m): 5:53pm
The name is crystal clear.. ... Not north difficult to identify.

Namecheckers over to you

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by carinmom(f): 5:54pm
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by softwerk(f): 5:56pm
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Judasjudas(m): 6:03pm
He looks good on uniform .. de would av just employed him codedly

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by ReneeNuttall(f): 6:05pm
Crazy meme cheesy
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by bejeiodus(m): 6:05pm
The man is better dressed than some police officers. But why is everything about him fake: fake policeman, fake ID cards, fake money, even a fake show of contrition?

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by PrinzCarter(m): 6:08pm
Dis guy make sense pass some of dem
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by mhizEvangee: 6:20pm
when police refused to recruit you and ur dream is to be a policeman. what do u do?
just goan and sew police uniform.

ONE MAN POLICE

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by MrRichy(m): 6:23pm
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Sammy07(m): 6:27pm
Front page oooo
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by MrTypist: 6:29pm
Baddo!

The guyman get everything complete come add charm join am.

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by nepapole(m): 6:46pm
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Flexherbal(m): 7:28pm
Busted!
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Tbillz(m): 7:28pm
Dem plenty for Lagos/Ibadan Express Road .....!!!
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by bobowaja(m): 7:28pm
Neat policeman, with good packaging


Crime doesn't pay.

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by oseka101(m): 7:29pm
Please did any body spot this statement "collected monies" grin grin this person who composed this beautiful article needs to be jailed ASAP.....
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by brightisodje: 7:29pm
grin bad guy na buhari cos am hungry dey
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Repairnigeria(m): 7:31pm
good for u
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Ibrahimnasarawa(m): 7:31pm
this one done enter one chance
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by megrimor(m): 7:31pm
He's only doing Industrial Training nah

Is that one a crime too?
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Dottore: 7:32pm
Chai
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by yeyeboi(m): 7:32pm
Ok
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Euclidean(m): 7:32pm
Man go sha chop undecided
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Nairalads: 7:32pm
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Nairalads: 7:33pm
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by toyinjimoh(m): 7:33pm
person go chop am na , I pity dis man in kirikiri
Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Originalsly: 7:33pm
Hmmm... the guy dress and look too neat to be a real Police!

Re: Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) by Tazdroid(m): 7:34pm
