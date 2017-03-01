Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS (3963 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nursing-mother-of-two-abducted-by.html A mother of two children identified as Mary Salawu has been declared missing after being abducted by unknown men at her home in Asaba, Delta state yesterday. According to a twitter user, the woman is still nursing of a 7 month old baby.

I wish her save trip back home. 2 Likes

These ne'erdowells have extended their criminality to the kidnap of regular folks.



Let's guess what they do with the ransom money when received.

Chie sorry o

Negative news everyday, may God help us. She will return save IJN 1 Like

K

and insecurity continues

i pray for her safe and swift release

Bad pple at work

One of the consequences of showing ur wealth via social media 1 Like

The mighty hand that located the missing axe in river Jordan will locate her alive in Jesus name

what is these country turning into God help us in these jungle called nigeria

We need to be security conscious, strange things are happening around us every day..

For them to kidnap her in her home there must have been some kind of tip off...I'd look hard at the nanny.or any house worker

I wish her a safe return back home, unharmed.

I pray no harm happens to her..... Let her be swiftly released back to her family.

APC , is the Ill that is plaguing our society 2 Likes 1 Share

What is the Delta state security team doing about this kidnapping thing in Asaba sef? It's getting too much.

Okay.. I'll help in looking for her

When you know get money and you de snap picture up and down does fool will think maybe you have some cash I pity they found you soon