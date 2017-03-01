₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:29pm
A mother of two children identified as Mary Salawu has been declared missing after being abducted by unknown men at her home in Asaba, Delta state yesterday. According to a twitter user, the woman is still nursing of a 7 month old baby.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nursing-mother-of-two-abducted-by.html
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by HQuadreal(m): 6:31pm
I wish her save trip back home.
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by rusher14: 6:42pm
These ne'erdowells have extended their criminality to the kidnap of regular folks.
Let's guess what they do with the ransom money when received.
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by StrangePrick: 6:46pm
Chie sorry o
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by ufuosman(m): 6:56pm
Negative news everyday, may God help us. She will return save IJN
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by Emmypongaim(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by steju: 10:19pm
and insecurity continues
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by nigconnect(m): 10:19pm
i pray for her safe and swift release
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by lpiffy: 10:20pm
rusher14:be careful bro
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by mrgreen4real(m): 10:20pm
Bad pple at work
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by Coolgent: 10:21pm
One of the consequences of showing ur wealth via social media
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by sureheaven(m): 10:21pm
The mighty hand that located the missing axe in river Jordan will locate her alive in Jesus name
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by Repairnigeria(m): 10:22pm
what is these country turning into God help us in these jungle called nigeria
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by devilsdouble00(m): 10:22pm
We need to be security conscious, strange things are happening around us every day..
For them to kidnap her in her home there must have been some kind of tip off...I'd look hard at the nanny.or any house worker
I wish her a safe return back home, unharmed.
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by b3llo(m): 10:23pm
I pray no harm happens to her..... Let her be swiftly released back to her family.
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by aghap51: 10:24pm
steju:this country is messed up bro
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by Ezedon(m): 10:25pm
APC , is the Ill that is plaguing our society
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by luvme0702: 10:25pm
What is the Delta state security team doing about this kidnapping thing in Asaba sef? It's getting too much.
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by akigbemaru: 10:28pm
rusher14:
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by ajerimitan: 10:44pm
E get some money whey be say when you collect am finish e be like say you swallow fish hook! Blood pressure go raise abysmally. And na abnormal body temperature the goon go dey get no medicine fit cure the african magic o
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by edidiongmichael(m): 10:45pm
Okay.. I'll help in looking for her
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by Realali(m): 10:50pm
When you know get money and you de snap picture up and down does fool will think maybe you have some cash I pity they found you soon
|Re: Nursing Mother Of Two Kidnapped From Her Home In Delta. PICS by castrol180(m): 11:03pm
Result of gallivanting up and down with your little wealth...I pray you are found and reunite with your babies
