WAEC Confirms Senator Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate

SaharaReporters has obtained a document issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) declaring that Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, better known as Andy Uba, forged both a secondary school certificate and “Confirmation of Result” which he presented to British authorities.



BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

MAR 31, 2017



In a letter dated February 12, 2014 and addressed to the attention of George Smith of Public Agencies, located at 57 Peel Road, Wembley Middlesex, HA9 7LY in the United Kingdom, WAEC stated, “Letter reference no. L/CR/CONF/05465089 dated 21st November, 2013 is fake.” According to the examination body, “Mr. A.A. Okelezo, as you rightly observed, reported as the Controller of our branch office in Calabar on 7th October, 2013 having been deployed from the Ikeja Zonal Office. He was never the Head of National Office, as indicated at the foot of the letter under reference. The signature on the document is in no way similar to his signature.”



In a report earlier today, SaharaReporters disclosed that Senator Uba, who represents Anambra South senatorial zone, had falsified the grades he earned in the secondary school leaving certificate exams conducted by WAEC throughout West Africa. Mr. Uba, a former senior domestic assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, attended Union Secondary School (formerly Boys High School), Awkunanaw, a suburb of Enugu, the current capital of Enugu State. Records obtained from the school and elsewhere showed that the controversial senator attended Union Secondary School from 1970 to 1974, when he sat the secondary school leaving certificate.



WAEC’s letter to Mr. Smith clarified that “the Examination conducted in May/June 1974 was GCE [General Certificate of Education] and not WASSCE as indicated on the Confirmation of Result.”



Signed by O.M. Adebayo, deputy Registrar in charge of School Exams Department, WAEC’s letter added: “The Certificate No: SC 544753 with candidate No. 05465089 was found to be fake, as signatures on the document were forged. Also, the serial number quoted on the ‘certificate’ was non-existent in our system. In addition, the spelling of GRADE as GARDE let the document out as fake.” Mr. Adebayo stated that a candidate with the same name as Mr. Uba “sat the GCE in the school in 1974,” and then detailed the authentic results earned by the senator.



Mr. Uba’s real results, as certified by WAEC in its letter to Mr. Smith, showed that the senator performed woefully, scoring “credit” in only one subject, Chemistry. He failed English Language, Bible Knowledge, and Economics. He earned grades of mere “pass,” which are close to “fail,” in the following subjects: English Language, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, and Biology. By contrast, Mr. Uba’s falsified results claimed that he earned the following grades: English Literature 4, English Language 7, Christian Religious Knowledge 7, Economics 4, Statistics 6, Mathematics 6, Physics 4, and Chemistry 6.



In addition to fraudulently altering the grades he obtained in his terminal secondary school certificate, Mr. Uba also claimed on his official website as well as his page on the National Assembly website that he obtained bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Concordia University, Canada, California State University, and Buxton University in the UK. Our investigations disclosed that Mr. Uba indeed registered as an undergraduate student in both Concordia University and California State University, but that he dropped out of both institutions without completing enough work to earn even a bachelor’s degree. Our further investigation also showed that Buxton University is not an accredited institution of learning, but a “certificate mill” that sells degrees to anybody willing to pay a small fee. Even though Mr. Uba’s official website claimed that the senator attended Buxton University in the UK, the fake institution does not have any physical address in Britain. It once operated out of Portugal, using that country as a location from which to send “certificates” to customers around the world.



In his forged secondary school leaving certificate, Mr. Uba claimed that he scored “First Division.” WAEC’s document to Mr. Smith debunks the claim. In his letter, Mr. Adebayo stated, “for a candidate to have been qualified for a First Division Certificate under the WASC/GCE regime, he/she must have passed in at least six subjects selected in accordance with the Regulations, reaching Credit in at least five of them (including English Language…” WAEC’s letter was emphatic that Mr. Uba “did not fulfill the condition and could therefore not have been awarded Division One.”



Sahara reporters just want to destroy this andy ubah 4 Likes

1 Like

Uba Na your turn now. Almost all our Sinators are Certificate Forgers!!! 48 Likes 1 Share

Sahara Reporters! Sahara Reporters!! How many times have I called you? Hope this will not end up like Dino Melaye case with your poor and tactless investigative journalism. 25 Likes 1 Share

this is serious. I just hope it's not true

Andy Uba deserves everything he wll be hit with. How much i hate this man for using rigging to get to the Senate.







We all remembered his antecedents during Ngige/Obi saga.







Sowore please continue to disgrace that Useless man 15 Likes

Oh Lord !!! Every Sowore in my path that is lurking around my life should die by fire before they can get to me.









This guy is in a planet of his own and I pray he won't cause someone to commit suicide on day!!! 18 Likes 2 Shares

Sahara reporters want to cover up the flaws on Dino's issue with Andy's. Pls let them rest joooor 10 Likes 1 Share

Sahara Reporters don't shift their focus light from Dino Melaye to Andy Uba now. In this era of exposing forged Certificates, when them go beam their light on BABA's ?. 6 Likes

Sahara reporters again!! No chill at all!! Expose them all!! 13 Likes

That's what happens when you have a country with poor record keeping culture. 12 Likes





Senate of forgers. Senate of criminals.



I mean what do you expect when the president is certificateless



SR, please continue exposing all these criminals. Senate of forgers. Senate of criminals.I mean what do you expect when the president is certificatelessSR, please continue exposing all these criminals. 15 Likes



NCAN name checked out.... Na them ....yoots of Uganda....

NCAN Chief reporting from Ile Ife. NCAN name checked out.... Na them ....yoots of Uganda....NCAN Chief reporting from Ile Ife. 2 Likes





Na your turn o



Uncle Andy,Na your turn o 7 Likes 1 Share

victormartyn:

Dear Andy Uba,



Go meet oga Dino for advise of u want

help your selv. Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi 2 Likes

Lets gear up of ubagate. Melaye gate has just been concluded.

Wow..... watch this guy loose his senate sit.. 1 Like

The way sowore is stepping on toes hope is not endangering his life? 6 Likes 1 Share

Alphaoscar:

Oh Lord !!! Every Sowore in my path that is lurking around my life should die by fire before they can get to me.









This guy is in a planet of his own and I pray he won't cause someone to commit suicide on day!!! You just bring joy to me. Ha You just bring joy to me. Ha 1 Like

ahamonyeka:

The way sowore is stepping on toes hope is not endangering his life? Is it your life? Is it your life? 2 Likes

SmartchoicesNG:



Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi

Dino is from Kabba.

kabba na okun people dem b.



no think say na Yoruba oo Dino is from Kabba.kabba na okun people dem b.no think say na Yoruba oo 4 Likes

what do u expect when this country is being ran by one who himself has no authentic certificate to boast off : -\ 1 Like

But where is lalasticlala sef 1 Like

SmartchoicesNG:



Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi Yoruba senator representing kogi in the Senate?

Your dullness pass almajiri own



Oya chop knuckle knocking Oya chopknocking 4 Likes 1 Share





However, SR no de finish wetin dem start, that's the problem I have with them.



They started suleiman issue but no conclusion



They started saraki and range rover issue, but no conclusion



They started Dino malaye issue but no conclusion



Now they have shifted to Andy Uba.



I hope they will come to a logical conclusion on this matter?



I hope they are not using it to save face?





Meanwhile, which one of these people is Andy Uba? This guy is going down.However, SR no de finish wetin dem start, that's the problem I have with them.They started suleiman issue but no conclusionThey started saraki and range rover issue, but no conclusionThey started Dino malaye issue but no conclusionNow they have shifted to Andy Uba.I hope they will come to a logical conclusion on this matter?I hope they are not using it to save face?Meanwhile, which one of these people is Andy Uba? 10 Likes

Foolish leaders.

@saharareporters, investigative journalism isnt abt diggin up dirt on others as well, goin against code of ethics of reporting by usin journalism as an avenue to carry out personal vendatta. 2 Likes



Nigerians can forge anything, from passports to School certs..

And saraha reporters hmmmm

I know they will surely dig up the remains of an unknown pharaoh one day I'm not surprised..Nigerians can forge anything, from passports to School certs..And saraha reporters hmmmmI know they will surely dig up the remains of an unknown pharaoh one day 3 Likes

E

buhari should be next