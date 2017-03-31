₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,631 members, 3,451,609 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 08:53 PM

WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters (15100 Views)

Sabo Garba Forged Academic Certificate - Sahara Reporters / Waec Confirms They Dont Have Buhari's Certificate / Press Statement By Buhari, GCFR, On The School Certificate Issue (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by deji15: 6:51pm
WAEC Confirms Senator Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate
SaharaReporters has obtained a document issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) declaring that Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, better known as Andy Uba, forged both a secondary school certificate and “Confirmation of Result” which he presented to British authorities.

BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK
MAR 31, 2017

SaharaReporters has obtained a document issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) declaring that Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, better known as Andy Uba, forged both a secondary school certificate and “Confirmation of Result” which he presented to British authorities.

In a letter dated February 12, 2014 and addressed to the attention of George Smith of Public Agencies, located at 57 Peel Road, Wembley Middlesex, HA9 7LY in the United Kingdom, WAEC stated, “Letter reference no. L/CR/CONF/05465089 dated 21st November, 2013 is fake.” According to the examination body, “Mr. A.A. Okelezo, as you rightly observed, reported as the Controller of our branch office in Calabar on 7th October, 2013 having been deployed from the Ikeja Zonal Office. He was never the Head of National Office, as indicated at the foot of the letter under reference. The signature on the document is in no way similar to his signature.”

In a report earlier today, SaharaReporters disclosed that Senator Uba, who represents Anambra South senatorial zone, had falsified the grades he earned in the secondary school leaving certificate exams conducted by WAEC throughout West Africa. Mr. Uba, a former senior domestic assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, attended Union Secondary School (formerly Boys High School), Awkunanaw, a suburb of Enugu, the current capital of Enugu State. Records obtained from the school and elsewhere showed that the controversial senator attended Union Secondary School from 1970 to 1974, when he sat the secondary school leaving certificate.

WAEC’s letter to Mr. Smith clarified that “the Examination conducted in May/June 1974 was GCE [General Certificate of Education] and not WASSCE as indicated on the Confirmation of Result.”

Signed by O.M. Adebayo, deputy Registrar in charge of School Exams Department, WAEC’s letter added: “The Certificate No: SC 544753 with candidate No. 05465089 was found to be fake, as signatures on the document were forged. Also, the serial number quoted on the ‘certificate’ was non-existent in our system. In addition, the spelling of GRADE as GARDE let the document out as fake.” Mr. Adebayo stated that a candidate with the same name as Mr. Uba “sat the GCE in the school in 1974,” and then detailed the authentic results earned by the senator.

Mr. Uba’s real results, as certified by WAEC in its letter to Mr. Smith, showed that the senator performed woefully, scoring “credit” in only one subject, Chemistry. He failed English Language, Bible Knowledge, and Economics. He earned grades of mere “pass,” which are close to “fail,” in the following subjects: English Language, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, and Biology. By contrast, Mr. Uba’s falsified results claimed that he earned the following grades: English Literature 4, English Language 7, Christian Religious Knowledge 7, Economics 4, Statistics 6, Mathematics 6, Physics 4, and Chemistry 6.

In addition to fraudulently altering the grades he obtained in his terminal secondary school certificate, Mr. Uba also claimed on his official website as well as his page on the National Assembly website that he obtained bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Concordia University, Canada, California State University, and Buxton University in the UK. Our investigations disclosed that Mr. Uba indeed registered as an undergraduate student in both Concordia University and California State University, but that he dropped out of both institutions without completing enough work to earn even a bachelor’s degree. Our further investigation also showed that Buxton University is not an accredited institution of learning, but a “certificate mill” that sells degrees to anybody willing to pay a small fee. Even though Mr. Uba’s official website claimed that the senator attended Buxton University in the UK, the fake institution does not have any physical address in Britain. It once operated out of Portugal, using that country as a location from which to send “certificates” to customers around the world.

In his forged secondary school leaving certificate, Mr. Uba claimed that he scored “First Division.” WAEC’s document to Mr. Smith debunks the claim. In his letter, Mr. Adebayo stated, “for a candidate to have been qualified for a First Division Certificate under the WASC/GCE regime, he/she must have passed in at least six subjects selected in accordance with the Regulations, reaching Credit in at least five of them (including English Language…” WAEC’s letter was emphatic that Mr. Uba “did not fulfill the condition and could therefore not have been awarded Division One.”

http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/31/waec-confirms-senator-andy-uba-forged-secondary-school-certificate

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by profhezekiah: 6:53pm
Sahara reporters just want to destroy this andy ubah

4 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by madridguy(m): 6:54pm
tongue

1 Like

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by sammyj: 6:55pm
Uba Na your turn now. Almost all our Sinators are Certificate Forgers!!! grin angry sad grin grin

48 Likes 1 Share

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by nickxtra(m): 6:59pm
Sahara Reporters! Sahara Reporters!! How many times have I called you? Hope this will not end up like Dino Melaye case with your poor and tactless investigative journalism.

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Boscojugunu(m): 7:00pm
this is serious. I just hope it's not true
Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Nukualofa: 7:01pm
Andy Uba deserves everything he wll be hit with. How much i hate this man for using rigging to get to the Senate.



We all remembered his antecedents during Ngige/Obi saga.



Sowore please continue to disgrace that Useless man

15 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Alphaoscar: 7:03pm
Oh Lord !!! Every Sowore in my path that is lurking around my life should die by fire before they can get to me.




This guy is in a planet of his own and I pray he won't cause someone to commit suicide on day!!!

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by morbeta(m): 7:03pm
Sahara reporters want to cover up the flaws on Dino's issue with Andy's. Pls let them rest joooor

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Realist2: 7:09pm
Sahara Reporters don't shift their focus light from Dino Melaye to Andy Uba now. In this era of exposing forged Certificates, when them go beam their light on BABA's ?.

6 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SuperSuave(m): 7:12pm
Sahara reporters again!! No chill at all!! Expose them all!! grin

13 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Standing5(m): 7:15pm
That's what happens when you have a country with poor record keeping culture.

12 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Rilwayne001: 7:19pm
grin

Senate of forgers. Senate of criminals.

I mean what do you expect when the president is certificateless

SR, please continue exposing all these criminals.

15 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SmartchoicesNG: 7:20pm
cool
NCAN name checked out.... Na them ....yoots of Uganda....
NCAN Chief reporting from Ile Ife.

2 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by victormartyn: 7:24pm
Uncle Andy,

Na your turn o

grin grin grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SmartchoicesNG: 7:26pm
victormartyn:
Dear Andy Uba,

Go meet oga Dino for advise of u want
help your selv.
Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi

2 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Reski(m): 7:27pm
Lets gear up of ubagate. Melaye gate has just been concluded.
Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Esseite: 7:28pm
Wow..... watch this guy loose his senate sit..

1 Like

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by ahamonyeka(m): 7:28pm
The way sowore is stepping on toes hope is not endangering his life?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by philGeo(m): 7:29pm
Alphaoscar:
Oh Lord !!! Every Sowore in my path that is lurking around my life should die by fire before they can get to me.




This guy is in a planet of his own and I pray he won't cause someone to commit suicide on day!!!
You just bring joy to me. Ha

1 Like

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SmartchoicesNG: 7:30pm
ahamonyeka:
The way sowore is stepping on toes hope is not endangering his life?
Is it your life?

2 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by victormartyn: 7:34pm
SmartchoicesNG:

Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi

Dino is from Kabba.
kabba na okun people dem b.

no think say na Yoruba oo grin

4 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by CriticMaestro: 7:37pm
what do u expect when this country is being ran by one who himself has no authentic certificate to boast off :-\

1 Like

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Keneking: 7:39pm
But where is lalasticlala sef

1 Like

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by emeijeh(m): 7:42pm
SmartchoicesNG:

Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi
Yoruba senator representing kogi in the Senate?
Your dullness pass almajiri own

Oya chop knuckle knocking

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Dandsome: 7:42pm
This guy is going down.

However, SR no de finish wetin dem start, that's the problem I have with them.

They started suleiman issue but no conclusion

They started saraki and range rover issue, but no conclusion

They started Dino malaye issue but no conclusion

Now they have shifted to Andy Uba.

I hope they will come to a logical conclusion on this matter?

I hope they are not using it to save face?


Meanwhile, which one of these people is Andy Uba? grin

10 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Amberon: 7:42pm
Foolish leaders.
Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by yomibelle(f): 7:42pm
@saharareporters, investigative journalism isnt abt diggin up dirt on others as well, goin against code of ethics of reporting by usin journalism as an avenue to carry out personal vendatta.

2 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by obafemee80(m): 7:43pm
I'm not surprised..
Nigerians can forge anything, from passports to School certs..
And saraha reporters hmmmm
I know they will surely dig up the remains of an unknown pharaoh one day grin

3 Likes

Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by darfay: 7:43pm
E
Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Ermacc: 7:43pm
buhari should be next
Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by goldenceo1(m): 7:43pm
I really loved this 8th Assembly. Right from the days of the leadership crisis the 8th assembly has never failed to keep us abreast with irrelevant activities to take us away from recession.

God bless Sahara Reporters for washing out the dirty linen of this block headed leaders who are power drunk..

It takes a million strength of Dino Milaye to escape SR humiliation..


#WehdoneSR

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Why Are South-East Governors Afraid To Criticize Buhari?? / Abia State Diagnostic Center Video: / Death Sentence For Kidnappers In Oyo: Ajimobi Approves It

Viewing this topic: KB007, usmanktg2(m), bamzyboa, Diplomaticbeing(m), sped1oro(m), adetoroamos(m), ademasta(m), INFOTECH2, enairaprof, DONLEKAN, mastermose, symbolofhope, Jusmudi(m), bcee100, Shakes85, tayooluwole, Aghanel(m), nwamehn, LAFO(f), VivaDeAngelo, wikkileaks, Emyben(m), Pascal2016, chijioke17(m), 5starmilitant, oluezekiel(m), Kaxmytex(m), Dottune(m), omafazie, Seehow, otunbakplu(m), Skilfulet(m), 234ng44uk, greatest31, ApostleNduBiz, esoboy875(m), BCISLTD, Reelee, bankiekay(m), Osyabj, dagbokoncept(m), nolyyy(m), LASTNIYI, nasonaso, freekick, rakaasta(f), Magician1503(m), trappatoni(m), Abeyjide, waleey27(m), chinedu234, ecton(m), castrol180(m), obadee4you(m), SNblog, bode4real(m), sundoj08(m), freebreeze, OlujobaSamuel, emamos, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), Ladenma, RosaConsidine, breezeng, 123sophocles(m), Tochi3(m), PatrickPhilip(m), DeeMain(m), Amoto94(m), TundeHashim(m), Bloomfield1, davesd, CORE(m), spear007(m), Nov2(m), d61073, Bolt2011(m), keyanZuzer, Felixandra, Endybest2424(m), boldtiger, sagacious2016, oseka101(m), mikelbewise(m), IDnoble1, janzguy, TheSociopath(m), Drabrah(m), NICENEDU29, okeyley, fridayomali(m), usmanjamiu723(m), birdmansoho, oyinkinola, obongitiad(m), numericalguy(m), tinsen, Dalek(m), jayromi, Elthugnificent(m), RapLawd(m), ayodotcom(m), gbosunz(m), bareal(m), busky101(m), mohciz69(m), Izuchukwu8123, LARRYDKING, OKDnigeria, torbitalimited, snika, alomeda600(m), Bonatti(m), Nukualofa, chimauga(m), Electronzeez(m), kaywizee(m), gadgetsngs, solash, Mamuno01(m), Sammy07(m), deltapikin(m), MrShine(m), bakol, yomalex(m), jephito(m), mfm04622, bestgift4ever(f), juncheng, framie05, Housing(m), tpapi, Bizzyliss(m), Blackie46, ichidodo(m), t0bbY(m), mayorkyzo(m), faithfancy(f), kenniology(m), babane442(m) and 209 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.