|WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by deji15: 6:51pm
WAEC Confirms Senator Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/31/waec-confirms-senator-andy-uba-forged-secondary-school-certificate
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by profhezekiah: 6:53pm
Sahara reporters just want to destroy this andy ubah
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by madridguy(m): 6:54pm
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by sammyj: 6:55pm
Uba Na your turn now. Almost all our Sinators are Certificate Forgers!!!
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by nickxtra(m): 6:59pm
Sahara Reporters! Sahara Reporters!! How many times have I called you? Hope this will not end up like Dino Melaye case with your poor and tactless investigative journalism.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Boscojugunu(m): 7:00pm
this is serious. I just hope it's not true
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Nukualofa: 7:01pm
Andy Uba deserves everything he wll be hit with. How much i hate this man for using rigging to get to the Senate.
We all remembered his antecedents during Ngige/Obi saga.
Sowore please continue to disgrace that Useless man
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Alphaoscar: 7:03pm
Oh Lord !!! Every Sowore in my path that is lurking around my life should die by fire before they can get to me.
This guy is in a planet of his own and I pray he won't cause someone to commit suicide on day!!!
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by morbeta(m): 7:03pm
Sahara reporters want to cover up the flaws on Dino's issue with Andy's. Pls let them rest joooor
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Realist2: 7:09pm
Sahara Reporters don't shift their focus light from Dino Melaye to Andy Uba now. In this era of exposing forged Certificates, when them go beam their light on BABA's ?.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SuperSuave(m): 7:12pm
Sahara reporters again!! No chill at all!! Expose them all!!
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Standing5(m): 7:15pm
That's what happens when you have a country with poor record keeping culture.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Rilwayne001: 7:19pm
Senate of forgers. Senate of criminals.
I mean what do you expect when the president is certificateless
SR, please continue exposing all these criminals.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SmartchoicesNG: 7:20pm
NCAN name checked out.... Na them ....yoots of Uganda....
NCAN Chief reporting from Ile Ife.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by victormartyn: 7:24pm
Uncle Andy,
Na your turn o
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SmartchoicesNG: 7:26pm
victormartyn:Dino is Yoruba... Yorubas don't forge certificates mkpi
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Reski(m): 7:27pm
Lets gear up of ubagate. Melaye gate has just been concluded.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Esseite: 7:28pm
Wow..... watch this guy loose his senate sit..
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by ahamonyeka(m): 7:28pm
The way sowore is stepping on toes hope is not endangering his life?
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by philGeo(m): 7:29pm
Alphaoscar:You just bring joy to me. Ha
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by SmartchoicesNG: 7:30pm
ahamonyeka:Is it your life?
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by victormartyn: 7:34pm
SmartchoicesNG:
Dino is from Kabba.
kabba na okun people dem b.
no think say na Yoruba oo
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by CriticMaestro: 7:37pm
what do u expect when this country is being ran by one who himself has no authentic certificate to boast off :-\
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Keneking: 7:39pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by emeijeh(m): 7:42pm
SmartchoicesNG:Yoruba senator representing kogi in the Senate?
Your dullness pass almajiri own
Oya chop
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Dandsome: 7:42pm
This guy is going down.
However, SR no de finish wetin dem start, that's the problem I have with them.
They started suleiman issue but no conclusion
They started saraki and range rover issue, but no conclusion
They started Dino malaye issue but no conclusion
Now they have shifted to Andy Uba.
I hope they will come to a logical conclusion on this matter?
I hope they are not using it to save face?
Meanwhile, which one of these people is Andy Uba?
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Amberon: 7:42pm
Foolish leaders.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by yomibelle(f): 7:42pm
@saharareporters, investigative journalism isnt abt diggin up dirt on others as well, goin against code of ethics of reporting by usin journalism as an avenue to carry out personal vendatta.
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by obafemee80(m): 7:43pm
I'm not surprised..
Nigerians can forge anything, from passports to School certs..
And saraha reporters hmmmm
I know they will surely dig up the remains of an unknown pharaoh one day
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by darfay: 7:43pm
E
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by Ermacc: 7:43pm
buhari should be next
|Re: WAEC Confirms Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate - Sahara Reporters by goldenceo1(m): 7:43pm
I really loved this 8th Assembly. Right from the days of the leadership crisis the 8th assembly has never failed to keep us abreast with irrelevant activities to take us away from recession.
God bless Sahara Reporters for washing out the dirty linen of this block headed leaders who are power drunk..
It takes a million strength of Dino Milaye to escape SR humiliation..
#WehdoneSR
