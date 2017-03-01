₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,631 members, 3,451,609 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 08:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview (4517 Views)
|Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by ObiOmaMu: 8:02pm
Whitencious boss and singer, Dencia has called out Yemi Alade who talked about her while interviewed. Yemi Alade who talked about how Dencia keeps people entertained on the red carpet, got a backlash from Dencia instead.
Dencia wrote: "Harpo who is this nobody Aunty looking person? Please enlighten!! Why does she have my name in her mouth?
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/dencia-wonders-why-nobody-like-yemi.html
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by soberdrunk(m): 8:04pm
Kai!! We will not take it!!! How dare her!!! Not a fan of Yemi because her music encourages our girls to give us "outrageous bills" but an insult to one Nigerian is an insult to all Nigerians, see this 'Cameroonian/ex Nigerian Bimbo' ooo, so because she has bleached her skin and gotten American visa her mouth don dey sharp....
17 Likes
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Homeboiy(m): 8:04pm
Dencia u bad for bedmatics oo
pogba fùck u finish come dey fall anyhow for pitch
16 Likes
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Bigajeff(m): 8:07pm
Famzy
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by optional1(f): 8:07pm
2017 fight
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Destined2win: 8:10pm
Dencia the smello
I will prefer one of yemi to hundreds of you
4 Likes
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by SuperSuave(m): 8:11pm
They both suck. As much as I dislike Yemi I must admit she's more successful compared to miss white.
5 Likes
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by majicplus: 8:12pm
Make this water boil, make i do my eba abeg.
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Ishilove: 8:13pm
Kai, Dencia!
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Flexherbal(m): 8:25pm
They want to start their own?
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:25pm
Mtcheww
When you both are through submit your pυssy for adequate fυcking by Sir Ilovetofucck
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Vickiweezy(m): 8:25pm
Wetin be Dencia?? Na snack??
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by NLevents: 8:26pm
Yemi alade is more popular than she is
Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!
Check my signature for more information
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by BruzMoney(m): 8:26pm
Publicity things, later they will release a song and title it IT's all love
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by steppins: 8:27pm
Abeg, who be dancia abi dencia?
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:27pm
NLevents:
Shey pυssy go dey to fυck for this "pickin birthday pool party" wey una wan do
2 Likes
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by SmartchoicesNG: 8:28pm
What is Dencia?
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by repogirl(f): 8:28pm
Yemi is more popular then that denser babe.
Denser hustles really hard but you can't compare a cosmetics seller/ beautician to an award winning artist like Yemi Alade who has received numerous accolades home and abroad.
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by HIRAETH(f): 8:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by NinaArsenal(f): 8:29pm
Look at u calling Yemi Alade a nobody. Yemi is 100% better than u.
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:29pm
Dencia don't worry. As soon as Aunty Kemi is released from jail and changes from her prison uniform into something more comfortable and has access to her smart phone again, you will be her next target.
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Niyuu(f): 8:29pm
What is a Dencia?
Is it a type of car??
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by kristian98(m): 8:30pm
t
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by edidiongmichael(m): 8:30pm
Dencia, you mean Johnny drained all the somebody in her?
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by suzan404(f): 8:30pm
Round 1
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Cambells: 8:31pm
She go hear am
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Ne0w1zarD: 8:31pm
Attention seeker, Olosho number 1.
BTW, check out new Wizkid ft Drake..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCtH9VIvlyU
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Hadecaller(m): 8:31pm
wetin concern me
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Nairalads: 8:32pm
Curvy Lady Goes Completely N*de In Full Body Painting (Photos)
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/19840-curvy-lady-goes-completely-unclad-in-full-body-painting-photos.html
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by tonyfrenzy: 8:34pm
Ok
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Nairalads: 8:34pm
k
Explosive! Lagos Big Girl Parades ‘Heavyweight’ B00bs on Instagram (Photo)
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/8696-explosive-lagos-big-girl-parades-heavyweight-b00bs-on-instagram-photo.html
|Re: Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview by Kakamorufu(m): 8:34pm
why won't she make mouth. she's fuccking Paul pogba naw
You Can Now Talk All Day Long For ₦35 Only - 100% Legal And Guaranteed / Lola Ponce Shows Off Her Ample Curves In A Revealing Swimsuit / Goodluck Jonathan Makes 2012 Time 100
Viewing this topic: jose4shizzle, TroGunn(m), kenesh(f), joewhale, gifted21(f), TrendyP(m), cutebobo(m), COOL10(m), Kockane(m), Ceejayo(m), ImohWilliams1(m), ReachHard, mozzti(m), inspirator1(m), sleepyeyez(m), Ajpharm(m), styless(f), dingdung, sauti2soul, iFirst, KentoBility(m), OCcool, zxcvb, Eddygourdo(m), sweetiepie4(f), KeemzWale(m), 1stGenius(m), collinsy2, gtrader, LilTyRoNe, lanrecious(m), mistermoi(m), savagefinder1, 9ja4show, estijaz(f), Echelle(m), crixlight2(m), Mitope(f), Simpson101(m), segun911(m), hakeem4(m), jbbaba(m), favelli(m), gistyinka(m), Beezed(m), Smhart1(f), belloabd1914(m), Dondbuzor, Superstar007(m), alysaloverboy, brandmix, debque(m), winkmart, annuity45(m), zinachidi(m), BmanWheart, Rapsainot, sammy6(m), oluwafemim(m), pablo69(m), aristocrazzy, CorGier, bakynes(m), kekeoj15, Ajoboss(m), Francie96, singlealone, zika19, collette10(f), PqsMike, moghulis, captainbangz(m), 0menkadies, drishti(f), theworldbest(f), fakeprophet(m), toocoded, Slymonster(m), Neob04(m), MtuMsuper, sannieday, invinzible1, Superpower(m), TulsaOklahoma, Teniolasmart(m), 5p1naz(m), peterphd(m), dresiri(m), eitsei(m), PapiNigga, pahen1991, Chanchit, josephwilliamsd(m), lorenzos1, Endi(m), teejaykkr(m), Onogiede(m), EroticAngelina(f), jessicahardman, irepnaija4eva(m), mikkyjay(m), igho003, colyx1(m), brytee, realhumanity, WhoDeyThere(m), jesus500(m), majicplus, oyetpel(m), Muh(m), mygsmnairacom(m), ifyalways(f), BankManager(m), sweetkev(m), Dimmatic(f), Happyfellow147, Howmon, salbis(m), Franzinni, Shonhairtaipei(m), mesoprogress(m), Stevengerd(m), Bismarck10(m), Singapore1(m), aLgoridim(m), Fitzy4real(m), muhandis(m), AyamConfidence(m), joeluv, dhayor58(m), bakerzone, johnwizey, ozimec(m), Hydriss(m), ogbologbo1000(m), Onabanj(m), dongilly(m), magictonic, Blazed(m), haykayjay(m), Henrick007 and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19