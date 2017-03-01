Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dencia Calls Yemi Alade A "NOBODY" For Mentioning Her Name In An Interview (4517 Views)

Dencia wrote: "Harpo who is this nobody Aunty looking person? Please enlighten!! Why does she have my name in her mouth?



Whitencious boss and singer, Dencia has called out Yemi Alade who talked about her while interviewed. Yemi Alade who talked about how Dencia keeps people entertained on the red carpet, got a backlash from Dencia instead.Dencia wrote: "Harpo who is this nobody Aunty looking person? Please enlighten!! Why does she have my name in her mouth?

Kai!! We will not take it!!! How dare her!!! Not a fan of Yemi because her music encourages our girls to give us "outrageous bills" but an insult to one Nigerian is an insult to all Nigerians, see this 'Cameroonian/ex Nigerian Bimbo' ooo, so because she has bleached her skin and gotten American visa her mouth don dey sharp.... 17 Likes

Dencia u bad for bedmatics oo

pogba fùck u finish come dey fall anyhow for pitch 16 Likes

Famzy

2017 fight

Dencia the smello



I will prefer one of yemi to hundreds of you 4 Likes

They both suck. As much as I dislike Yemi I must admit she's more successful compared to miss white. 5 Likes

Make this water boil, make i do my eba abeg.

Kai, Dencia! 1 Like

They want to start their own?



When you both are through submit your pυssy for adequate fυcking by Sir Ilovetofucck MtchewwWhen you both are through submit your pυssy for adequate fυcking by Sir Ilovetofucck

Wetin be Dencia?? Na snack?? 5 Likes 1 Share

Yemi alade is more popular than she is





Publicity things, later they will release a song and title it IT's all love

Abeg, who be dancia abi dencia?

Shey pυssy go dey to fυck for this "pickin birthday pool party" wey una wan do Shey pυssy go dey to fυck for this "pickin birthday pool party" wey una wan do 2 Likes



What is Dencia? What is Dencia?

Yemi is more popular then that denser babe.



Denser hustles really hard but you can't compare a cosmetics seller/ beautician to an award winning artist like Yemi Alade who has received numerous accolades home and abroad.

Hmmm

Look at u calling Yemi Alade a nobody. Yemi is 100% better than u.

Dencia don't worry. As soon as Aunty Kemi is released from jail and changes from her prison uniform into something more comfortable and has access to her smart phone again, you will be her next target.





Is it a type of car?? What is a Dencia?Is it a type of car?? 1 Like

t

Dencia, you mean Johnny drained all the somebody in her?

Round 1

She go hear am





