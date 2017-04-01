₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by able88(m): 8:54pm On Mar 31
Hi Nlanders,
Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by eezeribe(m): 8:55pm On Mar 31
It all depends on the individual... No need for long sermons.
Man,know thyself.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by able88(m): 9:04pm On Mar 31
eezeribe:How do you mean by that, please elaborate
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Efukikata(m): 9:41pm On Mar 31
Yeah, you can survive with 40K even with lesser amount provided you basics like house rent paid, transport to work paid, feeding paid, nepa bill paid.
With 40k.. you can survive in ABJ or do you think people ain't earning less than 40K in Abj Like eezeribe earlier said. "Man, know thyself".
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by serverconnect: 10:05pm On Mar 31
Yes as a bachelor, but no if you have cocumbines.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by CellTabRepairs: 10:36pm On Mar 31
Lol
Survival in life depends on you not on your pocket!
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by DrObum(m): 10:49pm On Mar 31
You actually think that everyone living in Abuja earns more than 40K
People earn less and still provide accommodation from that in this town.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by rattlesnake(m): 11:18pm On Mar 31
able88:40k what? cowries
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by deanoffaculty: 11:40pm On Mar 31
able88:It all depends on how you plan to manage yourself. You can be earning as low as 40k in Abuja and be fine.
Accomodation: You can get cheaper ones around Galadimawa, Mpape, Nyayan, Jahi , Wuye, Kubwa, etc.
Transportation: Don't attempt to enter 'pick and drop' cabs porpularly know as 'drop'. There are ways you can enter 'along' or bus....depending on you area. Don't be too big to trek short distances.
Feeding: This can axe all your 40k in less than a week if you are not careful. Don't buy food @ eatries(at least for now). Go to market and get foodstuffs, so that you will not keep spending unnecessarily.
1759: If you like flexing, reduce it. Your salary for a whole can finish in one night. You can manage can beers/drink....for now. You are man, you should know better.
etc......etc.....etc....
If you can consider these things, the better for you. Some people are earning 25k/month and they are surviving....you won't even know until they tell you.
I wish you goodluck in all endeavours! Cheers!!
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by donkossy(m): 12:03am
In capital letters NO!!!
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Euopal(m): 12:04am
donkossy:My dear everything is possible
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Euopal(m): 12:06am
Euopal:
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by alignacademy(m): 5:00am
able88:
Yes you can: you'll need to be a bit more creative.
Major costs include where you'll live and how you'll get around town.
That amount may not get you any decent accommodation so you'll need to find a way to get shelter without paying much rent.
You may squat with family/friends. (Hey, nothing to be ashamed of; it's just a passing phase of your life).
Then again, depending on where you live, you need a sizeable budget for transportation. Again, swallow your pride and get all the free rides you can get.
You'll also need to "exercise" more by trekking more.
Yes, you will survive if you face things as they are. The problem usually comes when people on a N40k salary want to live like those on N5m salary.
It doesn't work that way, son
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by eleojo23: 6:12am
You can survive if you cut your coat according to your size.
The thing with Abuja is that those who earn little try to live like those who earn much in a bid to catch up.
There is a rat race in Abuja and only the wise know their level and take life at their own pace.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by mcfynest(m): 7:36am
No
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by ganja06(m): 7:36am
Breakdown of how I am surviving
transport 6k i.e 300 x 20 days (I go to work 5 times in a week)
Feeding 18,600k i.e 600 x 31 days (I eat morning and night) you can
Accommodation 10k (I pay 120k for a year)
Total is about 35 k and I pay 2k for my health insurance
I drink occasionally.
You can only save if you cook your food and stay with squat with someone.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Dottore: 7:37am
U better locate gwagwalada
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by veekid(m): 7:37am
No
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Mr2kay3: 7:37am
Depends on your way of living and how you decide to soend. But 40k is very little
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Donlamzy(m): 7:37am
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by ironheart(m): 7:38am
Yes you can, depends on where u decid to live, you can get single room for 25k at some of those villages along airport road. Transport to area1 is N100, food stuff is cheap in those villages. Trust me u can survive with 40k
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Flexherbal(m): 7:38am
eezeribe:
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by oseka101(m): 7:38am
.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by igwegeorgiano(m): 7:38am
able88:if you are staying at outskirt of town. you can manage but ensure your workplace falls within the same axis
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by uyplus(m): 7:39am
serverconnect:
BATCHELOR??
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by dreamwords: 7:39am
Yes
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by buchilino(m): 7:39am
able88:
BROS U CAN'T EVEN SURVIVE AT PLACES LIKE LOKOJA, ILORIN, ASABA ETC, LET ALONE ABJ.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 7:39am
yes, save it
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by praisekeyzz(m): 7:40am
If sum1 can earn 10k n survive in lag, d psrn can survive anywhr in d world.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by justwise(m): 7:43am
able88:
Only if you are living rent-free else 40K will not get you through no matter where you stay in Abuja
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by Elnida: 7:44am
My son there are people that collect as low as 13k,15k yet survive against all odds. yes it's not easy but nothing is permanent. even permanent secretaries are not permanent. be prudent,avoid girls (well this part can be difficult ) ,avoid panache and posh life. if you a single the better. with time you know the ropes and demands of your job and ways to make extra cash. wia pesin dey work,dia Im dey chop. and lastly if you have gotten married to Booze then your case don pass me. because U can't save when you continually soak yourself in alcohol. and again this will be difficult especially guys.because for MOST Girl this amount is more than enough,because guys are dia to clean dia dirty laundry literally. But if you can abstain from all the aforementioned, your 40k is safe.
|Re: Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? by sleepyeyez(m): 7:44am
No. Come back to the village. We are waiting for you
