Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Can Someone Earning 40k Salary Survive In Abuja? (4921 Views)

8 Annoying Jobs Nigeria Graduates Do In Order To Survive At Overseas Countries / How To Survive In The Oil And Gas Industry? / 5 Things You Need To Survive In The Real World As A Nigerian Graduate (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi Nlanders,

Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja.

It all depends on the individual... No need for long sermons.

Man,know thyself. 12 Likes

eezeribe:

It all depends on the individual... No need for long sermons.

Man,know thyself. How do you mean by that, please elaborate How do you mean by that, please elaborate 1 Like 2 Shares





With 40k.. you can survive in ABJ or do you think people ain't earning less than 40K in Abj Like eezeribe earlier said. "Man, know thyself". Yeah, you can survive with 40K even with lesser amount provided you basics like house rent paid, transport to work paid, feeding paid, nepa bill paid.With 40k.. you can survive in ABJ or do you think people ain't earning less than 40K in AbjLike eezeribe earlier said. "Man, know thyself". 2 Likes

Yes as a bachelor, but no if you have cocumbines. 1 Like

Lol

Survival in life depends on you not on your pocket!



Click My Name & View That Resource You Should Buy To Earn Huge Cash Returns Very Quickly! 1 Like





People earn less and still provide accommodation from that in this town. You actually think that everyone living in Abuja earns more than 40KPeople earn less and still provide accommodation from that in this town. 3 Likes

able88:

Hi Nlanders,

Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja. 40k what? cowries 40k what? cowries 2 Likes 1 Share

able88:

Hi Nlanders,

Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja. It all depends on how you plan to manage yourself. You can be earning as low as 40k in Abuja and be fine.



Accomodation: You can get cheaper ones around Galadimawa, Mpape, Nyayan, Jahi , Wuye, Kubwa, etc.



Transportation: Don't attempt to enter 'pick and drop' cabs porpularly know as 'drop'. There are ways you can enter 'along' or bus....depending on you area. Don't be too big to trek short distances.



Feeding: This can axe all your 40k in less than a week if you are not careful. Don't buy food @ eatries(at least for now). Go to market and get foodstuffs, so that you will not keep spending unnecessarily.



1759: If you like flexing, reduce it. Your salary for a whole can finish in one night. You can manage can beers/drink....for now. You are man, you should know better.

etc......etc.....etc....

If you can consider these things, the better for you. Some people are earning 25k/month and they are surviving....you won't even know until they tell you.

I wish you goodluck in all endeavours! Cheers!!

#allnapackaging #nothingdoyou It all depends on how you plan to manage yourself. You can be earning as low as 40k in Abuja and be fine.Accomodation: You can get cheaper ones around Galadimawa, Mpape, Nyayan, Jahi , Wuye, Kubwa, etc.Transportation: Don't attempt to enter 'pick and drop' cabs porpularly know as 'drop'. There are ways you can enter 'along' or bus....depending on you area. Don't be too big to trek short distances.Feeding: This can axe all your 40k in less than a week if you are not careful. Don't buy food @ eatries(at least for now). Go to market and get foodstuffs, so that you will not keep spending unnecessarily.1759: If you like flexing, reduce it. Your salary for a whole can finish in one night. You can manage can beers/drink....for now. You are man, you should know better.etc......etc.....etc....If you can consider these things, the better for you. Some people are earning 25k/month and they are surviving....you won't even know until they tell you.I wish you goodluck in all endeavours! Cheers!!#allnapackaging #nothingdoyou 36 Likes

In capital letters NO!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

donkossy:

In capital letters NO!!! My dear everything is possible My dear everything is possible

Euopal:



My dear everything is possible

able88:

Hi Nlanders,

Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja.

Yes you can: you'll need to be a bit more creative.



Major costs include where you'll live and how you'll get around town.



That amount may not get you any decent accommodation so you'll need to find a way to get shelter without paying much rent.



You may squat with family/friends. (Hey, nothing to be ashamed of; it's just a passing phase of your life).



Then again, depending on where you live, you need a sizeable budget for transportation. Again, swallow your pride and get all the free rides you can get.

You'll also need to "exercise" more by trekking more.



Yes, you will survive if you face things as they are. The problem usually comes when people on a N40k salary want to live like those on N5m salary.



It doesn't work that way, son Yes you can: you'll need to be a bit more creative.Major costs include where you'll live and how you'll get around town.That amount may not get you any decent accommodation so you'll need to find a way to get shelter without paying much rent.You may squat with family/friends. (Hey, nothing to be ashamed of; it's just a passing phase of your life).Then again, depending on where you live, you need a sizeable budget for transportation. Again, swallow your pride and get all the free rides you can get.You'll also need to "exercise" more by trekking more.Yes, you will survive if you face things as they are. The problem usually comes when people on a N40k salary want to live like those on N5m salary.It doesn't work that way, son 4 Likes 1 Share

You can survive if you cut your coat according to your size.

The thing with Abuja is that those who earn little try to live like those who earn much in a bid to catch up.

There is a rat race in Abuja and only the wise know their level and take life at their own pace.

No

Breakdown of how I am surviving

transport 6k i.e 300 x 20 days (I go to work 5 times in a week)

Feeding 18,600k i.e 600 x 31 days (I eat morning and night) you can

Accommodation 10k (I pay 120k for a year)

Total is about 35 k and I pay 2k for my health insurance

I drink occasionally.

You can only save if you cook your food and stay with squat with someone. 5 Likes

U better locate gwagwalada

No

Depends on your way of living and how you decide to soend. But 40k is very little

Yes you can, depends on where u decid to live, you can get single room for 25k at some of those villages along airport road. Transport to area1 is N100, food stuff is cheap in those villages. Trust me u can survive with 40k

eezeribe:

It all depends on the individual... No need for long sermons.

Man,know thyself.

.

able88:

Hi Nlanders,

Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja. if you are staying at outskirt of town. you can manage but ensure your workplace falls within the same axis if you are staying at outskirt of town. you can manage but ensure your workplace falls within the same axis

serverconnect:

Yes as a batchelor, but no if you have cocumbines.

BATCHELOR?? BATCHELOR?? 4 Likes

Yes

able88:

Hi Nlanders,

Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja.

BROS U CAN'T EVEN SURVIVE AT PLACES LIKE LOKOJA, ILORIN, ASABA ETC, LET ALONE ABJ. BROS U CAN'T EVEN SURVIVE AT PLACES LIKE LOKOJA, ILORIN, ASABA ETC, LET ALONE ABJ. 1 Like

yes, save it 1 Like

If sum1 can earn 10k n survive in lag, d psrn can survive anywhr in d world. 2 Likes

able88:

Hi Nlanders,

Please I need your opinion on this, " can someone earning as low as 40k survive in Abuja? owing to the fact that cost of living is high in Abuja.

Only if you are living rent-free else 40K will not get you through no matter where you stay in Abuja Only if you are living rent-free else 40K will not get you through no matter where you stay in Abuja

there are people that collect as low as 13k,15k yet survive against all odds. yes it's not easy but nothing is permanent. even permanent secretaries are not permanent. be prudent,avoid girls (well this part can be difficult ) ,avoid panache and posh life. if you a single the better. with time you know the ropes and demands of your job and ways to make extra cash. wia pesin dey work,dia Im dey chop. and lastly if you have gotten married to Booze then your case don pass me. because U can't save when you continually soak yourself in alcohol. and again this will be difficult especially guys.because for MOST Girl this amount is more than enough,because guys are dia to clean dia dirty laundry literally. But if you can abstain from all the aforementioned, your 40k is safe. My sonthere are people that collect as low as 13k,15k yet survive against all odds. yes it's not easy but nothing is permanent. even permanent secretaries are not permanent. be prudent,avoid girls (well this part can be difficult) ,avoid panache and posh life. if you a single the better. with time you know the ropes and demands of your job and ways to make extra cash. wia pesin dey work,dia Im dey chop. and lastly if you have gotten married to Booze then your case don pass me. because U can't save when you continually soak yourself in alcohol. and again this will be difficult especially guys.because for MOST Girl this amount is more than enough,because guys are dia to clean dia dirty laundry literally. But if you can abstain from all the aforementioned, your 40k is safe. 1 Like