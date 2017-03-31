₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by lokobyforch(m): 9:18pm On Mar 31
Abeg who win this debate?
Mike Ozekhome
http://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/31/senate-has-the-right-to-summon-anyone-mike-ozekhome/
Femi Falana
http://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/31/no-legislative-house-power-suspend-member-femi-falana/
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by Leboska(m): 9:28pm On Mar 31
Falana's argument sounds more like a beer parlour's argument
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by lokobyforch(m): 9:29pm On Mar 31
Leboska:no be small tin ooo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by captainprogress(m): 9:51pm On Mar 31
Mike win jare, falana just dey jones...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by freeze001(f): 9:55pm On Mar 31
Does Falana mean that the NASS does not or cannot have an internal disciplinary mechanism applicable to its members? Is that not what the independence of the NASS is about? Is he also going to say the NJC has no power to investigate petitions made on judges and make its pronouncements before further action is taken because they are also subject to the provisions of the Constitution?
The NASS must be and is in fact able to activate an internal investigation and disciplinary mechanism for its members particularly on the conduct of any member as in the case of Ali Ndume.
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by psucc(m): 9:56pm On Mar 31
This falana must be joking. Why is Ndume's suspension elicit to much heat than Jibrin by the HOR?
3 Likes
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by captainprogress(m): 9:57pm On Mar 31
freeze001:He is too bias to say the obvious truth
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by mobaking: 10:17pm On Mar 31
Ok,falana was not biased when he took the national assembly to court over Dino melaye's suspension?.
3 Likes
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by swtdrms(m): 10:28pm On Mar 31
mobaking:
Don't mind them. Supporters of corruption will always support their corrupt heroes.
Back to the debate, Falana expantiated at length citing difference sections of the constitution and court judgments while Ozikhome didn't elaborate enough with sections of the constitution that give them the power and also no explanation of court orders.
I give it to Falan
12 Likes
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by lokobyforch(m): 10:39pm On Mar 31
swtdrms:Really, u are saying a school principal cannot discipline a school teacher because it was not stated in the appointment letter, we bend nominal Nigerian laws just to suit selfish interest... a police man does not have to wear uniform because he was first a citizen.
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by fergie001(m): 10:40pm On Mar 31
Watched it on Channels this morning,I saw 2 people trying as much as possible to position themselves for jobs from both arms of Government.
But that Ozekhome mouth too sweet,though I know he is a PDP lawyer and cited important sections.
Falana already has his hands stained,and cited equally nice assertions that dealt realisticallly on morals rather than legal krankumkrankums.
OP,u tried but Ozekhome also mentioned Sections 2,3,4,5.He also quoted the Customs Act(CIMA),section 31.
He also gave examples of the Major-General in charge of FRSC who still puts on the FRSC uniform,and 2 other examples.
He cited the case between Arthur Nzeribe and Senate where he called them legislathieves.Arthur Nzeribe was suspended for 12months.
He said for the fact that even Prof. Itse Sagay draws salaries and emoluments from the FG is entitled to be summoned,even if he weren't drawing salaries,he can be summoned.
He also stated by virtue of the CIMA Act,Hameed Alli is the CG and not a sole administrator,it is mandated DAT every custom official is recognized by his/her uniform.
He also stated that Magu ceased to be EFCC boss since on the 17th of March,that his name was rejected,and he can't continue in his capacity by virtue of section 2 of the EFCC Act.
That the President reserved the right to have left him in Ag.Capacity for 4years but by virtue of the fact that he has been rejected,there is no position for AG.Executive Chairman.
I maybe wrong sha,
Lawyers in d house,ngwanu.
3 Likes
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by swtdrms(m): 11:01pm On Mar 31
lokobyforch:
That's the problem with ur ilks, u lack intelligent and analytical reasoning.
Government affairs is not based on discretion, it entirely based on provisions of the constitution. And these provisions must be strictly adhered to. That's the more reason why constitution is being amended on a regular basis. If you don't have enough knowledge of how government operates its better you keep quiet.
2 Likes
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by babyfaceafrica: 11:18pm On Mar 31
Who cares!!
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by psucc(m): 7:26am
swtdrms:As if you have ever seen the cover design of the said Constitution.
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by sammyj: 7:27am
Mike na wash !!!!
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by lokobyforch(m): 7:51am
swtdrms:But when Buhari could not provide the necessary certification, the constitution was not important, when judges were treated like mare criminals, the constitution was debatable, u are just ignorantly foolish...
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by President99: 8:19am
lokobyforch:Let Mike tell us the part of the constitution or subsisting court judgment he relied on to say so or he should keep his wishful thinking to himself or his stupid logic. What makes Mike a lawyer is still law and not logic. Falana cited constitution and subsisting high/appeal court judgments to buttress his stand. Suspending a NASS member is illegal coz he represents constituency which is part of Nigeria. If NASS a member iasuspended, are u telling us tat his constituents cant be part of lawmaking in Nigeria? There should be other ways of disciplining erring members!
3 Likes
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by DollarAngel(m): 8:44am
Kettle calling pot black, that's the case of our seantors suspending fellow senator
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by lpiffy: 8:45am
let the legal tussle begin
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by Victornezzar(m): 8:47am
Leboska:
Ah na pesin papa oo
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by michoim(m): 8:47am
Mike Ozekhome is a PDP lawyer that benefit from the proceeds of corruption. So he can never talk straight.
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by Acidosis(m): 8:48am
fergie001:
Everything you said is true... I watched it also, and I think Mike is on a right path. He also mentioned how a Nigerian was rejected by the house in the US. Obama was furious seeing that he believed so much in the man to run the agency. As good as his thoughts were, Obama bowed and tendered another name.
So what's so wrong in rejecting Magu? Nigerians will eventually kill democracy. Mike stated that the face that anyone does not like the faces of certain Senators does not mean we must alter the constitution.
Seriously, Mike was on point. That you love Buhari and hate Saraki changes nothing! Put that shitty thoughts in your mind and allow the constitution prevail.
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by seangy4konji: 8:50am
i watched the programme and falana made more sense than that mike or what ever...he was just making noise...
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by ALAYORMII: 8:51am
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by LastProphet: 8:51am
Ozhekome, the senior advocate of thieves, he reminds me of the character Saul in the Breaking Bad film series.
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by gare(f): 8:51am
lokobyforch:
What about those that where suspended before now, Dino was suspended in the house of Reps, Jibrin was suspended for whistle blowing, I expected Falana to fight for him, instead he kept quiet
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by duni04(m): 8:52am
The difference between the 2 lawyers is clear. Falana cited references in Dino melaye vs the house and Tony momoh Vs the Senate, to show that the Senate or any Parliament has no right to arbitrarily summon anyone especially to settle political scores. At best they can sue for libel. The courts have already interpreted Mike Ozekhome's postulations. Ozekhome is acting and behaving like he doesn't read legal reports. Besides, anything he says is morally tainted since he has corruption cases with the EFCC for money laundering pending in court.
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by rusher14: 8:52am
fergie001:
In green: has nothing to do with Ndume's case.
In red: That an act of illegality took place unchallenged doesn't make it legal.
Falana has cited 2 cases to buttress his point.
Case 1: involved Dino Melaye who was suspended by the leadership of the house of reps beyond the 14 day house rules and a judgement was given in his favour as a result.
Case 2: The Bauchi member of the state house who was suspended but got justice in the court, as the court ruled suspension of any member of any house for any period was totally illegal and against the constitution of the country which always enjoys superiority.
|Re: Mike Ozekhome Vs Femi Falana On Ndume's Suspension by edogu(m): 8:54am
babyfaceafrica:NFCS does
