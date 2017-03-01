₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can't by TechPill: 1:33am
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus has been launched finally, After much anticipation, Samsung has release the beautiful beast smartphone. Samsung's latest smartphones come with superb features that will wow every Android lovers.
The new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus features has begin to make waves which prompt iPhone fans wanting to know the reason to switch to the Android to enjoy this impressive features. In this article, we will be sharing 5 best thing the Samsung galaxy S8 can do that iPhone can't do.
Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The iPhone Can’t
1. Charging
When it comes to charging smartphones, we all know that iPhone can be slow when charging. When compared, The Samsung Galaxy S8 feature a USB-C fast charging technology which are way faster than the Apple's Lightening connector. Until Apple introduces the Fast charging technology, it a win for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
2. 3.5mm Headphone Port
Well, as we all know that the new Apple's devices doesn't support this feature anymore, because has remove this feature and replaced it with the wireless headphones. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus support the headphone jack, with this, you don't need any external wireless headphones.
3. Expandable Storage Capacity
Right from time, Apple device doesn't have room for external storage system, Hence, it's either you go for the 32GB, 128GB, or 256GB when you want to buy an phone. But not only does the new Samsung Galaxy S8 supports internal storage of 64 GB, It also give room for external storage memory up to 256GB.
4. Better Screen
Better screen is a new feature from Samsung. You can set the screen resolution of Samsung Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus comes with Quad HD definition while iPhone 7 Plus has 1080p definition. When you compare the iPhone screen, the Galaxy S8 screen is more taller because of the removal of the home button on the S8.
5. Iris And Facial Scanner
This is my favorite, The Iris and Facial scanner is a unique technology that Samsung introduces to the death Samsung Galaxy Note 7 before it recall. But the good news is that Samsung has put this feature on it latest devices, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. While iPhone only has the Touch ID feature that can also be found on the Galaxy S8.
These are the Top 5 things the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus can do that the iPhone can’t. Do we miss anything? use the comment box below and if you like the article, don't forget to share with your friends.
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by TechPill: 1:34am
Cool right?
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Vickiweezy(m): 2:05am
U create thread still collect FTC, stingy OP
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Defaramade(m): 4:42am
Vickiweezy:Dem dey use FTC collect money from ATM abi
27 Likes
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by hopefulLandlord: 5:27am
Samsung!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Vickiweezy(m): 5:36am
Defaramade:
No vex o. Ehen, dem still dey use #3,800 go date for your area? I wan take my girl out on a date so I go like come around that side.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by acenazt: 6:06am
Op Is Being A Big April 1st Product. Haba How Would U Compare Samsung's 2017 Product With Apple's 2016 Release!?
2 Likes
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Donlamzy(m): 7:32am
OMG.. I need to dispose this iPhone 7 plus... OP has finally convinced me
On ma way to get my samsungS8
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by TheBlessedMAN: 7:32am
Most of the news on FP today wil need a direct confirmation from Gawd, be4 person go fit believe am..
Naija and April fool are like 5&6,
5 Likes
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by veekid(m): 7:32am
Stingy ad selfish OP
2 Likes
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by oseka101(m): 7:33am
Things my torchlight phone can do S8 cant.
1.last for a week without charging
2.drop on the floor and my heart wont skip,
9 Likes
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by martineverest(m): 7:33am
facial scanner thats already flawed?...better screen?..dont be fooled,bro.the eyes has pixel limits which cannot be discerned at certain PPI.
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Dottore: 7:33am
Hia
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 7:34am
wait on iPhone 8... GS8 is the same as GS7 only bigger screen
2 Likes
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by sammyj: 7:34am
ok
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by emmabest2000(m): 7:35am
TechPill:
IPhone will always be uncomparable !!!
Meanwhile.....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Jacksparr0w127: 7:35am
Happy new month
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by OCTAVO: 7:35am
OK.
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by SHOPPERS(m): 7:36am
Most of these comparisons are not really about specs... You're just being one sided. Internal storage for Iphone is the 256G right while Samsung only has 64G, being expandable up to 256G does not mean it would be expanded eventually.
Again, the headphone thing, some of us prefer it that way... Infact, its supposed to be a plus for Apple's device not the other way round. Don't tell us about charging, tell us about how fast they both drain or the battery capacity biko.... Would like to know
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by abbey2kool: 7:36am
Dumb post.. why not wait for iPhone 8
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by VanBommel(m): 7:36am
Na Iphone win am for me, I'm contented with whatever available function it has.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Naughtytboy: 7:36am
K
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by stevebond007(m): 7:36am
Ba3 nko?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 7:37am
TechPill:
Load of bull spit. What phone do you f*ck with if I may?
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by DollarAngel(m): 7:37am
Samsung is Bae
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Flexherbal(m): 7:38am
Ok
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Benz4pimp(m): 7:39am
Dead on arrival
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Luukasz: 7:40am
Materialistic Africans, some folks will drop iphone 7 after just few months for S8. Purchasing a mobile phone shouldn't be about its features but what you want in your mobile phone. If sagem has what you want then go for it,if its nokia go for it, if it samsung go for it,not because its flamboyant.
3 Likes
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by ALAYORMII: 7:40am
Till dem do phone wey fit call without credit
To then
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by unclezuma: 7:47am
I give it a year...Let's see what the IPhone 8 will have to say about that.
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by jayAjoku(m): 7:48am
Omo sincerely we ain't using half of those features to do anything
i love samsung and their innovative prowess
but iphone na phone jare as you dey hold am for hand u dey feel like obama #TeamIphone
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t by Phiniter(m): 7:49am
Okay
