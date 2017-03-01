Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The Iphone Can’t (7884 Views)

Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Feature A 3.5mm Headphone Jack / 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S7 Can Do That The Iphone Can't / Gionee S8 With 5.5-inch 1080p Display With 3d Touch, 4gb Ram, Full Metal Body

The new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus features has begin to make waves which prompt iPhone fans wanting to know the reason to switch to the Android to enjoy this impressive features. In this article, we will be sharing 5 best thing the Samsung galaxy S8 can do that iPhone can't do.







Top 5 Things The Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Do That The iPhone Can’t





1. Charging



When it comes to charging smartphones, we all know that iPhone can be slow when charging. When compared, The Samsung Galaxy S8 feature a USB-C fast charging technology which are way faster than the Apple's Lightening connector. Until Apple introduces the Fast charging technology, it a win for the Samsung Galaxy S8.



2. 3.5mm Headphone Port



Well, as we all know that the new Apple's devices doesn't support this feature anymore, because has remove this feature and replaced it with the wireless headphones. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus support the headphone jack, with this, you don't need any external wireless headphones.



3. Expandable Storage Capacity



Right from time, Apple device doesn't have room for external storage system, Hence, it's either you go for the 32GB, 128GB, or 256GB when you want to buy an phone. But not only does the new Samsung Galaxy S8 supports internal storage of 64 GB, It also give room for external storage memory up to 256GB.



4. Better Screen



Better screen is a new feature from Samsung. You can set the screen resolution of Samsung Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus comes with Quad HD definition while iPhone 7 Plus has 1080p definition. When you compare the iPhone screen, the Galaxy S8 screen is more taller because of the removal of the home button on the S8.



5. Iris And Facial Scanner



This is my favorite, The Iris and Facial scanner is a unique technology that Samsung introduces to the death Samsung Galaxy Note 7 before it recall. But the good news is that Samsung has put this feature on it latest devices, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. While iPhone only has the Touch ID feature that can also be found on the Galaxy S8.



These are the Top 5 things the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus can do that the iPhone can’t. Do we miss anything? use the comment box below and if you like the article, don't forget to share with your friends.



Cool right?

U create thread still collect FTC, stingy OP 14 Likes 2 Shares

Vickiweezy:

U create thread still collect FTC, stingy OP Dem dey use FTC collect money from ATM abi Dem dey use FTC collect money from ATM abi 27 Likes

Samsung!!!!!!!!!

Defaramade:

Dem dey use FTC collect money from ATM abi





No vex o. Ehen, dem still dey use #3,800 go date for your area? I wan take my girl out on a date so I go like come around that side. No vex o. Ehen, dem still dey use #3,800 go date for your area? I wan take my girl out on a date so I go like come around that side. 10 Likes 1 Share

Op Is Being A Big April 1st Product. Haba How Would U Compare Samsung's 2017 Product With Apple's 2016 Release!? 2 Likes



On ma way to get my samsungS8 OMG.. I need to dispose this iPhone 7 plus... OP has finally convinced meOn ma way to get my samsungS8

Most of the news on FP today wil need a direct confirmation from Gawd, be4 person go fit believe am..



Naija and April fool are like 5&6, 5 Likes

Stingy ad selfish OP 2 Likes



1.last for a week without charging

2.drop on the floor and my heart wont skip,

Things my torchlight phone can do S8 cant.1.last for a week without charging2.drop on the floor and my heart wont skip, 9 Likes

facial scanner thats already flawed?...better screen?..dont be fooled,bro.the eyes has pixel limits which cannot be discerned at certain PPI.

Hia

wait on iPhone 8... GS8 is the same as GS7 only bigger screen 2 Likes

TechPill:

Cool right?



IPhone will always be uncomparable !!!





Meanwhile..... IPhone will always be uncomparable !!!Meanwhile..... 5 Likes 1 Share

Happy new month

Most of these comparisons are not really about specs... You're just being one sided. Internal storage for Iphone is the 256G right while Samsung only has 64G, being expandable up to 256G does not mean it would be expanded eventually.



Again, the headphone thing, some of us prefer it that way... Infact, its supposed to be a plus for Apple's device not the other way round. Don't tell us about charging, tell us about how fast they both drain or the battery capacity biko.... Would like to know 3 Likes 1 Share

Dumb post.. why not wait for iPhone 8

Na Iphone win am for me, I'm contented with whatever available function it has. 1 Like 1 Share

Ba3 nko? 1 Like 1 Share

TechPill:

Load of bull spit. What phone do you f*ck with if I may? Load of bull spit. What phone do you f*ck with if I may?

Samsung is Bae

Dead on arrival 1 Like 1 Share

Materialistic Africans, some folks will drop iphone 7 after just few months for S8. Purchasing a mobile phone shouldn't be about its features but what you want in your mobile phone. If sagem has what you want then go for it,if its nokia go for it, if it samsung go for it,not because its flamboyant. 3 Likes

Till dem do phone wey fit call without credit





I give it a year...Let's see what the IPhone 8 will have to say about that.







i love samsung and their innovative prowess



but iphone na phone jare as you dey hold am for hand u dey feel like obama #TeamIphone Omo sincerely we ain't using half of those features to do anythingi love samsung and their innovative prowessbut iphone na phone jare as you dey hold am for hand u dey feel like obama#TeamIphone 3 Likes 2 Shares