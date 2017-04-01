₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,868 members, 3,452,340 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 08:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria (808 Views)
Exploration Of Oil Begins In North East Nigeria (Photos) / Boko Haram Kidnaps About 16 Women In Adamawa / Boko Haram Kidnaps 8 Girls (Between 11 & 14 Years Old) In Cameroon (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Emekamex(m): 4:46am
Boko Haram Islamists have abducted 22 girls and women in two separate raids in north-east Nigeria, residents and vigilantes said.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/apr/01/boko-haram-kidnaps-22-girls-and-women-in-north-east-nigeria?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C3187227355
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by MakeADifference: 4:55am
I first thought it was April fool's news
And then that it was true news but from yesteryears.
Then I thought it was fake news like Buhari-dead news of a fake Mail newspaper
I visited the link and realised it was true, from a reliable foreign newspaper
How many Chibok girls did we 'buy' back? How many girls have been kidnapped back?
Days ago boys were kidnapped by BH. Some said BH is desperate for soldiers.
Now it is girls being taken.
You won't hear the Arewa fathers, the Arewa boys, or the various people in South West including some 'religious' association who flexed on top Ife matter now.
FG, stop dancing around Sambisa; BH has started camp elsewhere.
And all of you affiliated to the North by birth or Islam, CALL BOKO HARAM to order. This has been taken far enough.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Blue3k(m): 4:57am
It's crazy the soldiers are overstretch in my laymen opinion. They should be focused on North east but the are stationed everywhere like policemen. It's a good thing Buhari is on the case putting naval base in lake Chad area.
In the second incident outside the village of Dumba, close to Lake Chad, the jihadists killed a herdsman who had tried to escape after refusing to pay protection money, said Adamu Ahmed, a member of an anti-Boko Haram militia.
They took out his 50 cattle for what? Didn't the come to raid for food supplies why would they just rustle a few cattle then move on.
But in recent weeks the Islamist fighters have intensified raids in areas near Lake Chad, stealing food from residents.
Man why are they concentrated on oil rich lake Chad. Geologicaly from what I read the spot is best place to get oil in North.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Nwodosis(m): 5:02am
Is a April fool o! Boko Haram has been defeated, Abi?
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by orunto27: 5:09am
Why don't these Muslims ever KIDNAP men? Is that a Reason for The Hijab to loot and rape covered? What a shameless guerrilla boubou animal Practice!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Blue3k(m): 5:44am
orunto27:
I think they opt for killing the men instead. Maybe the would use children as suicide bombers or maybe soldiers. Other than that they don't need men.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Esseite: 5:55am
The girls are as good as gone (my apologies if the assumptio appears harsh).. this propaganda govt wont let this news go beyond April 2nd 2017...
Idp burnt down yesterday comes to mind..
Idp bomb explosion comes to mind...
Random herdsmen killing comes to mind....
Note... pls when travelling by road.. reduce your speed when you see cows upfront and observe from a distance. as herdsmen push cows across the highway to slow cars down and unleash mayhem on them.. from an eyewitness account.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by freeze001(f): 6:09am
Now 50 cattle have been slaughtered by their brothers-in-arms. Tomorrow, chairman of miyettI ällah will hold a press conference to challenge a state to produce the killers from among their potential victims or they will launch reprisal attacks and nothing will be done to arrest the maker of such threats. Instead idiots will gather Niger Delta money to pay murderers cloaked as herdsmen and then proudly announce same! God punish all dem dia!
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Nebuchadnezar: 6:24am
Buhari and terrorism are like 5 2 and 6
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by boostdom: 6:32am
It is depressing to imagine what will happen to the kidnapped women.
Victims of circumstance; I pour this liquor for you.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by orunto27: 7:32am
Because the men are worthless who would open their lands and houses to all comers.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by abouzaid: 7:41am
more ipob members have been killed in the last six months than boko haram fighters, no Fulani herdsman have been killed by the army within the same period. the only solution to Nigeria's problems is disintegration.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by TimeManager(m): 7:45am
Bokoharam your end is near.
Truth is mine!
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Nebuchadnezar: 7:46am
TimeManager:Buhari is a terrorist
kiss the truth
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by Kondomatic(m): 8:20am
orunto27:Suspected Islamist Boko Haram fighters have abducted dozens of boys and men from a village in northeast Nigeria, according to witnesses.
After loading them onto trucks and driving them off more 97 people are now missing
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2725964/Boko-Haram-kidnap-dozens-men-boys-attack-Nigeria-village-latest-Islamist-outrage.html
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-30666011
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:22am
Pulka? I Doubt this story.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by last35: 8:49am
Ano
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by 666Antichrist: 8:50am
as long as you no reach southwest or westsouth lol, e no konsignment me
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by IYANGBALI: 8:50am
Their toto go hear weeeeeeen.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by hammerF: 8:50am
No be Boko Haram again, na Toto Harem.
Islam and puna are like 5 and 6.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by AlexCk: 8:51am
These boko'boiz never die finish ni,
Nawa o,
We need Jack Bauer and Eric Carter on this.
God dey o
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by GloriaNinja(f): 8:51am
The earth would have been better if Islam never existed.
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by 01mcfadden(m): 8:51am
E don happen
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by lpiffy: 8:52am
boko haram palava
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by IYANGBALI: 8:53am
666Antichrist:yes o. If dem like make dem pack of all their women and girls go, na dem sabi.
Abeg who get cornflakes make him borrow me small make I take soak dis my gari ijebu
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by eezeribe(m): 8:53am
OK
|Re: Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria by AlexCk: 8:54am
GloriaNinja:
Extremists ma'am,
Even 'some so-called Christians' kidnap, and kill people,
I'll rather term that psychopathic extremists hiding under a specific religion àsshole.
(0) (Reply)
Ohakim Warns Against Breach Of Security During Election / Ekiti: Pains And Points Of Election Postponement / nothing
Viewing this topic: AnthonioAlsaid, geronimoedeh1(m), Endybest2424(m), chidesco2(m), Oblitz(m), sweetiepie4(f), UncleJudax(m), VolTOxic(m), profhezekiah, delishpot, nobodysmanrob(m), inchristalone, Cjizzy(m), gabi87(m), adultiph, chinedu202000(m), seanery, 5chrisade, Suprnov3r(m), sonofjah55, ranawajid33, Putinbo, iamkunleajayi, LesbianBoy(m), 01mcfadden(m), harcole, AutoReportNG, Truth4eva, VICTORCIZA(m), donestk(m), easiaq, Siggysangel, rusep, egbusi1(m), Prebaby93(f), alexpumpin, Wolenice(m), momoloso, johnbosco97(m), RexRoy(m), Osu175(m), daprince1017, lpiffy, HerbertObi(m), omoragbonosazee9(m), slim19(m), last35, beejay247, jboy73, focisses, IYANGBALI, blessing18E(f), PiccoloBrunelli(m), BabbanBura(m), wristbangle(m), lampidoo, Nwaoma198(f), fayded(m), Promxy94(m), Longeaton, tron23(m), davimus(m), iykofias(m), kerryjossy(f), hammerF, Tommmy(m), CaptainBomb(m), Bucky001(m), Sanchase, ifomarto7, choo, ijebuloaded(m), Makz(m), blantyre, eezeribe(m), Benoxvals(m), monkautos(m), hakinze00(m), Footsoldier(m), olusola200, layzie, smoooty11, Nehemz(m), Chuksmarvel(m), dellabella, anjowaka510(m), Orjioorji(m), AnambraDota, jaymony, Letslive, Ufranklin92(m), Esseite, Proffwhyhurry12(m), abouzaid, AlexCk, vitiyke(m) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9