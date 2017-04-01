Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Kidnaps 22 Girls And Women In North-east Nigeria (808 Views)

Boko Haram Islamists have abducted 22 girls and women in two separate raids in north-east Nigeria, residents and vigilantes said.



In the first attack on Thursday, the jihadists raided the village of Pulka near the border with Cameroon where they kidnapped 18 girls.



“Boko Haram fighters from Mamman Nur camp arrived in pickup vans around 6am and seized 14 young girls aged 17 and below while residents fled into the bush,” a Pulka community leader said.



“They picked four other girls who were fleeing the raid they came across in the bush outside the village,” said the community leader who asked not to be named for fear of reprsals.



According to the official, the attackers were loyal to the faction headed by Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the son of Boko Haram founder Mohammed Yusuf

. Barnawi was appointed last year by Isis to replace leader Abubakar Shekau, who had pledged allegiance to the jihadist group in 2015.



Another resident confirmed the raid and said the girls were likely to end up as brides for the fighters. “They didn’t harm anyone during the raid and they made no attempt to shoot people running away from the village,” said the resident.



In the second incident outside the village of Dumba, close to Lake Chad, the jihadists killed a herdsman who had tried to escape after refusing to pay protection money, said Adamu Ahmed, a member of an anti-Boko Haram militia.



“When the Boko Haram gunmen came for the money they realised he had left with everything and they decided to go after him on their motorcycles,” Ahmed said. “They caught up with him near Dumba where they slaughtered him and shot dead 50 of his cattle.

“They took four women from the man’s family and the rest of the herd,” he said.



The promotion of Barnawi revealed divisions in the group, as Shekau had been criticised for mass killings and suicide attacks against civilians.

Barnawi and his right-hand man Mamman Nur, who is seen as the real leader, had promised residents in areas under their control would not be harmed as long as they did not cooperate with Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram. But in recent weeks the Islamist fighters have intensified raids in areas near Lake Chad, stealing food from residents.



They have also killed several civilians they accused of cooperating with the military.



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/apr/01/boko-haram-kidnaps-22-girls-and-women-in-north-east-nigeria?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C3187227355

I first thought it was April fool's news



And then that it was true news but from yesteryears.



Then I thought it was fake news like Buhari-dead news of a fake Mail newspaper



I visited the link and realised it was true, from a reliable foreign newspaper



How many Chibok girls did we 'buy' back? How many girls have been kidnapped back?



Days ago boys were kidnapped by BH. Some said BH is desperate for soldiers.



Now it is girls being taken.





You won't hear the Arewa fathers, the Arewa boys, or the various people in South West including some 'religious' association who flexed on top Ife matter now.



FG, stop dancing around Sambisa; BH has started camp elsewhere.



And all of you affiliated to the North by birth or Islam, CALL BOKO HARAM to order. This has been taken far enough. 1 Like





They took out his 50 cattle for what? Didn't the come to raid for food supplies why would they just rustle a few cattle then move on.



But in recent weeks the Islamist fighters have intensified raids in areas near Lake Chad, stealing food from residents.

They have also killed several civilians they accused of cooperating with the military.



Man why are they concentrated on oil rich lake Chad. Geologicaly from what I read the spot is best place to get oil in North. It's crazy the soldiers are overstretch in my laymen opinion. They should be focused on North east but the are stationed everywhere like policemen. It's a good thing Buhari is on the case putting naval base in lake Chad area.They took out his 50 cattle for what? Didn't the come to raid for food supplies why would they just rustle a few cattle then move on.Man why are they concentrated on oil rich lake Chad. Geologicaly from what I read the spot is best place to get oil in North.

Is a April fool o! Boko Haram has been defeated, Abi?

Why don't these Muslims ever KIDNAP men? Is that a Reason for The Hijab to loot and rape covered? What a shameless guerrilla boubou animal Practice!!!

I think they opt for killing the men instead. Maybe the would use children as suicide bombers or maybe soldiers. Other than that they don't need men. I think they opt for killing the men instead. Maybe the would use children as suicide bombers or maybe soldiers. Other than that they don't need men.

The girls are as good as gone (my apologies if the assumptio appears harsh).. this propaganda govt wont let this news go beyond April 2nd 2017...



Idp burnt down yesterday comes to mind..

Idp bomb explosion comes to mind...

Random herdsmen killing comes to mind....



Note... pls when travelling by road.. reduce your speed when you see cows upfront and observe from a distance. as herdsmen push cows across the highway to slow cars down and unleash mayhem on them.. from an eyewitness account.

Now 50 cattle have been slaughtered by their brothers-in-arms. Tomorrow, chairman of miyettI ällah will hold a press conference to challenge a state to produce the killers from among their potential victims or they will launch reprisal attacks and nothing will be done to arrest the maker of such threats. Instead idiots will gather Niger Delta money to pay murderers cloaked as herdsmen and then proudly announce same! God punish all dem dia! 1 Like

Buhari and terrorism are like 5 2 and 6

It is depressing to imagine what will happen to the kidnapped women.

Victims of circumstance; I pour this liquor for you.

Because the men are worthless who would open their lands and houses to all comers.

more ipob members have been killed in the last six months than boko haram fighters, no Fulani herdsman have been killed by the army within the same period. the only solution to Nigeria's problems is disintegration.

Bokoharam your end is near.



Truth is mine!

orunto27:

Why don't these Muslims ever KIDNAP men? Is that a Reason for The Hijab to loot and rape covered? What a shameless guerrilla boubou animal Practice!!! Suspected Islamist Boko Haram fighters have abducted dozens of boys and men from a village in northeast Nigeria, according to witnesses.

After loading them onto trucks and driving them off more 97 people are now missing





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2725964/Boko-Haram-kidnap-dozens-men-boys-attack-Nigeria-village-latest-Islamist-outrage.html





http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-30666011

Pulka? I Doubt this story.

as long as you no reach southwest or westsouth lol, e no konsignment me

Their toto go hear weeeeeeen.

No be Boko Haram again, na Toto Harem.





Islam and puna are like 5 and 6.

These boko'boiz never die finish ni,



Nawa o,



We need Jack Bauer and Eric Carter on this.













God dey o

The earth would have been better if Islam never existed.

666Antichrist:

as long as you no reach southwest or westsouth lol, e no konsignment me yes o. If dem like make dem pack of all their women and girls go, na dem sabi.





Abeg who get cornflakes make him borrow me small make I take soak dis my gari ijebu yes o. If dem like make dem pack of all their women and girls go, na dem sabi.Abeg who get cornflakes make him borrow me small make I take soak dis my gari ijebu

