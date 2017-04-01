₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ebubelaila: 6:46am
Here's a hilarious chat between PulseTV Presenter, Samera a.k.a Sammybear and her dad who needs a grandchild as soon as possible. She shared screenshots of the chat during her Snapchat takeover two days back on Pulse Official Snapchat account.
The issue here is, Samera doesn't even have a boyfriend. Here's the chat;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/hilarious-chat-between-nigerian-tv.html
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by SuperSuave(m): 6:48am
Fish brain
67 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by fuckboys: 6:49am
Who this news epp for this recession?
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ikbnice(m): 6:51am
.
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Ikem11(m): 6:58am
Sick family
2 Likes
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by NextGovernor(m): 9:58am
Someone will just form up chat with his/her two phones and post it online just to make headline. Una well done oooo.
23 Likes
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by BarakOkenny(m): 9:58am
Dear presenter, I bet you'd start having a rethink, once you are 32.
3 Likes
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by TINALETC3(f): 9:58am
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Alasi20(m): 9:59am
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by emeijeh(m): 9:59am
Whoever called this hilarious must be a .. ... camel
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by loadedvibes: 10:00am
Mtcheew.. nothing to see here.. next thread please
1 Like
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by freshness2020(m): 10:00am
What's funny here..
6 Likes
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ifenes(m): 10:00am
Marriage is overrated.
2 Likes
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by bercarray(m): 10:01am
Op, pls tell us lesson learnt.
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Jacksparr0w127: 10:01am
Hmmm
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by harffie(m): 10:01am
Lemme grab a beer..
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by bdemix(m): 10:01am
7 Likes
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ziego(m): 10:01am
hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by tribalistseun: 10:01am
Girls have their own problem, but when they go online them go dey curse other girls, as if their own is perfect
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by tolextony(m): 10:01am
she's jus advertising herself.....
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by femi4(m): 10:01am
Marriage no be by force
You won't be in hell fire if you no marry
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Btruth: 10:02am
Why parents worries, kids thought they were joking. What a life.
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Olateef(m): 10:02am
Why would she marry when she has been receiving different sizes of konji. She's not ready to give that up so soon
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Johnhug66(m): 10:02am
Why am I here sef , it's not funny
1 Like
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by NextGovernor(m): 10:02am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Hades2016(m): 10:02am
Lol ... men are scum abiiii stay dia make u da mumu yourself. ...
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by lampard01: 10:02am
dad and daughter you say ?
No respect in this family o
2 Likes
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by nuti(m): 10:02am
She might eventually end up like this man
1 Like
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by mrmrmister: 10:02am
Men are scum.
I wonder how her Dad responded to that.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by obembet(m): 10:02am
J
|Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by notthefakemaree: 10:02am
hmm did only me see gay brothers in d chat??
13 Likes 1 Share
