₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,970 members, 3,452,624 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 11:37 AM

Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild (12625 Views)

Chioma Akpotha Welcomes Another Grandchild [PICS] / Pulsetv's Tiwa Savage Interview Video Sets New Record On Youtube Nigeria. / Fela's First Grandchild Weds Her Australian Boo At Afrika Shrine,Lagos(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ebubelaila: 6:46am
Here's a hilarious chat between PulseTV Presenter, Samera a.k.a Sammybear and her dad who needs a grandchild as soon as possible. She shared screenshots of the chat during her Snapchat takeover two days back on Pulse Official Snapchat account.

The issue here is, Samera doesn't even have a boyfriend. Here's the chat;


http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/hilarious-chat-between-nigerian-tv.html

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by SuperSuave(m): 6:48am
angry
Fish brain

67 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by fuckboys: 6:49am
Who this news epp for this recession? undecided

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ikbnice(m): 6:51am
.
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Ikem11(m): 6:58am
Sick family

2 Likes

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by NextGovernor(m): 9:58am
Someone will just form up chat with his/her two phones and post it online just to make headline. Una well done oooo.

23 Likes

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by BarakOkenny(m): 9:58am
Dear presenter, I bet you'd start having a rethink, once you are 32. undecided

3 Likes

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by TINALETC3(f): 9:58am
undecided
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Alasi20(m): 9:59am
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by emeijeh(m): 9:59am
Whoever called this hilarious must be a .. ... camel

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by loadedvibes: 10:00am
Mtcheew.. nothing to see here.. next thread please

1 Like

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by freshness2020(m): 10:00am
undecidedWhat's funny here.. undecided

6 Likes

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ifenes(m): 10:00am
Marriage is overrated.

2 Likes

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by bercarray(m): 10:01am
Op, pls tell us lesson learnt.
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Jacksparr0w127: 10:01am
Hmmm
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by harffie(m): 10:01am
Lemme grab a beer..
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by bdemix(m): 10:01am
cheesy

7 Likes

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by ziego(m): 10:01am
hmmmm

1 Like

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by tribalistseun: 10:01am
Girls have their own problem, but when they go online them go dey curse other girls, as if their own is perfect
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by tolextony(m): 10:01am
she's jus advertising herself.....

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by femi4(m): 10:01am
Marriage no be by force


You won't be in hell fire if you no marry
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Btruth: 10:02am
Why parents worries, kids thought they were joking. What a life. wink
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Olateef(m): 10:02am
Why would she marry when she has been receiving different sizes of konji. She's not ready to give that up so soon
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Johnhug66(m): 10:02am
Why am I here sef , it's not funny

1 Like

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by NextGovernor(m): 10:02am
Someone will just form up chat with his/her two phones and post it online just to make headline. Una well done oooo.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by Hades2016(m): 10:02am
Lol ... men are scum abiiii stay dia make u da mumu yourself. ...
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by lampard01: 10:02am
dad and daughter you say ?


No respect in this family o

2 Likes

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by nuti(m): 10:02am
She might eventually end up like this man

1 Like

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by mrmrmister: 10:02am
grin

Men are scum. grin

I wonder how her Dad responded to that. grin grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by obembet(m): 10:02am
J
Re: Chat Between PulseTV Presenter, Samera & Her Dad Who Needs A Grandchild by notthefakemaree: 10:02am
hmm did only me see gay brothers in d chat??

13 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Genevieve Has Been Banned From Nigeria? / Jim Iyke Arraigned In Court Over N15m Fraud / Kim Kardasian's Exclusive Wedding Dress Photos.

Viewing this topic: fils1(m), Kemuni(m), Chuvin22(m), agbaske5, BelovedN(f), walls01, Senorita123(f), Banks92(m), Nestoville(m), Mouth123(m), yanmiri(f), Macaulay10(m), alaposurplus, amaheart(m), ogbevireo(m), Pronmix(m), breko(m), stanley102(m), fadugbao(m), nuelzz04(m), Issygirl(f), youngelder(m), guysmat(m), harnuh01(m), Zenithpeak, CrazyScientist, Crosbyy(f), OCHOdee(f), younghartz(m), elvisdaniels(m), CanadianNurse, Calfat1, blanquito(m), Myde4naija(m), asatemple(f), Inferno17, dbelovd, adymah, psp2pc(m), iberu001(m), okeowo86, ishaqstat, thebosstrevor, solazo, uruuru, Northmall(m), shadeyinka(m), pretty1214(f), IBreakRules, noblekel, cremedelacreme, tdesh(f), miztahkay, Micky002(m), Richdipo(m), LordXaaan, chinybelle(f), Dearestme(f), Tobium1(m), 2tees03(f), Immarnuel(m), danniyal(m), damilare7(m), jaymantin(m), koolaid87, Halen(f), ishowdotgmail(m), olempe(m), BusayoXXX(m), Jakama90(m), Bigblogman(m), damiplovR(m), spiritman5678, catlova2, YommiE1(m), DollarAngel(m), remsonik(f), 2pacamarushakur(m), yimikaa, Mapzone and 110 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.