₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,970 members, 3,452,624 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 11:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ (18617 Views)
Jumia Delivery Man Killing: Suspects Interrogation Video / JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) / Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by Ogashub(m): 7:05am
Blessing, wife of late Chukwuma Eleje, a delivery agent with Jumia, an online marketing store, who was murdered and thrown into a septic tank, has said that their four children were still expecting the return of their father.
https://punchng.com/our-children-are-still-expecting-their-dads-return-wife-of-murdered-jumia-delivery-man/amp/
1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by lazsnaira(m): 7:15am
...RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT SHOULD ASSIST HER WITH FREE EDUCATION PLEASE! ....and by the way since i now remember i am wat nairalandas call festus commentus let me den use dat oppotunity wish APRIL FOOL to all d patriotic FOOLS on nairaland who see nothing wrong with how this country is at moment.
18 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by chimauga(m): 7:27am
.
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by talk2archy: 10:24am
RIP bro
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by Whoeppme(m): 10:24am
So Sad. Killed on Duty just because of IPhone to Show off. What a wicked World .
So you know that in more civilised World delivery Men are usually sent to learn Martial Skills in case of circumstances like this one, They can defend and fight for them self.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by alphaconde(m): 10:24am
Jumia as a company and other delivery agencies should learn from this incident and train their staff properly.
4 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by IamAirforce1: 10:24am
Life imprisonment
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by berrystunn(m): 10:25am
Listen to this stupid guys...and share your thoughts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqPP3otEGg8
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by felixomor: 10:25am
Wicked world.
Unnecessarily rendering children fatherless....
3 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by nigconnect(m): 10:25am
Really sad RIP...
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by otijah2: 10:26am
olumaxi:I pray that guy in the middle gets justice at last, he is just Unlucky, he was the one who took the police men to the tank when he noticed the unusual movement of the tattoo guy around there. I pray he doesn't go to jail for a crime he did not commit.
whizbee:That's why jungle justice is also a crime bc you might Lynch your anger on an innocent Soul, the guy in the middle is innocent
7 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by mekybabe1: 10:26am
See fine man dey just killed like that. Some people are very very heartless.
6 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by jamace(m): 10:26am
kill somebody because of phone. Na wa for human being of nowadays o.
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by sirAliyu(m): 10:26am
So sad
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by olumaxi(m): 10:27am
The killers do not need any court sentences.....i support jungle justice on dis
8 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by nairaman66(m): 10:27am
Man can be desperately wicked!
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by Aniwhyte(m): 10:27am
Rip
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by suethebastard(f): 10:27am
Very sad. May God comfort her.
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by Liftedhands: 10:27am
Kill them as well.
Let the girl be hung upside down with her head in a boiling oil.
The men should be thrown inside an alligator pond.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by momodub: 10:27am
Eyaaa
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by whysquare4real(m): 10:27am
So sad. May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by JewelRegi(f): 10:28am
That's how evil the heart of man is
But in all no peace for the wicked
Pls madam take heart may the LORD console u
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by Ekebe1(m): 10:28am
Chai! Sad
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by repogirl(f): 10:28am
Chai! Just so sad.
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by jforjudith(f): 10:28am
This is so sad. A human life for 2 iPhones. Is this where we are in the human race now?
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by brightworld2(m): 10:28am
eyah! handsome dude... Meanwhile rip. Your killers must die the same they killed you..
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by Wizdude(m): 10:28am
The guy on white boxers!
RIP to the dead...
Whatever happened to Love!
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by generalbush: 10:28am
Wike and his devilish porthacourt
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by Austinoiz(m): 10:29am
Are those idiots still living? Somebody should serve me their heads on a platter or show the cell dem dey make I finish work.
Just 4 bullets are needed, one each for the three idiots and one to send the useless police men and women scampering for safety
|Re: Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ by megareal(f): 10:29am
I'm still heartbroken over this.
May God grant you the strength to bear this and give succour to your poor children .
E no easy at all.
1 Like
5,000Cows, Armed Herdsmen Occupying Agatu Communities — CP / Man Arrested With Cocaine In Sandals And Bag / Plumber Excretes 57 Wraps Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport
Viewing this topic: smileyoo, blackbreed25(m), Nasri100(m), Andre10(m), rite2help(m), everfaithfulGod, Milestonez, ahmg001(m), Pluskid(m), instinctg(m), biiibi(f), MosesIgb(m), adedayourt(m), pyx, meedx, Alsini6(m), donparosky, tebeth(f), izospindle(m), richard870(m), gypsey(m), kelEmi(m), compu(m), Handel22(m), Sheuns(m), Fglows(f), brightisodje, Ceema1(f), felzylix(m), bakerzone, Umehci, justmenoni, SwiftNation, EgunMogaji(m), DirewolfofStark(m), jarmoskie, sonflex, Neesha(f), Mekanus(m), tubouncen(m), ade95, NightRains(m), CHIZZNEWS, YOUNGKAHUNA, dejiyomi, bolethings, Boobysmith, eyitayo007(m), donnelly(m), madampresident(f), CJAYFORTUNE, femo86(m), obimum, touchplay(m), codebrew85(m), Nuheights(m), ocheezie, neonly, babyface01, Princecharmin(m), maria43, kskpoundz(m), gift3d(f), successgroup(m), Marotzke(m), taif(f), bbulldog(m), TwerkingSquirrel(m), brownsug(f), ouzo1(m), RAFIC(m), mokane28, Yinkami00, TOMwizzi, dacovajnr, Akilek, pacespot, Qudman99(m), zpakln, martinskelly(m), superdude007(m), Haryoryhemie(f), ganja06(m), tabithababy(f), Imoala, Iamjidon(m), stlken, glossy6(f), markmarble(m), Mzjacy(f), Richie0974, go4goldnow, ibroh22(m), Atinuke123, buffalowings, CavendishPlex, Sajumo555, charleson022, topuje(m), willbayo(m), martphreak(m), Folatem, kinggogo, missy01(f), aprimama, Donselekta(m), duchess02(m), IamJix, chubaba1990, hope4life, sassy247(m), keyanZuzer, onyijess, jarrot(m), Raintaker, sotall(m), giftygirl1(f), sportskid(m), ebecode(m), Ayostephen1(m), dancewith, Swittease(f), oginnite(m), raayah(f), mbourie(m), comrChris(m), LagosEconomist, moiaimi(f), ztanleechima(m), martinefu, Bimpe29, kayhel, bsideboii(m), timobolof(m), ChangeHolder(m), vickyluvu2, Harrymig1(m), felise123(m), lucas12, Ishilove, Ggee(m), akpamfet, sekem, bookorlah(f), Bobbysmicky, architectHUrSH(m), finalboss(m), BJAYADEMOLA(m), Ayomivic(m), LaBush1, MajorWarren, LagosismyHome(f) and 238 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13