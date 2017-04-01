Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Of Murdered JUMIA Delivery Man: "Our Children Still Expecting Their Daddy’ (18617 Views)

Blessing, wife of late Chukwuma Eleje, a delivery agent with Jumia, an online marketing store, who was murdered and thrown into a septic tank, has said that their four children were still expecting the return of their father.



Mrs. Eleje, recalled how her husband promised the children that he was coming back home after the day’s work with a lot of goodies for them, lamenting that her 38-year-old husband was no more.



It will be recalled that Chukwuma was killed by three assailants at Shell Location, Mgbuoba, Off Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, where he had gone to deliver two phones.



The suspected killers, Sodienye Mbatumukeke, Excel Naabe and Joy Eluwa, had since been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.



But the widow, who spoke on a Port Harcourt-based radio station, Nigeria Info, explained that the deceased was just an ordinary man with four children.





Wondering how she would cope, Mrs. Eleje added that her husband had promised to pay their rent before he was murdered.



“He left for work telling us that he would be back. He promised the children by telling them he would buy a lot of goodies for them. Up till now, they are believing that their daddy is coming back.



“How will I cope with school fees? Our rent has expired and the landlord gave us one week and now the one week has expired.



“Now, I am hearing my husband is dead; how am I going to cope? He was just an ordinary man with a wife and four children,” she cried.



On how, she got the news of her husband’s death, the widow explained that people were gathering at her compound and were telling her “sorry”, adding that she did not understand what they meant by that until it became clear that she had lost her spouse





“I did not know that the news had spread everywhere. My family and I were not aware until when I saw people gathering in my house telling me sorry. I was surprised, I didn’t understand why they were telling me sorry,” she said.

https://punchng.com/our-children-are-still-expecting-their-dads-return-wife-of-murdered-jumia-delivery-man/amp/ 1 Share

...RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT SHOULD ASSIST HER WITH FREE EDUCATION PLEASE! ....and by the way since i now remember i am wat nairalandas call festus commentus let me den use dat oppotunity wish APRIL FOOL to all d patriotic FOOLS on nairaland who see nothing wrong with how this country is at moment. 18 Likes

. 1 Like

RIP bro 1 Like

So Sad. Killed on Duty just because of IPhone to Show off. What a wicked World .



So you know that in more civilised World delivery Men are usually sent to learn Martial Skills in case of circumstances like this one, They can defend and fight for them self. 12 Likes 1 Share

Jumia as a company and other delivery agencies should learn from this incident and train their staff properly. 4 Likes

Life imprisonment 1 Like 2 Shares







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqPP3otEGg8 Listen to this stupid guys...and share your thoughts 2 Likes 1 Share

Wicked world.

Unnecessarily rendering children fatherless.... 3 Likes

Really sad RIP...

olumaxi:

The killers do not need any court sentences.....i support jungle justice on dis I pray that guy in the middle gets justice at last, he is just Unlucky, he was the one who took the police men to the tank when he noticed the unusual movement of the tattoo guy around there. I pray he doesn't go to jail for a crime he did not commit.

whizbee:

I'm the type that abhors jungle Justice, but for this issue, jungle Justice must prevail in people who will take a fellow man's life because of material things that will fade out in less than 6 months...Awon oloriburuku 100% That's why jungle justice is also a crime bc you might Lynch your anger on an innocent Soul, the guy in the middle is innocent 7 Likes

See fine man dey just killed like that. Some people are very very heartless. 6 Likes

kill somebody because of phone. Na wa for human being of nowadays o. 1 Like

So sad

The killers do not need any court sentences.....i support jungle justice on dis 8 Likes

Man can be desperately wicked! 1 Like

Rip

Very sad. May God comfort her.



Let the girl be hung upside down with her head in a boiling oil.

The men should be thrown inside an alligator pond.





Kill them as well.Let the girl be hung upside down with her head in a boiling oil.The men should be thrown inside an alligator pond. 7 Likes 1 Share

Eyaaa

So sad. May his soul rest in peace.

That's how evil the heart of man is

But in all no peace for the wicked





Pls madam take heart may the LORD console u

Chai! Sad

Chai! Just so sad.

This is so sad. A human life for 2 iPhones. Is this where we are in the human race now? 1 Like

eyah! handsome dude... Meanwhile rip. Your killers must die the same they killed you..











RIP to the dead...

Whatever happened to Love! The guy on white boxers!RIP to the dead...Whatever happened to Love!

Wike and his devilish porthacourt

Are those idiots still living? Somebody should serve me their heads on a platter or show the cell dem dey make I finish work.

Just 4 bullets are needed, one each for the three idiots and one to send the useless police men and women scampering for safety