Published April 1, 2017



Gbenro Adeoye



The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laure Beaufils, has said that Ogun State alone attracts 75 per cent of the Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria.



The British envoy stated this when she led a delegation from the Department for International Development on a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Abeokuta, a statement by Adejuwon Soyinka, the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Amosun, on Friday, said.



The envoy expressed delight at the development and asked how the administration had been able to achieve the feat.



Beaufils expressed the intention of the British government to engage the state and assist it in the agricultural and agro-allied sector.



Responding, the governor thanked the DFID for the offer, but stressed the need for the agency to assist the state in several other areas.



He said his administration would always interface with development partners and agencies that have the wherewithal to support the state.



Commending the agency for its contributions to the development of Nigeria so far, the governor urged it to further assist Nigeria in its bid to diversify its economy. 5 Likes 1 Share

Na Igbo develop am 14 Likes

Taking advantage of its proximity to Lagos. I still believe the state need to do a whole lot if it want to catch up with Lagos. 9 Likes

That's why it's called Gateway



Omoluabi Re integrating states among the omoluabis



Omoluabi always showing the way



God bless Nigeria

God bless ogun state

God bless Mr president 16 Likes 1 Share

chibuzorAbia:

Na Igbo develop am

You are very very right! !!!!!!!



is that all ?

niyisky:

Taking advantage of its proximity to Lagos. I still believe the state need to do a whole lot if it want to catch up with Lagos.



Not doing bad though.





There is difference between ogogoro and Hennessy





There is also difference in Sleeping and death





so let everyone take is rightful place without obstructing one another





Lagos is equivalent of 30 other states

God bless Ogun State

God bless Ijebu

God bless Yewa and Awori

God bless Egba

God bless Remo



God bless the Yoruba nation at large. 25 Likes 1 Share





God bless Yoruba Nation...



Red devils republic will still cm N pour out dr hate I watched this good news on Channelstv yesterday....God bless Yoruba Nation...Red devils republic will still cm N pour out dr hate 21 Likes

Great another state from the west on the fast development locally and international. Trust the children of hates will soon flood this forum to deny this report!!! 11 Likes

Biafman:

British divide and conquer agenda in nigeria. Tell the willing slaves (yorubas) to their heir (hausa/fulanis) what they want and need to hear so that the willing slave will continue to support oneness of the British company called nigeria which is being guarded tightly for them (British) by their heir (hausa/fulanis). Namas!

off topic. Dz one of the effects of smoking too much weed..

God bless Ogun

God bless the Yoruba race

God bless Nigeria

God bless us all 11 Likes

alade112:





The yorubas and the British colonialists are the economic beneficiaries of SE/SS sufferings and resources being pillaged by northern oligarchy made up of hausa/fulani. Britain must always release this sort of propaganda to make the yorubas feel good and see reasons to keep on assisting in keeping their "factory" called nigeria one.

But i heard that amosun is'nt working, at least investors aren't attracted to place with unfavorable government policy and detering infrastructure. Maybe Amosun is actually working. 4 Likes

The UK envoy is an afonja from oshogbo- SHINEDU 13 Likes

sarrki:

That's why it's called Gateway





Omoluabi Re integrating states among the omoluabis





Omoluabi always showing the way





God bless Nigeria



God bless ogun state



God bless Mr president







Proudly Omo Ogun State just that our governor needs to harness this opportunities to fix critical infrastructures that need urgent attention.



Omofunaab, Imperialyoruba, flyorub, et.al. Another one from SW.



Good afternoon Lalasticlala. This one no be April fool na confirm news



Eastwalk:

But i heard that amosun is'nt working, at least investors aren't attracted to place with unfavorable government policy and detering infrastructure. Maybe Amosun is actually working.

Not that he is not working but he has seriously dwindled in performance and his works are misplaced priorities. Proudly Omo Ogun State just that our governor needs to harness this opportunities to fix critical infrastructures that need urgent attention.Omofunaab, Imperialyoruba, flyorub, et.al. Another one from SW.Good afternoon Lalasticlala. This one no be April fool na confirm newsNot that he is not working but he has seriously dwindled in performance and his works are misplaced priorities.

Biafman:

British divide and conquer agenda in nigeria. Tell the willing slaves (yorubas) to their heir (hausa/fulanis) what they want and need to hear so that the willing slave will continue to support oneness of the British company called nigeria which is being guarded tightly for them (British) by their heir (hausa/fulanis). Namas!

The most useless comment so far in 2017. Congrats

Biafman:



The yorubas and the British colonialists are the economic beneficiaries of SE/SS sufferings and resources being pillaged by northern oligarchy made up of hausa/fulani. Britain must always release this sort of propaganda to make the yorubas feel good and see reasons to keep on assisting in keeping their "factory" called nigeria one.



This is what happens when a timing chain is faulty

Ah! Ogun again?! 20 Likes

Our Flatti.e brothers will not see this one from Ogun o..

It is only stories of bad things happening in ogun they will rush into like maggots rushing to eat poo. 11 Likes

lalasticala,,, this is not April fool ooo...





God bless ogun state God bless Ondo state God bless Nigeria 6 Likes

Biafman:



The yorubas and the British colonialists are the economic beneficiaries of SE/SS sufferings and resources being pillaged by northern oligarchy made up of hausa/fulani. Britain must always release this sort of propaganda to make the yorubas feel good and see reasons to keep on assisting in keeping their "factory" called nigeria one.

"Propaganda" to make Yorubas feel good you say?

You people are definitely not normal thinking people. See how you blatantly contradicted yourself in just 2 lines of typing..lol Yorubas are the biggest beneficiaries of Niger Delta wahala according to you, YET this news of success happening in Ogun is "Propaganda"

"Propaganda" to make Yorubas feel good you say?

You people are definitely not normal thinking people. See how you blatantly contradicted yourself in just 2 lines of typing..lol Yorubas are the biggest beneficiaries of Niger Delta wahala according to you, YET this news of success happening in Ogun is "Propaganda"

You think Ogun state is on the same level with that overhyped poophole called Anambla?

Biafman:



The yorubas and the British colonialists are the economic beneficiaries of SE/SS sufferings and resources being pillaged by northern oligarchy made up of hausa/fulani. Britain must always release this sort of propaganda to make the yorubas feel good and see reasons to keep on assisting in keeping their "factory" called nigeria one. Genetically modified Flatt head.



Nyanmiri & many ipob peasants will either drink OSU poison or jump into the lagoon.



Nyanmiri & many ipob peasants will either drink OSU poison or jump into the lagoon.

Kiss the truth!

Thanks to the proximity between Lagos and Ogun....

Why always the land of Oduduwa for good things.



God will continue to bless the land of Oduduwa from Kaaba to Port Novo, Jebba to Epe and Ore to Saki.



GOd bless SW and yoruba speaking part of Kogi and Kwara.



God bless our cousins and well wishers.



For haters -- O.Y.O 15 Likes

1 Like

This will ultimately help Nigerians as a whole. As the southwest continues to develop, people can see that as an option to make a living, instead of traveling to these other countries, a lot of times dying on the way. Or being brutally attacked there by xenophobists (South Africa, India). I'd much rather have other Nigerians find that they can make their future in the southwest or other parts of Nigeria, than going to these other stupid countries and face attack on their lives.



God bless Yorubaland

God bless all other tribes

God bless Nigeria 5 Likes

YonkijiSappo:





"Propaganda" to make Yorubas feel good you say?

You people are definitely not normal thinking people. See how you blatantly contradicted yourself in just 2 lines of typing..lol Yorubas are the biggest beneficiaries of Niger Delta wahala according to you, YET this news of success happening in Ogun is "Propaganda"

You think Ogun state is on the same level with that overhyped poophole called Anambla?



You don't want to enjoy your thread right Mind the shithole you call state, we all know the reasons why those industries were sited in Ogun, it's because of no man's land , comparing Anambra and Ogun it's absurd, Anambra is 4th largest economy after Lagos, Rivers and Abuja, how many of the industries in Ogun are owned by Yorubas, Just give two medium industries open this year by Yoruba men, I will give you five industries open by Igbo men just this year in Anambra, Anambra most indigenous industrialized in Nigeria

MrMaestro:

This will ultimately help Nigerians as a whole. As the southwest continues to develop, people can see that as an option to make a living, instead of traveling to these other countries, a lot of times dying on the way. Or being brutally attacked there by xenophobists (South Africa, India). I'd much rather have other Nigerians find that they can make their future in the southwest or other parts of Nigeria, than going to these other stupid countries and face attack on their lives.



God bless Yorubaland

God bless all other tribes

God bless Nigeria



Indeed, kudos and more blessing to SW and yoruba nation.





Indeed, kudos and more blessing to SW and yoruba nation.

Haters (now), be like...