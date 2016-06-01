₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,307 members, 3,453,481 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy (3565 Views)
Nigeria, UK Sign Agreement On Stolen Assets / We Located Chibok Girls But Couldn’t Rescue Them– Uk Envoy / Releasing Chibok Girls Information Will Damage Ties With Nigeria –UK (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by NewsPoacher: 8:40am
http://punchng.com/ogun-attracts-75-fdi-into-nigeria-uk-envoy/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by chibuzorAbia: 8:47am
Na Igbo develop am
14 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by niyisky: 9:08am
Taking advantage of its proximity to Lagos. I still believe the state need to do a whole lot if it want to catch up with Lagos.
9 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by sarrki(m): 10:03am
That's why it's called Gateway
Omoluabi Re integrating states among the omoluabis
Omoluabi always showing the way
God bless Nigeria
God bless ogun state
God bless Mr president
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by sarrki(m): 10:04am
chibuzorAbia:
You are very very right! !!!!!!!
is that all ?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by sarrki(m): 10:07am
niyisky:
Not doing bad though.
There is difference between ogogoro and Hennessy
There is also difference in Sleeping and death
so let everyone take is rightful place without obstructing one another
Lagos is equivalent of 30 other states
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by omofunaab(m): 10:33am
God bless Ogun State
God bless Ijebu
God bless Yewa and Awori
God bless Egba
God bless Remo
God bless the Yoruba nation at large.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by alade112(m): 11:01am
I watched this good news on Channelstv yesterday....
God bless Yoruba Nation...
Red devils republic will still cm N pour out dr hate
21 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by sammyj: 11:03am
Great another state from the west on the fast development locally and international. Trust the children of hates will soon flood this forum to deny this report!!!
11 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by alade112(m): 11:35am
Biafman:
off topic. Dz one of the effects of smoking too much weed..
27 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by ElectronicsGuy(m): 11:44am
F
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by Henryyy(m): 11:48am
God bless Ogun
God bless the Yoruba race
God bless Nigeria
God bless us all
11 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by Biafman: 12:01pm
alade112:The yorubas and the British colonialists are the economic beneficiaries of SE/SS sufferings and resources being pillaged by northern oligarchy made up of hausa/fulani. Britain must always release this sort of propaganda to make the yorubas feel good and see reasons to keep on assisting in keeping their "factory" called nigeria one.
1 Like
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by Eastwalk: 12:55pm
But i heard that amosun is'nt working, at least investors aren't attracted to place with unfavorable government policy and detering infrastructure. Maybe Amosun is actually working.
4 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by omololu2020(m): 1:08pm
The UK envoy is an afonja from oshogbo- SHINEDU
13 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by wristbangle(m): 1:10pm
sarrki:
Proudly Omo Ogun State just that our governor needs to harness this opportunities to fix critical infrastructures that need urgent attention.
Omofunaab, Imperialyoruba, flyorub, et.al. Another one from SW.
Good afternoon Lalasticlala. This one no be April fool na confirm news
Eastwalk:
Not that he is not working but he has seriously dwindled in performance and his works are misplaced priorities.
8 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by wristbangle(m): 1:13pm
Biafman:
The most useless comment so far in 2017. Congrats
14 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by sarrki(m): 1:20pm
Biafman:
This is what happens when a timing chain is faulty
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by FlyoruB: 1:22pm
Ah! Ogun again?!
20 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by YonkijiSappo: 1:28pm
Our Flatti.e brothers will not see this one from Ogun o..
It is only stories of bad things happening in ogun they will rush into like maggots rushing to eat poo.
11 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by Sammy07(m): 1:28pm
lalasticala,,, this is not April fool ooo...
God bless ogun state God bless Ondo state God bless Nigeria
6 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by YonkijiSappo: 1:33pm
Biafman:
"Propaganda" to make Yorubas feel good you say?
You people are definitely not normal thinking people. See how you blatantly contradicted yourself in just 2 lines of typing..lol Yorubas are the biggest beneficiaries of Niger Delta wahala according to you, YET this news of success happening in Ogun is "Propaganda"
You think Ogun state is on the same level with that overhyped poophole called Anambla?
19 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by TimeManager(m): 1:39pm
Biafman:Genetically modified Flatt head.
Nyanmiri & many ipob peasants will either drink OSU poison or jump into the lagoon.
Kiss the truth!
16 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by Agimor(m): 1:43pm
Thanks to the proximity between Lagos and Ogun....
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by papparatzzi2013: 2:02pm
Why always the land of Oduduwa for good things.
God will continue to bless the land of Oduduwa from Kaaba to Port Novo, Jebba to Epe and Ore to Saki.
GOd bless SW and yoruba speaking part of Kogi and Kwara.
God bless our cousins and well wishers.
For haters -- O.Y.O
15 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by RockHard: 3:19pm
1 Like
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by MrMaestro: 3:29pm
This will ultimately help Nigerians as a whole. As the southwest continues to develop, people can see that as an option to make a living, instead of traveling to these other countries, a lot of times dying on the way. Or being brutally attacked there by xenophobists (South Africa, India). I'd much rather have other Nigerians find that they can make their future in the southwest or other parts of Nigeria, than going to these other stupid countries and face attack on their lives.
God bless Yorubaland
God bless all other tribes
God bless Nigeria
5 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by TundeBricklayer: 3:50pm
YonkijiSappo:You don't want to enjoy your thread right Mind the shithole you call state, we all know the reasons why those industries were sited in Ogun, it's because of no man's land , comparing Anambra and Ogun it's absurd, Anambra is 4th largest economy after Lagos, Rivers and Abuja, how many of the industries in Ogun are owned by Yorubas, Just give two medium industries open this year by Yoruba men, I will give you five industries open by Igbo men just this year in Anambra, Anambra most indigenous industrialized in Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by totit: 3:58pm
MrMaestro:
Indeed, kudos and more blessing to SW and yoruba nation.
Haters (now), be like...
5 Likes
|Re: Ogun Attracts 75% FDI Into Nigeria – UK Envoy by TundeBricklayer: 4:07pm
YonkijiSappo:
Open Letter To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
By Bayo Adeyinka
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/06/open-letter-asiwaju-bola-ahmed-tinubu/
From Oyo to Osun, Ogun to Ondo, Ekiti to Kwara and Lagos, hardly will one see any serious industry or manufacturing concern owned by a Yoruba person. I am not talking about portfolio businesses or one-man business concerns. Most industries in Oyo State are owned by the Lebanese.
The case of other states is not different. Osun’s case is pathetic. Ditto for Ondo and Ekiti. Ogun State can boast of some factories at Sango-Otta and Agbara axis but most of them are not owned by the Yorubas. There is no significant pharmaceutical company owned by any Yoruba except for Bond Chemicals in Awe, Oyo State- and its wallet share is very insignificant. For Lagos State, more than 70% of the manufacturing concerns and major industries in the State are owned by the Igbos. If the Igbos were to stop paying tax in Lagos State, the IGR of Lagos State will reduce by over 60%. In contrast, Sir, go to the South East and look at the manufacturing concerns in Onitsha, Aba and Nnewi. Please don’t forget those were areas ravaged by civil war a mere forty something years ago. The Igbos have certainly made tremendous progress but the Yoruba nation has regressed. I wish to state that this letter is not meant to whip up primordial considerations or ethnic sentiments but just to put things in proper perspective.
[b] We plant no tomatoes, no pepper and the basic food that we require. The Indians have bought the large expanse of water body that we have in Onigambari village. The water body in Oke Ogun of Oyo State can provide enough fish to feed the whole of the South West. From being a major cocoa exporter many years ago, one can point to just a few vestiges of factories that still deal with Cocoa in the Yoruba nation. 80% of Cocoa processing industries in the South West have been shut down. The Chinese have taken over the cashew belt at Ogbomoso in Oyo State. They have even edged out the indigenes as brokers. They now come to the cashew belt to buy from the local farmers, sell on the spot to other Chinese exporters who now process the cashew nuts and import them back into Nigeria at a premium. Sir, there are only 7 major cashew processing plants in Nigeria and you can check out the ownership. The glory has departed from the Yoruba nation[/b]
Our youth which we used to take pride in are largely a mass of unemployed and unemployable people. Have you noticed the abundance of street urchins, area boys, touts and ‘agberos’ that we now have all across the Yoruba nation? Have you noticed the swell in the ranks of NURTW (I mean no disrespect to an otherwise noble union)? Have you noticed the increase in the number of Yoruba beggars? There was a time that it was taboo for a Yoruba man to beg- but no more. The spirit of apprenticeship is dead. There was a time that people who learn vocational skills celebrate what we referred to as ‘freedom’. While that is largely moribund now in the Yoruba nation, the Igbos still practice it with great success.
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/06/open-letter-asiwaju-bola-ahmed-tinubu/
And lazy ones are happy online why their kinsmen are dying in penury, while state governments are smiling to banks, Same Ogun has the highest numbers of people that committed suicide because of poverty in Nigeria
2 Likes
A Big No To United States Of Africa. / Biafra: Count Us Out Of Self-determination Move —enugu Igbo Leaders / Breaking News: Ijaw Leader Declares Support For Biafra
Viewing this topic: Iyalayaibomaku, Sirfergie1(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), expee06(m), dadabashua1(m), AdedoyinO(f), mowk, Trafford(m), Abdulwaliyy7, Marcelo290(m), egbetokuns, Deathslater, blueskies(f), elyte(m), Tapeam, INDESTRUCTABLEX(m), mmsen, aiir2303(m), booscy(m), grandstar(m), Prettychiz4real(f), Authentic2000, doenut(m), YonkijiSappo, sagacious2016, Devices(m), wristbangle(m), Origin(f), Sanchez01, JAZES(m), totit, kontrieman, Basfaq, Guestlander, willibounce1(m), aquabeing and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24