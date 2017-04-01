₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Obinoscopy(m): 8:41am
Saw this seemingly innocuous question and decided to share. Let's see how intelligent you are
"A teacher walks into d Classroom and says; If only Yesterday was Tomorrow, Today would have been a Sunday."
Provide explanation for your answer.
Happy New Month and Happy April Fool's Day .
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by ALAYORMII: 8:44am
The teacher made the statement on Tuesday
In other news
April 1st is named FOOL'S DAY, after Steve April. He was born on 1st April 1579. He did 105 businesses in his lifetime. He lost all his father's assets, and so everyone started calling him father of the fools.
At 19, he married a 61-year-old woman who divorced him after a year because of his foolishness. He used to read all kinds of fake stories like you are doing now.
Happy April Fool's day
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by fabuloz1(m): 8:44am
Tuesday
1 Like
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Marvel1206: 8:45am
Tuesday. If Monday(Yesterday) was tomorrow, today would have been Sunday
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by slimthugchimee2(f): 8:45am
sunday
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Fesirb111: 8:45am
End-Time quiz
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by superior1: 8:45am
If only APC has delivered on her CHANGE promise, I would have been too tired from working YESTERDAY to wake up this early TODAY to answer a useless question which doesn't help my TOMORROW.
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Epositive(m): 8:45am
.
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by martineverest(m): 8:45am
t
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by unclezuma: 8:45am
Okay
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by McKc22(m): 8:45am
k
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Naughtytboy: 8:46am
It's thursday... If yesterday (wednesday) was tomorow(friday), 2day would have been saturday... He/she is making that comment on thursday.
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Bishopking: 8:46am
Friday.
He moved the days 2 days ahead.
1 Like
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by mrmrmister: 8:47am
Lmfao.
If yesterday was tomorrow (saturday), today would have been a sunday.
He made the statement on a friday.
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by darkhorizon: 8:47am
Obinoscopy:
Tuesday : If yesterday was tomorrow,today will be Sunday. That means tomorrow is Monday. And tomorrow us actually yesterday, so the day(today) the teacher made the statement is Tuesday.
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Deeypeey(m): 8:47am
g
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by zedman1(m): 8:48am
On Christmas day
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Bumbae1(f): 8:48am
Friday ! obino which kin tin be thi
Its friday joor . Wts my prize
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by TheRealGEJ: 8:48am
Sunday
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Publ1cEnemy(m): 8:48am
valentines day.
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by ademoladeji(m): 8:48am
Lai Mohammed, I need an inspiration
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Blacklister(m): 8:48am
H
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Publ1cEnemy(m): 8:48am
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by chelseabmw(m): 8:48am
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by 666Antichrist: 8:49am
How much you go give me if I get am
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by adepeter26(m): 8:49am
Monday
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by neoapocalypse: 8:49am
Obinoscopy:
Monday
Modified : Tuesday
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Itoro350(m): 8:49am
Saturday
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by Dharniel(m): 8:49am
Saturday
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by dapsoneh: 8:50am
Tue
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by crotonite(m): 8:50am
J
|Re: Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? by guy2two: 8:51am
Tuesday
