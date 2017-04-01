Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / Can You Solve This "Simple" Quiz? (804 Views)

"A teacher walks into d Classroom and says; If only Yesterday was Tomorrow, Today would have been a Sunday."



Now on which Day did the Teacher make that Statement?

Provide explanation for your answer.



The teacher made the statement on Tuesday







April 1st is named FOOL'S DAY, after Steve April. He was born on 1st April 1579. He did 105 businesses in his lifetime. He lost all his father's assets, and so everyone started calling him father of the fools.



At 19, he married a 61-year-old woman who divorced him after a year because of his foolishness. He used to read all kinds of fake stories like you are doing now.



Happy April Fool's day 2 Likes 1 Share

Tuesday 1 Like

Tuesday. If Monday(Yesterday) was tomorrow, today would have been Sunday

sunday

End-Time quiz

If only APC has delivered on her CHANGE promise, I would have been too tired from working YESTERDAY to wake up this early TODAY to answer a useless question which doesn't help my TOMORROW.

It's thursday... If yesterday (wednesday) was tomorow(friday), 2day would have been saturday... He/she is making that comment on thursday.

Friday.

He moved the days 2 days ahead. 1 Like

Lmfao.



If yesterday was tomorrow (saturday), today would have been a sunday.



He made the statement on a friday.

Obinoscopy:

Tuesday : If yesterday was tomorrow,today will be Sunday. That means tomorrow is Monday. And tomorrow us actually yesterday, so the day(today) the teacher made the statement is Tuesday. Tuesday : If yesterday was tomorrow,today will be Sunday. That means tomorrow is Monday. And tomorrow us actually yesterday, so the day(today) the teacher made the statement is Tuesday.

On Christmas day





Its friday joor . Wts my prize Friday ! obino which kin tin be thiIts friday joor . Wts my prize

Sunday

valentines day.

Lai Mohammed, I need an inspiration

How much you go give me if I get am

Monday

Monday



Modified : Tuesday MondayModified : Tuesday

Saturday

Saturday

Tue

