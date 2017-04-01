₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by uzoclinton(m): 9:18am
Operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), while on routine Patrol along Owode Obafemi Ofada Road Ogun State on March 27, 2017, at about 10pm, discovered a sienna bus packed in a suspicious manner, the operatives accosted the occupants, and upon inquiry discovered that the occupants are suspected fraudsters whose modus operandi was to lure people into a shrine and dupe them of their hard earned money.
Upon further investigation it was discovered that the suspected fraudsters, Olayinka Adeola and Ibrahim Balogun had lured their victim, a 64 year old nurse named Goodluck Ogbodu of Effa Street, Ughelli Delta State to Lagos state in order to make him rich.
The suspects had obtained a sum of One hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) from the victim. The loot was recovered from the shrine. The suspects who have confessed to the crime also stated that they have used the same mode to dupe many unsuspected victims.
Police PRO Zone 2 command, Dolapo Badmus tells LIB that the case will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Asito(m): 10:13am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by talk2archy: 10:13am
This afuo ojo people una no get another hand work. go alaba and ladipo we will show you where to start.
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Epositive(m): 10:13am
Another set of herbalist wey dey wear T-shirt
where are the flatronns
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Dottore: 10:13am
I no be NCAN. So i didn't check names, when I read shrines I no say na juju things and I know the people wey dey do am.
Na Afonjas as expected.
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by grandstar(m): 10:14am
Good for not nothing men.
It is an abomination for a fool to depart from evil.
(Psalms 13:19)
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:14am
K.... After making other peoples family go through pains, you will now take your shared home to enjoy with your family abi
God go catch una one by one and karma await your children
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by steve13(m): 10:14am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by BarclaysV(m): 10:14am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:14am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by baylord101(m): 10:15am
That's wat apen wen u bliv too much in fetish not knowing all na hustler
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by dammybabanla: 10:15am
Oya go and dance konko below inside kirikiri
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Epositive(m): 10:15am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by obembet(m): 10:15am
NCAN, where are u? Can you guess the tribe
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Godprotectigbo5(f): 10:15am
ofonja
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Nebuchadnezar: 10:15am
see their useless brown teeth and cone heads
who else if not our lazy brudas across the sunset
useless set of people
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Grafixnuel(m): 10:15am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Victornezzar(m): 10:16am
, Olayinka Adeola and Ibrahim Balogun
Na dem
with deir names u would know
dey can specialise in dis business ehn
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Jhayson(m): 10:17am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by hucienda: 10:17am
Fraudsters? Shrine? Ogun state?
cc: NCANChairman
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Rayes3: 10:17am
Nigerians and their greed for wealth. As long as we are not content with what God has given us, many will continue being duped and scammed.
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by uzoclinton(m): 10:17am
Nebuchadnezar:let your bros across the sunset not hear you
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by merits(m): 10:17am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by talk2archy: 10:18am
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by psycho1(m): 10:18am
That nigga swallow person
