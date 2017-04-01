

Upon further investigation it was discovered that the suspected fraudsters, Olayinka Adeola and Ibrahim Balogun had lured their victim, a 64 year old nurse named Goodluck Ogbodu of Effa Street, Ughelli Delta State to Lagos state in order to make him rich.



The suspects had obtained a sum of One hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) from the victim. The loot was recovered from the shrine. The suspects who have confessed to the crime also stated that they have used the same mode to dupe many unsuspected victims.



Police PRO Zone 2 command, Dolapo Badmus tells LIB that the case will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.







http://www./ads/lol-two-fraudsters-busted-at-their-shrine-on-ogun-state/ Operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), while on routine Patrol along Owode Obafemi Ofada Road Ogun State on March 27, 2017, at about 10pm, discovered a sienna bus packed in a suspicious manner, the operatives accosted the occupants, and upon inquiry discovered that the occupants are suspected fraudsters whose modus operandi was to lure people into a shrine and dupe them of their hard earned money.Upon further investigation it was discovered that the suspected fraudsters, Olayinka Adeola and Ibrahim Balogun had lured their victim, a 64 year old nurse named Goodluck Ogbodu of Effa Street, Ughelli Delta State to Lagos state in order to make him rich.The suspects had obtained a sum of One hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) from the victim. The loot was recovered from the shrine. The suspects who have confessed to the crime also stated that they have used the same mode to dupe many unsuspected victims.Police PRO Zone 2 command, Dolapo Badmus tells LIB that the case will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.