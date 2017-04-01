₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,970 members, 3,452,622 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 11:36 AM

Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State (9470 Views)

25 Human Skulls In Bakassi Shrine In Cross River Discovered By Army. (Graphic) / Ritualist And Cannibalized Shrine Discovered In Ogun / Missing Ogun Poly Student Found Dead In Shrine (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by uzoclinton(m): 9:18am
Operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), while on routine Patrol along Owode Obafemi Ofada Road Ogun State on March 27, 2017, at about 10pm, discovered a sienna bus packed in a suspicious manner, the operatives accosted the occupants, and upon inquiry discovered that the occupants are suspected fraudsters whose modus operandi was to lure people into a shrine and dupe them of their hard earned money.
Upon further investigation it was discovered that the suspected fraudsters, Olayinka Adeola and Ibrahim Balogun had lured their victim, a 64 year old nurse named Goodluck Ogbodu of Effa Street, Ughelli Delta State to Lagos state in order to make him rich.

The suspects had obtained a sum of One hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) from the victim. The loot was recovered from the shrine. The suspects who have confessed to the crime also stated that they have used the same mode to dupe many unsuspected victims.

Police PRO Zone 2 command, Dolapo Badmus tells LIB that the case will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.



http://www./ads/lol-two-fraudsters-busted-at-their-shrine-on-ogun-state/

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Asito(m): 10:13am
Epositive:
A
talk2archy:
Y


my name is Kingsley and I am First to comment.



Ona been wan steal my FTC but God pass una grin grin

11 Likes

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by talk2archy: 10:13am
This afuo ojo people una no get another hand work. go alaba and ladipo we will show you where to start.

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Epositive(m): 10:13am
Another set of herbalist wey dey wear T-shirt grin
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by unclezuma: 10:13am
angry
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by divicode: 10:13am
where are the flatronns

1 Like

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Dottore: 10:13am
I no be NCAN. So i didn't check names, when I read shrines I no say na juju things and I know the people wey dey do am.
Na Afonjas as expected.

35 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by grandstar(m): 10:14am
Good for not nothing men.

It is an abomination for a fool to depart from evil.
(Psalms 13:19)
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:14am
K.... After making other peoples family go through pains, you will now take your shared home to enjoy with your family abi


God go catch una one by one and karma await your children
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by steve13(m): 10:14am
local runs...lol
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by BarclaysV(m): 10:14am
Kontiniu... ..
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:14am
.
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by baylord101(m): 10:15am
That's wat apen wen u bliv too much in fetish not knowing all na hustler

1 Like

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by dammybabanla: 10:15am
Oya go and dance konko below inside kirikiri
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Epositive(m): 10:15am
Asito:


. Ona been wan steal my FTC but God pass una grin grin
ah just suprise d thread dey fp, zero comment grin
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by obembet(m): 10:15am
NCAN, where are u? Can you guess the tribe

8 Likes

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Godprotectigbo5(f): 10:15am
ofonja

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Nebuchadnezar: 10:15am
see their useless brown teeth and cone heads
who else if not our lazy brudas across the sunset grin
useless set of people cheesy

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Grafixnuel(m): 10:15am
grin
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by uzoclinton(m): 10:16am
Asito:

. Ona been wan steal my FTC but God pass una grin grin
lol
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Victornezzar(m): 10:16am
, Olayinka Adeola and Ibrahim Balogun
Na dem
with deir names u would know
dey can specialise in dis business ehn grin

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Jhayson(m): 10:17am
ok
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by hucienda: 10:17am
Fraudsters? Shrine? Ogun state? lipsrsealed

cc: NCANChairman

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by Rayes3: 10:17am
Nigerians and their greed for wealth. As long as we are not content with what God has given us, many will continue being duped and scammed.
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by uzoclinton(m): 10:17am
Nebuchadnezar:
see their useless brown teeth and cone heads
who else if not our lazy brudas across the sunset grin
useless set of people cheesy
let your bros across the sunset not hear you

4 Likes

Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by merits(m): 10:17am
. grin.
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by talk2archy: 10:18am
you no try sef

Asito:


. Ona been wan steal my FTC but God pass una grin grin
Re: Two Fraudsters Busted At Their Shrine In Ogun State by psycho1(m): 10:18am
That nigga swallow person

(0) (1) (Reply)

Wife Assists Hubby Rape 16 Year Old Maid / Boko Haram Kills 1,900 Fulani Herdsmen / Herdsmen Kill 2, Rape Women In Imo

Viewing this topic: rexpeter13(m), fizziea(m), gbolawhite, joerich2015(m), chrischina(m), Abumtestimony1, ealtutu, Adekunlemoyo, EkeBarry(m), biodun985, adekennis(m), jadakiss213(m), kinggogo, acc001(f), alabig, iliyande(m), dayjee, id4sho(m), maradelkitchen(f), pseudonomer, cloudyskygrind(m), LilTyRoNe, pjnaira, empron(m), ikupakuti(m), NCANChairman(m), romi, Enforcer10, IamJix, Ayomivic(m), Braze9(m), mascot19(m), seguun(m), MRPOSSIBLE11(m), Hallamadrid99, zubycharles(m), igwegeorgiano(m), ijayopi(f), milinda(f), Mskrisx(f), psalmson001, Awoo88, papaput2(m), Emusan(m), megamank(m) and 78 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.