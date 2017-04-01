₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,970 members, 3,452,624 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 11:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet (8462 Views)
Lagos Guy Flaunts his N3million Emirates First Class airline seat (photos) / Emirates Airline Suspends Its 2nd Daily Flight From Nigeria To Dubai / My Ordeal With Customs And Quarantine Officers At Emirates Airline Desk MMIA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by dainformant(m): 9:45am
Emirates Airlines on Friday revealed plans for a giant jet that would include a grassy park, a swimming pool and a game room. But the grand plan appears to have come with a punchline: it was all an April Fool’s joke.
The airline posted three photos of the fantasy plane. It showed normal seating on the top floor and half of the middle floor with a games room and park in the rear. The bottom floor has a pool with deck chairs and shrubbery.
The name of the plane: APR001.
See below how some twitter users who actually fell for this reacted..
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/epic-see-how-emirates-airline.html
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by dainformant(m): 9:47am
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by farano(f): 9:51am
My phone is telling me that battery is low thinking that I don't know today is April foolz day....I swear I won't charge it On April 1st I assume everything is a lie
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by ChangeIsCostant: 9:54am
nice sense of humour
2 Likes
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by uzoclinton(m): 9:54am
chei... ingenuity at its best
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by PrinzCarter(m): 10:06am
April 1st is for weed ppl
2 Likes
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Epositive(m): 10:09am
and that girl has been calling since 5am telling me she's at my gate(all the way from ikeja) , thinking i will fall for her trick, no o not me , i just took some beans spiced with weed, i won't wake up till 5pm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Dandsome: 11:01am
HISTORY OF APRIL FOOL
April 1 is named "FOOL'S DAY" after Steve April. He was born on 1st April 1579. He inherited and lost all his father's assets. He did 105 business in his life time. At d age of 19 he married a 61 old woman. She divorced him after a year because of his foolishness. So everyone started calling him as father of the fools. The 1st of April is actually dedicated to him since it's his birthday.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
He used to read all kind of fake stories like you are doing now. You are angry because I totally got you.
April fool... Enjoy your day.
HAPPY NEW MONTH and may this month bring more of God's blessings upon your life.
Amen.
13 Likes
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by HarmonyDee(f): 11:02am
Lolzz... Can't they still make it
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Phiniter(m): 11:02am
Haba who is this April of a fool here in AlabaRago we don't know her
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by BruzMoney(m): 11:03am
lmao
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by HQuadreal(m): 11:03am
Them try wella.
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Billyonaire: 11:03am
It can be built.
1 Like
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Olalekanbanky1(m): 11:03am
U people (Emirates) better tell us it is an April Fool Edition b4 Fayose turns it against u.
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by SuperSuave(m): 11:04am
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by biggerboyc(m): 11:04am
Ok
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by DollarAngel(m): 11:04am
OKAY OOO
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by nigconnect(m): 11:04am
SEE retweets
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Abajosax007(m): 11:05am
Dont be suprised when its actually built...
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by lampard01: 11:05am
Nigerians are the real fools.
Thinking it will get better.
Some idiots will be on nairaland liking tribal comments.
Quote me and See if thunder will not fire you.
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by ajalawole(m): 11:05am
Why i go borrow person my t-shirt and still go slimfit am...... Now e come dey say APRIL FOOL. E dey mad
2 Likes
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by unclezuma: 11:05am
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by megareal(f): 11:05am
I totally forgot to prank people sef. How foolish can forgetfulness be?
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by obembet(m): 11:06am
N
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by alexistaiwo: 11:06am
As per April fools day.
Na so that my side chick almost gave me a heart attack by calling me early morning to inform me that she missed her period and she is three weeks pregnant.
I gave her two months suspension after that. She has been begging but I am like
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by sylvar02(m): 11:07am
Before you know now those over sabi oyinbo go wan try do am...
Them sabi take risk die...
Just like this slay mugu...
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 11:07am
what a wawu
1 Like
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by uzoclinton(m): 11:08am
ajalawole:lmao. lol
|Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Motion123: 11:08am
Death Of LASTMA Officer: Lesson For All / How To Correct Wrong Birthdate On Passport / Is It True That Some Boys Ar Selling There Kidney In Malaysia?
Viewing this topic: lallana11, benzene00, Redman36, Tobeychi(m), aleeyus(m), joedams, Timilehin3, laiza(m), MARKone(m), JMG1, rafhell(m), leyemok(m), Mznaett(f), aniffy4eva(m), Linqsz(m), espn(m), sklinks(m), lanre712, BrokenPussy(f), BarcaBlood, youngGodson, bolaino(m), stephen1992a(m), lilvercetty(m), Okuda(m), kumss, Optimist1234(m), PabloXXX, obelomo24, Hadone(m), EzekielBams(m), chiefolododo(m), faites(f), unearthed(m), factualscomedy(m), adisajoshua(m), peachesandroses(f), round1, centboy123456(m), Innovictor, olaolu39(m), gabbyabbey, pwettyesther(f), trojanjay, Nellybobo(m), almsofgold, venai(m), Thryphosa(m), xamster(m), Jibola10(m), Josh64(m), chyima(f), egift(m), xamuel17(m), Csami(m), soochukwu(m), WhoDeyThere(m), SaAbbas(m), klexycole(m), holakunle69(m), BankManager(m), obijexx, okeythaone, yurme(m), magni101(m), Salmoneus(m), Crying4NIGERIA(m), bestpunterever, lampard01, sigmapompe(m), femu(m), 00Ademi(m), Ebubeslym(m), chikarson(m), ojun50(m), Thisnut(m), OfficialNNB, Colcol, shootsight(m), Sodiq3(m), naijafella(m), bongo007(m), Holyrule(m), georgementday(m), Arisheloaded(m), godunia(m), Mubarack44(m), swish9(m), JayChk(f), DthCount400, AngryArmani, irynterri(f), Oseni007(m), Yorisb, danduchi(m), Aphrygian, Liftedhands, debque(m), opribo(m), odumosu94(m), boluwaay(m), idefua, teeboy99, nobullshit(m), dohyn(m), bebene, egopersonified(f), vitrendy4eva, judemmesoma(m), jellea(m), Dreamwaker(m), jjwaterfalls(f), Wfaluse, earldoyex(m), DjHypno(m), annuity45(m), azuza, Ofunaofu, maxwellontop(m), Jeffrey12(m), Neddyogu(m), chiomababy22(f), phemocheee(m), Success5313(m), Xbee007(m), DWJOBScom(m), 9jawear, dogoFara(f), Geeman777(m), ife01(m), witgig, Darla(f), Kondomatic(m), bbsteve(m), Agunne, MrWhite007(m), Yames70(m), uwakwekamubu(m), Blurryface(m), Marvel1206, eurozone1(m), HIScraziness(m), senatorbayor(m), Elfree, DrVictor(m), snakie86, YoungSharawy4444(m), blizyzino(m), Omojymoh(m), dolphinife, Eveluv(f), ikubese, siddoggg(m), J0nyb0y(m), numericalguy(m), alabi0040(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Deseo(f), Tos87(m), oddessey007(m) and 240 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29