The airline posted three photos of the fantasy plane. It showed normal seating on the top floor and half of the middle floor with a games room and park in the rear. The bottom floor has a pool with deck chairs and shrubbery.



The name of the plane: APR001.



See below how some twitter users who actually fell for this reacted..



On April 1st I assume everything is a lie My phone is telling me that battery is low thinking that I don't know today is April foolz day....I swear I won't charge itOn April 1st I assume everything is a lie 17 Likes 3 Shares

nice sense of humour 2 Likes

chei... ingenuity at its best 1 Like 1 Share

April 1st is for weed ppl 2 Likes

, i just took some beans spiced with weed, i won't wake up till 5pm and that girl has been calling since 5am telling me she's at my gate(all the way from ikeja) , thinking i will fall for her trick, no o not me, i just took some beans spiced with weed, i won't wake up till 5pm 6 Likes 1 Share

HISTORY OF APRIL FOOL



April 1 is named "FOOL'S DAY" after Steve April. He was born on 1st April 1579. He inherited and lost all his father's assets. He did 105 business in his life time. At d age of 19 he married a 61 old woman. She divorced him after a year because of his foolishness. So everyone started calling him as father of the fools. The 1st of April is actually dedicated to him since it's his birthday.

He used to read all kind of fake stories like you are doing now. You are angry because I totally got you.



April fool... Enjoy your day.



HAPPY NEW MONTH and may this month bring more of God's blessings upon your life.



Amen. 13 Likes

Lolzz... Can't they still make it

Haba who is this April of a fool here in AlabaRago we don't know her

lmao

Them try wella.

It can be built. 1 Like

U people (Emirates) better tell us it is an April Fool Edition b4 Fayose turns it against u.

Ok

OKAY OOO

SEE retweets

Dont be suprised when its actually built...

Nigerians are the real fools.



Thinking it will get better.





Some idiots will be on nairaland liking tribal comments.







Quote me and See if thunder will not fire you.

...... Now e come dey say APRIL FOOL . E dey mad Why i go borrow person my t-shirt and still go slimfit am...... Now e come dey say APRIL FOOL. E dey mad 2 Likes

I totally forgot to prank people sef. How foolish can forgetfulness be?

N

As per April fools day.

Na so that my side chick almost gave me a heart attack by calling me early morning to inform me that she missed her period and she is three weeks pregnant.

I gave her two months suspension after that. She has been begging but I am like

Before you know now those over sabi oyinbo go wan try do am...



Them sabi take risk die...



Just like this slay mugu...

what a wawu 1 Like