Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by dainformant(m): 9:45am
Emirates Airlines on Friday revealed plans for a giant jet that would include a grassy park, a swimming pool and a game room. But the grand plan appears to have come with a punchline: it was all an April Fool’s joke.

The airline posted three photos of the fantasy plane. It showed normal seating on the top floor and half of the middle floor with a games room and park in the rear. The bottom floor has a pool with deck chairs and shrubbery.

The name of the plane: APR001.

See below how some twitter users who actually fell for this reacted..

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/epic-see-how-emirates-airline.html

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by dainformant(m): 9:47am
see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/epic-see-how-emirates-airline.html

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by farano(f): 9:51am
My phone is telling me that battery is low thinking that I don't know today is April foolz day....I swear I won't charge it grin grin grin On April 1st I assume everything is a lie grin

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by ChangeIsCostant: 9:54am
nice sense of humour

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by uzoclinton(m): 9:54am
chei... ingenuity at its best

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by PrinzCarter(m): 10:06am
April 1st is for weed ppl

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Epositive(m): 10:09am
and that girl has been calling since 5am telling me she's at my gate(all the way from ikeja) , thinking i will fall for her trick, no o not me grin , i just took some beans spiced with weed, i won't wake up till 5pm grin

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Dandsome: 11:01am
HISTORY OF APRIL FOOL

April 1 is named "FOOL'S DAY" after Steve April. He was born on 1st April 1579. He inherited and lost all his father's assets. He did 105 business in his life time. At d age of 19 he married a 61 old woman. She divorced him after a year because of his foolishness. So everyone started calling him as father of the fools. The 1st of April is actually dedicated to him since it's his birthday.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.


He used to read all kind of fake stories like you are doing now. You are angry because I totally got you.

April fool... Enjoy your day.

HAPPY NEW MONTH and may this month bring more of God's blessings upon your life.

Amen.

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by HarmonyDee(f): 11:02am
Lolzz... Can't they still make it
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Phiniter(m): 11:02am
Haba who is this April of a fool here in AlabaRago we don't know her undecided
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by BruzMoney(m): 11:03am
lmao
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by HQuadreal(m): 11:03am
Them try wella.
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Billyonaire: 11:03am
It can be built.

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Olalekanbanky1(m): 11:03am
U people (Emirates) better tell us it is an April Fool Edition b4 Fayose turns it against u.
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by SuperSuave(m): 11:04am
grin
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by biggerboyc(m): 11:04am
Ok
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by DollarAngel(m): 11:04am
OKAY OOO
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by nigconnect(m): 11:04am
grin grin grin grin grin grin SEE retweets
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Abajosax007(m): 11:05am
Dont be suprised when its actually built...
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by lampard01: 11:05am
Nigerians are the real fools.

Thinking it will get better.


Some idiots will be on nairaland liking tribal comments.



Quote me and See if thunder will not fire you.
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by ajalawole(m): 11:05am
Why i go borrow person my t-shirt and still go slimfit amsad...... Now e come dey say APRIL FOOLshocked. E dey mad sad

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by unclezuma: 11:05am
grin
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by megareal(f): 11:05am
I totally forgot to prank people sef. How foolish can forgetfulness be? lipsrsealed undecided
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by obembet(m): 11:06am
N
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by alexistaiwo: 11:06am
As per April fools day.
Na so that my side chick almost gave me a heart attack by calling me early morning to inform me that she missed her period and she is three weeks pregnant.
I gave her two months suspension after that. She has been begging but I am like

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by sylvar02(m): 11:07am
Before you know now those over sabi oyinbo go wan try do am...

Them sabi take risk die...

Just like this slay mugu...

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 11:07am
what a wawu

Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by uzoclinton(m): 11:08am
ajalawole:
Why i go borrow person my t-shirt and still go slimfit amsad...... Now e come dey say APRIL FOOLshocked. E dey mad sad
lmao. lol
Re: Emirates Airline Celebrates The April Fool's Day With This Insane Jet by Motion123: 11:08am
lipsrsealed

