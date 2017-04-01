₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by ebubelaila: 11:00am
Cossy Orijakor who has begged that controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who was arrested by Port-Harcourt based Pastor, David Ibiyeomie, has regretted not arresting Pastors who defamed her during her bestiality saga.
Recall that in 2009, news of Nollywood Diva (Cossy Orjiakor) having sex with a dog made headlines. According to Cossy, she expected Kemi to be arrested by her Father, Obasanjo, Mr Kosoko and other Actors, not a Pastor.
Here's what she wrote;
"I expected Mrs kemi ... to be locked up by her father, Obasanjo, Mr Kosoko or other Actors.....but a pastor!!!!... Hahhaha that really beats my imagination. Well.... Maybe I should have reported each and every pastor that defamed me during the dog saga. Yes they preached... During the ordeal..... after the whole frame up. I was hurting. I was alone. I was a poor Little girl trying to find her way.. Trying to understand life. I was called all sorts of names. ...pastors preached. The congregation moaned and rain curses to the name that brought shame to womanhood.
Hahahhahahha, My mum was in church somewhere in Abuja. The pastor preached about this fake sermon. The lust after money... The girl that slept with dog just for #10,000 dollars, Who is she then to challenge the pastor.. Well she was just the mother to the girl that supposedly slept with dog. She simply left the church and never went back..... My father wasn't spared either.. In Anambra .. They gathered in the church and went to my village house to rain curses on the girl who brought immense shame to the church and the village.
My father knew it was just a movie. So never really cared. I was withdrawn. I was hurting.. How can an award winning performance I was paid only #30,000 naira brought me so much head ache and pains. How can the pastors believe such lies. Didn't they call on God for guidance before preaching and prosecuting me back then. The magazine made lots of money off the image they created of me. The jobs stopped coming. From a young starlet I went down to zero.. All hope was lost....I thank God I didn't take a leap of fate into the now popular eko bridge...
The people I looked up to described me in unimaginable ways. That's when I really decided that most pastors have lost touch with God. I forgave them all. The magazine... The pastors. ... Do you know the true identity of the man that turned me in to a love-vendor?...... Do you know the true identity of Iyanu?... Same old stories...... I leave you to do the calculation. Because Mr? Real profession is written in ungrateful Delilah. And if they come after me again Hahahahahhaha.... Everyone goes down."
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by MJBOLT(m): 11:04am
pastorpreneurs pretending to be men of God
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by labanji(m): 5:00pm
Controversial Boobs Slayer cossy, You can equally lock her up in between your Bo0bs as that would be a good option too
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by uzoclinton(m): 5:00pm
Even cossy Don dey air her own views.. hmm...
as for that so called man of jah... Na jah go judge your matter
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by admax(m): 5:00pm
Foolish people.
No one cautioned her when she was busy slandering the Pastor for years but they were all laughing. Sameway they are insulting Apostle Sulaiman despite the fact that steph is busy running her mouth without concrete evidence.
Don't drag any Pastor into this, she should prove the allegation or rot in jail. Those Pastors are human not spirit.
I wish all men of God will start suing those lying against them to serve as a detterent to the other antiChrist.
Freeze is next!
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by martineverest(m): 5:00pm
In other words, it's weird that devils are now calmer than pastors
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by Suavepaschal: 5:00pm
Comment oooooo
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by lastmaster(m): 5:01pm
ok
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by jazinogold(m): 5:01pm
see who dy tok....pot calling kettle black! Aunty Kemi dy use her mouth hustle, you na your body u dy use hustle!
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by ProfTea20: 5:01pm
hmmm....okay
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by IamAirforce1: 5:01pm
Your own mumu is far bigger than your breasts
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by Dottore: 5:02pm
One thing I like about Cossy is that she's well aware that big boobs are anomaly and thus overrated yet she turned hers to swag and drawing attention to herself to stay relevant.
Like I've always said, most boobs are better off in their cage (bra). When you see them outside the cage, you will cry.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by kbams241: 5:03pm
Hey
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by Ebuka478(m): 5:04pm
Lol, do you really blame the people who believed the story about you sleeping with dogs
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by Mophasa: 5:04pm
When oloshos can forgive. ..But a so called pastor can't forgive.
Smh
#FreeKemi
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by ibkgab001: 5:04pm
Bob cossy carry your nunu away we don't want ... This is not the matter of fresh milk and its coordinate
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by dessz(m): 5:05pm
I don't care about the post but I care about those front tyres choiii see b0Obs
I no know wetin my eye go find but if u look at cossy's picture again u will see red ünderw3ar ... may god deliver my eyes
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by chiefboomite204(f): 5:05pm
God will help us
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by Moletemike: 5:06pm
KEMI OLUNLOYO IS A MAD WOMAN. HER FATHER HAS CURSED HER ALREADY.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by somadinho10: 5:06pm
This is my kind of woman not girls with big beast and flat nyash that resemble capital P
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by sisisioge: 5:07pm
Hmmm...baby girl, I'm so surprised too. Sorry about your past ordeal. We are all humans, the superhuman claimers are the worst! Pele.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by TinaAnita(f): 5:07pm
A pastor locking someone up for saying something against him isn't a good sign. The pastor needs to ask God for forgiveness
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by Moletemike: 5:08pm
OBASANJOS REACTION TO THIS CRAZY B1TCH KEMI BEING LOCKED UP.....
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by oshe11(m): 5:08pm
Mehn.....
I almost missed the front page but nw dat I av it all to myself I dnt even knw wat to comment
LEMME GO AND MEET SEYI LAW TO ADVICE ME ON WAT TO COMMENT
TO THOSE OF U THAT LOST TODAY ON MERRYBET PLEASE GO AND COLLECT UR MONI COS ITS APRIL FOOL
THE REAL MATCHES NA TOMORO
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by AngelicBeing: 5:08pm
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by MrTypist: 5:09pm
But why all these god of men no dey forgive person? But na dem dey preach forgiveness pass.
On the contrary,
Did Cossy sleep with a dog as alleged?
Click like for a YES and share for a NO.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" by emmabest2000(m): 5:10pm
oshe11:
COMMENT BOOBS nao ...
