The sad incidence of the death of a JUMIA delivery man who was murdered on duty has led many to think of safer methods and systems which courier companys can adopt.



A friend attempted to do so yesterday...

It's time to look at the possibility of using drones in Nigeria. 2 Likes

It's time to look at the possibility of using drones in Nigeria.

Drones to follow each delivery man? Drones to follow each delivery man? 6 Likes

Drones to follow each delivery man?

Not really. I am talking about cargo drones here. They are small drones that will help deliver goods to a particular destination. Not really. I am talking about cargo drones here. They are small drones that will help deliver goods to a particular destination. 5 Likes

Not really. I am talking about cargo drones here. They are small drones that will help deliver goods to a particular destination.

Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down. Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down. 14 Likes

Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down. Yeah, that's true. Yeah, that's true.

Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down.

Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down.

Lol @ shoot 'em down. Unfortunately and as good as that idea sounds, everything good that kicks off in the country always gets abused at some point along the line. How will this country move forward with that kinda mindset and value systems from a larger percentage of it's population?



Some useless guys go still rob drone Lol @ shoot 'em down. Unfortunately and as good as that idea sounds, everything good that kicks off in the country always gets abused at some point along the line. How will this country move forward with that kinda mindset and value systems from a larger percentage of it's population?Some useless guys go still rob drone 4 Likes

Lol @ shoot 'em down. Unfortunately and as good as that idea sounds, everything good that kicks off in the country always gets abused at some point along the line. How will this country move forward with that kinda mindset and value systems from a larger percentage of it's population?



Some useless guys go still rob drone





It is well with Nigeria It is well with Nigeria

Excellent mentality. I love the fact that people are not just complaining, but thinking of solutions.



I second the idea of having public places as designated collection centres. 5 Likes

Good point. Open places, less problems. It's a risk those couriers face every time they deliver in a strange area

As a jumia sales consultant I always recommend the pick up station for my customers

Drones to follow each delivery man? I tire I tire 1 Like

Excellent mentality. I love the fact that people are not just complaining, but thinking of solutions.



I second the idea of having public places as designated collection centres. good point. The first time I've seen a "reaction" that's actually a "suggestion for a solution" good point. The first time I've seen a "reaction" that's actually a "suggestion for a solution"

It's time to look at the possibility of using drones in Nigeria. we may get there soon but that would require a station for monitoring the drones and when NEPA take light, wahala go dey we may get there soon but that would require a station for monitoring the drones and when NEPA take light, wahala go dey 2 Likes

I just ordered from Konga and I gave my office address.I believe the meeting point should be a neutral place like nearest public outlet like shoprite,office,eatery etc. It's safer for both parties. Who knows when this konga or olx or Jiji people are impersonated. Things happen

The moment you start tweaking the payment on delivery method to the extent that the buyer would leave his or her house to go collect the item somewhere else, the service becomes defeated sort of. I really don't know why everything that is being introduced to make life easier for us, gets abused in naija. Sometimes, I feel this country is a cursed land. I think for a start, delivery men should be warned not to enter into people's houses. Anyone who orders an item, should be able to come out of the house to the gate where passersby would be able to see them. 4 Likes

nice one.. but u never know Niger them go find way run the street if they want to..



we only good at innovating negativity

Every town and city should have their own pick up centres that you'll pay to their cashier on the spot or you come with bank tellers.

Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down. it would be a night delivery when boys have hibernated it would be a night delivery when boys have hibernated

Not really. I am talking about cargo drones here. They are small drones that will help deliver goods to a particular destination. boyz will be hunting drones like they be hunting birds



Some with catapults boyz will be hunting drones like they be hunting birdsSome with catapults

As a jumia sales consultant I always recommend the pick up station for my customers

RECENTLY, Y IS JUMIA REQUESTING 4 ATM DETAILS B4 ONE COMPLETES A REQUEST. AM SOMEONE WHO DON'T LIKE PUTTING MY ATM DETAILS ONLINE. I PREFER GOING TO DER CENTER, PAY N PICK UP MY GOODS. BUT LATELY, IT'S LIKE DEY HAVE REMOVED DAT OPTION. RECENTLY, Y IS JUMIA REQUESTING 4 ATM DETAILS B4 ONE COMPLETES A REQUEST. AM SOMEONE WHO DON'T LIKE PUTTING MY ATM DETAILS ONLINE. I PREFER GOING TO DER CENTER, PAY N PICK UP MY GOODS. BUT LATELY, IT'S LIKE DEY HAVE REMOVED DAT OPTION.

Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down.

They will still kidnap or arrest the drone



The best option is to cap the POD. so any amount from 20k should pay before delivery They will still kidnap or arrest the droneThe best option is to cap the POD. so any amount from 20k should pay before delivery

It is very wicked of men to order what u can't pay for. I buy things online well from jumia to konga to aliexpress. U deliver I pay period. I even like having my order at open place not my house

good ideas from wise Nigerians

All because of three idiots that couldn't stay out of crime. Only God know the kind of blood flowing in their veins.

Delivery men must never ever enter into a customers compound, house or office ...let all deliveries be concluded in the open streets

RECENTLY, Y IS JUMIA REQUESTING 4 ATM DETAILS B4 ONE COMPLETES A REQUEST. AM SOMEONE WHO DON'T LIKE PUTTING MY ATM DETAILS ONLINE. I PREFER GOING TO DER CENTER, PAY N PICK UP MY GOODS. BUT LATELY, IT'S LIKE DEY HAVE REMOVED DAT OPTION.

I noticed it too.... But its because of the volume of items that re left unpicked by customers...... More reason I would also suggest that items should be ordered only tru certified trained jumia sales reps or consultants I noticed it too.... But its because of the volume of items that re left unpicked by customers...... More reason I would also suggest that items should be ordered only tru certified trained jumia sales reps or consultants

Not really. I am talking about cargo drones here. They are small drones that will help deliver goods to a particular destination. hmmmm I COMMEND U FOR THIS IDEA..... hmmmm I COMMEND U FOR THIS IDEA.....