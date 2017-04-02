₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by donnie(m): 11:03am On Apr 01
The sad incidence of the death of a JUMIA delivery man who was murdered on duty has led many to think of safer methods and systems which courier companys can adopt.
A friend attempted to do so yesterday...
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by edewojames(m): 1:07pm On Apr 01
It's time to look at the possibility of using drones in Nigeria.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Bobomilk: 1:10pm On Apr 01
rip
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by donnie(m): 1:11pm On Apr 01
edewojames:
Drones to follow each delivery man?
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by edewojames(m): 3:54pm On Apr 01
donnie:
Not really. I am talking about cargo drones here. They are small drones that will help deliver goods to a particular destination.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by donnie(m): 4:08pm On Apr 01
edewojames:
Oowk yeah... provided boyz dont shoot them down.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by edewojames(m): 4:18pm On Apr 01
donnie:Yeah, that's true.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by ceaser: 10:07pm On Apr 01
donnie:
donnie:
Lol @ shoot 'em down. Unfortunately and as good as that idea sounds, everything good that kicks off in the country always gets abused at some point along the line. How will this country move forward with that kinda mindset and value systems from a larger percentage of it's population?
Some useless guys go still rob drone
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by donnie(m): 10:34pm On Apr 01
ceaser:
It is well with Nigeria
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by naijacutee(f): 4:10am
Excellent mentality. I love the fact that people are not just complaining, but thinking of solutions.
I second the idea of having public places as designated collection centres.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Tazdroid(m): 7:41am
Good point. Open places, less problems. It's a risk those couriers face every time they deliver in a strange area
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by MVLOX(m): 7:41am
As a jumia sales consultant I always recommend the pick up station for my customers
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Oyind18: 7:42am
donnie:I tire
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Tazdroid(m): 7:44am
naijacutee:good point. The first time I've seen a "reaction" that's actually a "suggestion for a solution"
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Tazdroid(m): 7:45am
edewojames:we may get there soon but that would require a station for monitoring the drones and when NEPA take light, wahala go dey
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by sweetyinks(f): 7:46am
I just ordered from Konga and I gave my office address.I believe the meeting point should be a neutral place like nearest public outlet like shoprite,office,eatery etc. It's safer for both parties. Who knows when this konga or olx or Jiji people are impersonated. Things happen
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by chronique(m): 7:46am
The moment you start tweaking the payment on delivery method to the extent that the buyer would leave his or her house to go collect the item somewhere else, the service becomes defeated sort of. I really don't know why everything that is being introduced to make life easier for us, gets abused in naija. Sometimes, I feel this country is a cursed land. I think for a start, delivery men should be warned not to enter into people's houses. Anyone who orders an item, should be able to come out of the house to the gate where passersby would be able to see them.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by tetula123(m): 7:47am
nice one.. but u never know Niger them go find way run the street if they want to..
we only good at innovating negativity
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by ojobabafemi(m): 7:47am
Every town and city should have their own pick up centres that you'll pay to their cashier on the spot or you come with bank tellers.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Tazdroid(m): 7:47am
donnie:it would be a night delivery when boys have hibernated
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by dacza: 7:48am
edewojames:boyz will be hunting drones like they be hunting birds
Some with catapults
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by sakalisis(m): 7:53am
Good
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by buchilino(m): 7:53am
MVLOX:
RECENTLY, Y IS JUMIA REQUESTING 4 ATM DETAILS B4 ONE COMPLETES A REQUEST. AM SOMEONE WHO DON'T LIKE PUTTING MY ATM DETAILS ONLINE. I PREFER GOING TO DER CENTER, PAY N PICK UP MY GOODS. BUT LATELY, IT'S LIKE DEY HAVE REMOVED DAT OPTION.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by dokunbam(m): 7:54am
donnie:
They will still kidnap or arrest the drone
The best option is to cap the POD. so any amount from 20k should pay before delivery
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Nwachukwu1986(m): 7:55am
It is very wicked of men to order what u can't pay for. I buy things online well from jumia to konga to aliexpress. U deliver I pay period. I even like having my order at open place not my house
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by toyinjimoh(m): 7:55am
good ideas from wise Nigerians
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by ziccoit: 7:55am
All because of three idiots that couldn't stay out of crime. Only God know the kind of blood flowing in their veins.
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by SalamRushdie: 7:58am
Delivery men must never ever enter into a customers compound, house or office ...let all deliveries be concluded in the open streets
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by generaluthman: 7:58am
Nice 1
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by MVLOX(m): 8:00am
buchilino:
I noticed it too.... But its because of the volume of items that re left unpicked by customers...... More reason I would also suggest that items should be ordered only tru certified trained jumia sales reps or consultants
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by OKUCHI11(m): 8:00am
edewojames:hmmmm I COMMEND U FOR THIS IDEA.....
|Re: #JumiaNigeria Nigerians Recommend Adjustments To Courier Companys Delivery Model by Cutie09: 8:03am
edewojames:
Drones I can't see that happening in the next 10 years reason is cause of internet services and also power supply don't know what others think
