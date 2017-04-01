₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
There were incredible scenes at Namatama Grounds in Livingstone, on Friday evening as hundreds of church goers thronged controversial Nigerian Prophet Anointed Andrew CFM who is popularly known as SEER 1, leader of The Christ Freedom Ministries (CFM) bringing the place to a complete standstill.
Extra security forces from around the City of Livingstone had to come out to assist in crowd control and traffic movement.
The crusade was miracle filled. Close to five thousand people were alleged to have been in attendance with many giving their lives to Christ.
Mighty Miracles such as MIRACLE MONEY, Healing, deliverance and many more took place at the crusade.
Hundreds of people who attended his crusade still wanted more and sought to get a touch from the Prophet of God. The front car park at the grounds was brought to a standstill as people pressed forward to try and touch him and many tried to get pictures of him.
Prophet Seer 1 looked dapper in a colourful white jacket,with white trousers and designer brown shoes.
The prophet is headed back to Lusaka ahead of his Miracle service taking place at the New Mandevu basic school opposite OYDC today
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/prophet-seer-1-brings-city-of.html?m=1
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by policy12: 12:41pm
Another pastoprenuer.. ..
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Amberon: 2:51pm
Did this pastor steal your money?
policy12:
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Epositive(m): 3:08pm
upcoming pastor
have you been to shiloh before? i doubt it
my case is different
1000th post
#positivevibes
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by oshe11(m): 3:09pm
wow
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 3:09pm
Hmm
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Dandsome: 3:09pm
Hmmmm. Pastor Don hammer
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Epositive(m): 3:09pm
policy12:
pastorprenuer, are you planning to create your own dictionary ni
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:10pm
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by ElPhenomenal(m): 3:10pm
Better business
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 3:11pm
Touch not my anointing and do my prophet no harm.
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Jodforex(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Richie0974: 3:11pm
Tell him to organise a crusade like that in Canada or any A list country to see if he'll attract a crowd as massive as this. Truth is Africans keep getting gullible as each day passes bye seeking unfounded miracles, one would think that based on the controversies surrounding this man people won't budge but the reverse is the case.
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Uzoigwe1(m): 3:11pm
Wow.....
Naija all the way!!
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by barclayb(m): 3:11pm
:ow
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Oluwapresley(m): 3:11pm
I Rep Nigeria
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:11pm
It is well.
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by BruzMoney(m): 3:12pm
Africans and miracle are like Messi and goals.
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 3:12pm
Business is BOOOOOOMING!
all they wanna do is prophecy and miracles. but will Neve preach about love and doing what's right.
my mom went to see a priest who started a crusade back then in the South East. asked him to preach about love and things that people can do to make lives better. Priest said, "no time for that".
like i said Business is BOOOOOOMING!!!
Africa; a continent filled with religious people who are not godly.
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Debaddest(m): 3:12pm
I must become an entrepreneur, dnt even ask me what I want to be cos the lord just showed it to me now
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 3:12pm
Nigeria has the highest amount of prophets, bishop and imams but it's still a third world country, 60% of the citizens live below $2 daily, power supply is max 3 hours in 90% of the country, no scientific discovery, no contributions to the world development, still receiving aids in cash and food despite having an oil reserve of 90%; 6% less than Saudi Arabia and no love between neighbors of same or different tribe. Now it's either we are praying to the wrong God, or god is just a man found only in the pages of the Bible.
Ps: Jamaica, and Haiti are also intense in religious practice and guess what common with em and Nigeria? Hmm hmm, POVERTY.
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by ednut1(m): 3:13pm
Business of selling hope
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Mouthgag: 3:15pm
Gullible black asses
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Badgers14: 3:15pm
Gullible followers
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by Psyrus(m): 3:15pm
To God be all the glory
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by olrotimi(m): 3:15pm
So it's the pastor that drew the crowd abi? Continue.
Anyways, I hope he preached Jesus and not himself and I hope souls were saved.
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by frannyfat: 3:15pm
oshe11:
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by babseg(m): 3:18pm
Amberon:
Did he say his money was stolen
|Re: Prophet Anointed Andrew (SEER 1) Pulled Crowd In Zambian Crusade (Photos) by akigbemaru: 3:18pm
Richie0974:
