Extra security forces from around the City of Livingstone had to come out to assist in crowd control and traffic movement.



The crusade was miracle filled. Close to five thousand people were alleged to have been in attendance with many giving their lives to Christ.



Mighty Miracles such as MIRACLE MONEY, Healing, deliverance and many more took place at the crusade.



Hundreds of people who attended his crusade still wanted more and sought to get a touch from the Prophet of God. The front car park at the grounds was brought to a standstill as people pressed forward to try and touch him and many tried to get pictures of him.



Prophet Seer 1 looked dapper in a colourful white jacket,with white trousers and designer brown shoes.



The prophet is headed back to Lusaka ahead of his Miracle service taking place at the New Mandevu basic school opposite OYDC today



c



sar33:

More more more

Another pastoprenuer.. .. 5 Likes

policy12:



Another pastoprenuer.. .. Did this pastor steal your money? 12 Likes





have you been to shiloh before? i doubt it



my case is different





1000th post



#positivevibes upcoming pastorhave you been to shiloh before? i doubt itmy case is different1000th post#positivevibes 3 Likes

wow

Hmm

Hmmmm. Pastor Don hammer

policy12:



Another pastoprenuer.. ..

pastorprenuer, are you planning to create your own dictionary ni pastorprenuer, are you planning to create your own dictionary ni 1 Like

1 Like

Better business

Touch not my anointing and do my prophet no harm.

1 Like

Tell him to organise a crusade like that in Canada or any A list country to see if he'll attract a crowd as massive as this. Truth is Africans keep getting gullible as each day passes bye seeking unfounded miracles, one would think that based on the controversies surrounding this man people won't budge but the reverse is the case. 10 Likes 1 Share

Wow.....



Naija all the way!!

:ow

I Rep Nigeria

It is well.

Africans and miracle are like Messi and goals. 2 Likes 1 Share

Business is BOOOOOOMING!

all they wanna do is prophecy and​ miracles. but will Neve preach about love and doing what's right.

my mom went to see a priest who started a crusade back then in the South East. asked him to preach about love and things that people can do to make lives better. Priest said, "no time for that".

like i said Business is BOOOOOOMING!!!

Africa; a continent filled with religious people who are not godly. 5 Likes

I must become an entrepreneur, dnt even ask me what I want to be cos the lord just showed it to me now

Nigeria has the highest amount of prophets, bishop and imams but it's still a third world country, 60% of the citizens live below $2 daily, power supply is max 3 hours in 90% of the country, no scientific discovery, no contributions to the world development, still receiving aids in cash and food despite having an oil reserve of 90%; 6% less than Saudi Arabia and no love between neighbors of same or different tribe. Now it's either we are praying to the wrong God, or god is just a man found only in the pages of the Bible.



Ps: Jamaica, and Haiti are also intense in religious practice and guess what common with em and Nigeria? Hmm hmm, POVERTY. 6 Likes 1 Share

Business of selling hope 1 Like

Gullible black asses

Gullible followers

To God be all the glory

So it's the pastor that drew the crowd abi? Continue.

Anyways, I hope he preached Jesus and not himself and I hope souls were saved.

oshe11:

wow

Amberon:

Did this pastor steal your money?

Did he say his money was stolen Did he say his money was stolen