|Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by voiceoftheupcom: 12:23pm On Apr 01
MEET LAGOSIAN FEMALE STREET BOXER AS SHE BEATS A MALE BOXER IN TRAINING (PICS/VIDEO)
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/04/meet-lagosian-female-street-boxer-as.html
This Lady was spotted at a local field in alagbado Lagos field were a lot of people gathered to watch her ,as she fought courageously with a male opponent in a training match arranged by the coach. No doubt this female boxer is talented but the question is can you marry female boxer like her .
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGVuMEHAXyo
See More Photos
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:32pm On Apr 01
the lady beat the boy
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by bazzyblings: 5:03pm
Me no care o. Am the first to comment ... anyone above me should call for a fight ...
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Millz404(m): 5:03pm
Me na just breast i go d punch
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by profmsboi(m): 5:03pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by dfrost: 5:03pm
NLders will not kill somebody. Where is the proof of beating? Kai!
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by lovelyjay: 5:04pm
Wow up we
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Jetleeee: 5:04pm
....
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Richie0974: 5:04pm
Op, can't you see the guy is not throwing the punches well. If you were pitched against a female, would you really fight her like you would fight a guy.
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by 1Rebel: 5:04pm
And this is news because?
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 5:04pm
That's how you people will send people to their early graves. From the look of things, the kind was fighting softly in order not to damage the girl's destiny. For the girl mind na, she don graduate from fighting with girls, now na boy level she dey. One dey she go meet one guy wey no get joy, wey go help her reset her destiny and future in a single punch which will put her at a temporary disillusionment that will last for 7 days. Only then will she know tat khaki and leather no be mate.
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by otunbabadok(m): 5:04pm
Eleyi gidi gan
Oya where is Mike Tyson and Hollyfield. Give Lai Ali
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Friedyokes: 5:04pm
Marry?!!
So if I make mistake cheat small
My own don finish be dat
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Okpuamu(m): 5:04pm
The man is a disgrace to our manhood. Imagine that Lepa girl.
That is the the type of girl that should be fighting for gender equality not that efulefu Adichie..
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by adorablepepple(f): 5:05pm
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by marvwhite: 5:05pm
j
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by oshe11(m): 5:05pm
Mehn....
That her Knock Out Blow cn take down Mayweather
Since I cnt watch d video, cnt I Imagine it too
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Jacksparr0w127: 5:05pm
That boy is just a lazy ass. He be like person wey ogogoro don turn to white
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by yusuf0876: 5:05pm
dis na real wah
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Debaddest(m): 5:05pm
If I ever marry this one.... I think we will act another version of War room
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Smartsyn(m): 5:05pm
They go arrange one kpalasa man give the girl, and she take am shine..
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by AlexCk: 5:06pm
With the wahala 4 the country, person fit beat Mike Tyson sef
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Dongreat(m): 5:06pm
Yeah right? Dude the girl trained with is so out of shape that he will make Mr Ibu or Okon look like triple H.
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by fmarshal(m): 5:06pm
Na wa o! It's just a sparring session jor! Not saying she couldn't beat him when sh*t hits the fan though.
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Swegzfreak: 5:07pm
BTW
Swegzfreak:
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Acetyl(m): 5:07pm
Marry who? Make she comot my teeth
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by davibid: 5:08pm
#Confirmed
What a man can do
Women can also do better
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by nNEOo(m): 5:08pm
No be every guy be boy let alone MAN
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by TheBlessedMAN: 5:08pm
I dey pity her husband....
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Izzystevens: 5:08pm
Obvioulsy the guy soft pedaled for her.
Were it to be a male opponent, he would hit harder.
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by skarz: 5:08pm
nice...If I be her brother I go dey fear her like mad
|Re: Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) by Jossyroyal1(m): 5:09pm
THE GUY RIGHT NOW
