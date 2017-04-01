Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Lagos Female Street Boxer Beats A Male Boxer In Training (Video) (22409 Views)

source:



This Lady was spotted at a local field in alagbado Lagos field were a lot of people gathered to watch her ,as she fought courageously with a male opponent in a training match arranged by the coach. No doubt this female boxer is talented but the question is can you marry female boxer like her .



Watch Video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGVuMEHAXyo



the lady beat the boy 32 Likes 1 Share

Me no care o. Am the first to comment ... anyone above me should call for a fight ... 1 Like

Me na just breast i go d punch 9 Likes

Hmmm

NLders will not kill somebody. Where is the proof of beating? Kai! NLders will not kill somebody. Where is the proof of beating? Kai! 23 Likes 1 Share

Wow up we

....

Op, can't you see the guy is not throwing the punches well. If you were pitched against a female, would you really fight her like you would fight a guy. 62 Likes 2 Shares

And this is news because? 1 Like 1 Share

That's how you people will send people to their early graves. From the look of things, the kind was fighting softly in order not to damage the girl's destiny. For the girl mind na, she don graduate from fighting with girls, now na boy level she dey. One dey she go meet one guy wey no get joy, wey go help her reset her destiny and future in a single punch which will put her at a temporary disillusionment that will last for 7 days. Only then will she know tat khaki and leather no be mate. 67 Likes 4 Shares

Eleyi gidi gan

Oya where is Mike Tyson and Hollyfield. Give Lai Ali

Marry?!!

So if I make mistake cheat small

My own don finish be dat 9 Likes

The man is a disgrace to our manhood. Imagine that Lepa girl.



That is the the type of girl that should be fighting for gender equality not that efulefu Adichie.. 2 Likes 1 Share

j

Mehn....







That her Knock Out Blow cn take down Mayweather











Since I cnt watch d video, cnt I Imagine it too 5 Likes

That boy is just a lazy ass. He be like person wey ogogoro don turn to white 1 Like

dis na real wah

If I ever marry this one.... I think we will act another version of War room

They go arrange one kpalasa man give the girl, and she take am shine..

With the wahala 4 the country, person fit beat Mike Tyson sef 1 Like

Yeah right? Dude the girl trained with is so out of shape that he will make Mr Ibu or Okon look like triple H.

Na wa o! It's just a sparring session jor! Not saying she couldn't beat him when sh*t hits the fan though. 3 Likes











BTW

Marry who? Make she comot my teeth









What a man can do







Women can also do better









#ConfirmedWhat a man can doWomen can also do better

MAN No be every guy be boy let alone

I dey pity her husband....

Obvioulsy the guy soft pedaled for her.



Were it to be a male opponent, he would hit harder. 5 Likes

nice...If I be her brother I go dey fear her like mad