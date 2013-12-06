₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by robosky02(m): 12:24pm
EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s arrest makes perfect sense
For the past couple of days, social media has been abuzz over the arrest of controversial blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo over a post she published on her blog in which she accused popular Port-Harcourt pastor and the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyomie of adultery. Her arraignment before a Magistrate Court together with one Samuel Walson, the publisher of a local tabloid in Port-Harcourt while dressed in prisoners’ clothes caused quite a furore online.
But what really are the facts of the case?
Omololu-Olunloyo was first arrested on the 17th of March in Ibadan by the police under the Cybercrime Act and the Criminal Code Act for publishing a letter from a member of Pastor Ibiyomie’s church which accused him of corruption and being involved with actress Iyabo Ojo. She broke the news of her arrest on social media and was then driven to Port-Harcourt where she was arraigned before a magistrate for publication of defamatory matters alongside Walson who syndicated her story.
She was held in prison until 23rd March when she was to have the hearing for her bail application, but it was stalled by the absence of the magistrate due to his being indisposed. The bail hearing finally held yesterday and she and Walson were given bail in the sum of N200,000 and two civil servants who reside in Port-Harcourt to stand as sureties. The charge of cybercrime was also dropped against her for the court’s lack of jurisdiction to try the matter.
Unfortunately for her, she is still being held because she has another case against her on the same matter, this time before a Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt for defamation and false publishing. Also, all the charges against Walson have been dropped, leaving her alone to face the music.
As it stands currently, she is now facing a one-count charge of publication of defamatory charges before the Magistrate Court and the Federal High Court at the same time.
Also, while libel and slander are civil offences in Nigeria, defamation and false publishing are crimes under the Criminal Code Act (pdf) and a person found guilty of these is liable for up to two years in prison (Sections 373 – 375 of the Act) or seven years under the section with which she is being charged (Section 516A(1)).
This means that Omololu-Olunloyo is neither being held extra-judiciously nor being tried outside the ambit of the law. However, what is unusual is her wearing prison clothes to court, seeing as that she is not a convict and as such, should not be wearing clothes meant for prison inmates.
Her cases are still on-going with the one before the Chief Magistrate Court coming up next on the 20th of May, while the one before the Federal High Court has the dates of April 10th, 11th and 12th as the next court dates for accelerated hearing. Pastor Ibiyomie has already been summoned to appear as a witness and explain how he was affected by the publication.
We will continue to follow the case closely as it is likely to be a landmark case in Nigeria with respect to how bloggers and news sites publish news and content
https://ynaija.com/explainer-kemi-olunloyos-arrest-makes-perfect-sense/
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by robosky02(m): 12:43pm
check out her write up against men of God, her game didn't start today. this is the nonsense BLASPHEMY she put up againt repected men of God in 06.12.2013 ,
http://pulse.ng/gist/blasphemy-pastors-enoch-adeboye-and-david-oyedepo-are-gay-partners-kemi-omololu-olunloyo-id2565090.html
and
http://www.nairaland.com/1583864/kemi-omololu-blasphemous-statement-against-pastor
she really needs to be put in check
Blasphemy “Pastors Enoch Adeboye And David Oyedepo Are Gay Partners” - Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo
The last has not been heard of this controversial daughter of former Oyo State governor, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, Kemi Omololu-Olulonyo, as she has decided to once again, throw dirt the way of two of Nigeria’s most respected men of God, Pastor David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, and Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG).
The self-confessed man-hater, who has been a terror to many on social media, took to her blog a few days ago to say categorically that Pastors Oyedepo and Adeboye are homosexual partners. She said that one of pastors in RCCG sent her a message on how the two esteemed men of God were having homosexual sex in their private jets.
This is what she wrote on her blog:
“You will be surprised to know that some of these Nigerian Pastors commit the most heinous acts. I'm sure you have read in newspapers that a pastor raped a boy, girl or woman, a pastor supplied guns to armed robbers, a pastor stole money.
Nothing like my new investigation about Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor David Oyedepo; aside from being certified cult members like Jim Jones, they are also GAY!
They preach all this anti-gay poo to Christians when they were the pastors at Sodom and Gonorrhea. Yup, the land of STD in the BIBLE! Have you ever thought about what happens in those private jets while they are on their way to meetings in heaven?
Those two Christian leaders BANG each other onboard. Yes, Adeboye and Oyedepo are GAY and have a secret relationship. Add Pastor Tuberculosis and you will have a full blown party disease in Sodom and Gomorrah.
Remember when I was in Atlanta, I actually visited Bishop Eddie Long's church and he was GAY, all the time bleeping boys! Christians are FAKE in Nigeria!”
What do you make of this woman?
cc: AngelicBeing
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by AngelicBeing: 12:47pm
These 2 guys l quoted below have summarized my thought & position on this issue, l agree with both post 100 %, Kemi got what she deserves, she needs to be in jail for 6 months and flogged daily to reset her comatose brain, dont even preach forgiveness to me, it is up to the Nigerian laws to send her to jail but it rest with God to forgive her, the next person (s) to face the same treatment is freeze abi freezer, Stephanie Otobo and other bloggers assassinating & defaming people online
bezimo:
divicode:
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by JeffreyJamez(m): 12:52pm
She always claimed to know the law and all that, so she didn't know of the Cyber crime act ba.....Good for her.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by robosky02(m): 12:54pm
for all I care
she can remain there till..................
so that others will learn
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by BruzMoney(m): 3:20pm
This woman mouth will not kill her
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by burkingx(f): 3:21pm
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by skarz: 3:21pm
naso
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by goldedprince: 3:22pm
robosky02:WHAT IFF SHE IS SAYING THE TRUTH??
stop mentioning me. like i said she might be saying the truth.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by StainlessH(m): 3:23pm
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by donnie(m): 3:24pm
Correct, she and others like her should face the music
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by tintingz(m): 3:25pm
Lol, aunty Kemi has been tackling men of God for long and yet God or angels didn't fall from heaven to defend these so called men of God.
I thought they said "touch not my anointed", these men of God knows God and angels will not come from heaven to defend them, they resulted in taking her to court, using their pastoral influence to gain support from gullible religious Nigerians.
Aunty Kemi next time, no run your mouth like tap water.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by Ayblaize(m): 3:26pm
Is it only me that didn't read this?
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by lazeal: 3:27pm
I am in support of whatever punishment meted at her. For christ sake, there has been numerous attacks and accusations of late.
False accusations have sent people to untimely death.
Forget the fact that subject is pastor like some people are trying to play religious sentiments and to think she brought this on when Apostle Suleiman was still being accused and then expect the pastor not jump into action is laughable and silly.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by goldedprince: 3:27pm
goldedprince:
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by PunterTim(m): 3:27pm
Next - Linda Ikeji and Sowore
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by lazeal: 3:28pm
goldedprince:nonsense
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by numericalguy(m): 3:30pm
goldedprince:
Then she should provide concrete evidence and proofs as to whatever she said which is why she is court. The court is not against her, the court is a neutral place where everyone is given the opportunity to present his/her evidences.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by coolshegs10(m): 3:31pm
Sincerely, she looks beautiful and younger in the green gown. Who else noticed that.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by oyb(m): 3:31pm
whatever the case, a dangerous precedent is being set. . .
kemi olunoyo is an easy target because she is a tabloid/junk journalist/batshit crazy blogger
but tomorrow it could be someone posting something against the government
i am sure teh same people cheering are the same people who were shouting when the dss arrested a social media activist
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by coolshegs10(m): 3:32pm
She finally got what she disevered. Enough is enough.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by superior1: 3:32pm
Ok
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by slurryeye: 3:32pm
Blah blah blah
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by goldedprince: 3:32pm
numericalguy:to the people criticizing politicians, do they have concrete evidence?
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by davtosh: 3:34pm
AngelicBeing:
God bless you and the two writters
They nailed it
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by coolshegs10(m): 3:34pm
goldedprince:
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by Oppypoppy: 3:34pm
I never see diz kin woman b4
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by elliottibanga(m): 3:37pm
We have built up these so called "Men of God" beyond what and who they really are.
They are just men. Men with blood running through their veins and semen in their balls!
So Let's not act all surprised when they get accused of doing what a very high percentage of married men do on a daily basis.
I hope the case can be argued using rational facts and not misguided sentiments.
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by goldedprince: 3:37pm
coolshegs10:dude, you are contradicting your self. its either you have issues with reading and comprehending or you are drunk or high or you have issues with written english in general. you can write in pidgin. i go still understand
|Re: EXPLAINER: Why Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest Makes Perfect Sense by AngelicBeing: 3:37pm
davtosh:You too
