For the past couple of days, social media has been abuzz over the arrest of controversial blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo over a post she published on her blog in which she accused popular Port-Harcourt pastor and the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyomie of adultery. Her arraignment before a Magistrate Court together with one Samuel Walson, the publisher of a local tabloid in Port-Harcourt while dressed in prisoners’ clothes caused quite a furore online.



But what really are the facts of the case?



Omololu-Olunloyo was first arrested on the 17th of March in Ibadan by the police under the Cybercrime Act and the Criminal Code Act for publishing a letter from a member of Pastor Ibiyomie’s church which accused him of corruption and being involved with actress Iyabo Ojo. She broke the news of her arrest on social media and was then driven to Port-Harcourt where she was arraigned before a magistrate for publication of defamatory matters alongside Walson who syndicated her story.





She was held in prison until 23rd March when she was to have the hearing for her bail application, but it was stalled by the absence of the magistrate due to his being indisposed. The bail hearing finally held yesterday and she and Walson were given bail in the sum of N200,000 and two civil servants who reside in Port-Harcourt to stand as sureties. The charge of cybercrime was also dropped against her for the court’s lack of jurisdiction to try the matter.





Unfortunately for her, she is still being held because she has another case against her on the same matter, this time before a Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt for defamation and false publishing. Also, all the charges against Walson have been dropped, leaving her alone to face the music.



As it stands currently, she is now facing a one-count charge of publication of defamatory charges before the Magistrate Court and the Federal High Court at the same time.



Also, while libel and slander are civil offences in Nigeria, defamation and false publishing are crimes under the Criminal Code Act (pdf) and a person found guilty of these is liable for up to two years in prison (Sections 373 – 375 of the Act) or seven years under the section with which she is being charged (Section 516A(1)).



This means that Omololu-Olunloyo is neither being held extra-judiciously nor being tried outside the ambit of the law. However, what is unusual is her wearing prison clothes to court, seeing as that she is not a convict and as such, should not be wearing clothes meant for prison inmates.



Her cases are still on-going with the one before the Chief Magistrate Court coming up next on the 20th of May, while the one before the Federal High Court has the dates of April 10th, 11th and 12th as the next court dates for accelerated hearing. Pastor Ibiyomie has already been summoned to appear as a witness and explain how he was affected by the publication.



We will continue to follow the case closely as it is likely to be a landmark case in Nigeria with respect to how bloggers and news sites publish news and content







http://pulse.ng/gist/blasphemy-pastors-enoch-adeboye-and-david-oyedepo-are-gay-partners-kemi-omololu-olunloyo-id2565090.html



and



http://www.nairaland.com/1583864/kemi-omololu-blasphemous-statement-against-pastor



she really needs to be put in check







Blasphemy “Pastors Enoch Adeboye And David Oyedepo Are Gay Partners” - Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo





The last has not been heard of this controversial daughter of former Oyo State governor, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, Kemi Omololu-Olulonyo, as she has decided to once again, throw dirt the way of two of Nigeria’s most respected men of God, Pastor David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, and Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG).



The self-confessed man-hater, who has been a terror to many on social media, took to her blog a few days ago to say categorically that Pastors Oyedepo and Adeboye are homosexual partners. She said that one of pastors in RCCG sent her a message on how the two esteemed men of God were having homosexual sex in their private jets.



This is what she wrote on her blog:



“You will be surprised to know that some of these Nigerian Pastors commit the most heinous acts. I'm sure you have read in newspapers that a pastor raped a boy, girl or woman, a pastor supplied guns to armed robbers, a pastor stole money.



Nothing like my new investigation about Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor David Oyedepo; aside from being certified cult members like Jim Jones, they are also GAY!



They preach all this anti-gay poo to Christians when they were the pastors at Sodom and Gonorrhea. Yup, the land of STD in the BIBLE! Have you ever thought about what happens in those private jets while they are on their way to meetings in heaven?



Those two Christian leaders BANG each other onboard. Yes, Adeboye and Oyedepo are GAY and have a secret relationship. Add Pastor Tuberculosis and you will have a full blown party disease in Sodom and Gomorrah.



Remember when I was in Atlanta, I actually visited Bishop Eddie Long's church and he was GAY, all the time bleeping boys! Christians are FAKE in Nigeria!”



What do you make of this woman?



check out her write up against men of God, her game didn't start today. this is the nonsense BLASPHEMY she put up againt repected men of God in 06.12.2013 ,andshe really needs to be put in check

Blasphemy "Pastors Enoch Adeboye And David Oyedepo Are Gay Partners" - Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

The last has not been heard of this controversial daughter of former Oyo State governor, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, Kemi Omololu-Olulonyo, as she has decided to once again, throw dirt the way of two of Nigeria's most respected men of God, Pastor David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, and Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG).

The self-confessed man-hater, who has been a terror to many on social media, took to her blog a few days ago to say categorically that Pastors Oyedepo and Adeboye are homosexual partners. She said that one of pastors in RCCG sent her a message on how the two esteemed men of God were having homosexual sex in their private jets.

This is what she wrote on her blog:

"You will be surprised to know that some of these Nigerian Pastors commit the most heinous acts. I'm sure you have read in newspapers that a pastor raped a boy, girl or woman, a pastor supplied guns to armed robbers, a pastor stole money.

Nothing like my new investigation about Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor David Oyedepo; aside from being certified cult members like Jim Jones, they are also GAY!

They preach all this anti-gay poo to Christians when they were the pastors at Sodom and Gonorrhea. Yup, the land of STD in the BIBLE! Have you ever thought about what happens in those private jets while they are on their way to meetings in heaven?

Those two Christian leaders BANG each other onboard. Yes, Adeboye and Oyedepo are GAY and have a secret relationship. Add Pastor Tuberculosis and you will have a full blown party disease in Sodom and Gomorrah.

Remember when I was in Atlanta, I actually visited Bishop Eddie Long's church and he was GAY, all the time bleeping boys! Christians are FAKE in Nigeria!"

What do you make of this woman?

cc: AngelicBeing

These 2 guys l quoted below have summarized my thought & position on this issue, l agree with both post 100 %, Kemi got what she deserves, she needs to be in jail for 6 months and flogged daily to reset her comatose brain, dont even preach forgiveness to me, it is up to the Nigerian laws to send her to jail but it rest with God to forgive her, the next person (s) to face the same treatment is freeze abi freezer, Stephanie Otobo and other bloggers assassinating & defaming people online bezimo:





This kind of talk doesn't apply here.You were celebrating the maligning of the pastor character and reputation when those dirty lies were published by kemi agsinst the pastor.You didn't write a post to condemn it abi.Now the pastor has reacted lawfully you are writing things. .



Why dont you ask Apostle paul why he cursed Elymas with blindness when Elymas resisted the gospel and Apostle paul ministry. Apostle paul should have also forgiven Elymas to continue his ministry of opposition.Why didnt Prophet Elisha forgive those 42 kids mocking him for his bald head. He didn't because there are times the wicked must be shown the other side of God.



I am not the kind of Christian that prays father forgive them they don't know what they are doing.Only Jesus could pray that prayer because the people who were killing Jesus didn't know they were helping him fulling his sole devine mission.



The folks attacking the reputation of people know what they are doing so the prayer of forgiveness doesn't always apply to them sometimes vengeance and jugement from above is just what is needed.



How I miss the ministry of Archbishop Benson Idahosa. You dare not try this rubbish with him or his ministry, if not you receive instant judgement.







divicode:

[b]I have read a number if write up about this saga but I need to enlighten a lot of people that claim to be Christians who obviously knows nothing about Christianity but are just busy bodies!



Does Christianity equals steupidity? No!

Because you are a Christian, does it mean you should not know your rights? Again No!



Somebody accused a man of God of sleeping with oloshos and you expect him to keep silent? The worst is that she has been doing this for long and every man of God is keeping quiet. For God sake this is a woman that has been allegedly disowned by her father.



I am a Christian but I don't worship at Redeem where she abused Pastor Adeboye as a thief, gay, fake etc.



For God's sake, many of you toddlers on nairaland do not know another man's right begins where yours stops?



Many of you that runs your diarrhoea mouth here are just quoting scriptures out of context. Kemi Olunloyo is not a Christian! She is not looking for forgiveness, if her fvck-up is not treated once and for all, she will continue to do this.



It is also a lesson for her boyfriend and major accomplish as their time is up - boy Freeze (I refuse to call the immature guy a man).



Lastly, some of you naive children on nairaland should know that David Ibiyomie is not the magistrate or judge that sent Kemi to the prison, if you have any issue with that please complain to the national judicial council!



In conclusion, if David Ibiyomie has kept quiet like Adeboye or Oyedepo, you will be here running your mouth like a tap without control that the allegations are correct! Now he has gone to court to seek redress and you are still crying! Whata world full of hypocrites[/b]!



11 Likes

She always claimed to know the law and all that, so she didn't​ know of the Cyber crime act ba.....Good for her.

for all I care



she can remain there till..................



so that others will learn

This woman mouth will not kill her

naso

robosky02:

WHAT IFF SHE IS SAYING THE TRUTH??

stop mentioning me. like i said she might be saying the truth.

Correct, she and others like her should face the music

Lol, aunty Kemi has been tackling men of God for long and yet God or angels didn't fall from heaven to defend these so called men of God.



I thought they said "touch not my anointed", these men of God knows God and angels will not come from heaven to defend them, they resulted in taking her to court, using their pastoral influence to gain support from gullible religious Nigerians.



Aunty Kemi next time, no run your mouth like tap water.

Is it only me that didn't read this?

I am in support of whatever punishment meted at her. For christ sake, there has been numerous attacks and accusations of late.



False accusations have sent people to untimely death.



Forget the fact that subject is pastor like some people are trying to play religious sentiments and to think she brought this on when Apostle Suleiman was still being accused and then expect the pastor not jump into action is laughable and silly.

goldedprince:



WHAT IFF SHE IS SAYING THE TRUTH??

btw naija christians are actually fake.

Next - Linda Ikeji and Sowore

goldedprince:



WHAT IFF SHE IS SAYING THE TRUTH?? nonsense nonsense

goldedprince:



WHAT IFF SHE IS SAYING THE TRUTH??



Then she should provide concrete evidence and proofs as to whatever she said which is why she is court. The court is not against her, the court is a neutral place where everyone is given the opportunity to present his/her evidences.

Sincerely, she looks beautiful and younger in the green gown. Who else noticed that. 1 Like

whatever the case, a dangerous precedent is being set. . .



kemi olunoyo is an easy target because she is a tabloid/junk journalist/batshit crazy blogger

but tomorrow it could be someone posting something against the government

i am sure teh same people cheering are the same people who were shouting when the dss arrested a social media activist 4 Likes

She finally got what she disevered. Enough is enough.

numericalguy:







to the people criticizing politicians, do they have concrete evidence?

AngelicBeing:

These 2 guys l quoted below have summarized my thought & position on this issue, l agree with both post 100 %, Kemi got what she deserves, she needs to be in jail for 6 months and flogged daily to reset her comatose brain, dont even preach forgiveness to me, it is up to the Nigerian laws to send her to jail but it rest with God to forgive her

God bless you and the two writters



God bless you and the two writters

They nailed it

goldedprince:



WHAT IFF SHE IS SAYING THE TRUTH??



I never see diz kin woman b4





They are just men. Men with blood running through their veins and semen in their balls!



So Let's not act all surprised when they get accused of doing what a very high percentage of married men do on a daily basis.



We have built up these so called "Men of God" beyond what and who they really are.They are just men. Men with blood running through their veins and semen in their balls!So Let's not act all surprised when they get accused of doing what a very high percentage of married men do on a daily basis.I hope the case can be argued using rational facts and not misguided sentiments.

coolshegs10:





dude, you are contradicting your self. its either you have issues with reading and comprehending or you are drunk or high or you have issues with written english in general. you can write in pidgin. i go still understand