|The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by rem44: 1:52pm
The disarmament process by the Rivers State amnesty committee led by it Chairman, Hon. Ken Chinda in conjunction with the CTC Chairman of Khana LGA,Hon. Baridah Augustine Nsaanee, the MOSOP president, comrade Legborsi Saro Pygbara and his Royal Higness Suanu Baridam, was a success, as large cart of arms and ammunitions were presented by repentant cult groups in Bori,Rivers state.
Members of the anti- cultism, popularly known as ISSAKABA were involved in the process.The repented cultists signed a Peace Agreement during the process
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/repented-cultists-in-boririvers-state.html?m=1
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by rusher14: 1:53pm
Hope they won't be recycled?
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by damilolammm(m): 3:38pm
These guys are vexing
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by nigconnect(m): 3:38pm
..Looks like a fire arm audition this cultists gat no chill
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by frannyfat: 3:40pm
amazingly shocking
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by lazsnaira(m): 3:41pm
...repentant cultist or repentant thief? ...SHOW ME THAT NIGERIAN CULTIST WHO IS NOT A THIEF?
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by oluwayimika123: 3:42pm
If dey willingly released Dis den 100ths of dis is still kept somewhere
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by Jabioro: 3:42pm
Government comes to terms with criminals, is well even in the well.. Peace must reign.. chase the devil away. Let River state people enjoy new breezed...
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by 2mission(m): 3:42pm
A pray more repents cos with this kind of ammunition am seeing ,even the army won't find it funny in 2019
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by Fifthcolumnist(m): 3:42pm
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by BruzMoney(m): 3:43pm
OMG, No one cares about us
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by MrTypist: 3:45pm
Cultists dey repent
It is just like a cigarette addict telling you he has quit smoking.
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by xreal: 3:47pm
Weeeeetin?
Na Hitler War dem dey fight?
Even some countries don't have this much in their arsenal.
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by Dottore: 3:47pm
Illegal weapons everywhere. Symbols of failed governance and mistrust in the governance
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by illegalGangla(m): 3:47pm
Who dey use gun nowadays...? Them don leave gun for government jare when data dey cheaper and safer.
Den don dey sha ise Lori titi. ....
Its a yahoo tins
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by persius555: 3:48pm
All weapons bought and paid for by the politicians.
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by inioluwaDaniels(m): 3:50pm
Dey shld repent n find sometin worthwhile 2 do if nt na vacation dem go oo cos devil go still use dem pass b4 self.Bori n cultist self
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by uviesa(m): 3:50pm
Bb
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by passey: 3:54pm
This is just jamboree... those Bori boys they carry weapons wey sophisticated pass Army special forces own not even the Nigerian police.
This is less than the tithe of what they own as far as weapons are concerned... and worse thing is that they LOVE to fight and kill themselves in Ogoni land over trivial issues. They roll out their sophisticated weapons and shoot each other, at the drop of a feather.
Pray for Ogoni land... just a lot of illiteracy and violence
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by twilliamx: 3:56pm
Mere hunter self go they form cultist to collect government package. Nigeria na wa
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by phemybof(m): 3:56pm
oluwayimika123:you re right
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by Realali(m): 3:56pm
persius555:
ture bros
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by almsofgold: 3:57pm
a sham and a show off. I can say with all confidence, this shenanigan will not stop Rivers cults making widows of women tomorrow. it goes beyond display of weapons and 'repentant' hypocrites . as long as Wike does not repent, all repentants repent in vain.
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by Realali(m): 3:57pm
People what police for arrest dam come out they sign one poo na wa for 9ija ooo
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by fergie001(m): 3:58pm
These are toys,make Una bring the main SMGs,abi Una dey wait 2018?
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by Jabioro: 3:58pm
Chijioke9099:Nairaland need to chase you away.. I hoped the mode get hold of thrash you spread at every threads available...
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by akigbemaru: 3:59pm
River cultists cache of weapon.
|Re: The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers by Reference(m): 4:01pm
passey:
They used to produce the brightest brains in all the Delta then Ken Saro Wiwa happened.....oil is a curse....the devil's soil its called.
