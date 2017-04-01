Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Repented Cultists In Bori, Rivers (4712 Views)

Members of the anti- cultism, popularly known as ISSAKABA were involved in the process.The repented cultists signed a Peace Agreement during the process





Source: The disarmament process by the Rivers State amnesty committee led by it Chairman, Hon. Ken Chinda in conjunction with the CTC Chairman of Khana LGA,Hon. Baridah Augustine Nsaanee, the MOSOP president, comrade Legborsi Saro Pygbara and his Royal Higness Suanu Baridam, was a success, as large cart of arms and ammunitions were presented by repentant cult groups in Bori,Rivers state.Members of the anti- cultism, popularly known as ISSAKABA were involved in the process.The repented cultists signed a Peace Agreement during the processSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/repented-cultists-in-boririvers-state.html?m=1

Hope they won't be recycled?

Looks like a fire arm audition this cultists gat no chill .. 1 Like

amazingly shocking amazingly shocking

...repentant cultist or repentant thief? ...SHOW ME THAT NIGERIAN CULTIST WHO IS NOT A THIEF? 2 Likes

If dey willingly released Dis den 100ths of dis is still kept somewhere

Government comes to terms with criminals, is well even in the well.. Peace must reign.. chase the devil away. Let River state people enjoy new breezed...

A pray more repents cos with this kind of ammunition am seeing ,even the army won't find it funny in 2019

OMG, No one cares about us





It is just like a cigarette addict telling you he has quit smoking. Cultists dey repentIt is just like a cigarette addict telling you he has quit smoking.

Weeeeetin?



Na Hitler War dem dey fight?



Even some countries don't have this much in their arsenal.



na joke oo

Illegal weapons everywhere. Symbols of failed governance and mistrust in the governance

Who dey use gun nowadays...? Them don leave gun for government jare when data dey cheaper and safer.



Den don dey sha ise Lori titi. ....

Its a yahoo tins 1 Like

All weapons bought and paid for by the politicians.

Dey shld repent n find sometin worthwhile 2 do if nt na vacation dem go oo cos devil go still use dem pass b4 self.Bori n cultist self

Bb 1 Like

This is just jamboree... those Bori boys they carry weapons wey sophisticated pass Army special forces own not even the Nigerian police.

This is less than the tithe of what they own as far as weapons are concerned... and worse thing is that they LOVE to fight and kill themselves in Ogoni land over trivial issues. They roll out their sophisticated weapons and shoot each other, at the drop of a feather.

Pray for Ogoni land... just a lot of illiteracy and violence

Mere hunter self go they form cultist to collect government package. Nigeria na wa

oluwayimika123:

If dey willingly released Dis den 100ths of dis is still kept somewhere you re right

persius555:

All weapons bought and paid for by the politicians.

ture bros ture bros

a sham and a show off. I can say with all confidence, this shenanigan will not stop Rivers cults making widows of women tomorrow. it goes beyond display of weapons and 'repentant' hypocrites . as long as Wike does not repent, all repentants repent in vain.

People what police for arrest dam come out they sign one poo na wa for 9ija ooo

These are toys,make Una bring the main SMGs,abi Una dey wait 2018?

