Ahmed Indimi Fake Receipt: Living a lie or Just a misunderstanding By Jaaruma



Media Girl Jaaruma has questioned Ahmed Indimi for not telling Nigerians that the $100,000,000 dollars bank account balance he flaunted on social media did not belong to him.



She says "Entertainers flaunt money and the fake life because it's a NECESSITY for them in order to keep up the celebrity image but you Ahmed Indimi do not need to do this!!!! This is bad publicity for your person and your image.



You are already a son of a billionaire who married the daughter of another billionaire (A PRESIDENT) infact, so there is no need for doing things like this. We all know your rich but with this mess now...... It was just not necessary Ahmed"



Check out her tweets and Instagram posts.....



who the fvck is this jaaruma?

A fake misunderstanding lie

All na packaging. Even rich people still hype there selves. Hmmmm 2 Likes

AIR DON BLOW......FOWL NYASH DON SHOW 1 Like

all those THIEVES know how to cook lies. all those THIEVES know how to cook lies.

DeAvenger:

who the fvck is this jaaruma? A shoemaker A shoemaker

And some folks would wanna kill themselves over that pic. They'd be like "I have to double my hustle" 2 Likes

I tire oo.



Show off too much this days after them go see thief dey rob them.

Some people get time sha!

Who cares

Oya u Jaruma, wetn be ur own now?

I agree with the woman

she is packaging herself to get his attention. gold digging hoe spotted

lies

Fifthcolumnist:

Some people get time sha! I just tire I just tire

Double wahala for dead body.



And the owner of dead body.

Why are blacks so unintelligent?! Other races are making great strides, but the blacks are still trying to invent the wheel. This is not important! No one cares about an ape's bank receipt. Why is Africa a craphole?! I need an answer! 2 Likes

Hmm... If you ask me na who I go ask.. . The Mata heavy for ground....

i dont even understand what this one is saying...whats the correlation

Hahahaha....





So this Indimi people just scammed Buhari's daughter.



The moment Zahra saw the account balance, she just rushed into marriage without looking back.







Zahra Buhari right now: 3 Likes

Ndlistic:

If you have the money and you feel like showing it, please do... It's yours... Even vice versa!

Ahmed Indimi father is IBB front and was given oil blocks by the looter and blood sucker during his dictatorship.So,the balance in the account balance is likely legit.

vandutchjoungen:

Ahmed Indimi father is IBB front and was given oil blocks by the looter and blood sucker during his dictatorship.So,the balance in the account balance is likely legit.



EXACTLY!!! All this one na to distract people, the Indimi guy fxxked up by putting the balance online so now they have to claim that the balance is fake. There is a saying don't believe the hype, well my people when it comes to the Indimi family, you should DEFINITELY BELIEVE the hype!! Na dem dey thief Nigeria money. EXACTLY!!! All this one na to distract people, the Indimi guy fxxked up by putting the balance online so now they have to claim that the balance is fake. There is a saying don't believe the hype, well my people when it comes to the Indimi family, you should DEFINITELY BELIEVE the hype!! Na dem dey thief Nigeria money.

Kunu sippers..... Those who understand will understand what I mean

Why is she beating her self up over an old post

She is beating herself up over an old post

She is beating up herself over an old post