₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,134 members, 3,453,012 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma (5135 Views)
Buhari, Saraki, Osinbajo, Atiku At Zahra Buhari And Ahmed Indimi's Wedding / Zahra Buhari And Ahmed Indimi Laughing Out Loud At Their Wedding Today (photo) / Pre-wedding Photo Of Zahra Buhari And Ahmed Indimi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by Ndlistic(m): 2:36pm
Ahmed Indimi Fake Receipt: Living a lie or Just a misunderstanding By Jaaruma
Media Girl Jaaruma has questioned Ahmed Indimi for not telling Nigerians that the $100,000,000 dollars bank account balance he flaunted on social media did not belong to him.
She says "Entertainers flaunt money and the fake life because it's a NECESSITY for them in order to keep up the celebrity image but you Ahmed Indimi do not need to do this!!!! This is bad publicity for your person and your image.
You are already a son of a billionaire who married the daughter of another billionaire (A PRESIDENT) infact, so there is no need for doing things like this. We all know your rich but with this mess now...... It was just not necessary Ahmed"
Check out her tweets and Instagram posts.....
https://mobile.twitter.com/jaaruma_empire?lang=en
https://www.instagram.com/jaaruma_empire/
2 Shares
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by DeAvenger: 2:55pm
who the fvck is this jaaruma?
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by veekid(m): 3:36pm
A fake misunderstanding lie
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by NextGovernor(m): 3:37pm
All na packaging. Even rich people still hype there selves. Hmmmm
2 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by 14teenK(m): 3:37pm
AIR DON BLOW......FOWL NYASH DON SHOW
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by ipobarecriminals: 3:38pm
all those THIEVES know how to cook lies.
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by Oyind18: 3:38pm
DeAvenger:A shoemaker
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by Turks: 3:38pm
And some folks would wanna kill themselves over that pic. They'd be like "I have to double my hustle"
2 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by HQuadreal(m): 3:38pm
I tire oo.
Show off too much this days after them go see thief dey rob them.
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by Fifthcolumnist(m): 3:38pm
Some people get time sha!
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by elisha820(m): 3:38pm
Who cares
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by jameeljega(m): 3:39pm
Oya u Jaruma, wetn be ur own now?
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by DrDeji20: 3:40pm
I agree with the woman
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by goldedprince: 3:41pm
she is packaging herself to get his attention. gold digging hoe spotted
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by jeeqaa7(m): 3:43pm
lies
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by frannyfat: 3:44pm
Fifthcolumnist:I just tire
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by seangy4konji: 3:44pm
Double wahala for dead body.
And the owner of dead body.
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by ChinonsoDike2: 3:46pm
Why are blacks so unintelligent?! Other races are making great strides, but the blacks are still trying to invent the wheel. This is not important! No one cares about an ape's bank receipt. Why is Africa a craphole?! I need an answer!
2 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by HIRAETH(f): 3:46pm
Hmm... If you ask me na who I go ask.. . The Mata heavy for ground....
.
.
.
.
.
. By the way
Last day of voting
Please
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by winkmart: 3:47pm
i dont even understand what this one is saying...whats the correlation
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by numericalguy(m): 3:50pm
Hahahaha....
So this Indimi people just scammed Buhari's daughter.
The moment Zahra saw the account balance, she just rushed into marriage without looking back.
Zahra Buhari right now:
3 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by lazsnaira(m): 3:54pm
Ndlistic:@bolded if BMC crew hear you referD to their papa as billionaire!
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by buoye1(m): 3:54pm
If you have the money and you feel like showing it, please do... It's yours... Even vice versa!
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by vandutchjoungen: 3:55pm
Ahmed Indimi father is IBB front and was given oil blocks by the looter and blood sucker during his dictatorship.So,the balance in the account balance is likely legit.
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by Mrchippychappy(m): 3:57pm
vandutchjoungen:
EXACTLY!!! All this one na to distract people, the Indimi guy fxxked up by putting the balance online so now they have to claim that the balance is fake. There is a saying don't believe the hype, well my people when it comes to the Indimi family, you should DEFINITELY BELIEVE the hype!! Na dem dey thief Nigeria money.
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by Dandsome: 3:57pm
Kunu sippers..... Those who understand will understand what I mean
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by dollydolly(f): 3:58pm
Why is she beating her self up over an old post
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by dollydolly(f): 4:00pm
She is beating herself up over an old post
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by dollydolly(f): 4:01pm
She is beating up herself over an old post
|Re: Ahmed Indimi's Fake Account Balance: A Lie Or Just A Misunderstanding? - Jaaruma by paradigmshift(m): 4:07pm
fuk y'all
.. no time for this nonsense..
Ogboru Goes To Supreme Court / Ribadu Pledges To Bring Accountability To Petroleum Sector / Nigerians Are To Be Blamed For Fuel Scarcity - Kachukwu.
Viewing this topic: Kalusam(m), mightymine, sharliz(f), wese90(m), soropee, kujbazz(m), pword, abbeylanre007, eureka, Ceazario, kaybbs(f), nnamdiokere45(m), efilefun(m), cosfrac, masterP042(m), peterphd(m), Mikesmd(m), jennann(f), Adekdammy, lanrayco(m), teamsynergy, PRADEL(m), abumeinben(m), kelvindim(m), NLFreak(m), Iamabimbola, bmxshop, BioTeck, Nonkit(m), Capitano1(m), ganye1, denuga01, AnthonioAlsaid, EzigboNwanma(f), duchez(m), justayo, mopol2(m), SalamRushdie, Costanostra, vivianbelema(f), Gluckdude(m), henrycharly70(m), zagaina(m), clevop11, oshoke4real, bellkey(m), Nedumadrid(m), agriboom, laykhorn(m), trux(m), thompson1510(m), estrong, MPVGoddess, ijebuloaded(m), profjendor(m), omolorlarh(f), ohhi, henriettanenye(f), lykanhyperspor, brostheo(m), starpower(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18