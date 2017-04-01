Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work (13836 Views)

While working on our farm yesterday, look at the huge phyton we killed

You

DONT

need

to

call

LALA



He

knows

what

to

do



isn't

IT?? 18 Likes

Lol... See booking

The snake's head of d 3rd picture is huge 28 Likes 1 Share

Definitely lol Definitely lol

Costello559:

While working on our farm yesterday, look at the huge phyton we killed



phyton?

no be only PHYTON but Java and Cisco phyton?no be only PHYTON but Java and Cisco 1 Like

8th to comment and its dedicated to Lalasticlala in anticipation of a meal from beyond. 1 Like

its another one!

lala rite now I have my lala who never fail me,..I have my lala who will never fail ..... lala is my lala he will never never fail ... lalasticlala never never all.....its on FP ...lala rite now 5 Likes





A nairalander that doesn't know this will make FP, is that one a nairalander?



BTW, that uncle's teeth for the last pic tho Oga Lala, food don ready o..A nairalander that doesn't know this will make FP, is that one a nairalander?BTW, that uncle's teeth for the last pic tho 3 Likes 1 Share





If this doesn't get to Fp... I will kill myself!!







Meanwhile.. have you read this? If this doesn't get to Fp... I will kill myself!!Meanwhile.. have you read this? http://topwritersden.com/diary-of-a-heartbroken-hustler-2/ 2 Likes

mods and snakes eee.............. thismods and snakes eee..............

Una try..

Lalasticlala...u to like snake

All this people killing snakes anyhow... when you get to hell you will face them..

emamos:

The snake's head of d 3rd picture is huge



It's mouth and eyes are big too 1 Like

But why Lala like snake like this?? It still beats my imagination

olurich01:

8th to comment and its dedicated to Lalasticlala in anticipation of a meal from beyond. Obviously you no fit count..... you are the 7th person to comment Obviously you no fit count..... you are the 7th person to comment

Lalasticlala...u too like snake

It should be use for experiment

uzoclinton:

d

Chai!!



D for dicck shea? Chai!!D for dicck shea?

this our main guy checking out

The post like.... this our main guy checking outThe post like.... 1 Like

ifyan:

T

T for toto T for toto

see agric stidents dey kill animal too...

hehehe ...una for catch it alive na

make unable nor go kill one snake we go later turn/change to one wizard in una belle make unable nor go kill one snake we go later turn/change to one wizard in una belle

Agric student my foot. The guy is a hunter 4 Likes

Lalasticlala

Mèhn.....

I just dey lekepan for one side dey observe





I gallant for my HOOD, U no fit see me like snake To.to