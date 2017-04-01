₦airaland Forum

Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Costello559(m): 3:24pm
While working on our farm yesterday, look at the huge phyton we killed

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by DEXTROVERT: 3:31pm
18 Likes

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Costello559(m): 3:33pm
Lol... See booking
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by emamos: 3:34pm
The snake's head of d 3rd picture is huge

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Costello559(m): 3:35pm
Definitely lol
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by espionage48(m): 3:52pm
Costello559:
While working on our farm yesterday, look at the huge phyton we killed

phyton?
no be only PHYTON but Java and Cisco

1 Like

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by olurich01(m): 4:39pm
8th to comment and its dedicated to Lalasticlala in anticipation of a meal from beyond.

1 Like

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by maxti: 7:06pm
its another one!
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by dessz(m): 7:11pm
I have my lala who never fail me,..I have my lala who will never fail ..... lala is my lala he will never never fail ... lalasticlala never never all.....its on FP ... grin lala rite now

5 Likes

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Ne0w1zarD: 7:11pm
Oga Lala, food don ready o.. cheesy

A nairalander that doesn't know this will make FP, is that one a nairalander?

BTW, that uncle's teeth for the last pic tho lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by generalbush: 7:11pm
angry angry

If this doesn't get to Fp... I will kill myself!!

angry

2 Likes

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by zangiff(m): 7:11pm
this grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin mods and snakes eee..............
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by eme1n(m): 7:12pm
Una try..
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by point5: 7:12pm
Lalasticlala...u to like snake
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by uzoclinton(m): 7:12pm
All this people killing snakes anyhow... when you get to hell you will face them..
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by nigconnect(m): 7:12pm
emamos:
The snake's head of d 3rd picture is huge


It's mouth and eyes are big too grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by emror4u(m): 7:12pm
But why Lala like snake like this?? It still beats my imagination
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by thesicilian: 7:12pm
**Doesn't he?

2 Likes

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by uzoclinton(m): 7:12pm
olurich01:
8th to comment and its dedicated to Lalasticlala in anticipation of a meal from beyond.
Obviously you no fit count..... you are the 7th person to comment
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by point5: 7:12pm
Lalasticlala...u too like snake
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by ifyan(m): 7:13pm
It should be use for experiment
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by generalbush: 7:13pm
uzoclinton:
d

Chai!!

D for dicck shea? angry
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by oyindare(m): 7:13pm
shocked this our main guy checking out
The post like....

1 Like

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by generalbush: 7:13pm
ifyan:
T

T for toto cheesy
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by holysainbj(m): 7:13pm
see agric stidents dey kill animal too...
hehehe ...una for catch it alive na
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by ipobarecriminals: 7:13pm
sad make unable nor go kill one snake we go later turn/change to one wizard in una belle
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by izzykingsley(m): 7:13pm
Agric student my foot. The guy is a hunter grin

4 Likes

Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by unclezuma: 7:14pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by oshe11(m): 7:14pm
Mèhn.....
I just dey lekepan for one side dey observe


I gallant for my HOOD, U no fit see me like snake To.togrin
Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by wawappl: 7:14pm
THIS GUYS SHOULD BE CAREFUL, I DONT THINK THEY KILL SNAKES AND MONKEYS IN AWKA. TO AVIOD CLASH WITH THE HOST COMMUNITY

