|Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Costello559(m): 3:24pm
While working on our farm yesterday, look at the huge phyton we killed
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by DEXTROVERT: 3:31pm
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Costello559(m): 3:33pm
Lol... See booking
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by emamos: 3:34pm
The snake's head of d 3rd picture is huge
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Costello559(m): 3:35pm
DEXTROVERT:
Definitely lol
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by espionage48(m): 3:52pm
Costello559:
phyton?
no be only PHYTON but Java and Cisco
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by olurich01(m): 4:39pm
8th to comment and its dedicated to Lalasticlala in anticipation of a meal from beyond.
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by maxti: 7:06pm
its another one!
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by dessz(m): 7:11pm
I have my lala who never fail me,..I have my lala who will never fail ..... lala is my lala he will never never fail ... lalasticlala never never all.....its on FP ... lala rite now
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by Ne0w1zarD: 7:11pm
Oga Lala, food don ready o..
A nairalander that doesn't know this will make FP, is that one a nairalander?
BTW, that uncle's teeth for the last pic tho
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by generalbush: 7:11pm
If this doesn't get to Fp... I will kill myself!!
Meanwhile.. have you read this? http://topwritersden.com/diary-of-a-heartbroken-hustler-2/
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by zangiff(m): 7:11pm
this mods and snakes eee..............
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by eme1n(m): 7:12pm
Una try..
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by point5: 7:12pm
Lalasticlala...u to like snake
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by uzoclinton(m): 7:12pm
All this people killing snakes anyhow... when you get to hell you will face them..
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by nigconnect(m): 7:12pm
emamos:
It's mouth and eyes are big too
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by emror4u(m): 7:12pm
But why Lala like snake like this?? It still beats my imagination
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by thesicilian: 7:12pm
DEXTROVERT:**Doesn't he?
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by uzoclinton(m): 7:12pm
olurich01:Obviously you no fit count..... you are the 7th person to comment
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by point5: 7:12pm
Lalasticlala...u too like snake
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by ifyan(m): 7:13pm
It should be use for experiment
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by generalbush: 7:13pm
uzoclinton:
Chai!!
D for dicck shea?
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by oyindare(m): 7:13pm
this our main guy checking out
The post like....
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by generalbush: 7:13pm
ifyan:
T for toto
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by holysainbj(m): 7:13pm
see agric stidents dey kill animal too...
hehehe ...una for catch it alive na
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by ipobarecriminals: 7:13pm
make unable nor go kill one snake we go later turn/change to one wizard in una belle
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by izzykingsley(m): 7:13pm
Agric student my foot. The guy is a hunter
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by unclezuma: 7:14pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by oshe11(m): 7:14pm
Mèhn.....
I just dey lekepan for one side dey observe
I gallant for my HOOD, U no fit see me like snake To.to
|Re: Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work by wawappl: 7:14pm
THIS GUYS SHOULD BE CAREFUL, I DONT THINK THEY KILL SNAKES AND MONKEYS IN AWKA. TO AVIOD CLASH WITH THE HOST COMMUNITY
