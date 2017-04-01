Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob (8399 Views)

'According to reports, the 2 alleged motorcycle thieves were caught while trying to sell their stolen bike for N8,000 at Akara Junction in Isuikwuato Local Government Area Of Abia State.



It was gathered that they stole the bike from Uzuakoli area and came down to Isuikwuato to sell it before they were caught.They were about to be burnt, before Nigerian Police came in and rescued them'.





They should find Ikpeazu... Theordore Orji... Kalu Orji and tie them before burning them to death!!





Find Buhari... Gej... Lai Muhammed... Mamman daura.. and finger their asses till they all give up and die!!



Send petty thieves to prison.. don't kill them!!



sorry

To think these same people would roll out the red carpet for the likes of Ibori is mind-boggling. To think these same people would roll out the red carpet for the likes of Ibori is mind-boggling. 11 Likes

To think these same people would roll out the red carpet for the likes of Ibori is mind-boggling.

Don't mind some low-minded Nigerians



Sleep on the floor because of Kalu Orji... catch a petty thief and burn him to death!!



Idiots!! Don't mind some low-minded NigeriansSleep on the floor because of Kalu Orji... catch a petty thief and burn him to death!!Idiots!! 5 Likes

A bike of 100k to be sold for just 8k, mehn these guys are hungry. The 8k can only be used to smoke weed b4 going out to steal again. 6 Likes

Sell motor bike for 8,000? Apa lawon eleyi sha

Hmmm jungle justice.....see as Dem tie Dem like chickens...

Taking a human life is a big no for me but sure beating must be guaranteed 1 Like

Na them way of life,everything na business. 1 Like 1 Share

on a lighter note



who is the hilarious guy that created this meme. lol at the last .... they used his clothes to tie his hands......looks like handcuff don cost for marketon a lighter notewho is the hilarious guy that created this meme.

I used to be against jungle justice, but since armed robbers came to our house and rough handled all of us because of ordinary gadgets... I became more understanding 3 Likes

They are lucky NY now they would have turned to barque. Anyone caught in the act immediately throw away his liberty and should enjoy the practice of mob savagery.



I kn some people would talk tribe.

Funny enough I have been following that issue of those Devils that killed that jumai guy. Nobody even mentioned tribe. Everybody condemned the wicked acts of those guys because it was an issue that was so inhuman which was beyond trading games of tribalism.

This is how we should all always come together to condemn all evils of the society no matter the region. Thank you 1 Like

See as he raise yansh like person wen wan.....KEMEN

Pple gat no chill now oo ..... That"s how one was caught stealing from a student's bag during exams.. I pitied the dude mehn, Imagine 2000+ students beating a single person.

Nawa O!

ipobarecriminals ipobarecriminals

Good for them



Them they form sharp guys.



Maybe people dey even fear them for their area

why are ipork yoots synonymous to drug, crime, fraud.

hail bia.fraud 2 Likes

when will that state accept christ?

Poor kids in a failed system

you will never understand until you get attacked by a robber.....

The same way the govt robs me all the time!! The same way the govt robs me all the time!!

Lease 10 acres of land from the Oba/Chief of the area, get two tractors on loan and plant whatever produce is sustainable in the area.



Or just fish in the open ocean and sell the catch.



Anyways there's an Okada rider that is happy for karma striking.

Always in the news for the wrong reasons