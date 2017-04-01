₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,248 members, 3,453,343 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob (8399 Views)
Machine Thieves Caught In Imo, Stripped & Beaten To Coma - Graphic PICS / Motorcycle Thieves Paraded Unclad In Agbor, Delta State (Pic) / Thieves Caught And Paraded Unclad In Anambra State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by ebosie11(f): 4:42pm
As shared by Nwakego......
'According to reports, the 2 alleged motorcycle thieves were caught while trying to sell their stolen bike for N8,000 at Akara Junction in Isuikwuato Local Government Area Of Abia State.
It was gathered that they stole the bike from Uzuakoli area and came down to Isuikwuato to sell it before they were caught.They were about to be burnt, before Nigerian Police came in and rescued them'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/2-alleged-motorcycle-thieves-nabbed-at.html
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by ebosie11(f): 4:42pm
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by generalbush: 4:42pm
They should find Ikpeazu... Theordore Orji... Kalu Orji and tie them before burning them to death!!
Find Buhari... Gej... Lai Muhammed... Mamman daura.. and finger their asses till they all give up and die!!
Send petty thieves to prison.. don't kill them!!
Saraki and the rest should also be killed!!
17 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by talk2saintify(m): 4:48pm
sorry
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by Guestlander: 4:50pm
generalbush:
To think these same people would roll out the red carpet for the likes of Ibori is mind-boggling.
11 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by generalbush: 4:52pm
Guestlander:
Don't mind some low-minded Nigerians
Sleep on the floor because of Kalu Orji... catch a petty thief and burn him to death!!
Idiots!!
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by lofty900(m): 5:03pm
A bike of 100k to be sold for just 8k, mehn these guys are hungry. The 8k can only be used to smoke weed b4 going out to steal again.
6 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by Hopez456(m): 7:15pm
Sell motor bike for 8,000? Apa lawon eleyi sha
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by oseka101(m): 7:16pm
Hmmm jungle justice.....see as Dem tie Dem like chickens...
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by qualityovenbake(m): 7:17pm
Taking a human life is a big no for me but sure beating must be guaranteed
1 Like
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by siraj1402(m): 7:17pm
Na them way of life,everything na business.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by dessz(m): 7:17pm
lol at the last .... they used his clothes to tie his hands......looks like handcuff don cost for market on a lighter note
who is the hilarious guy that created this meme.
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by uzoclinton(m): 7:17pm
I used to be against jungle justice, but since armed robbers came to our house and rough handled all of us because of ordinary gadgets... I became more understanding
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by ademega(m): 7:17pm
They are lucky NY now they would have turned to barque. Anyone caught in the act immediately throw away his liberty and should enjoy the practice of mob savagery.
I kn some people would talk tribe.
Funny enough I have been following that issue of those Devils that killed that jumai guy. Nobody even mentioned tribe. Everybody condemned the wicked acts of those guys because it was an issue that was so inhuman which was beyond trading games of tribalism.
This is how we should all always come together to condemn all evils of the society no matter the region. Thank you
1 Like
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by uzoclinton(m): 7:18pm
generalbush:you will never understand until you get attacked by a robber.....
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by oshe11(m): 7:18pm
See as he raise yansh like person wen wan.....KEMEN
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by nigconnect(m): 7:18pm
Pple gat no chill now oo ..... That"s how one was caught stealing from a student's bag during exams.. I pitied the dude mehn, Imagine 2000+ students beating a single person.
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by generalbush: 7:19pm
uzoclinton:
Must you always use D all the time in all your post to book space?
1 Like
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by Yinkaaina: 7:19pm
Nawa O!
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by generalbush: 7:19pm
oshe11:
K for what?
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by ipobarecriminals: 7:19pm
ipobarecriminals
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by Icecomrade: 7:20pm
Good for them
Them they form sharp guys.
Maybe people dey even fear them for their area
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by ColonelDrake(m): 7:20pm
why are ipork yoots synonymous to drug, crime, fraud.
hail bia.fraud
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by Tenim47(m): 7:20pm
when will that state accept christ?
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by SexyNairalander: 7:21pm
booked
I am as confused as you are right now so I have nothing to comment in this matter
meanwhile
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by mooremoney(m): 7:21pm
Poor kids in a failed system
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by generalbush: 7:22pm
uzoclinton:
The same way the govt robs me all the time!!
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by EgunMogaji(m): 7:23pm
Lease 10 acres of land from the Oba/Chief of the area, get two tractors on loan and plant whatever produce is sustainable in the area.
Or just fish in the open ocean and sell the catch.
Anyways there's an Okada rider that is happy for karma striking.
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by ManMountain(m): 7:26pm
Flattroons
Always in the news for the wrong reasons
|Re: 2 Motorcycle Thieves Caught In Abia, Tied & Nearly Burnt To Death By Angry Mob by ademega(m): 7:26pm
dessz:I can't get the nene
Wickedness - 8 Men Slept With Me Daily, Girl, 13, Reveals / THIS Device Will Protect Your Convoy,home And Office From BOMBS!!! (photos) / Fake Pastor Wahala - Warning! (some May Find Pix Disturbing)
Viewing this topic: doctimonyeka(m), smogup, tlongevity(m), Milly02(m), Isewa, Psychodavidovic(m), konfused, olanikeh(f), opomulero(m), ajibolabd, Odisco2(m), onyii255(m), tjcoded, Tonerochido, Evante4all, Copist, westerk, pistero(m), arabbunkum, Leez(m), leemond(m), jonhemma11, KingMicky3286, okamal(m), babasolo(m), johnbosco97(m), Izuchukwu8123, osuntokun(m), dich, austinereds(m), modestofynest(m), gabi87(m), ifitistrue, julietene(f), potent5(m), emy77, kentycom(m), ucheo, Abbe88, Nuelton(m), 3kay945(m), benson4u(m), Kriszidan, drharry, dking123, walosky(m), neoOduduwa and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22