|Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by BIDOO(m): 4:57pm
Just like an adage that says what good for goose good for gander.
Some hours ago a thread was created for UTME science student and that was what give birth to this thread.
Let commercial student in the house shout halleluyah ! We refused to be intimidated by the so called science of a thing.....lols.
Funny enough they claim sciencey yet they started by General question.
We are a proud commercial student.
Let ask anything askeable that can influence our score during exam.
I will start by :
A movement along a given demand curve for a good is caused by a change in
(a) Consumer income. (b) The price of good. (c) Taste. (d) The price of other goods.
Oya let the question begin to pop in............
Success is ours
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by AyarmBoye: 5:51pm
BIDOO:B price of the good....
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by Capsule101(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by CACAWA(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by ourkobo(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by petsey(m): 9:11pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by Ngasky(m): 9:11pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by johninhos(m): 9:19pm
B : price of good
i still knw book sha
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by kristian98(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by geebril(m): 9:29pm
@Op, you just inspired someone to create a thread ''Utme: thread for art jambites''
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by SEEDORF441(m): 9:40pm
The number of stores will increased ___ twenty to thirty A.from B.on C.at D.into
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by swiz123(m): 9:42pm
in starting a public company, which documents are to be present
A. articles and deeds of association B. deeds and agreements of association C. memorandum and articles of association D.memorandum and deeds of an association
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by Realali(m): 9:59pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by Realali(m): 10:00pm
venchy50:
Give me game abeg
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by Nozzydiamond(m): 10:08pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by Bobinovic: 10:14pm
|Re: Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites by Abra4real(m): 10:15pm
geebril:
I just did. I hope it would graze frontpage soon.
