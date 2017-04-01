Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Utme 2017: Thread For Commercial Jambites (2150 Views)

Just like an adage that says what good for goose good for gander.

Some hours ago a thread was created for UTME science student and that was what give birth to this thread.

Let commercial student in the house shout halleluyah ! We refused to be intimidated by the so called science of a thing.....lols.

Funny enough they claim sciencey yet they started by General question.

We are a proud commercial student.



Let ask anything askeable that can influence our score during exam.





I will start by :



A movement along a given demand curve for a good is caused by a change in

(a) Consumer income. (b) The price of good. (c) Taste. (d) The price of other goods.



Oya let the question begin to pop in............

Success is ours





@Op, you just inspired someone to create a thread ''Utme: thread for art jambites''

The number of stores will increased ___ twenty to thirty A.from B.on C.at D.into

in starting a public company, which documents are to be present

A. articles and deeds of association B. deeds and agreements of association C. memorandum and articles of association D.memorandum and deeds of an association

BAD JAMB REG PROCESS IN UYO ,AKWA IBOM STATE



.....ABEG WHAT IS GOIN ON O.....



CORRUPTION@JAMB OFFICE IN UYO,,,,AKWA IBOM STATE: Jamb officials re collecting money from students to make their registration fast nd quick, when other student that gat no money wld be watin patiently 4 their turn.....nd they might not even reg dat day again

..IS THAT NOT CORRUPTION ......Jamb officials are not organized ......They are rude to student also......THIS YEAR JAMB REG CUM TIRE ME SELF[/color][color=#990000][/color]

