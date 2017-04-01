₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Nitrobemsin: 4:59pm
At least 10 people have allegedly been killed in by Fulani herdsmen Obio Usiere in Eniong Abatim, Odukapni local government area of Cross River State.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Nairalodge(m): 5:02pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Nitrobemsin: 5:06pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by dessz(m): 5:23pm
how do the herdsmen kill people and still sleep at night abi is their conscience doing vacation
...iam not understanding.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by wordbank(m): 6:15pm
I say let the affected people take revenge
It's simply a leach game the government is playing with the lives of Nigerians.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by uzoclinton(m): 6:29pm
wordbank:it will be the end of the calabar race if they take Any action against the Fulani's
the Fulani's get assorted weapons plus people willing to provide them with more..
only govt can stop this
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by uzoclinton(m): 6:32pm
dessz:Until now I never knew conscience dey go vacation. lol
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by wordbank(m): 6:38pm
uzoclinton:Government?
Sick government that'll only sympathise with the bereaved. We all know they won't be affected personally so why wait.
Can fulani stand against all victimised states?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by dessz(m): 7:10pm
lalasticlala mynd44 come and see, this is FP material , threads about other ppls bdays are not FP material.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by veekid(m): 9:19pm
Dem Buhari pple no dey Taya?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by sotall(m): 9:20pm
hmm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by ruggedized1: 9:20pm
Bubu call your terrorist brothers to order.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by mmsen: 9:20pm
These people want civil war.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by DMerciful(m): 9:20pm
Under the sponsorship of the undisputed king of incompetence bubu
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Mentcee(m): 9:21pm
Devil punish Buhari
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by ajoskele(m): 9:21pm
"It is a taboo for an Efik man to take up arms against another person"..
You are on your own sir!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:21pm
BUHA RI the animal is on the throne
bas tard of a president
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by guy30stainless(m): 9:21pm
Not a good news, wat happened to live and let's live
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by martyns303(m): 9:21pm
Are we still 1 Nigeria?
The only way to fight terror is with terror....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by yanshDoctor: 9:22pm
.I only petty those who still believe in one Nigeria. they will be taking unaware. also I find it hard why the Fulani has not tried similar stunt in Edo,delta and bayesa. this three state are mother of reprisal attack. they take no nonsense.
the amalgamation expiring date is fast approaching. we must know that nothing last for ever. kingdom once come and gone so do Nigeria.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by highrise07(m): 9:22pm
most southern governors behave like statues , they eyes but can't see, they have ears but can't hear, they have mouths but can't speak.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Built2last: 9:22pm
The government has down played the activities of these vampires.
Let's all keep quiet and whine behind our keyboards. They have visited Enugu, Benue, Delta, Ekiti, Nassarawa, Abia, Ogun, Osun, Anambra, Ondo and now Calabar. Everywhere they visit they leave blood on the soil. We Will wake one day to say Fulani ti take over. Alas it would have been too late.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Mznaett(f): 9:22pm
God please protect us mbok
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by MrTypist: 9:22pm
Make these Fulani herdsmen chill na.
10 people, haba?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Drabrah(m): 9:22pm
Awwww
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by dhardline(m): 9:22pm
never heard anything like fulani herds men donates book and chairs to so so school or Fulani herds men donates houses for widows only Fulani herds men kill, kill and kill. Na wah
These is the perfect definition of serial killers.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by snezBaba: 9:22pm
Oya declare 3 days fasting!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by ipobarecriminals: 9:23pm
FULANI HERDSMEN ARE MENACE TO THE SOCIETY. APOSTLE SULE cried out against them,the next thing,some prost-itute like OTOLOBO"fabricate tori to destroy Sule
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by snezBaba: 9:24pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Bas tard o! Retãrd o he's still yah president. Better goan and defend yah people not all these online wailing and chest beating nonsense.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River by Jabioro: 9:24pm
My people, SW SE, SS has totally gone to sleep over herdsmen incessant killing..
