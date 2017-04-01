Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Cross River (4639 Views)

At least 10 people have allegedly been killed in by Fulani herdsmen Obio Usiere in Eniong Abatim, Odukapni local government area of Cross River State.



The Village Head the Obio Usiere, Apostle Iya Effiong Orok, on Saturday told reporters that although it was earlier reported that two members of the community were killed last week in an attack by the herdsmen, they had discovered that eight more persons were killed.



According to him, the two people earlier reported were just people whose bodies were recovered immediately as at the time of the first attack.



His words, “We have lost nothing less than 10 people in this attack by Fulani herdsmen. They normally come during the dry season to feed their cattle in our area, the same incident occurred two years ago when two people were shot dead, now its 10 people”



“As I speak with you, Obio Usiere has been deserted. Our women are afraid to go their farms because they rape them in the bush and no one can help them. These people are heavily armed and we are just helpless.







“We have reported to both Police, DSS and other security agencies and we are using this opportunity to call on Governor Ben Ayade to help us because about 3, 500 people are now homeless, we have become refugees in our own land”



“It’s about a week this incident took place. It is true that some police men were sent here but the shortfall in logistics is a big challenge. We are afraid to go back to our ancestral home because we know what is happening in Enugu, Delta, Benue and we don’t like shedding blood on our land, it is a taboo for an Efik man to take up arms.”



Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the attack, but said only one person was killed.



She said policemen have been been drafted to the area and normalcy has been restored.



“Our men are on ground 24 hours and we are not aware of any other killing. The rise in the death toll has not been reported to us as I speak with you, and we are not leaving the place,” she said.

http://thenationonlineng.net/fulani-herdsmen-kill-10-cross-river/

how do the herdsmen kill people and still sleep at night abi is their conscience doing vacation

I say let the affected people take revenge

It's simply a leach game the government is playing with the lives of Nigerians.

I say let the affected people take revenge

It's simply a leach game the government is playing with the lives of Nigerians. it will be the end of the calabar race if they take Any action against the Fulani's



the Fulani's get assorted weapons plus people willing to provide them with more..





how do the herdsmen kill people and still sleep at night abi is their conscience doing vacation

it will be the end of the calabar race if they take Any action against the Fulani's



the Fulani's get assorted weapons plus people willing to provide them with more..





only govt can stop this



Government?

Sick government that'll only sympathise with the bereaved. We all know they won't be affected personally so why wait.

Can fulani stand against all victimised states?

Dem Buhari pple no dey Taya?

hmm

Bubu call your terrorist brothers to order. 1 Like

These people want civil war.

Under the sponsorship of the undisputed king of incompetence bubu

Devil punish Buhari 1 Like

"It is a taboo for an Efik man to take up arms against another person"..

You are on your own sir!

BUHA RI the animal is on the throne







Not a good news, wat happened to live and let's live

Are we still 1 Nigeria?



The only way to fight terror is with terror.... 1 Like

.I only petty those who still believe in one Nigeria. they will be taking unaware. also I find it hard why the Fulani has not tried similar stunt in Edo,delta and bayesa. this three state are mother of reprisal attack. they take no nonsense.



the amalgamation expiring date is fast approaching. we must know that nothing last for ever. kingdom once come and gone so do Nigeria. 1 Like

most southern governors behave like statues , they eyes but can't see, they have ears but can't hear, they have mouths but can't speak.

The government has down played the activities of these vampires.



Let's all keep quiet and whine behind our keyboards. They have visited Enugu, Benue, Delta, Ekiti, Nassarawa, Abia, Ogun, Osun, Anambra, Ondo and now Calabar. Everywhere they visit they leave blood on the soil. We Will wake one day to say Fulani ti take over. Alas it would have been too late.

God please protect us mbok

Make these Fulani herdsmen chill na.



10 people, haba?

Awwww

never heard anything like fulani herds men donates book and chairs to so so school or Fulani herds men donates houses for widows only Fulani herds men kill, kill and kill. Na wah



Oya declare 3 days fasting!

BUHA RI the animal is on the throne







