Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . (18351 Views)

Photos Of Hot Mother And Her Baby Got Instagram Users Talking / Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. / These Photos Of A Young Mother And Her Child Has Got People Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Some people are still doubting how possible this is as they asked the woman whether she had the boy when he was in the womb..see reactions below;



Source; A photo of a pretty young mother and her son who likes like her boyfriend/sibling has gone viral after it was posted on twitter.. The woman shared the photo to participate in the #30plusappreciation game ( for those who are above 30 years old) -not knowing it would get this much attention..Some people are still doubting how possible this is as they asked the woman whether she had the boy when he was in the womb..see reactions below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/photo-of-pretty-young-mother-and-her.html 2 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

I don't have anything to say, but if this kind of woman comes my way, i'm gonna kpansh her. Na my mind i talk so 30 Likes

That ass is heavenly sent.

and it has scored more goals than

Mario baloteli and Karim benzema combined.

what a good striker.

me like. 6 Likes 1 Share

She probably had him when she was 16....... nothing so special here. 19 Likes

Wifey goals

Unbelievable

the guy friends go dey eye him mama "in some type of way" wella 1 Like

professorfal:

She probably had him when she was 16....... probably 14 probably 14 11 Likes

Nna mehn...





#SlayMama



Dear Derola, don't goan betray me and start looking like something I don't know before 50… Oshey!!! Hottie hottie Mama#SlayMamaDear Derola, don't goan betray me and start looking like something I don't know before 50… 2 Likes 1 Share

Be not deceive by her physique. For I tell you all, that woman is our ancestor. 3 Likes

ds woman don old na! 2 Likes





70% of naija ladies/women be looking like they are 5months pregnant and the wan wey manage get flat tummy and nice structure go carry yam for the back of her leg :- Why would you have this kind of woman (with good character) in your life and not love in love all over again everyday?70% of naija ladies/women be looking like they are 5months pregnant and the wan wey manage get flat tummy and nice structure go carry yam for the back of her leg:- 10 Likes

...it raining over here and am like ...it raining over here and am like 5 Likes

she's hot

omg

Aderola15:

Oshey!!! Hottie hottie Mama



#SlayMama



Dear Derola, don't goan betray me and start looking like something I don't know before 50…

Wow wow...make I nor become siren....but obviously she had him when she was very young....she looks great... 1 Like

suzan404:

Wow wow...make I nor become siren....but obviously she had him when she was very young....she looks great... You don turn Siren already nawh...lolz You don turn Siren already nawh...lolz 1 Like

I choose not to believe,

Those on my side say Hi

Those against Nah

...

where is the father? African american women and teenage pregnancy are like.... 1 Like

uzoclinton:

probably 14 Is she from the North? Is she from the North?

Naso my mama sef be

uzoclinton:

probably 14 One of the beauties of giving birth early as a lady.



But too much slaying and abortions no go let our ladies see road. No, probably when she was 16 because I think she's above 30 already. 16+16=32One of the beauties of giving birth early as a lady.But too much slaying and abortions no go let our ladies see road. 4 Likes

play game

catch them young

uzoclinton:

probably 14 She's been a slut from the womb. She's been a slut from the womb.

She must have had him at about age 13

More like boyfriend and girlfriend, she look damn too good https://nairascores.com/viewforum.php?f=9