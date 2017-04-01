₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by CastedDude: 5:43pm
A photo of a pretty young mother and her son who likes like her boyfriend/sibling has gone viral after it was posted on twitter.. The woman shared the photo to participate in the #30plusappreciation game ( for those who are above 30 years old) -not knowing it would get this much attention..
Some people are still doubting how possible this is as they asked the woman whether she had the boy when he was in the womb..see reactions below;
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by CastedDude: 5:45pm
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by CastedDude: 5:45pm
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Evergreen4(m): 5:46pm
I don't have anything to say, but if this kind of woman comes my way, i'm gonna kpansh her. Na my mind i talk so
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by IamJix: 5:47pm
That ass is heavenly sent.
and it has scored more goals than
Mario baloteli and Karim benzema combined.
what a good striker.
me like.
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by professorfal: 5:47pm
She probably had him when she was 16....... nothing so special here.
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by SINZ(m): 5:47pm
Wifey goals
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Tadeknkeepcalm: 5:51pm
Unbelievable
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by uzoclinton(m): 5:54pm
the guy friends go dey eye him mama "in some type of way" wella
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by uzoclinton(m): 5:54pm
professorfal:probably 14
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by crisycent: 5:55pm
Nna mehn...
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Aderola15(f): 5:56pm
Oshey!!! Hottie hottie Mama
#SlayMama
Dear Derola, don't goan betray me and start looking like something I don't know before 50…
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Splinz(m): 5:57pm
Be not deceive by her physique. For I tell you all, that woman is our ancestor.
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by yaqq: 6:09pm
ds woman don old na!
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by decatalyst(m): 6:11pm
Why would you have this kind of woman (with good character) in your life and not love in love all over again everyday?
70% of naija ladies/women be looking like they are 5months pregnant and the wan wey manage get flat tummy and nice structure go carry yam for the back of her leg :-
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Divay22(f): 6:17pm
...it raining over here and am like
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by dainformant(m): 6:22pm
she's hot
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by sod09(m): 6:37pm
omg
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by dacovajnr: 6:38pm
Aderola15:
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by suzan404(f): 6:43pm
Wow wow...make I nor become siren....but obviously she had him when she was very young....she looks great...
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by PhilAmadeus: 8:17pm
suzan404:You don turn Siren already nawh...lolz
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:04pm
I choose not to believe,
Those on my side say Hi
Those against Nah
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by martineverest(m): 9:05pm
...
where is the father? African american women and teenage pregnancy are like....
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Nwodosis(m): 9:06pm
uzoclinton:Is she from the North?
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by uminem02(m): 9:07pm
Naso my mama sef be
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by MrTypist: 9:07pm
No, probably when she was 16 because I think she's above 30 already. 16+16=32
uzoclinton:One of the beauties of giving birth early as a lady.
But too much slaying and abortions no go let our ladies see road.
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Tenim47(m): 9:07pm
play game
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by famosty: 9:07pm
catch them young
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by BabaCommander: 9:08pm
uzoclinton:She's been a slut from the womb.
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by Lilimax(f): 9:08pm
She must have had him at about age 13
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by nairascores: 9:09pm
More like boyfriend and girlfriend, she look damn too good https://nairascores.com/viewforum.php?f=9
|Re: Photo Of A Pretty Young Mother And Her Son Which Has Gone Viral . by BabaCommander: 9:09pm
uminem02:You mean it? Drop her no let us ask her.
