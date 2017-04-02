₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by YoungB1a(m): 8:01pm On Apr 01
Why I Begged Apostle Suleman - Stephanie Otobo's Mother
PREMIUM TIMES’ Festus Owete and Idris Ibrahim travelled to Sapele, Delta State, to speak with the mother of Canadian-based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo, who accused the pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Johnson Suleman, popularly called Apostle Suleman, of having amorous relationship with her.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227679-interview-i-begged-apostle-suleman-stephanie-otobos-mother.html
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Cyberrex(m): 8:02pm On Apr 01
first to comment
fp loading
password: Apostle Suleiman
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 8:03pm On Apr 01
summary pls..
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 8:14pm On Apr 01
This saga is becoming stale..something fresh should happen na
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by ojietu: 8:16pm On Apr 01
Okey oooooo
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by bkool7(m): 8:20pm On Apr 01
Are you telling US that her mothers name is Bukky ?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by felixomor: 8:53pm On Apr 01
Thank God she has exposed another lie....
She was never arrested nor threatened......
Hmmm......
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by adepeter26(m): 8:58pm On Apr 01
Didn't read
Came to book space just incase Lalasticlala moves it to FP
Will comment later
*modified*
The post no make sense o-o. But lala carry enter PROMISE LAND
Issorite
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by pbethel: 9:19pm On Apr 01
God is faithful
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Dottore: 10:57pm On Apr 01
Ok
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Lilaex: 10:58pm On Apr 01
oij[o
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 10:58pm On Apr 01
For him to give you money abi
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by fuckyoumhen: 10:58pm On Apr 01
I dont give a fucck either Apostle fvck that biitch or not!
as long as its not rape, Otobo gat no case & shes free to jump inside the lagoon
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 10:59pm On Apr 01
Suleman is not a man of God.
He's a god of man and his followers worship him, even a dumb can tell he's guilty.
Quote me and have a thrèesome in your dream tonight
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by signature2012(m): 10:59pm On Apr 01
bkool7:
No,her name is Bukola.......
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by numericalguy(m): 10:59pm On Apr 01
Na wa oo
So this is where the girl stephanie Otobo came from be forming yankee
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by admax(m): 11:00pm On Apr 01
Miss Canada, miss musician, miss whatever. Look at her mothers house. Yet, she claimed Apostle gave her this, gave her that. How come her mother didn't get to enjoy any of the goodies she claimed she got from Apostle Suleiman.
That girl has mental cum spiritual issues. Festus Keyamo and the other actor's must prove this allegation o, otherwise, they will pay dearly.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by KingSarzy(m): 11:01pm On Apr 01
Thank God
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 11:02pm On Apr 01
Okay
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 11:02pm On Apr 01
subtlemee:Why don't you start one. I have a great idea for you. There's someone i want you to accuse of raping you.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Amberon: 11:03pm On Apr 01
Lol...can't fool people like me. The mother only went pleaded out of fear of what Suleman could do to the girl.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by DjAndroid: 11:03pm On Apr 01
Still
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by omofunaab(m): 11:03pm On Apr 01
This woman no want wahala.
She's just scared of the pastor
She said she doesn't want the pastor to do any evil prayer.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by back2sender: 11:04pm On Apr 01
felixomor:She only exposed herself. What does she mean by that the matter should be cancel. She is disgrace just like Alfa Sule.
The matter is in court abi Alfa Sule don get cold feet?.
Fake people fake pastor fake Alfa fake Sule fake apostle fake omega fake fire fake fake fake.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by otemdomino: 11:04pm On Apr 01
Bukky: Bukky: Well, we begged the man of God that he should forgiveHas anyone noticed this fearful and gullible comment typical of a sheep and of someone who is 'poor in the spirit''?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Stanleywaxy(m): 11:04pm On Apr 01
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 11:04pm On Apr 01
It's obvious where this case is going...
Evidence you no get...
Anybody can make baseless accusations. In fact , Cossy Ojiakor can sit in her room and describe Baba Buhari's abuna. It doesn't change a thing...
I dont want to believe in conspiracy theories. Hard evidence is what is needed. This Otobo should either show us unassailable evidence or apologise to Apostle Johnson Suleiman.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by bezimo(m): 11:05pm On Apr 01
Advice your daughter to confess her lies.A monumental disgrace to womanhood.The shame she has brought upon herself cannot be erased for ever.
She must confess who paid her to make those false allegations.
Staphanie mom has refuted her lies, where are those naysayers? Shame shame shame.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Brighte(m): 11:05pm On Apr 01
na so...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by hardeycute: 11:05pm On Apr 01
check the marked area,that's why i would not believe that woman claims
