₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,356 members, 3,453,579 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 12:04 AM

Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) (14989 Views)

Stephanie Otobo's Mother Begging Apostle Suleman To Forgive Her Daughter (Video) / "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad / Apostle Suleman: Stephanie Otobo In Court With Her Male Colleague (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by YoungB1a(m): 8:01pm On Apr 01
Why I Begged Apostle Suleman - Stephanie Otobo's Mother

PREMIUM TIMES’ Festus Owete and Idris Ibrahim travelled to Sapele, Delta State, to speak with the mother of Canadian-based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo, who accused the pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Johnson Suleman, popularly called Apostle Suleman, of having amorous relationship with her.

For two days, attempts by our reporters to trace the mother, Bukky, to her home were unsuccessful. When finally located, it would take hours to convince her to speak with this newspaper.

Bukky explained why she apologised to Mr. Suleman, the formative years of her daughter, the allegation her daughter had marital introduction with Mr. Suleman, and other issues.

PT: You travelled to Auchi to attend a church service where you also apologised to Apostle Johnson Suleman. What prompted you to do that?

Bukky: I did that because of my daughter, (and) because I am a mother. The way I am seeing her is not the way I brought her up. And all those her character is not giving me happiness which I want to put an end to. That is why I went to Auchi.

PT: Did anybody threaten to arrest or kill you before you went there?

Bukky: No, nobody threatened me. It is because I am a mother. When I saw what was going on, the day you people came to the market I said I wanted to go and meet the man of God to apologise so that we can put an end to the matter. Because I know my daughter. I did not bring her up this way and the way she is behaving is not normal. So, I said I want to go and beg the man of God to forgive her so that this matter can die off. Because I cannot continue with this (and) the way I am seeing it, I don’t want anything of such to happen again. Nobody threatened to kill me or prompted me to do so. I went there on my own to apologise to man of God.


PT: I am asking because shortly after that church service, your daughter said on Instagram that you were threatened to go to Auchi.

Bukky: No, I was not threatened. I am a mother. I cannot continue to see her in that manner. She has been saying all sort of things. We are not happy and that is why I went to apologise. I went there alone; nobody threatened me.

PT: That implies that your daughter lied?

Bukky: Yes, because what she is saying is not true.

PT: How old is your daughter?

Bukky: I don’t want to answer that. 

PT: Don’t you think your daughter is old enough to take responsibility for her actions?

Bukky: What I am still saying is that they should pardon her and the matter should just go down like that. They should forgive this matter because they’ve been manipulating her because this is not her real self. She was not behaving like this before. It seems all those lawyers are manipulating her, using her to say all this rubbish and bringing all this things out. So I begged that this matter should die down now because this is not my real daughter. I believe somebody must have been manipulating her. All those lawyers (and) all those her friends are using her. This is not the way I brought her up because I brought many children up. They are not behaving like this. Somebody is brainwashing her, polluting her mind and that is what is making her to do all this things that she is doing now.

PT: You are accusing a lawyer for doing that?

Bukky: Yes, all those lawyers are using her to get their own names. They should leave my daughter alone. They should leave my daughter out of this matter. I am still talking about all those lawyers, they should leave my daughter alone.

PT: Can you mention names?

Bukky: I don’t know them but I believe that all those lawyers supporting her are using her. I am begging the government that they should leave my daughter alone. They should release my daughter from what they are doing to her.

PT: Do you know the lawyer they call Festus Keyamo or any lawyer from his chamber?

Bukky: I don’t know him and any lawyer from his chamber though they call me but I don’t know them.

PT: When the lawyers called you, what were they telling you?

Bukky: They asked me whether they came to arrest me or they forced me to say all those things when they came to my market. They also asked whether I was tortured. They came and said they want to ask me about my daughter, (but) I told them that I want to go and beg the man of God myself to die down the matter. That is what every mother will do. I don’t want to see my daughter destroyed. That is why I am saying that all those lawyers should leave my daughter and bring her out of this matter.

PT: You said you were going to beg the man of God, what were you afraid of?

Bukky: Well, we begged the man of God that he should forgive my daughter. You know when you call somebody a man of God, he can go to any length. So I don’t want the man of God to go to any length, to do any evil prayer because when we heard of it that time, this pastors’ association (South-South chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria) praying all their sorts of things. I cannot sit down here watching my daughter like that. That is why I said I want to go to the source to beg that man. Nobody tortured me. I went alone. I entered vehicle from Sapele to Auchi.

PT: So, was it the first time you went to Auchi?

Bukky: No, I have been to Auchi before.

PT: She (Stephanie) said Apostle Suleman held marriage discussions in the pastor’s office. Is it true?

Bukky: No, it is not true, nothing like marriage, I did not go there for marriage. No woman goes to collect dowry. That one na abomination.

PT: Did she ever tell you that she was pregnant?

Bukky: No, she never told me.

PT: Did she ever tell you that she was stooling blood for a year?

Bukky: No.

PT: So, when you heard about all these things, what was your first reaction as a mother?

Bukky: I really want to see that they bring my daughter back to me. I wanted her to come back to me that moment. I did not see her and that was why I said I was looking forward to seeing the man of God so that I can beg the man of God to forgive her (and) to cancel all this matter.

PT: Have you made any attempt to reach her so that you discuss with her?

Bukky: No.

PT: When she was growing up, what kind of child was she?

Bukky: She is not wayward, that is why what is happening is surprising me. Somebody is behind this matter because she was not like that before. She is a good child. She loved me and I love her. So, along the way, I don’t know what happened; that is why I said they are manipulating her, using something against her and I want every Nigerian to help me to pray, pray for her that God should deliver her.

PT: Do you know what she does in Canada where she lives?

Bukky: She was going to school before (and) she is a musician.

PT: Does she send you money?

Bukky: Before she dey send me money sometimes.

PT: What do you do for a living?

Bukky: I am a business woman.

PT: How many children do you have?

Bukky: Dem plenty, even the one I born, the one I no born, through herself I brought many of her friends up.

PT: Now if this matter goes to court, are you ready to go to court to testify?

Bukky: I don’t want to go to court, that is why I said they should cancel the matter.

PT: Do you have any advice for mothers?

Bukky: Well they should bring up their child in the way of God.

PT: Do you know anybody who is against your child and who is polluting her against the man of God?

Bukky: I don’t know anybody. Na the lawyer wey make her dey talk all this bad word. The lawyer should leave my daughter alone.

source:

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227679-interview-i-begged-apostle-suleman-stephanie-otobos-mother.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Cyberrex(m): 8:02pm On Apr 01
first to comment


fp loading
password: Apostle Suleiman

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 8:03pm On Apr 01
summary pls..
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 8:14pm On Apr 01
This saga is becoming stale..something fresh should happen na

3 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by ojietu: 8:16pm On Apr 01
Okey oooooo

2 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by bkool7(m): 8:20pm On Apr 01
Are you telling US that her mothers name is Bukky ?

5 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by felixomor: 8:53pm On Apr 01
Thank God she has exposed another lie....

She was never arrested nor threatened......
Hmmm......

19 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by adepeter26(m): 8:58pm On Apr 01
Didn't read

Came to book space just incase Lalasticlala moves it to FP

Will comment later

*modified*
The post no make sense o-o. But lala carry enter PROMISE LAND

Issorite
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by pbethel: 9:19pm On Apr 01
God is faithful

6 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Dottore: 10:57pm On Apr 01
Ok
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Lilaex: 10:58pm On Apr 01
oij[o
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 10:58pm On Apr 01
For him to give you money abi grin
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by fuckyoumhen: 10:58pm On Apr 01
I dont give a fucck either Apostle fvck that biitch or not!
as long as its not rape, Otobo gat no case & shes free to jump inside the lagoon

4 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 10:59pm On Apr 01
Suleman is not a man of God.
He's a god of man and his followers worship him, even a dumb can tell he's guilty.

Quote me and have a thrèesome in your dream tonight

14 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by signature2012(m): 10:59pm On Apr 01
bkool7:
Are you telling US that her mothers name is Bukky?



No,her name is Bukola.......

12 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by numericalguy(m): 10:59pm On Apr 01
Na wa oo

So this is where the girl stephanie Otobo came from be forming yankee

2 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by admax(m): 11:00pm On Apr 01
Miss Canada, miss musician, miss whatever. Look at her mothers house. Yet, she claimed Apostle gave her this, gave her that. How come her mother didn't get to enjoy any of the goodies she claimed she got from Apostle Suleiman.

That girl has mental cum spiritual issues. Festus Keyamo and the other actor's must prove this allegation o, otherwise, they will pay dearly.

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by KingSarzy(m): 11:01pm On Apr 01
Thank God

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 11:02pm On Apr 01
Okay
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 11:02pm On Apr 01
subtlemee:
This saga is becoming stale..something fresh should happen na
Why don't you start one. I have a great idea for you. There's someone i want you to accuse of raping you.

3 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Amberon: 11:03pm On Apr 01
Lol...can't fool people like me. The mother only went pleaded out of fear of what Suleman could do to the girl.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by DjAndroid: 11:03pm On Apr 01
Still
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by omofunaab(m): 11:03pm On Apr 01
This woman no want wahala.

She's just scared of the pastor

She said she doesn't want the pastor to do any evil prayer.

3 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by back2sender: 11:04pm On Apr 01
felixomor:
Thank God she has exposed another lie....

She was never arrested nor threatened......
Hmmm......
She only exposed herself. What does she mean by that the matter should be cancel. She is disgrace just like Alfa Sule.
The matter is in court abi Alfa Sule don get cold feet?.
Fake people fake pastor fake Alfa fake Sule fake apostle fake omega fake fire fake fake fake.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by otemdomino: 11:04pm On Apr 01
Bukky: Bukky: Well, we begged the man of God that he should forgive
my daughter. You know when you call somebody a man of God,
he can go to any length. So I don’t want the man of God to go to
any length, to do any evil prayer because when we heard of it that
time, this pastors’ association (South-South chapter of the
Christian Association of Nigeria) praying all their sorts of things. I
cannot sit down here watching my daughter like that. That is why
I said I want to go to the source to beg that man. Nobody
tortured me. I went alone. I entered vehicle from Sapele to Auchi.
Has anyone noticed this fearful and gullible comment typical of a sheep and of someone who is 'poor in the spirit''?

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Stanleywaxy(m): 11:04pm On Apr 01
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 11:04pm On Apr 01
It's obvious where this case is going...

Evidence you no get...

Anybody can make baseless accusations. In fact , Cossy Ojiakor can sit in her room and describe Baba Buhari's abuna. It doesn't change a thing...

I dont want to believe in conspiracy theories. Hard evidence is what is needed. This Otobo should either show us unassailable evidence or apologise to Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

2 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by bezimo(m): 11:05pm On Apr 01
Advice your daughter to confess her lies.A monumental disgrace to womanhood.The shame she has brought upon herself cannot be erased for ever.

She must confess who paid her to make those false allegations.

Staphanie mom has refuted her lies, where are those naysayers? Shame shame shame.

4 Likes

Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by Brighte(m): 11:05pm On Apr 01
na so...
Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother's House & Shop (Photos) by hardeycute: 11:05pm On Apr 01
check the marked area,that's why i would not believe that woman claims

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

To All Nairalanders That Supported Trump On His View About Islam / Once Saved, Saved Forever? / Doesnt God Know Those Already Going To Hell?

Viewing this topic: lagostokd, milytoh(m), walade(m), Kaslyni, Onyekwelu7(m), Geniero, ogunboss, joe4rich18(m), linearity, pritykate(f), Donlamzy(m), Antara0503(m), saintjoel(m), olasclef(m), Rexleo(m), 4peace(m), DIKEnaWAR, seunzor, darekayng, aliumik, kesprime(m), Snazzynho(m), Alighoda2, lakeside4love(m), holatimmy(f), beckytunde(f), folem, naturalmi, vinovien, stinggy(m), Danjuma827, kwalakwala123(f), garex, lamie007, Stephanie1235(f), visiondee(m), yelloo1(m), hazzanovich(m), lawrence7, Dayshow, Azyyz0412(m), dangwarmai(m), travelpoint, angelo5uk(m), 9jaBloke, Chukwuemeka007(m), JayceeYT, dolandi, Anyad231, Deeanonymous, pseudonomer, jeffdaniel(m), DonSaporo(m), Zukkybrown(f), abnsugbe, ohiza, chronique(m), Jakeattah(m), davtosh, mollymotion, saintmark88(m), adymah, Onnasucs1(m), kally234, ALKARULEZZ(m), Dreamwaker(m), STOIC123, nothingspoil70, Tmex(m), leticia28, bukiboy(m), Ayomi088(m), unitypeace, timilehin007(m), Duplik8t77(m), oladimegy(m), allhavesinned, Akgcfr, pepemendy(m), debque(m), Polyphony(m), wittyz20(m), jjcena(m), sauceEEP(m), stopit, philo04(m), abigeorgef, ItsMeAboki(m), scouttboy(m), timidapsin(m), RaseJudex, MICHEALADEX(m), SAMAYODELE(m), badaru1(m), savagefinder1, ddddon(m), francescainnoce(f), Jobabori(m), Assetosky(m), Bamibamz, Smith35(m), Ahmadm(m), Cannonleo(m), buizyeazy, EastGold(m), AllonaInvest, Romanticboy1(m), Drsheddy(m), 042reports(m), paulGrundy(m), lookulooku01, remedick, taymeesan(m), YNWA1, Lescalier, space007(m), lathrowinger, Preca(f), bluepresidents, simreal, Mrchippychappy(m), ebukah, progress69, llbhuds, fogho198, Equado(m), jonnpedro, Jerry24kay(m), Bobo121(m), toluhere(m), zhiggy1(m), abudujanah, olucephas(m), Kelklein(m), SeishinSenshi, U4unique(f), Ladobzy(m), dustmalik, felixomor, 10eola(m), mayor20(m), Kolabalogun(m), Mykel4God(m), betesi(m), abitex577(m), CEOconcord(m), Ijeoma660(f), EvaVerdure(m), pappilo(m), Authentize, tjcoded, qualityovenbake(m), hentech911, adexsng, Herhmjay, doyinbaby(f), MrigweC(m) and 268 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.