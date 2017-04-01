₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Youngadvocate: 8:14pm
Philip Emeagwali has been listed as amongst the top 10 most intelligent people in the world, having the acclaimed IQ of 190.
Philip Emeagwali, of course, is a renowed and world-acclaimed engineer, mathematician, computer scientist and geologist who was one of two winners of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize, a prize from the IEEE, for his use of a Connection Machine supercomputer to help detect petroleum fields.
He has the 9th slot directly below Marilyn vos Savant, 8th with verified IQ of 190 and directly above 10th placed Garry Kasparov who is alleged to have an IQ of 190.
The Igbo-born Nigerian is credited for inventing a formula that allows supercomputers powered by thousands of processors to perform billions of calculations per second, a discovery that made international headlines and inspired the reinvention of supercomputers.
The supercomputer comprises of thousands of networked computers and the Internet also comprises of millions of networked computers. The supercomputer spawned the Internet.
Emeagwali’s 1970s hypothesis on 64,000 networked computers around the Earth led to his programming of 64,000 processors inside a big box to perform 3.1 billion calculations per second, a world record in 1989. For the latter achievement, he won the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize, which is the “Nobel prize of supercomputing.”
http://igbobia.com/?q=philip-emeagwali-among-the-top-10-most-intelligent-people-in-the-world-with-190-iq.html
Lalasticlala
28 Likes 5 Shares
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:29pm
You're actually wrong in one detail: The Gordon Bell Prize is not the Nobel prize of computing.
The highest honor given to a computer scientist is the Turing Prize.
21 Likes
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by MJBOLT(m): 8:32pm
liepod detected
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by veekid(m): 9:27pm
Next please
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by iamnicer: 9:28pm
IGBOS
YORUBAS
HAUSA
MODIFIED
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Jameskelvin(m): 9:28pm
Lol he's a FLATINO.ipob youths be like ''he's our Nwanne''.AFONJAS won't like this..1,2,3 oya let the flatinos vs afonja fight begin....to the flatino,BRAVO.
6 Likes
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by metrosexual: 9:28pm
I had no doubt it would be Philip when I saw this topic on frontpage.
Igbo kwenu! (I'm not Igbo though, but I'm proud of this man, putting our name for good things worldwide)
52 Likes 1 Share
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by BruzMoney(m): 9:28pm
weldone
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by ayusco85(m): 9:28pm
NCAN ajah branch reporting for duty.
He deserves it actually. With that kinda IQ, even bubu that hate igbos will ve no choice than go give him this award.
Kudos Philip. (hope U don't ve big lips)
9 Likes
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Standardcosting(f): 9:28pm
Truly Igbos are Jews. If only they would be thankful and serve God appropriately.
11 Likes
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by zainabxel(f): 9:29pm
People go vex
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by nairalandfreak: 9:29pm
Kwenu
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by DollarAngel(m): 9:29pm
Philip Emeagwali has been listed as amongst the top 10 most intelligent people in the world, having the acclaimed IQ of 190.
The Best tribe in Nigeria, we are intelligent, Creative, Hardworking, Innovative and a Blessing to Nigeria
Like if you agree, Share if you are nwa afor
37 Likes 15 Shares
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Adieza(m): 9:29pm
okay ooo
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by rasazee(m): 9:29pm
nice
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by helphelp: 9:29pm
Wow...
Awesome
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by industrious: 9:29pm
I thought they said this guy was a guy man
I no come understand again ooo...
lemme check the source and not blogger drama
SOURCE: IGBOBIA........ hmmm no comment... don't even know what site is that
1 Like
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Built2last: 9:29pm
Make I no lie. I came to check names. It's usually a battle royale between Afonja a.K.a brown roof Republic versus the Flaties a.k.a Ipob...let the battle begin.
Middle belt is refree
The north are observers.
Seun has the stadium
9 Likes 1 Share
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Phi001(m): 9:29pm
DirewolfofStark:So last last Turing get prize named after him...
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Cyberrex(m): 9:29pm
his contribution to d country is what that matters
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by guy30stainless(m): 9:29pm
[color=#000099][/color] Chai God just give me half of this guy's brain. E too much for one person
2 Likes
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by EnkayDezign: 9:29pm
DirewolfofStark:
Does it have anything to do with the Enigma machine?
1 Like
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Abbeyme: 9:29pm
Igbo kwenu
9 Likes
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by Blazed(m): 9:29pm
Name checkers should pls check the name
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by alphawg(m): 9:29pm
DirewolfofStark:It's too early na.
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by BabaCommander: 9:30pm
Flatino
2 Likes
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by gbemmy2k10(m): 9:30pm
Chidex2442:space booker wehdonesir
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by odiereke(m): 9:30pm
Congratulation my broda
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by salveoP(m): 9:30pm
Name checkers, daalu!!
1 Like
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by RealDannie(m): 9:30pm
Wehdon sir
Re: Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 by lfleak: 9:30pm
Flatinoes be like...
23 Likes
