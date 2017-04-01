



Philip Emeagwali, of course, is a renowed and world-acclaimed engineer, mathematician, computer scientist and geologist who was one of two winners of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize, a prize from the IEEE, for his use of a Connection Machine supercomputer to help detect petroleum fields.



He has the 9th slot directly below Marilyn vos Savant, 8th with verified IQ of 190 and directly above 10th placed Garry Kasparov who is alleged to have an IQ of 190.



The Igbo-born Nigerian is credited for inventing a formula that allows supercomputers powered by thousands of processors to perform billions of calculations per second, a discovery that made international headlines and inspired the reinvention of supercomputers.



The supercomputer comprises of thousands of networked computers and the Internet also comprises of millions of networked computers. The supercomputer spawned the Internet.



Emeagwali’s 1970s hypothesis on 64,000 networked computers around the Earth led to his programming of 64,000 processors inside a big box to perform 3.1 billion calculations per second, a world record in 1989. For the latter achievement, he won the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize, which is the “Nobel prize of supercomputing.”



