



Also pictured paying homage to him were the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Isiaq Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi,Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Prince Adeleke Adeyemi.







Source: His Excellency Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, (Omoluabi of Oyo Empire), the Executive Governor of Osun State, flanked by his amiable wife were pictured paying homage to the Alaafin of Oyo at the wedding ceremony of the child of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola which took place in Lagos today.Also pictured paying homage to him were the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Isiaq Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi,Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Prince Adeleke Adeyemi.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/governor-aregbesolahis-wifeothers-pay.html?m=1 1 Like