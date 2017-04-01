₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by sar33: 8:52pm
His Excellency Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, (Omoluabi of Oyo Empire), the Executive Governor of Osun State, flanked by his amiable wife were pictured paying homage to the Alaafin of Oyo at the wedding ceremony of the child of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola which took place in Lagos today.
Also pictured paying homage to him were the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Isiaq Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi,Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Prince Adeleke Adeyemi.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/governor-aregbesolahis-wifeothers-pay.html?m=1
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by sar33: 8:52pm
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 9:02pm
God please pick my call
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by pbethel: 9:04pm
Una weldone o
Naija we hail thee
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by olaboy33(m): 10:03pm
this alaafin man doesn't look human again....
more like a spirit....
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:12pm
Poor man don suffer.
Even Traditional Laws are for the poor alone.
See people Shaking
"Iku Baba Yeye. Alashe Ikeji Oooosha"
Amosun even touched him
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by EnkayDezign: 10:12pm
Tambuwal is a bridge builder. God bless him
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:12pm
So wat should we do
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by 1zynnvn(m): 10:13pm
Constituted Authority giving him a pat on the back...
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by henrysam(m): 10:13pm
Our oba are now feeling that they belong. Meanwhile most of them have been relegated. I pity the traditional institution in yorubaland
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by solid3(m): 10:13pm
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:14pm
when mosquitoes ar sucking you nd you saw a post that cant EPP
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Vicolan: 10:14pm
That's our heritage!!! Though i no gbadun d Mr Hafisa oo
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by b3llo(m): 10:14pm
Give respect to whom is worthy and deserving
|Re: Aregbesola & His Wife Bow For Alaafin Of Oyo At A Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 10:15pm
That oba wife just be like dull baby
