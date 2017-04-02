Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? (2649 Views)

Can anyone recommend a better browser



Note: Both are not serving me well enough because I register for a lot of things via my phone and sometimes I encounter difficulties during registration processes.



Please, Tech gurus in the house, help a brother



uc browser 3 Likes

try downloading puffin 4 Likes







Cc: Lalasticlala USE UC BROWSER MINI.... its the best. 1 Like

Make use of Google Chrome. Best to me 20 Likes

♤Chrome



♤ 4 Likes

But I think UC browser HD is better than mini, I once used the mini and it was annoying



Thanks for the recommendation though But I think UC browser HD is better than mini, I once used the mini and it was annoyingThanks for the recommendation though 1 Like

for me opera is d best. when u try others... u 'll get them deleted. Google chrome not bad. 3 Likes

Google Chrome is the best. 9 Likes

eye BROWSEr 1 Like

* Opera mini for fast nice browsing experience that also saves u data and works well on 2g network.

*Google Chrome is Master when u Wanner have a desktop experience especially the registration or filling of forms

*CM Browser is also similar to Chrome. 2 Likes

If it is not CM browser, it's not the same thing as CM browser. 1 Like

Chrome browser is the browser! 1 Like

UC all the way 1 Like

truth be told I can't really call any the best it all depends on what u want..

UC is best for downloading large file. but frustrate u due to its refreshing constantly



opera mini :no go area for downloading,but just for the normal browsing I think it's d best.



chrome and Mozilla : MMM and the rest helped if life.. since they are one of the few that auto refresh



puffin:the worse of them all.. though it loads fast 1 Like

uc, you see 1 Like 1 Share

Google chrome for surfing , and uc for downloads 6 Likes

Opera Mini ain't bad but make sure it's not in Extreme Mode..but for the heavy lifting,Chrome is still the best..

I think UC browser is OK. I don't know about the HD version though

Puffin

Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Dolphin browser

Uc browser (for downloading)

Chrome (fast and simple)

Brave (same with chrome but it blocks annoying pop ups and ads by default )

Any browser using the chromium engine.

Firefox for desktop-like browsing, opera mini for fast seamless 'normal' browsing

Chrome is the best... uC is just for downloads 3 Likes

prettytasha:

Google chrome for surfing , and uc for downloads

You have said it all. You have said it all. 3 Likes

Firefox

Chrome browser has no rival

UC then Chrome

Team Operamini and Google Chrome



I use the first to surf lots of places include Nairaland, facebook, Google Reseach, etc but i use the latter majorly for Blogging when am not on PC

learn to use browsers apera mini for soft surf.... uc for downloading even my native browse sometimes... I use it to generate link and go download in my uc mini with the link...

Google chrome