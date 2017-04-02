₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Mykel4God(m): 9:31pm On Apr 01
Currently, I'm using Opera mini and UC browser HD, but I'm not satisfied with both.
Can anyone recommend a better browser
Note: Both are not serving me well enough because I register for a lot of things via my phone and sometimes I encounter difficulties during registration processes.
Please, Tech gurus in the house, help a brother
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by MJBOLT(m): 9:33pm On Apr 01
uc browser
3 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by onlyhandsome202: 9:33pm On Apr 01
try downloading puffin
4 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by greatnaija01: 9:37pm On Apr 01
USE UC BROWSER MINI.... its the best.
Mykel4God:
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by peteregwu(m): 9:39pm On Apr 01
Make use of Google Chrome. Best to me
20 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by RoyalBlak007: 9:40pm On Apr 01
♤Chrome
♤
4 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Mykel4God(m): 9:43pm On Apr 01
greatnaija01:
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Mykel4God(m): 9:45pm On Apr 01
greatnaija01:
But I think UC browser HD is better than mini, I once used the mini and it was annoying
Thanks for the recommendation though
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Mandesz(m): 9:46pm On Apr 01
for me opera is d best. when u try others... u 'll get them deleted. Google chrome not bad.
3 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Davash222(m): 9:48pm On Apr 01
Google Chrome is the best.
9 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by darioNaharis: 10:36pm On Apr 01
eye BROWSEr
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by donpata: 11:19pm On Apr 01
* Opera mini for fast nice browsing experience that also saves u data and works well on 2g network.
*Google Chrome is Master when u Wanner have a desktop experience especially the registration or filling of forms
*CM Browser is also similar to Chrome.
2 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Debroslink: 11:26pm On Apr 01
If it is not CM browser, it's not the same thing as CM browser.
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by begwong: 5:48am
Chrome browser is the browser!
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by holatimmy(f): 7:33am
UC all the way
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by tetula123(m): 7:33am
truth be told I can't really call any the best it all depends on what u want..
UC is best for downloading large file. but frustrate u due to its refreshing constantly
opera mini :no go area for downloading,but just for the normal browsing I think it's d best.
chrome and Mozilla : MMM and the rest helped if life.. since they are one of the few that auto refresh
puffin:the worse of them all.. though it loads fast
1 Like
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by bufness(m): 7:33am
uc, you see
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by prettytasha(f): 7:34am
Google chrome for surfing , and uc for downloads
6 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by donbenie(m): 7:34am
Opera Mini ain't bad but make sure it's not in Extreme Mode..but for the heavy lifting,Chrome is still the best..
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Tazdroid(m): 7:34am
I think UC browser is OK. I don't know about the HD version though
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by austino677(m): 7:35am
Puffin
Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Dolphin browser
Uc browser (for downloading)
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by KINGOFJAPAN: 7:36am
Chrome (fast and simple)
Brave (same with chrome but it blocks annoying pop ups and ads by default )
Any browser using the chromium engine.
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by symbianDON(m): 7:37am
Firefox for desktop-like browsing, opera mini for fast seamless 'normal' browsing
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by akashi01: 7:37am
Chrome is the best... uC is just for downloads
3 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by kayo80: 7:37am
prettytasha:
You have said it all.
3 Likes
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by seniorkachion(m): 7:39am
Firefox
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Letsreason: 7:39am
Chrome browser has no rival
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Coolgent: 7:39am
UC then Chrome
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Tuham(m): 7:40am
Team Operamini and Google Chrome
I use the first to surf lots of places include Nairaland, facebook, Google Reseach, etc but i use the latter majorly for Blogging when am not on PC
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by Ellixlimswag(m): 7:40am
learn to use browsers apera mini for soft surf.... uc for downloading even my native browse sometimes... I use it to generate link and go download in my uc mini with the link...
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by bestman09(m): 7:40am
Google chrome
|Re: Which Browser Is Best For Android Phones? by busco59: 7:40am
When it come to registration processes I will advice you to go for chrome, because I have done several registration processes on the above listed apps and I think chrome browser is the best.
But for efficient browsing and download UC browser all the way, but when I gat a limited data opera comes to play.
2 Likes
