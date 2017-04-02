₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by lilfreezy: 10:22pm On Apr 01
Nigerians are very funny indeed. It's either they accept it is called puff puff or leave it sha.
Naija I hail una
https://twitter.com/thisisinsider/status/847599332480000007
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by sauerr: 10:25pm On Apr 01
Lol. Nigerians are just so rude! Haba!
That thing is just so widespread in Turkey, you literally can't convince them. So give it up
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by Israeljones(m): 10:26pm On Apr 01
lolzz.. if it is not puffpuff it can never be the same as puffpuff
sauerr:what is rong with this one..e be like sey dem done suck dry ur own sense of humor...
so u dont see this as bin hilarious...yu had to start laying blames everywea..
slavery attitude.. yu shud pull it off
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by Stdaviding(m): 10:35pm On Apr 01
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by lilfreezy: 10:37pm On Apr 01
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by Rtopzy(f): 10:38pm On Apr 01
Laffing my ass off, Nigerians can b funny walahi. Lalasticlala, come nd see ur people o
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by Aliyeous(m): 10:43pm On Apr 01
puff puff naija's own version whether dey want am or not
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by LAFO(f): 10:44pm On Apr 01
TBH, na puff Puff na....
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by gaetano: 10:45pm On Apr 01
This killed me
"Young man be careful, do you eat rice in your country and what do you call it? We will not allow you change the name. It's puff puff."
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by pweshboi(m): 10:49pm On Apr 01
Lol... Puff puff made by lukemom Abi lukwetin sef, make dem no spoil d name for us.
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by FemiEddy(m): 10:52pm On Apr 01
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by lilfreezy: 10:53pm On Apr 01
That temitayo guy post Wikipedia link to prove him point
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by VolTOxic(m): 10:59pm On Apr 01
Lokma what?
We will not take it.
That is Puff-Puff!
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by MJBOLT(m): 11:07pm On Apr 01
It puff puff biko not lookuman
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by MrRichy(m): 11:14pm On Apr 01
oyibo wan follow us argue...
louqueman kor lukman ni
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 12:25am
Luqaimat ko Leukemia ni.
See how it sounds like a disease with no known cure. Our beloved Puff to the bloody Puff!!! As a sharp Igbo guy I propose we make shirts with Puff Puff emblazoned on it. In fact tomorrow is Puff Puff Enlightenment Day. #PPED #makepuffpuffgreatagain
Rise of the Planet of the Puff Puff!!!
Dawn of the Planet of the Puff Puff!!!
War of the Planet of the Puff Puff!!!!
Them dey crase na.
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by gaetano: 8:02am
Lalasticlala seun mynd44 move this thing to front page jor
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by LadyTochie(f): 8:28am
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by Joavid(f): 9:14am
Israeljones:
sense of humour then slavery attitude, how incoherent can someone be!
Nigerians and there overzealous attitude sha. now I can understand Ghanaians disgust when we claim Jollof rice with all arrogance like it's originally ours.
So, I've done you and some google-phobic others a huge favour.
see the difference?!
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by damanjohn: 9:35am
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by jeeqaa7(m): 9:35am
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by abdulaz: 9:36am
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by ychris: 9:37am
Calling puff puff luqman or lokma or woreva is an insult to anyone that bear the name luqman
The guy that wrote :
Ordinary puff puff le fi eyinbo to po pe bayi .
Ur head dey dia.
dats how dey forced eng. on us buh
u cant change this 1 name se!
we cant take it!
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by tonio2wo: 9:37am
That ameenah finish work!
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by unclezuma: 9:37am
That guy 2-3 steps above me needs to chill with the drabness and recognise humour when he sees it...
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by Divay22(f): 9:38am
They can take matters serious
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by whirlwind7(m): 9:38am
Once paid a visit to Dubai's Global Village, one of its many tourist attractions. In one of the hundreds of kiosks, I saw a woman in a native Arab attire, her face covered with burka, frying this meal.
I observed the process for a few minutes before I approached the kiosk. There were already a handfull of customers patiently waiting in line to buy.
It got to my turn, and she said a plate of it sells for 20 dirham. She served it in a disposable plate, sprinkled some sesame seed as well as honey over it, and stuck some toothpicks into the balls.
I smiled, paid up, accepted it, and said "this is puff puff"
A younger lady assisting her said in English: what?
I repeated what I just said. She shook her head and replied: No pooff....zis is lokma...
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by mzzmeenah(f): 9:38am
hahahahhahaa I love my fellow Nigerians
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by lifestyle1(m): 9:40am
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by easyfem: 9:40am
sauerr:
Some pple are just too stupid... Ain't u happy abt someone is proud of ur country... Must youth criticize everything?
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by Friedyokes: 9:41am
"YOUNG MAN BE CAREFUL, DO YOU EAT RICE IN YOUR COUNTRY AND WHAT DO YOU CALL IT? WE WILL NOT ALLOW YOU TO CHANGE IT. ITS PUFF PUFF."
This guy don tire for change
|Re: Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff by CharlieMaria(m): 9:41am
