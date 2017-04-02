Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Hilarious: Nigerians On Twitter Forcing Foreigners To Accept The Name Puff Puff (12323 Views)

https://twitter.com/thisisinsider/status/847599332480000007 Nigerians are very funny indeed. It's either they accept it is called puff puff or leave it sha.



That thing is just so widespread in Turkey, you literally can't convince them. So give it up









Lol. Nigerians are just so rude! Haba!

That thing is just so widespread in Turkey, you literally can't convince them. So give it up what is rong with this one..e be like sey dem done suck dry ur own sense of humor...

so u dont see this as bin hilarious...yu had to start laying blames everywea..



what is rong with this one..e be like sey dem done suck dry ur own sense of humor...so u dont see this as bin hilarious...yu had to start laying blames everywea..slavery attitude.. yu shud pull it off

Laffing my ass off, Nigerians can b funny walahi. Lalasticlala, come nd see ur people o

puff puff naija's own version whether dey want am or not

TBH, na puff Puff na....







"Young man be careful, do you eat rice in your country and what do you call it? We will not allow you change the name. It's puff puff."





"Young man be careful, do you eat rice in your country and what do you call it? We will not allow you change the name. It's puff puff."

This killed me

Lol... Puff puff made by lukemom Abi lukwetin sef, make dem no spoil d name for us.

That temitayo guy post Wikipedia link to prove him point

That is Puff-Puff! 76 Likes

It puff puff biko not lookuman

oyibo wan follow us argue...



louqueman kor lukman ni 1 Like

Luqaimat ko Leukemia ni.



See how it sounds like a disease with no known cure. Our beloved Puff to the bloody Puff!!! As a sharp Igbo guy I propose we make shirts with Puff Puff emblazoned on it. In fact tomorrow is Puff Puff Enlightenment Day. #PPED #makepuffpuffgreatagain



Rise of the Planet of the Puff Puff!!!

Dawn of the Planet of the Puff Puff!!!

War of the Planet of the Puff Puff!!!!

Them dey crase na. 90 Likes 6 Shares

what is rong with this one..e be like sey dem done suck dry ur own sense of humor...

so u dont see this as bin hilarious...yu had to start laying blames everywea..



slavery attitude.. yu shud pull it off

sense of humour then slavery attitude, how incoherent can someone be!



Nigerians and there overzealous attitude sha. now I can understand Ghanaians disgust when we claim Jollof rice with all arrogance like it's originally ours.



So, I've done you and some google-phobic others a huge favour.



sense of humour then slavery attitude, how incoherent can someone be!

Nigerians and there overzealous attitude sha. now I can understand Ghanaians disgust when we claim Jollof rice with all arrogance like it's originally ours.

So, I've done you and some google-phobic others a huge favour.

see the difference?!

Puff puff and pass.



Puff puff and pass.

The only puff puff i know.

is an insult to anyone that bear the name luqman

Ordinary puff puff le fi eyinbo to po pe bayi .

Ur head dey dia.



dats how dey forced eng. on us buh

u cant change this 1 name se!

Calling puff puff luqman or lokma or woreva is an insult to anyone that bear the name

The guy that wrote :

Ordinary puff puff le fi eyinbo to po pe bayi .

Ur head dey dia.

dats how dey forced eng. on us buh

u cant change this 1 name se!

we cant take it!

That ameenah finish work!





That guy 2-3 steps above me needs to chill with the drabness and recognise humour when he sees it...

Once paid a visit to Dubai's Global Village, one of its many tourist attractions. In one of the hundreds of kiosks, I saw a woman in a native Arab attire, her face covered with burka, frying this meal.



I observed the process for a few minutes before I approached the kiosk. There were already a handfull of customers patiently waiting in line to buy.

It got to my turn, and she said a plate of it sells for 20 dirham. She served it in a disposable plate, sprinkled some sesame seed as well as honey over it, and stuck some toothpicks into the balls.



I smiled, paid up, accepted it, and said "this is puff puff"

A younger lady assisting her said in English: what?

Once paid a visit to Dubai's Global Village, one of its many tourist attractions. In one of the hundreds of kiosks, I saw a woman in a native Arab attire, her face covered with burka, frying this meal.

I observed the process for a few minutes before I approached the kiosk. There were already a handfull of customers patiently waiting in line to buy.

It got to my turn, and she said a plate of it sells for 20 dirham. She served it in a disposable plate, sprinkled some sesame seed as well as honey over it, and stuck some toothpicks into the balls.

I smiled, paid up, accepted it, and said "this is puff puff"

A younger lady assisting her said in English: what?

I repeated what I just said. She shook her head and replied: No pooff....zis is lokma...

hahahahhahaa I love my fellow Nigerians

Lol. Nigerians are just so rude! Haba!

That thing is just so widespread in Turkey, you literally can't convince them. So give it up



Some pple are just too stupid... Ain't u happy abt someone is proud of ur country... Must youth criticize everything?

"YOUNG MAN BE CAREFUL, DO YOU EAT RICE IN YOUR COUNTRY AND WHAT DO YOU CALL IT? WE WILL NOT ALLOW YOU TO CHANGE IT. ITS PUFF PUFF."



This guy don tire for change 38 Likes 2 Shares