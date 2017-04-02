Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Never Ever Confide In People About Your Faults, Weaknesses Or Shortcomings! (2289 Views)

Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers / Focus Less On Your Faults And More On His Unfailing Love For You / Weaknesses That Beset Youths And How To Overcome Them (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

They call it being "transparent" but wisdom calls it being foolish.Never even confide in your best friend otherwise, it will come back to haunt you in a way you cannot even begin to imagine. People often confide in friends because they naively believe their friends are incapable of envy. But envy knows no bounds regardless of race, age or gender, and most often comes to rest in the bosom of a close friend more so than in the bosom of an enemy.



Years ago, listening to the teachings of the Promise Keepers (bad choice), I made the mistake of being "transparent" with two of my friends. I especially thought I was safe since it was two of my childhood friends, friends who I personally taught the ways of survival in the streets back in the day. But, alas, both of these "friends" took my personal business and threw me under the bus. Then went on their merry little way like nothing happened.



The result was that they profoundly damaged my reputation and my influence for the Kingdom. And to this day, those that believe their "story" and have circulated it as salacious gossip, have never taken the initiative to hear my side of the story to get the real truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. That's because most people don't care about the truth since spin always adds more flavour to gossip.



Thankfully, instead of resorting to handling the issue with my fists (as I most assuredly would have in times past and would have stomped a mudhole in both of them), I was able to find strength and solace in the Scripture, "A lying tongue is but for a moment" (Proverbs 12:19). It was one of the most difficult things I ever had to do since I had always handled all problems of conflict with violence and not with grace.

Thanks be to God that, when you need more grace to handle the challenges of life, "He giveth more grace" (James 4:6).

It is precisely because of envy-ruled "friends" that God has given us wise mentors.



Only confide in a principle-based mentor because your mentor is your God-appointed confidant, one who has your best interests at heart and will counsel you on how to overcome your weaknesses and shortcoming, and who will pray your strength in the Lord.

I learned that the hard way but you can learn it the easy way simply by learning from my mistake--and trusting the simple wisdom of this exhortation.



Real talk! I copied this from a prophet's facebook page. 9 Likes 1 Share

There is no hard and fast rule about this... Everything you or the prophet said is just an OPINION.

False Prophetmichael pls goan read the part of the Bible that says "confess your faults (sins) one to another "

That you can't keep a secret doesn't mean others can't.

Maybe you should rewrite your Bible. 3 Likes

Okay

Okay

I learned

sakalisis:

Okay

How do u know what am typing at the same time am typing? u be winch How do u know what am typing at the same time am typing? u be winch

OP seems like u drunk on a Sunday morning

"And when they offer u their shoulders never cry on them"

This on point. Sometimes they might leak your secret without bad intention but it will still do damage. 1 Like

Everybody has weaknesses, faults and shotcomings.



But strive and make effort to become a better person.

So the whole "lean on me" song is a scam? 1 Like

Ok

Human being is the most unpredictable on earth, therefore you don't reveal all to even the soon called blood related let alone a friend. #bewise #setalimit 2 Likes

Details of what happened or













































































The Bleep Outta Here

Hmm

a problem shared now is a subject of gossip

[quote author=PROPHETmichael post=55180312

Only confide in a principle-based mentor because your mentor is your God-appointed confidant,



Real talk! I copied this from a prophet's facebook page.[/quote]







Even MENTORS CAN ENVY YOU



M A LIVING SCAPEGOAT

Why tell some1 who cant help in anyway to make it better?



Only the maker can fully understand and indeed help out.

So talk to him

You don't need any prophet to tell you this. This is street knowlege 101

meet a psychotherapist counsellor and confide ur problems for only he/she can maintain utmost confidentiality/secrecy and help to resolve those challenges by modifying ur behaviours.





don't like my comment, I'm too TALL 1 Like

this is not so everyone......there is a friend that sticks better than a brother..David and Jonathan..

Issorite!

in other words. ..op is saying keep your issues to your self cos no one cares and those who care don't matter and those who matter don't care.

You came to this world alone and would certainly leave alone.

You become independent from the moment the omblica chord is severed from your mother at birth. You choose to survive or to chicken out.

Sometimes strangers are genuinely concerned and more willing to help than people we call friends.#justMyObservation

You are right.

It is very true that all humans are fallible but we can't bcause of that ignore what the bible teaches about confiding in others (james 5:16).



Even in the old testament, God Said, its is not good fr a man 2 b alone, so I will make him a helper.

true talk!!

confined in ursef

PROPHETmichael:

They call it being "transparent" but wisdom calls it being foolish.Never even confide in your best friend otherwise, it will come back to haunt you in a way you cannot even begin to imagine. People often confide in friends because they naively believe their friends are incapable of envy. But envy knows no bounds regardless of race, age or gender, and most often comes to rest in the bosom of a close friend more so than in the bosom of an enemy.



Years ago, listening to the teachings of the Promise Keepers (bad choice), I made the mistake of being "transparent" with two of my friends. I especially thought I was safe since it was two of my childhood friends, friends who I personally taught the ways of survival in the streets back in the day. But, alas, both of these "friends" took my personal business and threw me under the bus. Then went on their merry little way like nothing happened.



The result was that they profoundly damaged my reputation and my influence for the Kingdom. And to this day, those that believe their "story" and have circulated it as salacious gossip, have never taken the initiative to hear my side of the story to get the real truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. That's because most people don't care about the truth since spin always adds more flavour to gossip.



Thankfully, instead of resorting to handling the issue with my fists (as I most assuredly would have in times past and would have stomped a mudhole in both of them), I was able to find strength and solace in the Scripture, "A lying tongue is but for a moment" (Proverbs 12:19). It was one of the most difficult things I ever had to do since I had always handled all problems of conflict with violence and not with grace.

Thanks be to God that, when you need more grace to handle the challenges of life, "He giveth more grace" (James 4:6).

It is precisely because of envy-ruled "friends" that God has given us wise mentors.



Only confide in a principle-based mentor because your mentor is your God-appointed confidant, one who has your best interests at heart and will counsel you on how to overcome your weaknesses and shortcoming, and who will pray your strength in the Lord.

I learned that the hard way but you can learn it the easy way simply by learning from my mistake--and trusting the simple wisdom of this exhortation.



Real talk! I copied this from a prophet's facebook page.

Have you not seen where your mentor/pastor makes your case d sermon to the whole congregation?!



My friend, ur Maker is ur MOST-TRUSTED confidant!

Any other person, u are OYO! Have you not seen where your mentor/pastor makes your case d sermon to the whole congregation?!My friend, ur Maker is ur MOST-TRUSTED confidant!Any other person, u are OYO! 1 Like

Bigsteveg:





How do u know what am typing at the same time am typing? u be winch

Lol Lol