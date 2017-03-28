VIDEO: See How Former Miss Commonwealth Africa Celebrated Her Birthday In Abuja





Immediate past Miss Commonwealth Africa, Joy Onumajuru recently celebrated her birthday in an impressive style with a visitation to the Orphanage in Abuja. The visit was indeed a memorable one for the soft spoken beauty queen as she spent time with the kids to cut her cake and present gifts and food items for them.



The former ‎Queen Of Aso Nigeria who recently opened a beauty shop - QUEENEL SALOON in Abuja also had a colourful dinner reception with friends and family after the charity visit. It was obviously a worthwhile get to gather which keeps the birthday memory alive. Queen Joy as she is fondly called added a feather to her already feathered cap when she bagged a Masters Degree from a London University recently.



Watch Her Reign



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_-KKnO3Z8s



