Pregnant Lady Plays The Role Of A Bridesmaid With Her Huge Baby Bump (Photos) / Lady In Skirt Plays Groomsman Role At A Wedding (pics) / Lady Plays Groomsman Role At The Wedding Of Her Brother (Photos)

Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:32am
Truly They Say "Blood Is Ticker Than Water"...

Such is the case of this pretty damsel, Ayobowale Ilesanmi, who was on groomsman duty at her twin brother, Ayotunde Ilesanmi's wedding, over the weekend. #TwinsAffair

See more photos below...



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/lady-plays-groomsman-role-at-wedding-of.html?m=1

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:33am

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 8:37am
Able men

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Aderola15(f): 8:38am
Awwwwwwnnnn, this is so cute. smiley smiley

Me likey kiss

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by pweetychyka(f): 8:39am
Mehn... dey all look good! From d groom to his men on suit

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 8:43am
.
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 8:43am
The groom's shoe makes me hørny!!!!! Laaaaaawwd!!!

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Eggcelent(m): 8:54am
Hope the wife is not the jealous/insecure type. Cos, obviously these 2 are close to being inseparable

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:58am
Cute blokes

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by SmartBug: 9:02am
Why?
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by LeView1(f): 9:04am
I think it's a cute concept. Her trousers are jack ups thou (too short). Other than that it's a great look.
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by suzan404(f): 9:06am
Cool cool
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:06am
Eggcelent:
Hope the wife is not the jealous/insecure type. Cos, obviously these 2 are close to being inseparable
why wil she be insecure about her husband's twin sister?

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by suzan404(f): 9:08am
PiccoloBrunelli:
The groom's shoe makes me hørny!!!!! Laaaaaawwd!!!
You need help oo....shocked....sad

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by joycesims(f): 9:13am
Lovely

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Benita27(f): 9:23am
LeView1:
I think it's a cute concept. Her trousers are jack ups thou (too short). Other than that it's a great look.
What you're complaining of seems unique to me. I love the length of the pants, unlike those ones touching the floor.

The groom's shoes got my attention, cute!. kiss

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by gentlemafia(m): 9:23am
Make sense' iranu grin
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Jay542(m): 9:24am
I hope my twin sister will see this onetongue

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by LeView1(f): 9:27am
Benita27:
What you're complaining of seems unique to me. I love the length of the pants, unlike those ones touching the floor.

The groom's shoes got my attention, cute!. kiss

Lol! I dislike ankle swingers! It should be long or quarter length. Especially if you pair it up with high heels. Yeah his shoes are lit!
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Michellla(f): 9:27am
Daang! cute men cheesy
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Destined2win: 9:28am
Please is she married. Someonwe should give me her contact

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by mexxmoney: 9:29am
All I see from those pics is money,money,money. Money is good O

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Benita27(f): 9:32am
LeView1:


Lol! I dislike ankle swingers! It should be long or quarter length. Especially if you pair it up with high heels. Yeah his shoes are lit!
That says it all, your preference. grin

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Blackfire(m): 9:34am
Twins a bond so strong.

When u see aje butter people u will know.

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:48am
They are cute

The groom shoe is bleeping fine
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:48am
Im waiting to see the man who will do chief bridesmaid for his sister grin

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Donpoker9(m): 9:48am
Aderola15:
Awwwwwwnnnn, this is so cute. smiley smiley

Me likey kiss



sad angry

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by NeeKlaus: 9:50am
CaroLyner:
why wil she be insecure about her husband's twin sister?
That's a question we should ask you Ladies.
You guys are a complicated lot.

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by LeView1(f): 10:19am
Benita27:
That says it all, your preference. grin

Lol yeah, I guess it is grin
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ayogozie(m): 10:32am
Is dope please I want to marry is their any single lady in NL pls contact me I just need my own wifeee

Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Dottore: 10:32am
Very fine. Me likey
Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:32am
the lady is stil lady cool

