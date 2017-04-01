Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) (10301 Views)

Truly They Say "Blood Is Ticker Than Water"...



Such is the case of this pretty damsel, Ayobowale Ilesanmi, who was on groomsman duty at her twin brother, Ayotunde Ilesanmi's wedding, over the weekend. #TwinsAffair



See more photos below...







Able men 3 Likes





Awwwwwwnnnn, this is so cute.Me likey

Mehn... dey all look good! From d groom to his men on suit

The groom's shoe makes me hørny!!!!! Laaaaaawld!!!

Hope the wife is not the jealous/insecure type. Cos, obviously these 2 are close to being inseparable

I think it's a cute concept. Her trousers are jack ups thou (too short). Other than that it's a great look.

why wil she be insecure about her husband's twin sister?

You need help oo....

I think it's a cute concept. Her trousers are jack ups thou (too short). Other than that it's a great look. What you're complaining of seems unique to me. I love the length of the pants, unlike those ones touching the floor.



What you're complaining of seems unique to me. I love the length of the pants, unlike those ones touching the floor.The groom's shoes got my attention, cute!.

I hope my twin sister will see this one

What you're complaining of seems unique to me. I love the length of the pants, unlike those ones touching the floor.



The groom's shoes got my attention, cute!.

Lol! I dislike ankle swingers! It should be long or quarter length. Especially if you pair it up with high heels. Yeah his shoes are lit! Lol! I dislike ankle swingers! It should be long or quarter length. Especially if you pair it up with high heels. Yeah his shoes are lit!

Please is she married. Someonwe should give me her contact 1 Like

All I see from those pics is money,money,money. Money is good O

That says it all, your preference.

Twins a bond so strong.



When u see aje butter people u will know.

They are cute



The groom shoe is bleeping fine

Im waiting to see the man who will do chief bridesmaid for his sister

Awwwwwwnnnn, this is so cute.



Me likey







why wil she be insecure about her husband's twin sister? That's a question we should ask you Ladies.

You guys are a complicated lot.

That says it all, your preference.



Lol yeah, I guess it is Lol yeah, I guess it is

Is dope please I want to marry is their any single lady in NL pls contact me I just need my own wifeee

Very fine. Me likey