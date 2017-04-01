₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:32am
Truly They Say "Blood Is Ticker Than Water"...
Such is the case of this pretty damsel, Ayobowale Ilesanmi, who was on groomsman duty at her twin brother, Ayotunde Ilesanmi's wedding, over the weekend. #TwinsAffair
See more photos below...
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:33am
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 8:37am
Able men
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Aderola15(f): 8:38am
Awwwwwwnnnn, this is so cute.
Me likey
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by pweetychyka(f): 8:39am
Mehn... dey all look good! From d groom to his men on suit
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 8:43am
.
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 8:43am
The groom's shoe makes me hørny!!!!! Laaaaaawwd!!!
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Eggcelent(m): 8:54am
Hope the wife is not the jealous/insecure type. Cos, obviously these 2 are close to being inseparable
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:58am
Cute blokes
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by SmartBug: 9:02am
Why?
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by LeView1(f): 9:04am
I think it's a cute concept. Her trousers are jack ups thou (too short). Other than that it's a great look.
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by suzan404(f): 9:06am
Cool
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:06am
Eggcelent:why wil she be insecure about her husband's twin sister?
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by suzan404(f): 9:08am
PiccoloBrunelli:You need help oo........
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by joycesims(f): 9:13am
Lovely
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Benita27(f): 9:23am
LeView1:What you're complaining of seems unique to me. I love the length of the pants, unlike those ones touching the floor.
The groom's shoes got my attention, cute!.
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by gentlemafia(m): 9:23am
Make sense' iranu
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Jay542(m): 9:24am
I hope my twin sister will see this one
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by LeView1(f): 9:27am
Benita27:
Lol! I dislike ankle swingers! It should be long or quarter length. Especially if you pair it up with high heels. Yeah his shoes are lit!
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Michellla(f): 9:27am
Daang! cute men
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Destined2win: 9:28am
Please is she married. Someonwe should give me her contact
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by mexxmoney: 9:29am
All I see from those pics is money,money,money. Money is good O
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Benita27(f): 9:32am
LeView1:That says it all, your preference.
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Blackfire(m): 9:34am
Twins a bond so strong.
When u see aje butter people u will know.
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:48am
They are cute
The groom shoe is bleeping fine
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:48am
Im waiting to see the man who will do chief bridesmaid for his sister
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Donpoker9(m): 9:48am
Aderola15:
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by NeeKlaus: 9:50am
CaroLyner:That's a question we should ask you Ladies.
You guys are a complicated lot.
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by LeView1(f): 10:19am
Benita27:
Lol yeah, I guess it is
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by ayogozie(m): 10:32am
Is dope please I want to marry is their any single lady in NL pls contact me I just need my own wifeee
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Dottore: 10:32am
Very fine. Me likey
|Re: Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:32am
the lady is stil lady
