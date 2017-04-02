₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by alfredo4u(m): 8:32am
House, I know how helpful you guys have been. The last time I came hear was about my wife and I having argument for not saying thank ma to her mum.
Last night something happened. I'm staying in one bed room flat. Since her mum came for omugo/visit. I left the bedroom for them and start staying in the parlor. At night, I do expect her to join me in the parlor because our baby is two months and...
Last week, I have to beg her to join me in the parlor which she did. Three ocassions, I tried making love to her, she said... MY MUM IS AROUND AND WE SHOULD RESPECT HER PRESENCE. Seriously I got offended and did it without her offer. Up till now she don't like joining me in the parlor.
If I should do away runs now they will start complaining.
Pals you guys should pls advice me urgently because if this continues, I might do the otherwise.
Thanks
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by darioNaharis: 8:38am
You sef, your baby is just two months and you want another sperm to win another race
That's why there's something called self-service. Get your mobile device, some lotion, some paper wipes and ease yourself
Xvideos oo, not waptrick
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 8:40am
Kinda disappointed that your first option is "away runs". Guy why? You probably moan loudly when you're doing the deed and your wife knows you'll wake the old woman up. I doubt your mother in-law has been around for more than a week. Your body don dey shake.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by LAFO(f): 8:45am
OP is not ready for an advice.
He's got an 'escape route' already.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by alfredo4u(m): 8:45am
darioNaharis:
I understand..... I have condom at home and never intended pregnanting her.. My first issue was two years in between and that's my plan for the third issue by the grace of God.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by eezeribe(m): 8:50am
alfredo4u:
Op,this is your second family issue on nairaland....
Are you the only married man on nairaland
Did you marry your wife on nairaland
Please stop congesting our cyberspace with your small family wahala.Thanks
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by SmartBug: 8:51am
The hormones in your head are blocking your thinking faculty. Are you that desperate and willing to risk the happiness of your life for 10mins of pleasure?! Don't.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by alfredo4u(m): 9:03am
eezeribe:
You won't understand... I have benefited so much from nairaland.
Today, I do say thank ma to my mother Inlaw and everybody around.
Unless you, you don't benefit and take the best advise as I do on this platform.
Thanks
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by delishpot: 9:04am
Your wife and you need to sit and talk. Maybe you are not the romantic playful type sha so she doesnt feel the need to do anything with you. Believe me, if you guys dont take sex as a chore you two would be giggling arounfd the house like silly teenagers doing it.
So, oga, first step, lessing the pressure on your wife. Try to show more interest in how her days go. Dont make it look like she is jobless because mama is there helping her(many husbands make this mistake) be bold and adventurous , call her at night for oil massage tell mama to help you send her out when baby falls asleep, tell her its to relive her stress after a hard day of her taking care of your baby and things would flow.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by alfredo4u(m): 9:07am
SmartBug:
I love my family and nothing can change it. Nairaland is my second home. I do confide in you guys because I only take the good advices and do away with the useless one that people like you give.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by jmichlins(m): 9:08am
How do you intend your wife to respond with her mom in the other room. Please this is Africa where we do lots of things and pretend not to know about it.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by adepeter26(m): 9:14am
Some comment could burst one's tummy
I think we shld summon lala.
Lalasticlala, what would be ya action if when ya wife denies you ticket to the promise land
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by gentlemafia(m): 9:21am
Bro jst be patient' dis thing no dey run' keep calm take ur mind off s*x 4a whie, maybe u can aswel try 2 talk 2 her abt it as time goes on' but 4nw jst take a chill pill, over time things wld sort itself ok.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by modestofynest(m): 9:29am
Nobody done advice u on what to remedy this self brother come close, I say come closer make I whisper something for ur ear make people no hearam come u get N1000 or N500 if yes then locate the nearest brothel near u na Bleep u Wan use dey quarrel this days go Bleep and thank me later
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by lalasticlala(m): 10:34am
adepeter26:
LWKMH.
Nairaland's Special advisers over to you.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by adepeter26(m): 10:36am
lalasticlala:Na me summon ya presence to the thread o-o.
Oyah push am
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by lifestyle1(m): 10:44am
If my wife born i go wait at least six months make that place close and heal.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by StainlessH(m): 10:44am
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by Jay542(m): 10:44am
Channel your mind away from sex. Your mum-in-law would leave soon.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by Ogashub(m): 10:45am
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by ifyalways(f): 10:45am
Two children plus you and wifey in a room and parlour? And thats excluding visitors like Granny them.
Oga no vex but I think you should channel your energy on making more money so you can move your family into a 2 bedroom atleast.
Truly, it's awkward to make love in such a set-up knowing lil'baby can wake at any time, making Granny wake and then hear her daughter moaning. If Granny had her own room or there's a lil privacy like you and wife to a room by yourself, she might allow you cut show small.
Sorry o. Get your vaseline or soap and gba ncha.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by Tenim47(m): 10:45am
darioNaharis:
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by DESTINY41(m): 10:46am
Well , if I must say your hormones are working and she should be grateful for that
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by oshe11(m): 10:46am
Just IMAGINE doing It all stark Unclad n den ur mother INLAW walks IN......
Since na Sex U want n she doesnt wanna do it cos of mumsy's presence, Y nt do it wen Mumsy isnt around or if she is alws around Y Nt take her to a HOTEL n f#ck as much as U want till d next Hotel MEETING?
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by MARKone(m): 10:46am
alfredo4u:
No you don't understand, besides in generality, a nursing mother rarely takes in, but that is not to say she can't. Have you considered, that ur wife might not yet be ready for sex. It's not just because of ur MIL, two months to many women is not enuf time to heal properly down there,physically and mentally. And you sound like an overload, moments like this, u actually need to go the extra mile to get "serviced". My advice give her more time, ur Mil won't live with u guys forever.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by princechurchill(m): 10:47am
Just tell her to tie up her if she wants to scream, and you gentleman please slow and steady should be your rythm may be your John Thomas is not easy to handle,
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by CircleOfWilis: 10:47am
eezeribe:
Wicked!
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by salabscholar01(m): 10:48am
Calm down. Your inlaw knows the baby came through sexual intercourse. Take a break a little bit. Your wife, presently is feeling stressed after birth of that child. It feels to her like she is on another body entirely different from her usual body she use to have. Let her relax, talk and play with her. Buy her gifts and show appreciation for safe delivery. Believe me, you will be surprise she will give you a mind-blowing quickie amidst her tight schedule and your brain will be back to default setting. Communication is key.
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by Jchi9876: 10:48am
Yeeboh people too like to dey chook
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by Lilyqueeny(f): 10:48am
it seems you are a sex addict.
Your baby is just two months
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by LesbianBoy(m): 10:48am
You again!
|Re: My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. by Lilyqueeny(f): 10:48am
it seems you are a sex addict.
Your baby is just two months
